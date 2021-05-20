Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college golf championship

Last Updated 11:31 AM, May 20, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 DI men's college golf championshipShare Watch the 2021 NCAA DI men's golf selection show 6:42 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:30 pm, May 19, 2021DI men's golf championship participants set after regional play Texas Athletics The 2021 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championship participants are now known after the conclusion of six regionals. Five of the six regionals ended on Wednesday, as the Stillwater Regional wrapped up Tuesday. The top five teams at each regional and the top individual not on one of those teams advanced to the DI Men's Golf Championship after regional competition. Here are the top finishers from the regionals, including individual qualifiers for the championship: Albuquerque Regional — Full leaderboard TEAMS 1st | Texas Tech: 26-under T2 | Arizona State: 16-under T2 | Oregon State: 16-under 4th | Oklahoma: 13-under 5th | San Diego: 12-under INDIVIDUAL Ryan Hall, South Carolina: 11-under Cle Elum Regional — Full leaderboard TEAMS 1st | East Tennessee State: 14-under 2nd | San Francisco: 4-under 3rd | Wake Forest: 2-under 4th | Pepperdine: 1-under 5th | Florida: 6-over INDIVIDUAL Tristan Mandur, Utah: 6-under Kingston Springs Regional — Full leaderboard TEAMS 1st | Vanderbilt: 18-under 2nd | Arkansas: 7-under 3rd | San Diego State: 5-under T4 | NC State: 3-under T4 | Clemson: 3-under INDIVIDUAL James Piot, Michigan State: 5-under Noblesville Regional — Full leaderboard TEAMS 1st | Texas: 20-under T2 | Tennessee: 15-under T2 | North Carolina: 15-under 4th | Louisville: 10-under 5th | UAB: 5-under INDIVIDUAL Cole Bradley, Purdue: 10-under Stillwater Regional — Full leaderboard TEAMS 1st | Oklahoma State: -28 2nd | Illinois: -14 3rd | SMU: Even 4th | Sam Houston: +11 5th | Little Rock: +15 INDIVIDUAL AJ Ott, Colorado State: -5 Tallahassee Regional — Full leaderboard TEAMS 1st | Florida State: 34-under 2nd | Georgia: 17-under 3rd | Georgia Tech: 16-under 4th | Liberty: 15-under 5th | TCU: 9-under INDIVIDUAL Michael Sakane, Jacksonville: 13-under Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
1:50 pm, May 19, 2021
Sam Houston advanced to championship after senior Holcomb was unable to play
The top five teams at each DI men's golf regional advance to the championship and Sam Houston found itself in sixth place after Monday's opening round. Due to the threat of inclement weather at the Stillwater Regional, teams and individuals at the regional played 36 holes on Tuesday in order to finish the 54-hole regional and Sam Houston was able to finish in fourth place, advancing to the championship, despite senior William Holcomb being held out due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Holcomb was in second place at the time. "Just a lot of emotions right now," said Sam Houston head coach Brandt Kieschnick. "We just played inspired golf today. We just talked about making our own story and we felt like this could make a really good story. This is one of the most amazing things I have ever been a part of." After an opening-round team score of 295, Sam Houston shot a 285 in the second round to set up its top-five finish.
Highlights from today's third round of the NCAA Men's Golf Regional in Stillwater, Okla. @BearkatsMGolf finished fourth to advance to the NCAA Championship. pic.twitter.com/EeZXZ4LAOh — BearkatSportsNetwork (@BearkatVid) May 19, 2021 1:00 am, May 19, 2021
DI men's golf regional — Day 2 scores
Tuesday marked Day 2 of regional competition, bringing competitors one step closer on the path to the 2021 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championship. The Stillwater Regional completed play on Tuesday, with the other five 54-hole regional tournaments set to conclude on Wednesday, May 19. The top five teams and the top individual not on one of those teams will advance to the DI Men's Golf Championship after regional competition. Due to a threat of inclement weather, the Stillwater Regional in Oklahoma City played two rounds on Monday prior to finishing with the third round on Tuesday. Here are the top five teams in each regional after Tuesday's action, plus links to all team leaderboards. Albuquerque Regional — Full leaderboard 1st; Oregon State: 20-under 2nd; Texas Tech: 15-under 3rd; Arizona State: 12-under T4; South Carolina: 8-under T4; Texas A&M: 8-under Cle Elum Regional — Full leaderboard 1st; East Tennessee State: 18-under 2nd; San Francisco: 7-under 3rd; Washington: 6-under 4th; Wake Forest: 3-under T5; Pepperdine: Even T5; Utah: Even Kingston Springs Regional — Full leaderboard 1; San Diego State: 11-under 2; Vanderbilt: 9-under 3; Arkansas: 5-under 4; NC State: 3-under T5; Charlotte: 2-under T5; Clemson: 2-under Noblesville Regional — Full leaderboard 1; Texas: 15-under 2; Tennessee: 8-under 3; North Carolina: 7-under 4; Louisville: 6-under 5; North Florida: 3-under Stillwater Regional — Full leaderboard (two rounds on Monday) 1; Oklahoma State: 28-under 2; Illinois: 14-under 3; SMU: Even 4; Sam Houston: 11-over 5; Little Rock: 15-over Tallahassee Regional — Full leaderboard 1; Florida State: 24-under 2; Liberty: 16-under 3; Georgia Tech: 13-under 4; Georgia: 9-under 5; Ohio State: 7-under Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:50 pm, May 18, 2021
Sacramento State is unable to continue due to COVID-19 protocols
The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee announced Tuesday that Sacramento State won't continue to compete in the men's golf championships due to COVID-19 protocols.
Sacramento State was competing in the Cle Elum regional. 1:45 am, May 18, 2021
DI men's golf regional — Day 1 scores
The path to the 2021 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championship started Monday with the first of three consecutive days of regional competition. There are six 54-hole regional tournaments that will conclude Wednesday, May 19. That's when the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those teams will advance to the DI Men's Golf Championship. Due to a threat of inclement weather on Tuesday, the Stillwater Regional in Oklahoma City played two rounds on Monday. Here are the top five teams in each regional after the first day of action, plus links to all team leaderboards. Albuquerque Regional — Full leaderboard 1st; Oregon State: 7-under 2nd; Texas Tech: 5-under T3; New Mexico: 4-under T3; Texas A&M: 4-under T5; South Carolina: 3-under T5: Arizona State: 3-under T5: Nevada, 3-under Cle Elum Regional — Full leaderboard T1; Wake Forest: 6-under T1: San Francisco: 6-under 3; Pepperdine: 5-under T4; East Tennessee State: 4-under T4; Washington: 4-under Kingston Springs Regional — Full leaderboard T1; NC State: 7-under T1; Kent State: 7-under T3; Vanderbilt: 5-under T3; Houston: 5-under 5; San Diego State: 3-under Noblesville Regional — Full leaderboard 1; Texas: 6-under T2; Tennessee: 3-under T2; North Florida: 3-under T2; North Carolina: 3-under 5; Louisville: Even Stillwater Regional — Full leaderboard (two rounds on Monday) 1; Oklahoma State: 17-under 2; Illinois: 15-under 3; SMU: 6-under 4; Baylor: Even 5; Northwestern: 3-over Tallahassee Regional — Full leaderboard 1; Florida State: 17-under 2; Georgia Tech: 11-under 3; Liberty: 5-under 4; Ohio State: 4-under 5; Georgia: 3-under Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:48 pm, May 5, 2021
2021 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championship selections announced
The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses. The Sagamore Club – Noblesville, Ind. Hosted by Ball State and Hamilton County Sports Authority Teams (seeded in the following order): Texas North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference) Tennessee North Florida Louisville South Florida (American Athletic Conference) UAB Duke UNCW Arkansas State Campbell (Big South Conference) UT Martin (Ohio Valley Conference) Loyola Chicago (Missouri Valley Conference) Individuals (seeded in the following order): Ross Steelman, Missouri Angus Flanagan, Minnesota Joe Weiler, Purdue Mark Goetz, West Virginia Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina Alex Goff, Kentucky Cole Bradley, Purdue David Perkins, Illinois State Michael Cascino, Butler Henry May, Dayton Seminole Legacy Golf Club – Tallahassee, Fla. Hosted by Florida State Teams (seeded in the following order): Florida State Georgia Liberty (Atlantic Sun Conference) LSU Georgia Tech Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference) TCU Indiana Kansas Southern California Ohio State Davidson (Atlantic 10 Conference) Florida A&M (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) LIU (Northeast Conference) Individuals (seeded in the following order): Keller Harper, Furman Johnny Travale, UCF Michael Sakane, Jacksonville Enrique Dimayuga, Florida Atlantic Saptak Talwar, Sacred Heart Karsten Creek Golf Club – Stillwater, Okla. Hosted by Oklahoma State Teams (seeded in the following order): Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference) Illinois (Big Ten Conference) Auburn SMU Notre Dame Alabama Baylor Sam Houston (Southland Conference) Little Rock Ole Miss Northwestern College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association) Middle Tennessee (Conference USA) Individuals (seeded in the following order): Devon Bling, UCLA Mark Lawrence Jr., Virginia Tech Trip Kinney, Iowa State Vicente Marzilio, North Texas Lachlan Barker, Iowa State A.J. Ott, Colorado State Tim Tillmanns, Kansas State Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM Lucas Carper, UC Davis Jack Howes, Oral Roberts The Golf Club of Tennessee – Kingston Springs, Tenn. Hosted by Vanderbilt and Nashville Sports Council Teams (seeded in the following order): Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference) NC State Vanderbilt (Southeastern Conference) Arkansas San Diego State Virginia Charlotte Kent State (Mid-American Conference) UTSA Houston Loyola Maryland (Patriot League) UConn (Big East Conference) Iona (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) Individuals (seeded in the following order): James Piot, Michigan State Ben van Wyk, Augusta Evan Davis, Belmont Van Holmgren, Florida Gulf Coast Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette Brandon Einstein, High Point Hunter Fry, USC Upstate Timothius Tamardi, App State Austin Devereux, Rider Championship Course at UNM – Albuquerque, N.M. Hosted by New Mexico Teams (seeded in the following order): Oklahoma Arizona State Texas A&M Texas Tech New Mexico (Mountain West Conference) Stanford Oregon State Boise State South Carolina Nevada San Diego New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference) Individuals (seeded in the following order): Tommy Stephenson, Fresno State Daniel O'Loughlin, Colorado Blake Hathcoat, St. Mary's (California) Gavin Cohen, LMU Riley Lewis, LMU Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club – Cle Elum, Wash. Hosted by Washington Teams (seeded in the following order): Wake Forest Pepperdine (West Coast Conference) Florida Arizona (Pac-12 Conference) San Francisco Iowa Washington East Tennessee State (Southern Conference) Utah Oregon Mississippi State Long Beach State (Big West Conference) Denver (The Summit League) Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference) Individuals (seeded in the following order): Carson Lundell, Brigham Young Matt McCarty, Santa Clara Jack Trent, UNLV Jack Vincent, Southern Utah Gabe Lysen, Utah Valley 9 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were held at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., with Arkansas serving as host. Stanford won the team title, defeating Texas, 3-2-0 in the final round of match play competition. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the individual title by five strokes. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:05 pm, April 26, 2021The DI men's golf selections are today, Wednesday, May 5 on the GOLF Channel Jack Dempsey | NCAA Photos The 2021 DI men's golf championship selections will be broadcast today, Wednesday, May 5, on the GOLF Channel at 2 p.m. EDT. The championship is at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 28 through June 2. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:01 pm, April 26, 2021The complete list of DI men's golf championship winners Stanford wins 2019 men's golf title Here are the past winners of the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championship. Stanford (above) is the most recent champion. Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Score Host or Site 2019 Stanford Conrad Ray 3 Texas 2 Fayetteville Ark. 2018 Oklahoma State Alan Bratton 5 Alabama 0 Stillwater, Okla. 2017 Oklahoma Ryan Hybl 3.5 Oregon 1.5 Sugar Grove, Ill. 2016 Oregon Casey Martin 3 Texas 2 Eugene, Ore. 2015 LSU Chuck Winstead 4 Southern California 1 Bradenton, Fla. 2014 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Oklahoma State 1 Hutchinson, Kan. 2013 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Illinois 1 Atlanta 2012 Texas John Fields 3 Alabama 2 Pacific Palisades, Calif. 2011 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3 Georgia 2 Oklahoma State 2010 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3.5 Oklahoma State 1.5 Ooltewah, Tenn. 2009 Texas A&M J.T. Higgins 3 Arkansas 2 Toledo 2008 UCLA Derek Freeman 1,194 Stanford 1,195 Purdue 2007 Stanford Conrad Ray 1,109 Georgia 1,121 VCU 2006 Oklahoma State Mike McGraw 1,143 Florida 1,146 Sunriver, Ore. 2005 Georgia Chris Haack 1,135 Georgia Tech 1,146 Owings Mills, Md. 2004 California Steve Desimone 1,134 UCLA 1,140 Hot Springs, Va. 2003 Clemson Larry Penley 1,191 Oklahoma State 1,193 Oklahoma State 2002 Minnesota Brad James 1,134 Georgia Tech 1,138 Ohio State 2001 Florida Buddy Alexander 1,126 Clemson 1,144 Duke 2000 *Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,116 Georgia Tech 1,116 Auburn 1999 Georgia Chris Haack 1,180 Oklahoma State 1,183 Minnesota 1998 UNLV Dwaine Knight 1,118 Clemson 1,121 New Mexico 1997 Pepperdine John Geiberger 1,148 Wake Forest 1,151 Northwestern 1996 Arizona State Randy Lein 1,186 UNLV 1,189 Chattanooga, Tenn. 1995 *Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,156 Stanford 1,156 Ohio State 1994 Stanford Wally Goodwin 1,129 Texas 1,133 SMU 1993 Florida Buddy Alexander 1,145 Georgia Tech 1,146 Kentucky 1992 Arizona Rick LaRose 1,129 Arizona State 1,136 New Mexico 1991 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,161 North Carolina 1,168 San Jose State 1990 Arizona State Steve Loy 1,155 Florida 1,157 Florida 1989 Oklahoma Gregg Grost 1,139 Texas 1,158 Oklahoma State/Oklahoma 1988 UCLA Eddie Merrins 1,176 UTEP/Oklahoma/Oklahoma State 1,179 Southern California 1987 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,160 Wake Forest 1,176 Ohio State 1986 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,156 Oklahoma State 1,160 Wake Forest 1985 Houston Dave Williams 1,172 Oklahoma State 1,175 Florida 1984 Houston Dave Williams 1,145 Oklahoma State 1,146 Houston 1983 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,161 Texas 1,168 Fresno State 1982 Houston Dave Williams 1,141 Oklahoma State 1,151 Pinehurst 1981 BYU Karl Tucker 1,161 Oral Roberts 1,163 Stanford 1980 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,173 BYU 1,177 Ohio State 1979 Ohio State James Brown 1,189 Oklahoma State 1,191 Wake Forest 1978 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,140 Georgia 1,157 Oregon 1977 Houston Dave Williams 1,197 Oklahoma State 1,205 Colgate 1976 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,166 BYU 1,173 New Mexico 1975 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,156 Oklahoma State 1,189 Ohio State 1974 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,158 Florida 1,160 San Diego State 1973 Florida Buster Bishop 1,149 Oklahoma State 1,159 Oklahoma State 1972 Texas George Hannon 1,146 Houston 1,159 Cape Coral 1971 Texas George Hannon 1,144 Houston 1,151 Arizona 1970 Houston Dave Williams 1,172 Wake Forest 1,182 Ohio State 1969 Houston Dave Williams 1,223 Wake Forest 1,232 Broadmoor 1968 Florida Buster Bishop 1,154 Houston 1,156 New Mexico State 1967 Houston Dave Williams 585 Florida 588 Shawnee, Pa. 1966 Houston Dave Williams 582 San Jose State 586 Stanford 1965 Houston Dave Williams 577 Cal State L.A. 587 Tennessee 1964 Houston Dave Williams 580 Oklahoma State 587 Broadmoor 1963 Oklahoma State Labron Harris 581 Houston 582 Wichita State 1962 Houston Dave Williams 588 Oklahoma State 598 Duke 1961 Purdue Sam Voinoff 584 Arizona State 595 Lafayette 1960 Houston Dave Williams 603 Purdue/Oklahoma State 607 Broadmoor 1959 Houston Dave Williams 561 Purdue 571 Oregon 1958 Houston Dave Williams 570 Oklahoma State 582 Williams 1957 Houston Dave Williams 602 Stanford 603 Broadmoor 1956 Houston Dave Williams 601 North Texas/Purdue 602 Ohio State 1955 LSU Mike Barbato 574 North Texas 583 Tennessee 1954 SMU Graham Ross 572 North Texas 573 Houston/Rice 1953 Stanford Charles Finger 578 North Carolina 580 Broadmoor 1952 North Texas Fred Cobb 587 Michigan 593 Purdue 1951 North Texas Fred Cobb 588 Ohio State 589 Ohio State 1950 North Texas Fred Cobb 573 Purdue 577 New Mexico 1949 North Texas Fred Cobb 590 Purdue/Texas 600 Iowa State 1948 San Jose State Wilbur Hubbard 579 LSU 588 Stanford 1947 LSU T.P. Heard 606 Duke 614 Michigan 1946 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 619 Michigan 624 Princeton 1945 Ohio State Robert Kepler 602 Northwestern 621 Ohio State 1944 Notre Dame George Holderith 311 Minnesota 312 Inverness 1943 Yale William Neale 614 Michigan 618 Olympia Fields 1942 LSU/Stanford Major J. Perry Cole/Eddie Twiggs 590 Notre Dame 1941 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 580 LSU 599 Ohio State 1940 Princeton/LSU Walter Bourne/Major J. Perry Cole 601 Ekwanok 1939 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 612 Northwestern/Princeton 614 Wakonda 1938 Stanford Louisville 1937 Princeton Oakmont 1936 Yale North Shore 1935 Michigan Congressional 1934 Michigan Cleveland 1933 Yale Buffalo 1932 Yale Hot Springs, Va. 1931 Yale Olympia Fields 1930 Princeton Oakmont 1929 Princeton Deal, N.J. 1928 Princeton Apawamis 1927 Princeton Garden City 1926 Yale Merion 1925 Yale Montclair 1924 Yale Greenwich 1923 Princeton Siwanoy 1922 Princeton Garden City 1921 Dartmouth Greenwich 1920 Princeton Nassau 1919 Princeton Merion 1916 Princeton Oakmont 1915 Yale Greenwich 1914 Princeton Garden City 1912 Yale (fall)/ Yale (spring) Huntingdon Valley/Ekwanko 1911 Yale Baltusrol 1910 Yale Essex County 1909 Yale Apawamis 1908 Yale Brae Burn 1907 Yale Nassau 1906 Yale Garden City 1905 Yale Garden City 1904 Harvard Myopia 1903 Harvard Garden City 1902 Harvard (fall)/Yale (spring) Morris County/Garden City 1901 Harvard Atlantic City 1899 Harvard 1898 Yale (fall)/Harvard (spring) 1897 Yale Ardsley Casino *Won Playoff Note: No tournament held in 1900, 1917 and 1918. Match play 2009-present