Live updates: 2023 DI men's golf championship

The NCAA DI Men's Golf Committee revealed the teams and individuals to compete in this year's championships on Wednesday, May 3.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 15-17. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2023 championships.

Click or tap here for complete selection information, including every team and individual.