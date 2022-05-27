Scores, updates for the 2022 DI golf championships

Last Updated 10:45 PM, May 27, 2022NCAA.comScores, updates for the 2022 DI golf championshipsShare Watch the 2022 NCAA DI men's golf selection show 7:58 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:25 am, May 28, 2022Vanderbilt leads after first round of DI men's golf championship Vanderbilt (+2) leads the DI men's golf championship after the first round on Friday. The Commodores are followed by Oregon and Auburn at 5-over. Most teams at Grayhawk Golf Club struggled to keep the big numbers out of play in the first round. Vanderbilt was able to prevent that with just one player recording a hole at double bogey. Gordon Sargent got out to a clean start with no bogies through his first 15 holes. He went on to bogey two of his last three to finish at even-par (70) on the day. On the individual side, there's a two-way tie for the lead. Auburn's Brendan Valdes and Kansas' Harry Hillier both site at 2-under (68) through the first 18. Hillier played an eventful round. Through his first nine he had six birdies, two bogies and one par. The Jayhawk began to slip a little on the back half with three bogies and one birdie. Valdes was a little less hectic with four birdies and two bogies. ✅ 1st round 68 ✅ Tied for 1st after the opening day ✅ 7 🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦 ✅ Front Nine 31 @HHillier99 was locked in on Day 1!#RockChalk x #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/OECNA7b8Wl — Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) May 28, 2022 There's still a lot time for players and teams to make moves. The individual champion and match-play field will be decided after four rounds of the 2022 DI men's golf championship. Click here for complete stats from the first round of this year's tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:47 pm, May 27, 2022Auburn, Oregon are the clubhouse co-leaders Back-to-Back Birdies on 3 & 4 @Brendan_Valdes is 2-under #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/bttTVdv4i5 — Auburn Men's Golf (@AuburnMGolf) May 27, 2022 Six teams have finished their first round of stroke play at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the 2022 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships and Auburn and Oregon are the clubhouse co-leaders as of 3:45 p.m. ET at 5-over. Arizona and Kansas are each one stroke back at 6-over. Auburn's Brendan Valdes and Kansas' Harry Hillier are the individual clubhouse co-leaders after each player who a 2-under 68 in the first round. Hillier shot a 4-under 31 on the front nine after birdieing six holes, including Nos. 7, 8 and 9, while Valdes posted four birdies (three on the front nine) with just two bogeys. Click or tap here to view the current team leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:34 pm, May 27, 2022Day One of stroke play starts today The first of four days of stroke play at the 2022 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships starts this morning at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The par-70 course has a yardage of 7,289. The 72 holes of stroke play will conclude Monday, May 30. Pepperdine won the championship in 2021. Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:17 am, May 19, 20222022 NCAA Division I men's golf championships participants announced Oklahoma Athletics INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Bryan, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; New Haven, Connecticut; Norman, Oklahoma; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Stockton, California — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. Click or tap here to see the full list of teams and individuals advancing to the championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:18 pm, May 18, 2022The field for the 2022 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships is set After three days of regional competition across the country, from New Haven, Conn., to Palm Beach, Fla., to Stockton, Calif., 81 Division I men's golf teams were whittled down to the 30 that will compete in the 2022 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 27-June 1. Six additional individual players, each of whom was the low individual in their respective regional not on one of the five advancing teams, will also advance to the championships. Here's the complete list of schools that will advance, broken down by regional: Palm Beach: Vanderbilt, Florida State, Florida, South Florida, College of Charleston New Haven: Wake Forest, North Carolina, Texas Tech, North Florida, Georgia Southern Norman: Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas, Utah Columbus: Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Arkansas, East Tennessee State Bryan: Arizona, Pepperdine, Texas A&M, Georgia, Kansas Stockton: Arizona State, BYU, Stanford, Oregon, Liberty share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:08 pm, May 18, 2022Stockton Regional: Arizona State wins, Liberty climbs to fifth Thanks to its day-over-day improvement on the scorecard, Arizona State won the DI men's golf Stockton Regional going away, finishing with a 54-hole score of 38-under thanks to the Sun Devils' 17-under 271 on Wednesday at The Reserve at Spanos Park. Stanford (-28) finished in second, but 10 strokes back of its conference foe. Those two schools, plus BYU (-27), Oregon (-21) and Liberty (-18) each made the cut and will advance to the NCAA championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 27-June 1. Liberty shot a 7-under 281 on Wednesday to climb from seventh to fifth, while LSU (-16) finished in sixth as the first team to miss the cut. BYU's Carson Lundell took the individual title with a three-day score of 11-under, clinched with a 4-under 68 on Wednesday. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:17 pm, May 18, 2022Norman Regional: Oklahoma wins, Utah claims 5th place Won the 𝐖𝐚𝐫 No. 1 Oklahoma wins the NCAA Norman Regional and will play in its 11th consecutive NCAA Championship! #Sooners | #ChampU pic.twitter.com/GVIT4ont7b — Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 18, 2022 Host of the Norman Regional, Oklahoma shot a 12-unduer 276 in the third round on Wednesday at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club to finish at 26-under for the regional and finish atop the team leaderboard by 10 strokes. Auburn (-16), Ole Miss (-15), Texas (-12) and Utah (-4) will also advance to the NCAA championships at the rest of the top five teams that also made the cut. The 2022 NCAA DI Golf Championships will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 27-June 1. Below is the final team leaderboard from the Norman Regional. Thanks to shooting an impressive 5-under 67 on Wednesday, Ole Miss' Jackson Suber finished at 11-under for 54 holes to claim first place. He beat Texas' Travis Vick by one stroke after Vick entered the day in first. South Carolina's Evans Lewis (-6) finished in a four-way tie for fifth place and he'll advance to the NCAA championships as the low individual not on one of the five advancing teams. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:27 pm, May 18, 2022Bryan Regional: Arizona wins, Kansas claims last spot at champs SEE YOU IN SCOTTSDALE!#BearDown | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/7fuVnmEAmj — Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) May 18, 2022 In the third and final round of the DI men's golf Bryan Regional, not a single team shot below par. First-place Arizona (-13) and second-place Pepperdine (-8) each shot an even-par 288 on Wednesday, with the Wildcats maintaining their top position, while the Waves climbed from fourth. Texas A&M (-4), Georgia (-1) and Kansas (+3) also made the cut and they'll advance to the NCAA championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 27-June 1. SMU (+14) was the first team to miss the cut, finishing 11 strokes behind fifth-place Kansas. Below is the final team leaderboard from the Bryan Regional. Pepperdine players claimed two of the top three individual finishers — first-place Joe Highsmith (-6) and William Mouw, who tied for second at 5-under, along with Arizona's Chase Sienkiewicz. Highsmith shot a 3-under 69 for the second time in three days to climb nine spots on the final day. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:12 pm, May 18, 2022Palm Beach Regional: Vanderbilt wins, College of Charleston claims fifth Regional champs in 2021 2022. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/7undrr6sX1 — Vanderbilt Men's Golf (@VandyMGolf) May 18, 2022 There wasn't much competition for first or fifth place at the Palm Beach Regional, where Vanderbilt (-20) won by 12 strokes and where College of Charleston (+14) claimed the final berth in the NCAA championships by 11 strokes. Vanderbilt fired an 11-under 277 — five strokes better than its impressive Tuesday score of 282 — to run away with the regional championship. Florida State shot an 8-under 280 — the third-best single-round score of the week — one day after it shot a 9-under 279 in the second round, making up for the 9-over 297 with which it opened the week. Below is the final team leaderboard from the Palm Beach Regional. Florida State's Brett Roberts won the individual regional title with a 54-hole score of 7-under after he shot a 5-under 67 on Wednesday. Gardner-Webb's Zack Byers (-3) tied for sixth place and he'll advance to the NCAA championships as the low individual who's not on one of the five advancing teams. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:02 pm, May 18, 2022Columbus Regional: Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech share title After back-to-back days in which one team shot 10 strokes better than the other, Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech each fired a 3-under 182 in the third round at the Columbus Regional on Wednesday, as the Cowboys and Yellow Jackets shared the regional title at 10-under. Career win No. 4️0️ came in a familiar setting. Regionals under @OSUBratton 2014 — 2015 — 3rd 2016 — 2017 — 2018 — 2019 — 2021 — 2022— #okstate | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/wDSXtz2Ial — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) May 18, 2022 TICKET PUNCHED to @NCAA Golf Championship! Jackets claim share of title at Columbus Regional! Back to finals for 3rd straight year, 19th time in last 24 years. 6th all-time NCAA regional title 5th tournament victory of 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/BlBenAmdVJ — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) May 18, 2022 Those two schools, plus Ohio State (+4), Arkansas (+7) and East Tennessee State (+10), will advance to the 2022 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 27-June 1. Arkansas and San Francisco entered Wednesday tied for fifth at 10-over. The Razorbacks shot a 3-under 281, tied for the best score of the day along with Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech, to climb to fourth, while the Dons shot a 4-over 288 to finished tied for sixth place with Clemson, which entered the day in fourth place. Below is the final team leaderboard. Oklahoma State's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra won the individual regional title at 7-under after shooting a 3-under 68 on Wednesday. Oakland's Thomas Giroux (-3), who finished in third, will advance to the NCAA championships as the low individual who's not on one of the five advancing teams. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:46 pm, May 18, 2022New Haven Regional: Wake Forest wins, Georgia Southern claims final spot With a third-round score of a 5-under 275, Wake Forest (-26) won the New Haven Regional at Yale Golf Course on Wednesday as one of five teams from the regional to advance to the 2022 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 27-June 1. The other four teams that will advance are North Carolina (-19), Texas Tech (-16), North Florida (-16) and Georgia Southern (-6). Ticket punched Heading back to Greyhawk #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/aDhcnlo8Uy — Wake Forest Men's Golf (@WakeMGolf) May 18, 2022 Virginia (-2) and Illinois (-2) were the first two teams to miss the cut. Below is the final team leaderboard. VCU's Adrian Vagberg, who shot a 1-under 69 on Wednesday, was the low individual not on one of the five advancing teams who will also advance to the NCAA championships. He shot a 2-under 68 on back-to-back days to open the New Haven Regional. Below are the top 20 individuals from the regional. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:22 pm, May 18, 2022Final round of regional play concludes today The third and final round of DI men's golf regional play is underway and the top five teams, plus the low individual not on one of those teams, through 54 holes of competition at each regional will advance to the 2022 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 27-June 1. Regional play is considered preliminary rounds of the NCAA championships competition and all national championship policies apply. Click or tap any of the regionals below to view its live team leaderboard (36-hole leader(s) in parentheses): Palm Beach (Vanderbilt, -9) New Haven (Wake Forest, -21) Norman (Auburn, -20) Columbus (Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech -7) Bryan (Arizona, -13) Stockton (Arizona State, -21) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:38 pm, May 17, 2022Arizona State takes lead in Stockton RegionalAfter a second round score of 12-under, Arizona State (-21) now has a three-stroke lead over Stanford heading into the final round of the Stockton Regional. All five Sun Devils shot under par on Tuesday. Jose Luis Ballester still sits tied for first after two rounds in a six-way tie for first. 🎥 Round 1️⃣ Highlights @NCAA Regionals pic.twitter.com/XQxiCYiNk4 — Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) May 17, 2022 Going into the final round, three are three teams within five shots of LSU, who currently holds the final team spot in the regional at 14-under. The Tigers shot 13-under as a team in the second round. Drew Doyle was tied for the lowest round of the day with 65 strokes. Here's the complete team leaderboard through two rounds. The top individual not on a top-five team from each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. As of right now Washington's RJ Manke and Denver's Carson Griggs are the two who are looking to qualify individually. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:08 pm, May 17, 2022Vanderbilt takes nine-shot lead into third round Commodores shoot a 6-under-par 282 today and will be in first when Wednesday's final round tees off. William Moll and @ColeSherwood25 each fired a team-leading 69 on Tuesday. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/fsDmoZaufz — Vanderbilt Men's Golf (@VandyMGolf) May 17, 2022 Through two rounds at the Palm Beach Regional, only one team is below par and that's first-place Vanderbilt at 9-under after the Commodores shot a 6-under 282 on Tuesday. Florida State is in second at even-par. Here's the complete team leaderboard through two rounds. College of Charleston's Kieron van Wyk leads all individuals at 6-under after shooting a 3-under 69 on Monday and Tuesday. South Florida's Sam Nicholson (-5), Vanderbilt's Cole Sherwood (-4), Notre Dame's Davis Chatfield (-3) and Florida's Fred Biondi (-3) round out the top five. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:54 pm, May 17, 2022Auburn surges at Norman Regional with 12-under round Thanks to shooting a 12-under 276 at the Norman Regional on Tuesday, Auburn is now sitting in first place at 20-under and six strokes ahead of Oklahoma entering Wednesday's third round. Four Tigers were below par on Tuesday, including J.M. Butler, who's in second at 9-under after his 3-under 69, and Brendan Valdes, who's in third at 7-under after a 4-under 68. 3️ birdies, 0️ bogeys for @CarsonBacha in the front nine has the Tigers at 7-under to open the day! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/EB19vWBhv3 — Auburn Men's Golf (@AuburnMGolf) May 17, 2022 The second-best team score of the day was Ole Miss' 7-under 281 that put the team at 8-under for the regional and tied for third. Here's the team leaderboard through two rounds. Texas' Travis Vick leads all individuals at 10-under after shooting a 5-under 67 on back-to-back days. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +