2021 DII men's golf championships: Scores, live updates

The 2021 DII men's golf championship stroke play is finished. Indianapolis sits atop the leaderboard with 30-over. The Greyhounds entered Wednesday with a 16-stroke lead over second-place West Florida. That gap has widened with the Greyhounds now taking an 18-stroke lead into Day 4.

Including UIndy, these are the eight teams that advance to medal/match play tomorrow:

UIndy Arkansas Tech West Florida Georgia Southwestern Texas A&M-Commerce Davis & Elkins College Central Missouri Lee

UIndy's Keegan Bronnenberg leads individual play with four-over par, two strokes ahead of a four-way tie in second place. Felipe Garces Garzon of West Florida, Erik Edwards of UIndy, Andrew Beckler of Washburn and Oliver Lewis-Perkins of Lee carry a 6-over score into Day 4.

Team leaderboard

Individual leaderboard

