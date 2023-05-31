Last Updated 10:49 PM, May 31, 2023
NCAA.com

Florida wins the 2023 DI men's golf championship, Gators' Biondi takes individual title

Share
Florida wins the 2023 DI men's golf championship
7:39
1:35 am, June 1, 2023

🏆 Florida wins the 2023 team championship

Florida men's golf

It's a double title-winning season for the Gators in 2023, taking the DI men's golf team title with a 3-1 match-play win over Georgia Tech to go along with Fred Biondi's individual championship earlier this week.

It's the program's fifth team title and first in 22 years. Yuxin Lin took the first point for the Gators over GT's Christo Lamprecht. John DuBois took the second point over Connor Howe. After the Yellow Jackets earned a point back, Biondi defeated Hiroshi Tai to bring the national title back to Gainesville.

Here's a look at the final scoreboard from Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona:

Men's golf final scoreboard
12:08 am, June 1, 2023

🐊 Lin wins on on 15 to give Gators early 1-0 lead

Florida has the early advantage over Georgia Tech on the final day, taking a 1-0 lead once Yuxin Lin sank this putt on No. 15.

Interestingly, the teams that have won the first point in match play are just 2-4 this weekend.

12:34 pm, May 31, 2023

🥳 It's championship day in Scottsdale

No. 2 seed Florida and No. 5 seed Georgia Tech go head-to-head at Grayhawk Golf Club today with the DI men's golf national championship title on the line.

Here is the schedule (Eastern time):

  • 3:35 p.m. – Florida vs. Georgia Tech GOLF Channel – 4 to 8 p.m. ET

Pairings

  • Yuxin Lin (UF) vs. Christo Lamprecht (GT)| 3:35 p.m.
  • Matthew Kress (UF) vs. Bartley Forrester (GT)| 3:45 p.m.
  • John DuBois (UF) vs. Connor Howe (GT)| 3:55 p.m.
  • Fred Biondi (UF) vs. Hiroshi Tai (GT)| 4:05 p.m.
  • Ricky Castillo (UF) vs. Ross Steelman (GT) | 4:15 p.m.

 

1:57 am, May 31, 2023

Florida and Georgia Tech advance to 2023 NCAA men’s golf finals

After a thrilling pair of semifinal matches, Florida and Georgia Tech advance to the 2023 NCAA men's golf finals on Wednesday. 

It took Florida three extra playoff holes with Florida and Florida State knotted up at 2-2 after 18 holes in pair five. Florida's Ricky Castillo made a clutch putt on the 21st hole (playoff hole three) to send the Gators to the finals. Shortly after, Georgia Tech punched its ticket to the finals on hole 18 when Ross Steelman defeated Peter Fountain in pair five to clinch the match for the Yellow Jackets, 3-2. 

Below are the results from Tuesday's semifinals.

Semifinals – Tuesday, May 30
#2 Florida def. #6 Florida State, 3-2 | WATCH: Full playoff between Florida and Florida State 
#5 Georgia Tech def. #1 North Carolina, 3-2 
 
The championship between Florida and Georgia Tech will take place 2 to 6 p.m. MT and can be viewed on the GOLF Channel. 
 
 
1:26 pm, May 30, 2023

Match play schedule for the DI men's golf championship

North Carolina men's golf

Match play for the 2023 DI men's golf championship is underway with four teams advancing to the semifinals after Tuesday morning's quarterfinals. Florida, Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia Tech all advanced and will continue the action with Tuesday afternoon's semifinals. 

Click or tap here to see the results from match play

MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE (Times Local - MST)

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, May 30

Match #1 - #2 Florida def. #7 Virginia, 3-2 
Match #2 - #6 Florida State def. #3 Illinois, 3-2
Match #3 - #1 North Carolina def. #8 Arizona State, 3-1 
Match #4 - #5 Georgia Tech def. #4 Pepperdine, 3-2

Semifinals – Tuesday, May 30
 #2 Florida def. #6 Florida State, 3-2 
#5 Georgia Tech def. #1 North Carolina, 3-2 

 
Championship – Wednesday, May 31
1:35 p.m. – #2 Florida vs. # 5 Georgia Tech 
GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT

Click or tap here to view DI men's golf championship history

1:20 am, May 30, 2023

Match play set for the 2023 DI men's golf championship

After four rounds of championship DI men's golf action, match-play is almost set. At the conclusion of Monday's action, North Carolina led the way at six under par while Florida and Illinois each shot two under par.

Click or tap here to see the results from stroke play

At the bottom of the field at 12 over par, Stanford and host school Arizona State battled in a playoff for the eighth and final spot. Entering the playoff, the Cardinal shot two over par on day four while Arizona State shot one over par on day four.  The playoff lasted two holes, where Arizona State won the playoff to move on.

Click or tap here to see the results of the 8-seed playoff

Stay tuned for the matchups for match play, beginning Tuesday morning at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the meantime, here are the teams listed according to stroke play order of finish:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Florida
  3. Illinois
  4. Pepperdine
  5. Georgia Tech
  6. Florida State
  7. Virginia
  8. Arizona State

Match play will continue until a champion is crowned on Wednesday, May 31.

Click or tap here to track each match-play matchup live.

1:13 am, May 30, 2023

🏆 Florida's Fred Biondi wins DI men's golf individual title

Florida's Fred Biondi won the 2023 DI men's golf individual championship after shooting seven under par for the match. Biondi sat fourth entering the fourth and final day of play but shot three under par (67) to rise atop the leaderboard.

Click or tap here for the individual stats and leaderboard. 

 

12:20 pm, May 26, 2023

Schedule for championship finals

Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos Golf ball on the putting green

The finals for the DI men's golf championship begin today at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here's a look at the championship schedule:

  • Friday, May 26 | Stroke play (All 156 participants)
  • Saturday, May 27 | Stroke play (All 156 participants)
  • Sunday, May 28 | Stroke play ( All 156 participants)
  • Monday, May 29 | Stroke play (Top 15 teams, top nine individuals, Individual champion crowned)
  • Tuesday, May 30 | Match play (Top eight teams)
  • Wednesday, May 31 | Match play (Team champion crowned)

Click or tap below to follow the leaderboards:

Individual | Team

1:50 am, May 18, 2023

2023 NCAA Division I men's golf championships participants announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. 

The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Auburn, Alabama; Bath, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Morgan Hill, California; Norman, Oklahoma and Salem, South Carolina — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. 

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2023 championships finals are listed below: 

Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama 
Hosted by Auburn University
Final leaderboard

Teams:

  1. Auburn
  2. Vanderbilt
  3. Chattanooga
  4. Ohio State
  5. Colorado State

Individual:

  • Drew Salyers, Indiana

Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan 
Hosted by Michigan State University
Final leaderboard

Teams: 

  1. Georgia
  2. Illinois
  3. Oregon
  4. Florida
  5. Texas

Individual:

  • Luke O’Neill, Kansas State

Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada 
Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
Final leaderboard

Teams:

  1. Arizona State
  2. Stanford
  3. Virginia
  4. San Francisco
  5. East Tennessee State

Individual:

  • Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State

The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California 
Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority
Final leaderboard

Teams:

  1. Mississippi State
  2. Brigham Young
  3. Florida State
  4. Baylor
  5. Pepperdine

Individual:

  • Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma 
Hosted by the University of Oklahoma
Final leaderboard

Teams:

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Colorado
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Duke

Individual:

  • Will King, Kansas

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina 
Hosted by Clemson University
Final leaderboard

  1. Georgia Tech
  2. Arkansas
  3. North Carolina
  4. New Mexico
  5. Texas A&M

Individual: Sam Lape, Furman

Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 26 thru Sunday, May 28 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 29 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, May 30, followed by finals on Wednesday, May 31. 

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were also held at Grayhawk Golf Club with Texas winning the team title, defeating Arizona State 3-2 in the final round of match play competition. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent won the individual title in a playoff.

Live results from the championships can be found online at www.ncaa.com.

6:23 pm, May 5, 2023

Here's this year's championship schedule

Here's the schedule for the DI men's golf championship:

  •  Regionals: May 15 through 17 (Live scores on Golfstat.com)
    • Auburn University Club — Auburn, Alabama
    • The Cliffs at Keowee Falls — Salem, South Carolina
    • Eagle Eye Golf Club — East Lansing, Michigan
    • Bear’s Best Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada
    • Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club — Norman, Oklahoma
    • The Institute Golf Club — Morgan Hill, California
  • Finals: May 26-31
    • Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona
6:15 pm, May 5, 2023

Championship selections

DI men's golf trophy

The NCAA DI Men's Golf Committee revealed the teams and individuals to compete in this year's championships on Wednesday, May 3.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 15-17. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2023 championships.

Click or tap here for complete selection information, including every team and individual.

6:12 pm, May 5, 2023

Men's college golf championship history

Texas is the defending champion, beating Arizona State in the 2022 final.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2022 Texas John Fields 3 Arizona State 2
Scottsdale, Ariz.
2021 Pepperdine Michael Beard 3 Oklahoma 2 Scottsdale, Ariz.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Stanford Conrad Ray 3 Texas 2 Fayetteville Ark.
2018 Oklahoma State Alan Bratton 5 Alabama 0 Stillwater, Okla.
2017 Oklahoma Ryan Hybl 3.5 Oregon 1.5 Sugar Grove, Ill.
2016 Oregon Casey Martin 3 Texas 2 Eugene, Ore.
2015 LSU Chuck Winstead 4 Southern California 1 Bradenton, Fla.
2014 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Oklahoma State 1 Hutchinson, Kan.
2013 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Illinois 1 Atlanta
2012 Texas John Fields 3 Alabama 2 Pacific Palisades, Calif.
2011 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3 Georgia 2 Oklahoma State
2010 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3.5 Oklahoma State 1.5 Ooltewah, Tenn.
2009 Texas A&M J.T. Higgins 3 Arkansas 2 Toledo
2008 UCLA Derek Freeman 1,194 Stanford 1,195 Purdue
2007 Stanford Conrad Ray 1,109 Georgia 1,121 VCU
2006 Oklahoma State Mike McGraw 1,143 Florida 1,146 Sunriver, Ore.
2005 Georgia Chris Haack 1,135 Georgia Tech 1,146 Owings Mills, Md.
2004 California Steve Desimone 1,134 UCLA 1,140 Hot Springs, Va.
2003 Clemson Larry Penley 1,191 Oklahoma State 1,193 Oklahoma State
2002 Minnesota Brad James 1,134 Georgia Tech 1,138 Ohio State
2001 Florida Buddy Alexander 1,126 Clemson 1,144 Duke
2000 *Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,116 Georgia Tech 1,116 Auburn
1999 Georgia Chris Haack 1,180 Oklahoma State 1,183 Minnesota
1998 UNLV Dwaine Knight 1,118 Clemson 1,121 New Mexico
1997 Pepperdine John Geiberger 1,148 Wake Forest 1,151 Northwestern
1996 Arizona State Randy Lein 1,186 UNLV 1,189 Chattanooga, Tenn.
1995 *Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,156 Stanford 1,156 Ohio State
1994 Stanford Wally Goodwin 1,129 Texas 1,133 SMU
1993 Florida Buddy Alexander 1,145 Georgia Tech 1,146 Kentucky
1992 Arizona Rick LaRose 1,129 Arizona State 1,136 New Mexico
1991 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,161 North Carolina 1,168 San Jose State
1990 Arizona State Steve Loy 1,155 Florida 1,157 Florida
1989 Oklahoma Gregg Grost 1,139 Texas 1,158 Oklahoma State/Oklahoma
1988 UCLA Eddie Merrins 1,176 UTEP/Oklahoma/Oklahoma State 1,179 Southern California
1987 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,160 Wake Forest 1,176 Ohio State
1986 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,156 Oklahoma State 1,160 Wake Forest
1985 Houston Dave Williams 1,172 Oklahoma State 1,175 Florida
1984 Houston Dave Williams 1,145 Oklahoma State 1,146 Houston
1983 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,161 Texas 1,168 Fresno State
1982 Houston Dave Williams 1,141 Oklahoma State 1,151 Pinehurst
1981 BYU Karl Tucker 1,161 Oral Roberts 1,163 Stanford
1980 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,173 BYU 1,177 Ohio State
1979 Ohio State James Brown 1,189 Oklahoma State 1,191 Wake Forest
1978 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,140 Georgia 1,157 Oregon
1977 Houston Dave Williams 1,197 Oklahoma State 1,205 Colgate
1976 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,166 BYU 1,173 New Mexico
1975 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,156 Oklahoma State 1,189 Ohio State
1974 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,158 Florida 1,160 San Diego State
1973 Florida Buster Bishop 1,149 Oklahoma State 1,159 Oklahoma State
1972 Texas George Hannon 1,146 Houston 1,159 Cape Coral
1971 Texas George Hannon 1,144 Houston 1,151 Arizona
1970 Houston Dave Williams 1,172 Wake Forest 1,182 Ohio State
1969 Houston Dave Williams 1,223 Wake Forest 1,232 Broadmoor
1968 Florida Buster Bishop 1,154 Houston 1,156 New Mexico State
1967 Houston Dave Williams 585 Florida 588 Shawnee, Pa.
1966 Houston Dave Williams 582 San Jose State 586 Stanford
1965 Houston Dave Williams 577 Cal State L.A. 587 Tennessee
1964 Houston Dave Williams 580 Oklahoma State 587 Broadmoor
1963 Oklahoma State Labron Harris 581 Houston 582 Wichita State
1962 Houston Dave Williams 588 Oklahoma State 598 Duke
1961 Purdue Sam Voinoff 584 Arizona State 595 Lafayette
1960 Houston Dave Williams 603 Purdue/Oklahoma State 607 Broadmoor
1959 Houston Dave Williams 561 Purdue 571 Oregon
1958 Houston Dave Williams 570 Oklahoma State 582 Williams
1957 Houston Dave Williams 602 Stanford 603 Broadmoor
1956 Houston Dave Williams 601 North Texas/Purdue 602 Ohio State
1955 LSU Mike Barbato 574 North Texas 583 Tennessee
1954 SMU Graham Ross 572 North Texas 573 Houston/Rice
1953 Stanford Charles Finger 578 North Carolina 580 Broadmoor
1952 North Texas Fred Cobb 587 Michigan 593 Purdue
1951 North Texas Fred Cobb 588 Ohio State 589 Ohio State
1950 North Texas Fred Cobb 573 Purdue 577 New Mexico
1949 North Texas Fred Cobb 590 Purdue/Texas 600 Iowa State
1948 San Jose State Wilbur Hubbard 579 LSU 588 Stanford
1947 LSU T.P. Heard 606 Duke 614 Michigan
1946 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 619 Michigan 624 Princeton
1945 Ohio State Robert Kepler 602 Northwestern 621 Ohio State
1944 Notre Dame George Holderith 311 Minnesota 312 Inverness
1943 Yale William Neale 614 Michigan 618 Olympia Fields
1942 LSU/Stanford Major J. Perry Cole/Eddie Twiggs 590     Notre Dame
1941 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 580 LSU 599 Ohio State
1940 Princeton/LSU Walter Bourne/Major J. Perry Cole 601     Ekwanok
1939 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 612 Northwestern/Princeton 614 Wakonda
1938 Stanford         Louisville
1937 Princeton         Oakmont
1936 Yale         North Shore
1935 Michigan         Congressional
1934 Michigan         Cleveland
1933 Yale         Buffalo
1932 Yale         Hot Springs, Va.
1931 Yale         Olympia Fields
1930 Princeton         Oakmont
1929 Princeton         Deal, N.J.
1928 Princeton         Apawamis
1927 Princeton         Garden City
1926 Yale         Merion
1925 Yale         Montclair
1924 Yale         Greenwich
1923 Princeton         Siwanoy
1922 Princeton         Garden City
1921 Dartmouth         Greenwich
1920 Princeton         Nassau
1919 Princeton         Merion
1916 Princeton         Oakmont
1915 Yale         Greenwich
1914 Princeton         Garden City
1912 Yale (fall)/ Yale (spring)         Huntingdon Valley/Ekwanko
1911 Yale         Baltusrol
1910 Yale         Essex County
1909 Yale         Apawamis
1908 Yale         Brae Burn
1907 Yale         Nassau
1906 Yale         Garden City
1905 Yale         Garden City
1904 Harvard         Myopia
1903 Harvard         Garden City
1902 Harvard (fall)/Yale (spring)         Morris County/Garden City
1901 Harvard         Atlantic City
1899 Harvard          
1898 Yale (fall)/Harvard (spring)          
1897 Yale         Ardsley Casino

*Won Playoff

Note: No tournament held in 1900, 1917, 1918 and 2020.

Match play 2009-present