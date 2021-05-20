Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college golf championship

Sam Houston State Athletics

The top five teams at each DI men's golf regional advance to the championship and Sam Houston found itself in sixth place after Monday's opening round. Due to the threat of inclement weather at the Stillwater Regional, teams and individuals at the regional played 36 holes on Tuesday in order to finish the 54-hole regional and Sam Houston was able to finish in fourth place, advancing to the championship, despite senior William Holcomb being held out due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Holcomb was in second place at the time.

"Just a lot of emotions right now," said Sam Houston head coach Brandt Kieschnick. "We just played inspired golf today. We just talked about making our own story and we felt like this could make a really good story. This is one of the most amazing things I have ever been a part of."

After an opening-round team score of 295, Sam Houston shot a 285 in the second round to set up its top-five finish.