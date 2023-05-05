Last Updated 2:53 PM, May 05, 2023
NCAA.com

Live updates: 2023 DI men's golf championship

2023 NCAA DI men's golf selection show
10:28
6:23 pm, May 5, 2023

Here's this year's championship schedule

Here's the schedule for the DI men's golf championship:

  •  Regionals: May 15 through 17 (Live scores on Golfstat.com)
    • Auburn University Club — Auburn, Alabama
    • The Cliffs at Keowee Falls — Salem, South Carolina
    • Eagle Eye Golf Club — East Lansing, Michigan
    • Bear’s Best Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada
    • Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club — Norman, Oklahoma
    • The Institute Golf Club — Morgan Hill, California
  • Finals: May 26-31
    • Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona
6:15 pm, May 5, 2023

Championship selections

DI men's golf trophy

The NCAA DI Men's Golf Committee revealed the teams and individuals to compete in this year's championships on Wednesday, May 3.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 15-17. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2023 championships.

Click or tap here for complete selection information, including every team and individual.

6:12 pm, May 5, 2023

Men's college golf championship history

Texas is the defending champion, beating Arizona State in the 2022 final.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2022 Texas John Fields 3 Arizona State 2
Scottsdale, Ariz.
2021 Pepperdine Michael Beard 3 Oklahoma 2 Scottsdale, Ariz.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Stanford Conrad Ray 3 Texas 2 Fayetteville Ark.
2018 Oklahoma State Alan Bratton 5 Alabama 0 Stillwater, Okla.
2017 Oklahoma Ryan Hybl 3.5 Oregon 1.5 Sugar Grove, Ill.
2016 Oregon Casey Martin 3 Texas 2 Eugene, Ore.
2015 LSU Chuck Winstead 4 Southern California 1 Bradenton, Fla.
2014 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Oklahoma State 1 Hutchinson, Kan.
2013 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Illinois 1 Atlanta
2012 Texas John Fields 3 Alabama 2 Pacific Palisades, Calif.
2011 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3 Georgia 2 Oklahoma State
2010 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3.5 Oklahoma State 1.5 Ooltewah, Tenn.
2009 Texas A&M J.T. Higgins 3 Arkansas 2 Toledo
2008 UCLA Derek Freeman 1,194 Stanford 1,195 Purdue
2007 Stanford Conrad Ray 1,109 Georgia 1,121 VCU
2006 Oklahoma State Mike McGraw 1,143 Florida 1,146 Sunriver, Ore.
2005 Georgia Chris Haack 1,135 Georgia Tech 1,146 Owings Mills, Md.
2004 California Steve Desimone 1,134 UCLA 1,140 Hot Springs, Va.
2003 Clemson Larry Penley 1,191 Oklahoma State 1,193 Oklahoma State
2002 Minnesota Brad James 1,134 Georgia Tech 1,138 Ohio State
2001 Florida Buddy Alexander 1,126 Clemson 1,144 Duke
2000 *Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,116 Georgia Tech 1,116 Auburn
1999 Georgia Chris Haack 1,180 Oklahoma State 1,183 Minnesota
1998 UNLV Dwaine Knight 1,118 Clemson 1,121 New Mexico
1997 Pepperdine John Geiberger 1,148 Wake Forest 1,151 Northwestern
1996 Arizona State Randy Lein 1,186 UNLV 1,189 Chattanooga, Tenn.
1995 *Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,156 Stanford 1,156 Ohio State
1994 Stanford Wally Goodwin 1,129 Texas 1,133 SMU
1993 Florida Buddy Alexander 1,145 Georgia Tech 1,146 Kentucky
1992 Arizona Rick LaRose 1,129 Arizona State 1,136 New Mexico
1991 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,161 North Carolina 1,168 San Jose State
1990 Arizona State Steve Loy 1,155 Florida 1,157 Florida
1989 Oklahoma Gregg Grost 1,139 Texas 1,158 Oklahoma State/Oklahoma
1988 UCLA Eddie Merrins 1,176 UTEP/Oklahoma/Oklahoma State 1,179 Southern California
1987 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,160 Wake Forest 1,176 Ohio State
1986 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,156 Oklahoma State 1,160 Wake Forest
1985 Houston Dave Williams 1,172 Oklahoma State 1,175 Florida
1984 Houston Dave Williams 1,145 Oklahoma State 1,146 Houston
1983 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,161 Texas 1,168 Fresno State
1982 Houston Dave Williams 1,141 Oklahoma State 1,151 Pinehurst
1981 BYU Karl Tucker 1,161 Oral Roberts 1,163 Stanford
1980 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,173 BYU 1,177 Ohio State
1979 Ohio State James Brown 1,189 Oklahoma State 1,191 Wake Forest
1978 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,140 Georgia 1,157 Oregon
1977 Houston Dave Williams 1,197 Oklahoma State 1,205 Colgate
1976 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,166 BYU 1,173 New Mexico
1975 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,156 Oklahoma State 1,189 Ohio State
1974 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,158 Florida 1,160 San Diego State
1973 Florida Buster Bishop 1,149 Oklahoma State 1,159 Oklahoma State
1972 Texas George Hannon 1,146 Houston 1,159 Cape Coral
1971 Texas George Hannon 1,144 Houston 1,151 Arizona
1970 Houston Dave Williams 1,172 Wake Forest 1,182 Ohio State
1969 Houston Dave Williams 1,223 Wake Forest 1,232 Broadmoor
1968 Florida Buster Bishop 1,154 Houston 1,156 New Mexico State
1967 Houston Dave Williams 585 Florida 588 Shawnee, Pa.
1966 Houston Dave Williams 582 San Jose State 586 Stanford
1965 Houston Dave Williams 577 Cal State L.A. 587 Tennessee
1964 Houston Dave Williams 580 Oklahoma State 587 Broadmoor
1963 Oklahoma State Labron Harris 581 Houston 582 Wichita State
1962 Houston Dave Williams 588 Oklahoma State 598 Duke
1961 Purdue Sam Voinoff 584 Arizona State 595 Lafayette
1960 Houston Dave Williams 603 Purdue/Oklahoma State 607 Broadmoor
1959 Houston Dave Williams 561 Purdue 571 Oregon
1958 Houston Dave Williams 570 Oklahoma State 582 Williams
1957 Houston Dave Williams 602 Stanford 603 Broadmoor
1956 Houston Dave Williams 601 North Texas/Purdue 602 Ohio State
1955 LSU Mike Barbato 574 North Texas 583 Tennessee
1954 SMU Graham Ross 572 North Texas 573 Houston/Rice
1953 Stanford Charles Finger 578 North Carolina 580 Broadmoor
1952 North Texas Fred Cobb 587 Michigan 593 Purdue
1951 North Texas Fred Cobb 588 Ohio State 589 Ohio State
1950 North Texas Fred Cobb 573 Purdue 577 New Mexico
1949 North Texas Fred Cobb 590 Purdue/Texas 600 Iowa State
1948 San Jose State Wilbur Hubbard 579 LSU 588 Stanford
1947 LSU T.P. Heard 606 Duke 614 Michigan
1946 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 619 Michigan 624 Princeton
1945 Ohio State Robert Kepler 602 Northwestern 621 Ohio State
1944 Notre Dame George Holderith 311 Minnesota 312 Inverness
1943 Yale William Neale 614 Michigan 618 Olympia Fields
1942 LSU/Stanford Major J. Perry Cole/Eddie Twiggs 590     Notre Dame
1941 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 580 LSU 599 Ohio State
1940 Princeton/LSU Walter Bourne/Major J. Perry Cole 601     Ekwanok
1939 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 612 Northwestern/Princeton 614 Wakonda
1938 Stanford         Louisville
1937 Princeton         Oakmont
1936 Yale         North Shore
1935 Michigan         Congressional
1934 Michigan         Cleveland
1933 Yale         Buffalo
1932 Yale         Hot Springs, Va.
1931 Yale         Olympia Fields
1930 Princeton         Oakmont
1929 Princeton         Deal, N.J.
1928 Princeton         Apawamis
1927 Princeton         Garden City
1926 Yale         Merion
1925 Yale         Montclair
1924 Yale         Greenwich
1923 Princeton         Siwanoy
1922 Princeton         Garden City
1921 Dartmouth         Greenwich
1920 Princeton         Nassau
1919 Princeton         Merion
1916 Princeton         Oakmont
1915 Yale         Greenwich
1914 Princeton         Garden City
1912 Yale (fall)/ Yale (spring)         Huntingdon Valley/Ekwanko
1911 Yale         Baltusrol
1910 Yale         Essex County
1909 Yale         Apawamis
1908 Yale         Brae Burn
1907 Yale         Nassau
1906 Yale         Garden City
1905 Yale         Garden City
1904 Harvard         Myopia
1903 Harvard         Garden City
1902 Harvard (fall)/Yale (spring)         Morris County/Garden City
1901 Harvard         Atlantic City
1899 Harvard          
1898 Yale (fall)/Harvard (spring)          
1897 Yale         Ardsley Casino

*Won Playoff

Note: No tournament held in 1900, 1917, 1918 and 2020.

Match play 2009-present