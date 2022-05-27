Scores, updates for the 2022 DI golf championships

Vanderbilt (+2) leads the DI men's golf championship after the first round on Friday. The Commodores are followed by Oregon and Auburn at 5-over.

Most teams at Grayhawk Golf Club struggled to keep the big numbers out of play in the first round. Vanderbilt was able to prevent that with just one player recording a hole at double bogey. Gordon Sargent got out to a clean start with no bogies through his first 15 holes. He went on to bogey two of his last three to finish at even-par (70) on the day.

On the individual side, there's a two-way tie for the lead. Auburn's Brendan Valdes and Kansas' Harry Hillier both site at 2-under (68) through the first 18. Hillier played an eventful round. Through his first nine he had six birdies, two bogies and one par. The Jayhawk began to slip a little on the back half with three bogies and one birdie. Valdes was a little less hectic with four birdies and two bogies.

There's still a lot time for players and teams to make moves. The individual champion and match-play field will be decided after four rounds of the 2022 DI men's golf championship.

