Follow the NCAA DII men's golf championship here

The 2022 NCAA DII men's golf regionals concluded Saturday, setting the stage for the championship field for May 16-20 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.

Twenty teams and eight student-athletes have been selected to participate in the championships. Here's the full list of who advanced from each regional:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

Ravenwood Golf Club, Victor, New York; Le Moyne College and Visit Rochester, hosts.



Teams:

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Charleston (West Virginia)

3. Gannon

4. Davis & Elkins

Individuals:

1. Jace Carlisle, Post

2. AJ Cavotta, Southern New Hampshire



CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

Purgatory Golf Club, Noblesville, Indiana; University of Indianapolis and Hamilton County Sports Authority, hosts.



Teams:

1. Central Missouri

2. Grand Valley State

3. Arkansas Tech

4. UIndy

5. Missouri-St. Louis

6. Findlay

Individuals:

1. Taylor Zack, Concordia-St. Paul

2. Robert Holden, Ohio Dominican

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, Valdosta, Georgia; Valdosta State University, host.



Teams:

1. Limestone

2. Barry

3. Lee

4. North Georgia

5. Georgia Southwestern

6. Florida Southern

Individuals:

1. Austin Fulton, West Georgia

2. Samuel Trueba, King (Tennessee)



SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

Pueblo Country Club, Pueblo, Colorado; Colorado State University Pueblo, host.



Teams:

1. Colorado State University Pueblo

2. Colorado Mesa

3. Midwestern State

4. Oklahoma Christian

Individuals:

1. Matthew Pennington, Cal State San Marcos

2. Liam Allder, Cal State Monterey Bay