Selections, top seeds for the 2022 DI men's golf regionals

The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the regional rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s golf championships.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 16-18. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals. Regional play is considered preliminary rounds of the NCAA championships competition and all national championship policies apply.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2022 championships.

Thirty conferences have been granted automatic qualification for the 2022 regionals. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.

PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Hosted by Florida Atlantic and Palm Beach County Sports Commission

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Vanderbilt [Southeastern Conference]

2. Florida

3. Notre Dame

4. Florida State

5. Purdue

6. New Mexico

7. South Florida [American Athletic Conference]

8. Little Rock [Sun Belt Conference]

9. College of Charleston [Colonial Athletic Association]

10. Indiana

11. San Diego

12. Davidson [Atlantic 10 Conference]

13. Loyola Maryland [Patriot League]

14. Charleston Southern [Big South Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Nick Lyerly, UNC Greensboro

2. Tobias Jonsson, Mercer

3. Henrik Lilja, Campbell

4. Ross Funderburke, Furman

5. Zack Byers, Gardner-Webb

Ohio State Golf Club – Columbus, Ohio

Hosted by Ohio State

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Oklahoma State

2. Georgia Tech

3. Arkansas

4. Clemson

5. East Tennessee State [Southern Conference]

6. Ohio State

7. Duke

8. Northwestern

9. Florida Gulf Coast

10. San Francisco

11. Kentucky

12. Wright State [Horizon League]

13. Southern Illinois [Missouri Valley Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette

2. Griffin Barela, Wisconsin

3. Patrick Sheehan, Penn State

4. Thomas Giroux, Oakland

5. Connor Burgess, Virginia Tech

6. Sam Jean, Cincinnati

7. Lou Olsakovsky, Penn State

8. Cameron Huss, Wisconsin

9. Joe Muschong, Morehead State

10. Anthony Delisanti, Valparaiso

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma

Hosted by Oklahoma

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Oklahoma [Big 12 Conference]

2. Texas

3. Auburn

4. South Carolina

5. Ole Miss

6. Louisville

7. Missouri

8. San Diego State [Mountain West Conference]

9. Utah

10. Kent State [Mid-American Conference]

11. Kansas State

12. UT Martin [Ohio Valley Conference]

13. Rider [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Johnny Keefer, Baylor

2. Vicente Marzilio, North Texas

3. Mac McClear, Iowa

4. Justin Biwer, Colorado

5. Evan Davis, Belmont

6. Ronan Kleu, Iowa

7. Paul Conroy, Chattanooga

8. Sam Murphy, Louisiana Tech

9. Nick Wolf, Middle Tennessee

10. Michael Barnard, Middle Tennessee

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, California

Hosted by Pacific and Visit Stockton

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Arizona State

2. Washington [Pac-12 Conference]

3. Stanford

4. LSU

5. Oregon

6. Nevada

7. Liberty

8. Brigham Young

9. UAB

10. Houston

11. UC Davis

12. Denver [The Summit League]

13. Abilene Christian [Western Athletic Conference]

14. Weber State [Big Sky Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Caden Fioroni, UNLV

2. Jackson Rivera, Southern California

3. Tyler Schafer, Long Beach State

4. Nathan Cogswell, Seattle

5. Nate Deziel, North Dakota State

Traditions Club – Bryan, Texas

Hosted by Texas A&M

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Pepperdine [West Coast Conference]

2. Texas A&M

3. Georgia

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas

6. Arizona

7. Michigan State

8. SMU [American Athletic Conference]

9. Boise State

10. Oregon State

11. Colorado State

12. Southeastern Louisiana [Southland Conference]

13. Texas Southern [Southwestern Athletic Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Canon Claycomb, Alabama

2. Thomas Ponder, Alabama

3. Chad Sewell, Sam Houston

4. Justin Gums, TCU

5. Riley Lewis, LMU

6. Aymeric Laussot, TCU

7. Aidan Thomas, New Mexico State

8. Evan White, Texas State

9. Joe Buenfeld, Incarnate Word

10. Zane Brooks, Prairie View A&M

Yale Golf Course – New Haven, Connecticut

Hosted by Yale

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. North Carolina

2. Texas Tech

3. Wake Forest [Atlantic Coast Conference]

4. Illinois [Big Ten Conference]

5. NC State

6. Charlotte [Conference USA]

7. North Florida [Atlantic Sun Conference]

8. Georgia Southern

9. Mississippi State

10. Virginia

11. University of Central Florida

12. Seton Hall [Big East Conference]

13. Yale [The Ivy League]

14. Sacred Heart [Northeast Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Roberto Nieves, Delaware

2. Eddy Lai, UCLA

3. Caleb Manuel, UConn

4. Adrian Vagberg, VCU

5. Ryan Tall, Lafayette