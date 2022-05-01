The DI men's golf selection show is set for May 4

(Oklahoma Athletics)

Golf Channel will air the 2022 NCAA Division I men's golf selection show at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 4.

Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will be selected to compete at three regionals while the other three regionals will feature 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. Thirty teams and six individuals not on those qualifying teams will then advance to the national finals.

The 2022 championship will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27 to June 1.