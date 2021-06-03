Pepperdine wins the 2021 DI men's golf championship

Clemson's Turk Pettit has won the 2021 DI men's golf individual national championship. Pettit finished with a 7-under 273 over four days and 72 holes of stroke play, edging Oklahoma State's Bo Jin by one shot. Pettit played the back nine first on Monday and took his first lead of the tournament at the 17th hole. After bogeying holes one and three, the senior made par the rest of the way as Jin and Arizona State's Ryggs Johnson inched closer.

Jin led this tournament after the second and third rounds but was unable to become the first freshman since 2007 with a 2-over round on Monday. He salvaged a rough tee shot on 18 for a chance at a playoff hole before his par putt went wide, giving Pettit the title. Johnston was only one stroke behind after making birdies on 9, 11, 13 and 15. He nearly drew level at 17 but bogeyed 18 to finish third at 5-under for the week.

Pettit is the second player in Clemson history to win the individual title.

Watch the moment where Clemson's Turk Pettit clinched the 2021 men's golf individual championship

While stroke play is now complete, the team competition is just getting started. After beginning with 24 teams in the championship, the field is down to eight as we enter the quarterfinals. Arizona State earned the No. 1 seed after 5-under team round on Monday pushed the Sun Devils into the spot. Oklahoma State was in control of that spot coming into the day but a 12-over round left the Cowboys at even for stroke play to finish second. 10-under as a group during stroke play. Pepperdine was the only other team in the top eight to finish below par on Monday. The Waves were 9-under for the day, surging from the wrong side of the cut line all the way up to third place for match play.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups for the eight teams moving on:

No. 1 Arizona State vs. No. 8 North Carolina

No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt

No. 3 Pepperdine vs. No. 6 Florida State

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Illinois

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships resume Tuesday, June 1 with quarterfinal and semifinal action. Here is the full schedule for Tuesday. All times ET.