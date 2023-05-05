Live updates: 2023 DI men's golf championship
Here's this year's championship schedule
Here's the schedule for the DI men's golf championship:
- Regionals: May 15 through 17 (Live scores on Golfstat.com)
- Auburn University Club — Auburn, Alabama
- The Cliffs at Keowee Falls — Salem, South Carolina
- Eagle Eye Golf Club — East Lansing, Michigan
- Bear’s Best Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club — Norman, Oklahoma
- The Institute Golf Club — Morgan Hill, California
- Finals: May 26-31
- Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona
Championship selections
The NCAA DI Men's Golf Committee revealed the teams and individuals to compete in this year's championships on Wednesday, May 3.
Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 15-17. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.
Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2023 championships.
Click or tap here for complete selection information, including every team and individual.
Men's college golf championship history
Texas is the defending champion, beating Arizona State in the 2022 final.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Texas
|John Fields
|3
|Arizona State
|2
|
|2021
|Pepperdine
|Michael Beard
|3
|Oklahoma
|2
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford
|Conrad Ray
|3
|Texas
|2
|Fayetteville Ark.
|2018
|Oklahoma State
|Alan Bratton
|5
|Alabama
|0
|Stillwater, Okla.
|2017
|Oklahoma
|Ryan Hybl
|3.5
|Oregon
|1.5
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|2016
|Oregon
|Casey Martin
|3
|Texas
|2
|Eugene, Ore.
|2015
|LSU
|Chuck Winstead
|4
|Southern California
|1
|Bradenton, Fla.
|2014
|Alabama
|Jay Seawell
|4
|Oklahoma State
|1
|Hutchinson, Kan.
|2013
|Alabama
|Jay Seawell
|4
|Illinois
|1
|Atlanta
|2012
|Texas
|John Fields
|3
|Alabama
|2
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|2011
|Augusta State
|Josh Gregory
|3
|Georgia
|2
|Oklahoma State
|2010
|Augusta State
|Josh Gregory
|3.5
|Oklahoma State
|1.5
|Ooltewah, Tenn.
|2009
|Texas A&M
|J.T. Higgins
|3
|Arkansas
|2
|Toledo
|2008
|UCLA
|Derek Freeman
|1,194
|Stanford
|1,195
|Purdue
|2007
|Stanford
|Conrad Ray
|1,109
|Georgia
|1,121
|VCU
|2006
|Oklahoma State
|Mike McGraw
|1,143
|Florida
|1,146
|Sunriver, Ore.
|2005
|Georgia
|Chris Haack
|1,135
|Georgia Tech
|1,146
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2004
|California
|Steve Desimone
|1,134
|UCLA
|1,140
|Hot Springs, Va.
|2003
|Clemson
|Larry Penley
|1,191
|Oklahoma State
|1,193
|Oklahoma State
|2002
|Minnesota
|Brad James
|1,134
|Georgia Tech
|1,138
|Ohio State
|2001
|Florida
|Buddy Alexander
|1,126
|Clemson
|1,144
|Duke
|2000
|*Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,116
|Georgia Tech
|1,116
|Auburn
|1999
|Georgia
|Chris Haack
|1,180
|Oklahoma State
|1,183
|Minnesota
|1998
|UNLV
|Dwaine Knight
|1,118
|Clemson
|1,121
|New Mexico
|1997
|Pepperdine
|John Geiberger
|1,148
|Wake Forest
|1,151
|Northwestern
|1996
|Arizona State
|Randy Lein
|1,186
|UNLV
|1,189
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1995
|*Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,156
|Stanford
|1,156
|Ohio State
|1994
|Stanford
|Wally Goodwin
|1,129
|Texas
|1,133
|SMU
|1993
|Florida
|Buddy Alexander
|1,145
|Georgia Tech
|1,146
|Kentucky
|1992
|Arizona
|Rick LaRose
|1,129
|Arizona State
|1,136
|New Mexico
|1991
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,161
|North Carolina
|1,168
|San Jose State
|1990
|Arizona State
|Steve Loy
|1,155
|Florida
|1,157
|Florida
|1989
|Oklahoma
|Gregg Grost
|1,139
|Texas
|1,158
|Oklahoma State/Oklahoma
|1988
|UCLA
|Eddie Merrins
|1,176
|UTEP/Oklahoma/Oklahoma State
|1,179
|Southern California
|1987
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,160
|Wake Forest
|1,176
|Ohio State
|1986
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,156
|Oklahoma State
|1,160
|Wake Forest
|1985
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,172
|Oklahoma State
|1,175
|Florida
|1984
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,145
|Oklahoma State
|1,146
|Houston
|1983
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,161
|Texas
|1,168
|Fresno State
|1982
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,141
|Oklahoma State
|1,151
|Pinehurst
|1981
|BYU
|Karl Tucker
|1,161
|Oral Roberts
|1,163
|Stanford
|1980
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,173
|BYU
|1,177
|Ohio State
|1979
|Ohio State
|James Brown
|1,189
|Oklahoma State
|1,191
|Wake Forest
|1978
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,140
|Georgia
|1,157
|Oregon
|1977
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,197
|Oklahoma State
|1,205
|Colgate
|1976
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,166
|BYU
|1,173
|New Mexico
|1975
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,156
|Oklahoma State
|1,189
|Ohio State
|1974
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,158
|Florida
|1,160
|San Diego State
|1973
|Florida
|Buster Bishop
|1,149
|Oklahoma State
|1,159
|Oklahoma State
|1972
|Texas
|George Hannon
|1,146
|Houston
|1,159
|Cape Coral
|1971
|Texas
|George Hannon
|1,144
|Houston
|1,151
|Arizona
|1970
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,172
|Wake Forest
|1,182
|Ohio State
|1969
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,223
|Wake Forest
|1,232
|Broadmoor
|1968
|Florida
|Buster Bishop
|1,154
|Houston
|1,156
|New Mexico State
|1967
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|585
|Florida
|588
|Shawnee, Pa.
|1966
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|582
|San Jose State
|586
|Stanford
|1965
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|577
|Cal State L.A.
|587
|Tennessee
|1964
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|580
|Oklahoma State
|587
|Broadmoor
|1963
|Oklahoma State
|Labron Harris
|581
|Houston
|582
|Wichita State
|1962
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|588
|Oklahoma State
|598
|Duke
|1961
|Purdue
|Sam Voinoff
|584
|Arizona State
|595
|Lafayette
|1960
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|603
|Purdue/Oklahoma State
|607
|Broadmoor
|1959
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|561
|Purdue
|571
|Oregon
|1958
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|570
|Oklahoma State
|582
|Williams
|1957
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|602
|Stanford
|603
|Broadmoor
|1956
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|601
|North Texas/Purdue
|602
|Ohio State
|1955
|LSU
|Mike Barbato
|574
|North Texas
|583
|Tennessee
|1954
|SMU
|Graham Ross
|572
|North Texas
|573
|Houston/Rice
|1953
|Stanford
|Charles Finger
|578
|North Carolina
|580
|Broadmoor
|1952
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|587
|Michigan
|593
|Purdue
|1951
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|588
|Ohio State
|589
|Ohio State
|1950
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|573
|Purdue
|577
|New Mexico
|1949
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|590
|Purdue/Texas
|600
|Iowa State
|1948
|San Jose State
|Wilbur Hubbard
|579
|LSU
|588
|Stanford
|1947
|LSU
|T.P. Heard
|606
|Duke
|614
|Michigan
|1946
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|619
|Michigan
|624
|Princeton
|1945
|Ohio State
|Robert Kepler
|602
|Northwestern
|621
|Ohio State
|1944
|Notre Dame
|George Holderith
|311
|Minnesota
|312
|Inverness
|1943
|Yale
|William Neale
|614
|Michigan
|618
|Olympia Fields
|1942
|LSU/Stanford
|Major J. Perry Cole/Eddie Twiggs
|590
|Notre Dame
|1941
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|580
|LSU
|599
|Ohio State
|1940
|Princeton/LSU
|Walter Bourne/Major J. Perry Cole
|601
|Ekwanok
|1939
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|612
|Northwestern/Princeton
|614
|Wakonda
|1938
|Stanford
|Louisville
|1937
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1936
|Yale
|North Shore
|1935
|Michigan
|Congressional
|1934
|Michigan
|Cleveland
|1933
|Yale
|Buffalo
|1932
|Yale
|Hot Springs, Va.
|1931
|Yale
|Olympia Fields
|1930
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1929
|Princeton
|Deal, N.J.
|1928
|Princeton
|Apawamis
|1927
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1926
|Yale
|Merion
|1925
|Yale
|Montclair
|1924
|Yale
|Greenwich
|1923
|Princeton
|Siwanoy
|1922
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1921
|Dartmouth
|Greenwich
|1920
|Princeton
|Nassau
|1919
|Princeton
|Merion
|1916
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1915
|Yale
|Greenwich
|1914
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1912
|Yale (fall)/ Yale (spring)
|Huntingdon Valley/Ekwanko
|1911
|Yale
|Baltusrol
|1910
|Yale
|Essex County
|1909
|Yale
|Apawamis
|1908
|Yale
|Brae Burn
|1907
|Yale
|Nassau
|1906
|Yale
|Garden City
|1905
|Yale
|Garden City
|1904
|Harvard
|Myopia
|1903
|Harvard
|Garden City
|1902
|Harvard (fall)/Yale (spring)
|Morris County/Garden City
|1901
|Harvard
|Atlantic City
|1899
|Harvard
|1898
|Yale (fall)/Harvard (spring)
|1897
|Yale
|Ardsley Casino
*Won Playoff
Note: No tournament held in 1900, 1917, 1918 and 2020.
Match play 2009-present