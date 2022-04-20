2022 NCAA DII men's golf championship: Selection date, tournament schedule

The 2022 NCAA Division II men's golf championship selections will be announced on Friday, April 22 by 6 p.m. ET via press release on NCAA.com.

When: Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 Division II men's golf championship will take place May 16-20 at TPC Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, following regional tournaments the previous week, Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7.

Twenty teams and eight individuals will compete in the finals, starting with 54 holes of stroke play to determine the individual champion and set up seeding for the top eight teams. These eight teams will be seeded in a bracket and paired for head-to-head medal play in the quarterfinals (stroke play over 18 holes and low score wins). For full format explanations and additional championship information, click or tap here.