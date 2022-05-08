Last Updated 12:11 AM, May 08, 2022

Follow the NCAA DII men's golf championship here

Share
Arkansas Tech wins the 2021 DII men's golf championship
1:57
3:58 am, May 8, 2022

Here's who's moving on to the DII men's golf championships

Central Missouri Athletics Central Mo. golf

The 2022 NCAA DII men's golf regionals concluded Saturday, setting the stage for the championship field for May 16-20 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.

Twenty teams and eight student-athletes have been selected to participate in the championships. Here's the full list of who advanced from each regional:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
Ravenwood Golf Club, Victor, New York; Le Moyne College and Visit Rochester, hosts.
 
Teams:
1.        St. Thomas Aquinas
2.        Charleston (West Virginia)
3.        Gannon
4.        Davis & Elkins

Individuals:
1.        Jace Carlisle, Post
2.        AJ Cavotta, Southern New Hampshire
 
CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
Purgatory Golf Club, Noblesville, Indiana; University of Indianapolis and Hamilton County Sports Authority, hosts.
 
Teams:
1.        Central Missouri
2.        Grand Valley State
3.        Arkansas Tech
4.        UIndy
5.        Missouri-St. Louis
6.        Findlay

Individuals:
1.        Taylor Zack, Concordia-St. Paul
2.        Robert Holden, Ohio Dominican

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, Valdosta, Georgia; Valdosta State University, host.
 
Teams:
1.        Limestone
2.        Barry
3.        Lee
4.        North Georgia
5.        Georgia Southwestern
6.        Florida Southern

Individuals:
1.        Austin Fulton, West Georgia
2.        Samuel Trueba, King (Tennessee)
 
SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL
Pueblo Country Club, Pueblo, Colorado; Colorado State University Pueblo, host.
 
Teams:

1. Colorado State University Pueblo
2. Colorado Mesa
3. Midwestern State
4. Oklahoma Christian

Individuals:
1.        Matthew Pennington, Cal State San Marcos
2.        Liam Allder, Cal State Monterey Bay

12:47 am, May 8, 2022

Colorado State-Pueblo leads the way for West/South Central Regional after three days

After three day of the West/South Central Regional, Colorado State-Pueblo (-7) leads the way, earning a spot in the 2022 DII men's golf championships, which will be played May 16-20. 

Joining Colorado State-Pueblo in the championships are Colorado Mesa (-6), Midwestern State (-6) and Oklahoma Christian (-4). 

Matthew Pennington of Cal State San Marcos and Garrett Leek of Midwestern State finished in first place among the individual players. Click or tap here for the full individual scoreboard

Here's the full team scoreboard: 

11:51 pm, May 7, 2022

Central Missouri, Grand Valley State lead the way for Midwest/Central Regional after three days

After three days of the Midwest/Central Regional, Central Missouri (+20) is tied with Grand Valley State (+20) for first place. Both earned spots in the 2022 DII men's golf championships, which will be played May 16-20. 

Joining Central Missouri and Grand Valley State in the national championships are Arkansas Tech (+27), Indianapolis (+30), Missouri - St. Louis (+32) and Findlay (+32). 

Indianapolis' Oliver Mast (-1) and Grand Valley State's Charles Delong (-1) lead the way for individuals. Click or tap here for the full individual results

Here's the full team standings: 

11:05 pm, May 7, 2022

Limestone leads the way for South/Southeast Regional after three days

After three days of competition in the South/Southeast Regional, Limestone (-17) leads the way in earning a spot in the 2022 DII men's golf national championships, which will be played May 16-20. 

Joining Limestone is Barry (-7), Lee (-4), North Georgia (-4), Georgia Southwestern (E) and Florida Southern (+2). 

Barry's A.J. Ewart (-13) led all players. Click or tap here for a full look at the individual leaderboard

Here's a full look at the team standings: 

10:34 pm, May 7, 2022

St. Thomas Aquinas leads the way for Atlantic/East Regional after three days

After three days of competition in the Atlantic/East Regional, St. Thomas Aquinas (+17) emerged as the best, scoring a spot in the national championships. Those will be played May 16-20. 

Joining St. Thomas Aquinas from this regional is Charleston (+19), Gannon (+23) and Davis & Elkins College (+23). 

Davis & Elkins College's Jordan Hyland led the way for individuals. Click here for a full look at the individual leaderboard

Here's the full team scoreboard: 

1:41 pm, May 7, 2022

Final round of DII men's golf regionals tee off

Today the 2022 DII men's golf championship field will be finalized with the conclusion of the third round of the regionals. After today, we will have gone from an 80 teams 32 individuals to 20 teams and eight individuals. 

The pre-championships manual states, "At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two individuals not with a team from each regional (regardless of region) will advance to the finals. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, as defined in this manual. Tiebreakers and playoffs will be used to determine individual and team champions, and advancement to the finals."

The teams and individuals who will qualify for the 2022 championship will play at TPC Michigan in Detroit, Michigan and will be held from May 16-20.

Click or tap on any of the regionals below to view its live scoreboard:

12:31 am, May 7, 2022

Midwestern State leads West/South Central Regional after Day 2

After the second day of regionals in the 2022 DII men's golf championship, Midwestern State (-11) leads the West/South Central Regional. 

Midwestern State's Jake Doggett (-7) is tied with Colorado Mesa's Dakota Gillman (-7) for first place among players. Click here for the full individual standings

Another really cool thing from Day 2 was CSU Pueblo's Jeff Nelson getting a hole-in-one on the third hole. 

Here's the full team standings after Day 2: 

11:30 pm, May 6, 2022

Second round play in South/S. East Regional suspended until Saturday morning, Barry leading

Second-round play in the South/S. East Regional was suspended until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Barry (-17) leads the pack after Friday. It finished play on Friday, posting a 282 in the second round, which gives it a score of 559 overall. 

Here's the full team standings heading into Saturday: 

11:21 pm, May 6, 2022

Grand Valley State leads Midwest/Central Regional after Day 2

After Day 2 of the DII men's golf championship regionals, Grand Valley State (+3) leads the Midwest/Central Regional. It posted a 294 in the second round, giving it a total score of 579 over two days. 

Grand Valley State's Charles Delong (-4) leads all individual players. He put up a score of 71 in the second round. Click here for a full look at the individual leaderboard

Here's a look at the team standings after Day 2: 

11:15 pm, May 6, 2022

St. Thomas Aquinas leads East/Atlantic Regional after Day 2

After Day 2 of the DII men's golf regionals, St. Thomas Aquinas (+10) still leads the East/Atlantic Regional. It posted a 300 in the second round, leading to a total of 586 over two days. 

St. Thomas Aquinas' Nolan Skaggs (-2) leads all individual players. Click here for a full look at the individual leaderboard

Here are the complete team standings through Friday: 

3:35 pm, May 6, 2022

Second round of the DII men's golf regionals is underway

The second round of action in the DII men's golf regionals picks up today. 

In the first round, a few teams began to separate themselves in the hunt for a spot in the 2022 championship. St. Thomas Aquinas, out of the East/Atlantic Regional, holds the largest lead out of all the regionals with a six-stroke difference over Charleston. 

Click or tap on any of the regionals below to view its live scoreboard:

1:15 am, May 6, 2022

Grand Valley State leads Midwest/Central Regional after Thursday

Grand Valley State men's golf

After the first day of regional play, Grand Valley State men's golf leads the field with a 3-under 285 first round. Arkansas Tech and Central Missouri are tied in second at even-par (288 total). 

Ohio Dominican's Robert Holden, Trevecca Nazarene's Devin Speight and Washburn's Cade Uhlenhake are all tied on top of the individual leaderboard, sitting at a 4-under 68 after the first round. Click or tap here to view the complete individual scoreboard.

Here are the complete team standings through Thursday:

Midwest/central regional in DII men's golf
12:41 am, May 6, 2022

Stanislaus State leads West/South Central Regional after Thursday

Stanislaus State leads the wes-south central region after Day 1 of DII men's golf

After Day 1 of the DII men's golf regionals, Stanislaus State (-5) leads the West/South Central Regional by two strokes after posting a first-round 279. St. Mary's (Texas) (-3) sits in second place.

Cal State Monterey Bay's Liam Allder shot a 6-under 65 to lead all individual players in the region. Click or tap here to view the complete individual scoreboard.

Here are the complete team standings through Thursday:

DII men's golf west/south central region
10:45 pm, May 5, 2022

West Georgia, Delta State lead South/Southeast Regional after Thursday

West Georgia men's golf

After Day 1 of action at the DII men's golf regionals, West Georgia and Delta State sit atop of the leaderboard tied at 12-under par. These two programs are one stroke ahead of the third-place team, Barry, which sits at 11-under. 

Barton College's Muhammad Afif Mohd Fathi leads all individuals with a 7-under first round. Click or tap here to view the complete individual scoreboard.

Here are the complete team standings through Thursday:

DII men's golf south/southeast leaderboard
10:12 pm, May 5, 2022

St. Thomas Aquinas leads East/Atlantic Regional after Thursday

After Day 1 of the DII men's golf regionals, St. Thomas Aquinas (-2) leads the East/Atlantic Regional by six strokes after posting a first-round 286. Charleston (+4) sits in second place.

Post's Jace Carlisle shot a 3-under 69 to lead all individual players. Click or tap here to view the complete individual scoreboard.

Here are the complete team standings through Thursday: