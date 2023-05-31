Florida wins the 2023 DI men's golf championship, Gators' Biondi takes individual title

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Auburn, Alabama; Bath, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Morgan Hill, California; Norman, Oklahoma and Salem, South Carolina — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds.

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2023 championships finals are listed below:

Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama

Hosted by Auburn University

Final leaderboard

Teams:

Auburn Vanderbilt Chattanooga Ohio State Colorado State

Individual:

Drew Salyers, Indiana

Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan

Hosted by Michigan State University

Final leaderboard

Teams:

Georgia Illinois Oregon Florida Texas

Individual:

Luke O’Neill, Kansas State

Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Final leaderboard

Teams:

Arizona State Stanford Virginia San Francisco East Tennessee State

Individual:

Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State

The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California

Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority

Final leaderboard

Teams:

Mississippi State Brigham Young Florida State Baylor Pepperdine

Individual:

Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma

Hosted by the University of Oklahoma

Final leaderboard

Teams:

Alabama Oklahoma Colorado Texas Tech Duke

Individual:

Will King, Kansas

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina

Hosted by Clemson University

Final leaderboard

Georgia Tech Arkansas North Carolina New Mexico Texas A&M

Individual: Sam Lape, Furman

Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 26 thru Sunday, May 28 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 29 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, May 30, followed by finals on Wednesday, May 31.

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were also held at Grayhawk Golf Club with Texas winning the team title, defeating Arizona State 3-2 in the final round of match play competition. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent won the individual title in a playoff.