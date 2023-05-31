Florida wins the 2023 DI men's golf championship, Gators' Biondi takes individual title
🏆 Florida wins the 2023 team championship
It's a double title-winning season for the Gators in 2023, taking the DI men's golf team title with a 3-1 match-play win over Georgia Tech to go along with Fred Biondi's individual championship earlier this week.
It's the program's fifth team title and first in 22 years. Yuxin Lin took the first point for the Gators over GT's Christo Lamprecht. John DuBois took the second point over Connor Howe. After the Yellow Jackets earned a point back, Biondi defeated Hiroshi Tai to bring the national title back to Gainesville.
Here's a look at the final scoreboard from Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona:
🐊 Lin wins on on 15 to give Gators early 1-0 lead
Florida has the early advantage over Georgia Tech on the final day, taking a 1-0 lead once Yuxin Lin sank this putt on No. 15.
The Big Cat wins 4&3 for the first point of the match
Interestingly, the teams that have won the first point in match play are just 2-4 this weekend.
🥳 It's championship day in Scottsdale
No. 2 seed Florida and No. 5 seed Georgia Tech go head-to-head at Grayhawk Golf Club today with the DI men's golf national championship title on the line.
Here is the schedule (Eastern time):
- 3:35 p.m. – Florida vs. Georgia Tech GOLF Channel – 4 to 8 p.m. ET
Pairings
- Yuxin Lin (UF) vs. Christo Lamprecht (GT)| 3:35 p.m.
- Matthew Kress (UF) vs. Bartley Forrester (GT)| 3:45 p.m.
- John DuBois (UF) vs. Connor Howe (GT)| 3:55 p.m.
- Fred Biondi (UF) vs. Hiroshi Tai (GT)| 4:05 p.m.
- Ricky Castillo (UF) vs. Ross Steelman (GT) | 4:15 p.m.
Florida and Georgia Tech advance to 2023 NCAA men’s golf finals
After a thrilling pair of semifinal matches, Florida and Georgia Tech advance to the 2023 NCAA men's golf finals on Wednesday.
It took Florida three extra playoff holes with Florida and Florida State knotted up at 2-2 after 18 holes in pair five. Florida's Ricky Castillo made a clutch putt on the 21st hole (playoff hole three) to send the Gators to the finals. Shortly after, Georgia Tech punched its ticket to the finals on hole 18 when Ross Steelman defeated Peter Fountain in pair five to clinch the match for the Yellow Jackets, 3-2.
Semifinals – Tuesday, May 30
#5 Georgia Tech def. #1 North Carolina, 3-2
Match play schedule for the DI men's golf championship
Match play for the 2023 DI men's golf championship is underway with four teams advancing to the semifinals after Tuesday morning's quarterfinals. Florida, Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia Tech all advanced and will continue the action with Tuesday afternoon's semifinals.
MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE (Times Local - MST)
Quarterfinals – Tuesday, May 30
Match #1 - #2 Florida def. #7 Virginia, 3-2
Match #2 - #6 Florida State def. #3 Illinois, 3-2
Match #3 - #1 North Carolina def. #8 Arizona State, 3-1
Match #4 - #5 Georgia Tech def. #4 Pepperdine, 3-2
Semifinals – Tuesday, May 30
#2 Florida def. #6 Florida State, 3-2
#5 Georgia Tech def. #1 North Carolina, 3-2
Championship – Wednesday, May 31
1:35 p.m. – #2 Florida vs. # 5 Georgia Tech
GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT
Match play set for the 2023 DI men's golf championship
After four rounds of championship DI men's golf action, match-play is almost set. At the conclusion of Monday's action, North Carolina led the way at six under par while Florida and Illinois each shot two under par.
At the bottom of the field at 12 over par, Stanford and host school Arizona State battled in a playoff for the eighth and final spot. Entering the playoff, the Cardinal shot two over par on day four while Arizona State shot one over par on day four. The playoff lasted two holes, where Arizona State won the playoff to move on.
Preston Summerhays with the birdie to give us the playoff victory over Stanford and advance us into Match Play tomorrow. #ForksUp /// 😈⛳️ pic.twitter.com/WBhhC50U8d
Stay tuned for the matchups for match play, beginning Tuesday morning at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the meantime, here are the teams listed according to stroke play order of finish:
- North Carolina
- Florida
- Illinois
- Pepperdine
- Georgia Tech
- Florida State
- Virginia
- Arizona State
Match play will continue until a champion is crowned on Wednesday, May 31.
🏆 Florida's Fred Biondi wins DI men's golf individual title
Florida's Fred Biondi won the 2023 DI men's golf individual championship after shooting seven under par for the match. Biondi sat fourth entering the fourth and final day of play but shot three under par (67) to rise atop the leaderboard.
Schedule for championship finals
The finals for the DI men's golf championship begin today at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Here's a look at the championship schedule:
- Friday, May 26 | Stroke play (All 156 participants)
- Saturday, May 27 | Stroke play (All 156 participants)
- Sunday, May 28 | Stroke play ( All 156 participants)
- Monday, May 29 | Stroke play (Top 15 teams, top nine individuals, Individual champion crowned)
- Tuesday, May 30 | Match play (Top eight teams)
- Wednesday, May 31 | Match play (Team champion crowned)
2023 NCAA Division I men's golf championships participants announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.
The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Auburn, Alabama; Bath, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Morgan Hill, California; Norman, Oklahoma and Salem, South Carolina — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds.
The teams and individuals advancing to the 2023 championships finals are listed below:
Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama
Hosted by Auburn University
Final leaderboard
Teams:
- Auburn
- Vanderbilt
- Chattanooga
- Ohio State
- Colorado State
Individual:
- Drew Salyers, Indiana
Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan
Hosted by Michigan State University
Final leaderboard
Teams:
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Oregon
- Florida
- Texas
Individual:
- Luke O’Neill, Kansas State
Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
Final leaderboard
Teams:
- Arizona State
- Stanford
- Virginia
- San Francisco
- East Tennessee State
Individual:
- Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State
The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California
Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority
Final leaderboard
Teams:
- Mississippi State
- Brigham Young
- Florida State
- Baylor
- Pepperdine
Individual:
- Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma
Hosted by the University of Oklahoma
Final leaderboard
Teams:
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Colorado
- Texas Tech
- Duke
Individual:
- Will King, Kansas
The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina
Hosted by Clemson University
Final leaderboard
- Georgia Tech
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Texas A&M
Individual: Sam Lape, Furman
Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 26 thru Sunday, May 28 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 29 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, May 30, followed by finals on Wednesday, May 31.
The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were also held at Grayhawk Golf Club with Texas winning the team title, defeating Arizona State 3-2 in the final round of match play competition. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent won the individual title in a playoff.
Live results from the championships can be found online at www.ncaa.com.
Here's this year's championship schedule
Here's the schedule for the DI men's golf championship:
- Regionals: May 15 through 17 (Live scores on Golfstat.com)
- Auburn University Club — Auburn, Alabama
- The Cliffs at Keowee Falls — Salem, South Carolina
- Eagle Eye Golf Club — East Lansing, Michigan
- Bear’s Best Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club — Norman, Oklahoma
- The Institute Golf Club — Morgan Hill, California
- Finals: May 26-31
- Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona
Championship selections
The NCAA DI Men's Golf Committee revealed the teams and individuals to compete in this year's championships on Wednesday, May 3.
Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 15-17. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.
Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2023 championships.
Click or tap here for complete selection information, including every team and individual.
Men's college golf championship history
Texas is the defending champion, beating Arizona State in the 2022 final.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Texas
|John Fields
|3
|Arizona State
|2
|
|2021
|Pepperdine
|Michael Beard
|3
|Oklahoma
|2
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford
|Conrad Ray
|3
|Texas
|2
|Fayetteville Ark.
|2018
|Oklahoma State
|Alan Bratton
|5
|Alabama
|0
|Stillwater, Okla.
|2017
|Oklahoma
|Ryan Hybl
|3.5
|Oregon
|1.5
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|2016
|Oregon
|Casey Martin
|3
|Texas
|2
|Eugene, Ore.
|2015
|LSU
|Chuck Winstead
|4
|Southern California
|1
|Bradenton, Fla.
|2014
|Alabama
|Jay Seawell
|4
|Oklahoma State
|1
|Hutchinson, Kan.
|2013
|Alabama
|Jay Seawell
|4
|Illinois
|1
|Atlanta
|2012
|Texas
|John Fields
|3
|Alabama
|2
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|2011
|Augusta State
|Josh Gregory
|3
|Georgia
|2
|Oklahoma State
|2010
|Augusta State
|Josh Gregory
|3.5
|Oklahoma State
|1.5
|Ooltewah, Tenn.
|2009
|Texas A&M
|J.T. Higgins
|3
|Arkansas
|2
|Toledo
|2008
|UCLA
|Derek Freeman
|1,194
|Stanford
|1,195
|Purdue
|2007
|Stanford
|Conrad Ray
|1,109
|Georgia
|1,121
|VCU
|2006
|Oklahoma State
|Mike McGraw
|1,143
|Florida
|1,146
|Sunriver, Ore.
|2005
|Georgia
|Chris Haack
|1,135
|Georgia Tech
|1,146
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2004
|California
|Steve Desimone
|1,134
|UCLA
|1,140
|Hot Springs, Va.
|2003
|Clemson
|Larry Penley
|1,191
|Oklahoma State
|1,193
|Oklahoma State
|2002
|Minnesota
|Brad James
|1,134
|Georgia Tech
|1,138
|Ohio State
|2001
|Florida
|Buddy Alexander
|1,126
|Clemson
|1,144
|Duke
|2000
|*Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,116
|Georgia Tech
|1,116
|Auburn
|1999
|Georgia
|Chris Haack
|1,180
|Oklahoma State
|1,183
|Minnesota
|1998
|UNLV
|Dwaine Knight
|1,118
|Clemson
|1,121
|New Mexico
|1997
|Pepperdine
|John Geiberger
|1,148
|Wake Forest
|1,151
|Northwestern
|1996
|Arizona State
|Randy Lein
|1,186
|UNLV
|1,189
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1995
|*Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,156
|Stanford
|1,156
|Ohio State
|1994
|Stanford
|Wally Goodwin
|1,129
|Texas
|1,133
|SMU
|1993
|Florida
|Buddy Alexander
|1,145
|Georgia Tech
|1,146
|Kentucky
|1992
|Arizona
|Rick LaRose
|1,129
|Arizona State
|1,136
|New Mexico
|1991
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,161
|North Carolina
|1,168
|San Jose State
|1990
|Arizona State
|Steve Loy
|1,155
|Florida
|1,157
|Florida
|1989
|Oklahoma
|Gregg Grost
|1,139
|Texas
|1,158
|Oklahoma State/Oklahoma
|1988
|UCLA
|Eddie Merrins
|1,176
|UTEP/Oklahoma/Oklahoma State
|1,179
|Southern California
|1987
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,160
|Wake Forest
|1,176
|Ohio State
|1986
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,156
|Oklahoma State
|1,160
|Wake Forest
|1985
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,172
|Oklahoma State
|1,175
|Florida
|1984
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,145
|Oklahoma State
|1,146
|Houston
|1983
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,161
|Texas
|1,168
|Fresno State
|1982
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,141
|Oklahoma State
|1,151
|Pinehurst
|1981
|BYU
|Karl Tucker
|1,161
|Oral Roberts
|1,163
|Stanford
|1980
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,173
|BYU
|1,177
|Ohio State
|1979
|Ohio State
|James Brown
|1,189
|Oklahoma State
|1,191
|Wake Forest
|1978
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,140
|Georgia
|1,157
|Oregon
|1977
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,197
|Oklahoma State
|1,205
|Colgate
|1976
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,166
|BYU
|1,173
|New Mexico
|1975
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,156
|Oklahoma State
|1,189
|Ohio State
|1974
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,158
|Florida
|1,160
|San Diego State
|1973
|Florida
|Buster Bishop
|1,149
|Oklahoma State
|1,159
|Oklahoma State
|1972
|Texas
|George Hannon
|1,146
|Houston
|1,159
|Cape Coral
|1971
|Texas
|George Hannon
|1,144
|Houston
|1,151
|Arizona
|1970
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,172
|Wake Forest
|1,182
|Ohio State
|1969
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,223
|Wake Forest
|1,232
|Broadmoor
|1968
|Florida
|Buster Bishop
|1,154
|Houston
|1,156
|New Mexico State
|1967
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|585
|Florida
|588
|Shawnee, Pa.
|1966
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|582
|San Jose State
|586
|Stanford
|1965
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|577
|Cal State L.A.
|587
|Tennessee
|1964
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|580
|Oklahoma State
|587
|Broadmoor
|1963
|Oklahoma State
|Labron Harris
|581
|Houston
|582
|Wichita State
|1962
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|588
|Oklahoma State
|598
|Duke
|1961
|Purdue
|Sam Voinoff
|584
|Arizona State
|595
|Lafayette
|1960
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|603
|Purdue/Oklahoma State
|607
|Broadmoor
|1959
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|561
|Purdue
|571
|Oregon
|1958
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|570
|Oklahoma State
|582
|Williams
|1957
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|602
|Stanford
|603
|Broadmoor
|1956
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|601
|North Texas/Purdue
|602
|Ohio State
|1955
|LSU
|Mike Barbato
|574
|North Texas
|583
|Tennessee
|1954
|SMU
|Graham Ross
|572
|North Texas
|573
|Houston/Rice
|1953
|Stanford
|Charles Finger
|578
|North Carolina
|580
|Broadmoor
|1952
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|587
|Michigan
|593
|Purdue
|1951
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|588
|Ohio State
|589
|Ohio State
|1950
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|573
|Purdue
|577
|New Mexico
|1949
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|590
|Purdue/Texas
|600
|Iowa State
|1948
|San Jose State
|Wilbur Hubbard
|579
|LSU
|588
|Stanford
|1947
|LSU
|T.P. Heard
|606
|Duke
|614
|Michigan
|1946
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|619
|Michigan
|624
|Princeton
|1945
|Ohio State
|Robert Kepler
|602
|Northwestern
|621
|Ohio State
|1944
|Notre Dame
|George Holderith
|311
|Minnesota
|312
|Inverness
|1943
|Yale
|William Neale
|614
|Michigan
|618
|Olympia Fields
|1942
|LSU/Stanford
|Major J. Perry Cole/Eddie Twiggs
|590
|Notre Dame
|1941
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|580
|LSU
|599
|Ohio State
|1940
|Princeton/LSU
|Walter Bourne/Major J. Perry Cole
|601
|Ekwanok
|1939
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|612
|Northwestern/Princeton
|614
|Wakonda
|1938
|Stanford
|Louisville
|1937
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1936
|Yale
|North Shore
|1935
|Michigan
|Congressional
|1934
|Michigan
|Cleveland
|1933
|Yale
|Buffalo
|1932
|Yale
|Hot Springs, Va.
|1931
|Yale
|Olympia Fields
|1930
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1929
|Princeton
|Deal, N.J.
|1928
|Princeton
|Apawamis
|1927
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1926
|Yale
|Merion
|1925
|Yale
|Montclair
|1924
|Yale
|Greenwich
|1923
|Princeton
|Siwanoy
|1922
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1921
|Dartmouth
|Greenwich
|1920
|Princeton
|Nassau
|1919
|Princeton
|Merion
|1916
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1915
|Yale
|Greenwich
|1914
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1912
|Yale (fall)/ Yale (spring)
|Huntingdon Valley/Ekwanko
|1911
|Yale
|Baltusrol
|1910
|Yale
|Essex County
|1909
|Yale
|Apawamis
|1908
|Yale
|Brae Burn
|1907
|Yale
|Nassau
|1906
|Yale
|Garden City
|1905
|Yale
|Garden City
|1904
|Harvard
|Myopia
|1903
|Harvard
|Garden City
|1902
|Harvard (fall)/Yale (spring)
|Morris County/Garden City
|1901
|Harvard
|Atlantic City
|1899
|Harvard
|1898
|Yale (fall)/Harvard (spring)
|1897
|Yale
|Ardsley Casino
*Won Playoff
Note: No tournament held in 1900, 1917, 1918 and 2020.
Match play 2009-present