Texas wins 2022 DI men's golf national championship

Last Updated 11:16 PM, June 01, 2022NCAA.comTexas wins 2022 DI men's golf national championshipTexas wins the 2022 NCAA men's golf championship 15:03 1:30 am, June 2, 2022Texas takes down Arizona State to win 2022 DI men's golf national championshipThe Texas Longhorns are the 2022 DI men's golf national champions. The Longhorns defeated Arizona State 3-2 on Wednesday evening in the title match at Grayhawk Golf Club. CHAMPIONS 🤘 pic.twitter.com/dcsSaKbbjE — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) June 2, 2022 This is Texas' fourth national title in program history and first since 2012, when Jordan Spieth and Dylan Frittelli helped lift the Longhorns to their first of the match play era. Parker Coody claimed the first point for Texas with a 6 and 5 win over James Leow. He was followed by his brother, Pierceson, who took down Preston Summerhays 2 and 1. The Coody brothers finished with a 4-2 record in the match play portion of this year's championship. After the Coodys closed out, it seemed as though a Longhorns victory was imminent. But the Sun Devils didn't just hand over the title. David Puig fought back from down one on the 16th to win the match on the 19th hole over Mason Nome. Just behind Puig, Cameron Sisk clawed back from down two on the 15th and eventually take it to the 18th. There, Travis Vick played a clean hole, avoiding the rough or hazards, and brought his birdie putt close enough for a concession from Sisk to win the national championship. In all three of the matches that Texas won, the Longhorns never trailed. You can click or tap here to see the complete results from the 2022 DI men's golf national championship. 11:55 pm, June 1, 2022Arizona State ties match at one, three matches still on the courseArizona State's Mason Andersen ties the match up at one with a 3 and 2 win over Cole Hammer. Andersen halved the par-three 16 to take the first point for the Sun Devils. Two matches are still tied as of now, and Texas has the lead in another with Pierceson Coody up one after 13. Click or tap here for live stats throughout the championship match. 11:46 pm, June 1, 2022Texas' Parker Coody claims first point in national championshipTexas gets on the board first with a point from Parker Coody who took down Arizona State's James Leow 6 and 5. Coody was able to halve the par-three 13th hole with Leow in order to take the point. PARKER leaves no doubt 🤘 First point to TEXAS !!! @parker_coody closes out a 6 & 5 victory over James Leow. #NCAAGolf | #TakeDeadAim pic.twitter.com/wtCd8PUgb7 — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) June 1, 2022 Texas holds the lead in one match that is currently in play. Pierceson Coody is up two through 12 over Preston Summerhays. Arizona State does have the chance to get a point with Mason Andersen up three through 15 over Cole Hammer. The matches between Nome-Puig and Vick-Sisk are both tied. Click or tap here for live stats throughout the championship match. 11:12 pm, June 1, 2022Longhorns remain in the lead with less than nine holes to play Texas and Arizona State are neck and neck as every group is now on the back nine of the championship match. The Longhorns have the lead in three matches and are tied in one, while the Sun Devils lead in one. Both ASU and Texas have significant leads in one match. Arizona State's Mason Andersen is up four through 12 over Cole Hammer, and Hammer's teammate Parker Coody is up five through 11 over James Leow. The other leads for Texas comes from Parker's brother, Pierceson, is up three through 10 against Preston Summerhays and Travis Vick, who took the lead on hole nine over Cameron Sisk. The only tie comes from the Nome-Puig match as they are through 10 holes. That match has been the only one today to see any lead change. The first team to win three matches will be crowned this year's national champion. Click or tap here for live stats throughout the championship match. 10:30 pm, June 1, 2022Texas leads Arizona State in three matches as first group make the turnHalfway through the championship match at Grayhawk Golf Club, the Texas Longhorns are up 3-2 as Cole Hammer and Arizona State's Mason Andersen head to the back nine. Andersen is three up after nine and has the chance to get the Sun Devils' first point of the match. What a putt and what a start for Mason Andersen! The @sundevilmgolf player goes three up after five holes in his match. #NCAAGolf 📺 : Golf Channel | @Stifel pic.twitter.com/QzYOWUssrY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 1, 2022 With each of the pairings through at least five holes, there have been no lead changes. The biggest lead of the match so far came from Texas' Parker Coody who led by five through the sixth. Other than the Hammer-Andersen and Coody-Leow matches, the other three are only separated my two at the most. It's still anyone's game out here, with plenty of chances to pick up holes. You can watch the championship match live on the Golf Channel. Click or tap here for live stats throughout the championship match. Here are the scores from around the course as pairings start to make the turn: 8:35 pm, June 1, 2022The 2022 DI men's golf championship match tees off Arizona State and Texas handled their business on Tuesday with wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The two will now face off for the 2022 DI men's golf national championship. Texas will look to capture its first national title since 2012 and fourth all-time, while Arizona State tries to win its first since 1996 and third in program history. The first pairing will tee off at 4:35 p.m. ET. The live broadcast will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. You can click or tap here for live stats throughout the championship match. Here are the pairings for the national championship: 12:14 pm, June 1, 2022Texas and Arizona State meet for the team championship todayTexas and Arizona State will play for the NCAA DI men's golf team championship today in Scottsdale, Ariz. Here's a quick guide to today's finals: Cole Hammer and Mason Anderson tee off first. The team finals are match play. Here are the pairings and tee times (shown with local time): You can watch the championship matches beginning at 5 p.m. ET live on the Golf Channel. Click or tap here for live stats throughout the championship match. Texas seeks its first team championship since 2012. The Longhorns won in dramatic fashion that year when All-American and future PGA Tour winner Dylan Frittelli made a 30-foot putt on the 18th for a 3-2 win over Alabama at Riviera. Fritteli's clincher came after teammate Jordan Spieth beat Alabama's Justin Thomas (pretty good matchup!) and Cody Gribble beat Scott Strohmeyer. Arizona State last won the team title in 1996. That roster included future PGA Tour mainstay Pat Perez and Tim Mickelson. Mickelson later became the Arizona State head coach before caddying full-time for his brother Phil. 1996, by the way, was the same year Tiger Woods won the individual title before turning pro. BIG TIME BIRDIE 😮💨 Mason Andersen 🥩 comes through clutch on 1️⃣8️⃣ yet again as he extends the match 😅 pic.twitter.com/EWm12oKS0l — Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) May 31, 2022 After a emphatic 7-and-5 win against Oklahoma's Chris Gotterup in the quarterfinals, it looked like Preston Summerhays was going to roll to another smooth win. Summerhays was up five with after 10, but Joe Highsmith showed that tenacity we saw in 2021 and brought the match all the way down to the 18th before the freshman finally closed out the match. A few hours after the Sun Devils closed out the Waves, Texas was able to knock off Vanderbilt. The Longhorns took the first point thanks to Cole Hammer winning 4 and 3 over the 2022 individual champion, Gordon Sargent. This is the second time Hammer has defeated a individual champion. In 2019, he beat Matt Wolff to help the Longhorns advance in the match play bracket. The Commodores responded with a point from William Moll, who took down Parker Coody on 18. The final two points for Texas came from Pierceson Coody and Travis Vick. Both players never trailed in their matches. Coody won 3 and 2, while Vick finished 4 and 3 to send his team to the national championship. First point to TEXAS 🤘@cole_hammer6765 makes par on 15 to close out a 4&3 victory over NCAA individual medalist Gordon Sargent! #NCAAGolf | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wTTXXY4S8o — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) June 1, 2022 Arizona State has never been to the finals since the DI men's golf championship switched to a match-play format in 2009. This will be Texas' first time in the title match since 2019, when they lost to Stanford. The last time Texas won the national championship was in 2012 when Jordan Spieth help lift the Longhorns to the title. You can watch the championship match Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. ET live on Golf Channel. Click or tap here from the tournament. Semifinal matches are underway The 2022 DI men's golf semifinal matches are underway. No. 1 Vanderbilt will face off with No. 4 Texas, while No. 6 Pepperdine takes on No. 7 Arizona State. The matches can be watched live on Golf Channel. Click or tap here for live stats throughout the semifinal matches. Here are the pairings for the semifinals: Harrison Ott went back and forth with Texas Tech's Andy Lopez on the front nine, but ended up winning 3 and 2. The 2022 NCAA individual champion, Gordon Sargent, was also able to come back after trailing on the front nine to win 3 and 1. "Boom!"#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/HxuCq2D3lC — Vanderbilt Men's Golf (@VandyMGolf) May 31, 2022 The three pairings that Texas won didn't require the same amount of comebacks as Vanderbilt. Texas' Parker Coody trailed for only two holes and beat Oklahoma State's Bo Jin. Mason Nome never trailed and won 2 and 1 against Jonas Baumgartner, and Cole Hammer claimed the fianl point for the Longhorns with a 3 and 2 win over Aman Gupta to move on. That’s a TEXAS winner 🤘@MasonNome closes out a 2️⃣-up victory over Jonas Baumgartner to send the Longhorns to the semis !!!#NCAAGolf | #TakeDeadAim pic.twitter.com/quSSkKFFj1 — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) May 31, 2022 Vanderbilt and Texas will meet up in the semifinal round, this evening. 6:30 pm, May 31, 2022Arizona State upsets Oklahoma, Pepperdine knocks off North Carolina in quarterfinalsThe No. 2 and 3 seeds in the 2022 DI men's golf tournament match play have been eliminated in the first round. Oklahoma lost 2-2-1 to Arizona State and North Carolina lost 3-2 to the defending champions, Pepperdine, in the quarterfinals. The Sun Devils picked up a point early thanks to Preston Summerhays. He dominated 2022 Haskins Award winner Chris Gotterup, 7 and 5. ASU's Mason Andersen got the second point on the 18th hole in a back-and-forth match with Patrick Welch. Cameron Sisk took 19 holes to win the final point for his team. Sisk's winning birdie putt was millimeters away from missing as it wrapped all the way around the hole before dropping. Off to the SEMIFINALS! #NCAAGolf@sundevilmgolf WINS in a playoff to advance. @Stifel pic.twitter.com/3iUMEieZGS — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 31, 2022 From start to finish, the match between the Tar Heels and the Waves was a nail-biter. Both teams split the first two points with Pepperdine's Dylan Menante winning in 19 holes and UNC's David Ford won his match after never leading prior to the final hole. Joey Vrzich claimed a point for the Waves in a similar way to Ford. Vrzich took his first lead with four holes to go and was able to close out. His teammate Derek Hitchner never trailed and won 2 and 1 Thank you, Derek Clutchner.@ddhitchner | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/a012TPHlN0 — Pepperdine Men’s Golf (@PeppGolf) May 31, 2022 The Waves will face off against the Sun Devils later on Tuesday afternoon to decide who will advance the 2022 championship match. These two teams last met in the fall of 2021 when Pepperdine won 3-2 in the East Lake Cup. Click or tap here for results from the quarterfinals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:05 pm, May 31, 2022Match play for the 2022 DI men's golf championship begins today After four rounds of championship DI men's golf action, match-play is set. At the conclusion of Monday's action, there was a three-way tie for the lead — Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and North Carolina all sat at 14 over par. Texas, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, Arizona State and Texas Tech round out the match-play field. Texas Tech grabbed the eighth and final spot in match-play, breaking out of a ninth-place tie with Auburn and passing Arkansas to end the day yesterday. The Red Raiders shot +4 on day four to surpass the Razorbacks who shot +13 after entering the day in eighth. Below you can see the matchups for match play, beginning Tuesday morning: Oklahoma vs. Arizona State | Teeing at 9:20 a.m. ET North Carolina vs. Pepperdine | Teeing at 9:20 a.m. ET Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech | Teeing at 10:10 a.m. ET Texas vs. Oklahoma State | Teeing at 10:10 a.m. ET Click or tap here to track each match-play matchup live. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:01 am, May 31, 2022🏆 Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent wins individual title in 2022 DI men's golf championship After a playoff and four rounds of championship DI men's golf action, Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent has won the individual championship. Sargent won a playoff after there was a four-way tie for first at the end of 18 holes on day four as Texas' Parker Coody, North Carolina's Ryan Burnett and Oklahoma State's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and were all tied even with par. Sargent finished the playoff with a birdie on 18 to become the second-ever Vanderbilt golfer win the individual title. He also becomes the ninth freshman in NCAA history to win the individual title and the first since 2007. NATIONAL. CHAMPION.#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/CWUN8sWGFr— Vanderbilt Men's Golf (@VandyMGolf) May 31, 2022 Click or tap here for the individual stats and leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:51 am, May 31, 2022🚨 Four-way tie means a playoff for the individual title Four players sit tied at the end of day four for the individual title, meaning a playoff will ensue to decide the individual champion. Texas' Parker Coody, North Carolina's Ryan Burnett, Oklahoma State's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent are even with par and will compete at hole 18 in the playoff. Click or tap here for the individual stats and leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:38 am, May 31, 2022Match play set for 2022 DI men's golf championship After four rounds of championship DI men's golf action, match-play is set. The top eight teams advanced to match-play after 15 teams competed for the final spots, with three strokes separating eighth and ninth entering the day. At the conclusion of the action, there's a three-way tie for the lead as Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and North Carolina all sit at 14 over par. Vanderbilt shot +9 on day four, while North Carolina shot +5 as both rose to the lead. Oklahoma shot +15 on day four, allowing the other co-first-place teams to catch up. Texas Tech grabbed the eighth and final spot in match-play, breaking out of a ninth-place tie with Auburn to enter the day. The Red Raiders shot +4 on day four to surpass Arkansas who shot +13 after entering the day in eighth. Click or tap here to see the team stats and leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +