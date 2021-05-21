Last Updated 4:37 PM, May 21, 2021Arkansas Tech wins the 2021 DII men's golf championshipShare Arkansas Tech wins the 2021 DII men's golf championship 1:57 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:03 pm, May 21, 2021Arkansas Tech wins the 2021 DII men's golf championship Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos A first-time champion was guaranteed in DII men's golf. But it was up to Arkansas Tech and Georgia Southwestern to decide which team made history. The Wonder Boys prevailed, and defeated the Hurricanes 3-2-0 in the medal match on Friday to win the 2021 championship. Below are the final scores from the championship match. 3:06 pm, May 21, 2021
Georgia Southwestern and Arkansas Tech meet today for the DII title
Georgia Southwestern and Arkansas Tech are out on the treacherous, tough Champion course at PGA National playing for the 2021 DII national championship. Follow the "medal match" live scoring here from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Arkansas Tech earned its spot in the finals with a win over West Florida. Georgia Southwestern made it to the finals when Simon Estrada rolled in this clutch birdie on the 18th hole to square the match with the University of Indianapolis and force a tiebreaker:
This is the putt that sent @GSW_GOLF to the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship! Needing a birdie on the 18th hole to force a tie in his match & send the semifinal result to a tiebreaker decision, Simon Estrada calmly drained THIS putt.
Are you kidding me?!🧊🥶 #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/OVhE4DozAv
— GSW Athletics (@GSWAthletics) May 21, 2021 11:45 pm, May 20, 2021
DII Men's Golf: Georgia Southwestern, Arkansas Tech to play for title
Arkansas Tech Athletics
The national championship match is set after a busy Thursday. Georgia Southwestern will play Arkansas Tech for a national title on Friday, May 21 at the Champion Course at PGA National. Georgia Southwestern topped UIndy and Arkansas Tech defeated West Florida in the semifinals.
Click or tap here to watch a brief recap of the semifinals.
In the first semifinal, GSW got by top seed UIndy thanks to a second tiebreaker — winning the first match behind to Saksit Jairak. The two teams went 2-2-1, tying on the fourth match. In medal match play, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won.
GSW's Simon Estrada rebounded from a 7 on 17 to win hole No. 18 by a shot and grab the tie that would help eventually be the difference. Not only that, but the teams were even in cumulative strokes, each team winning by a total of 11 in their two wins: In the second semifinal, Arkansas Tech won 3-1-1, including impressive wins by Austin Gean (10 strokes) and Andre Jacobs (5 strokes).
Thursday's play started with the quarterfinals. You can check out those scores, hole by hole, here:
No. 1 UIndy def. No. 8 Lee 4-1
No. 4 Georgia Southwestern def. Texas A&M-Commerce 3-2
No. 2 Arkansas Tech def. No. 7 Central Missouri 3-2
No. 3 West Florida def. No. 6 Davis & Elkins College 3-1-1 No. 6 Davis & Elkins College 3-1-1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:01 pm, May 20, 2021DII Men's Golf: Medal match semifinals UIndy Athletics In the quarterfinals of medal match play at the DII Men's Golf Championship, each of the four higher-seeded teams advanced to the semifinals, including No. 1 UIndy's impressive rally to defeat No. 8 Lee 4-1 after Lee led for most of the match. In medal match play, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by, rather than the number of holes won. For example, "up 3" would mean a player is up by three strokes, not up by three holes, and the player who is up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. 4:44 pm, May 20, 2021
No. 1 UIndy storms back to defeat No. 8 Lee 4-1
UIndy Athletics
After 54 holes of stroke play, UIndy earned the No. 1 spot in medal match play, drawing a first-round opponent of No. 8 Lee on Thursday.
UIndy had recently crowned individual national champion Keegan Bronnenberg on its side, yet three of Lee's five players won the first hole against their respective UIndy opponents and led for most of the round. In medal match play, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by, rather than the number of holes won. Bronnenberg trailed Lee's Oliver Lewis-Perkins by three strokes through nine holes, then Bronnenberg recorded a double-bogey seven on the 10th hole, as Lewis-Perkins' lead climbed to six strokes with just eight holes to play. Bronnenberg responded with a birdie on the 11th hole, cutting the deficit by one to five strokes, then he made up three more strokes on the 16th hole. He shot a birdied, while Lewis-Perkins finished with a double-bogey six, as Bronnenberg cut the deficit to two strokes. On the par-5 18th hole, Bronnenberg won by three strokes, making up a two-stroke deficit to win by one stroke.
Bronnenberg's teammate Erik Edwards trailed Lee's Evan Spencer for the first seven holes and didn't lead until after the 10th hole. He won his match by two strokes. UIndy's Oliver Mast led Beck Burnette by one stroke after the first hole, but then found himself trailing by one after the third hole and he didn't regain the lead until after the 16th hole. Entering the 18th hole with his individual match tied, he won by one stroke.
To view the scorecards from the match, click or tap here. 12:12 pm, May 20, 2021
DII Men's Golf: Medal match play schedule, scores
UIndy Athletics
After 54 holes of stroke play concluded Wednesday, medal match play starts Thursday. UIndy, led by individual national champion Keegan Bronnenberg, who finished stroke play at four-over, earned the top spot. In medal match play, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by, rather than the number of holes won. "Up 3" would mean a player is up by three strokes, not up by three holes, and the player who is up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. Here's the schedule for the start of medal match play:
No. 1 UIndy vs. No. 8 Lee
No. 4 Georgia Southwestern vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Commerce
No. 2 Arkansas Tech vs. No. 7 Central Missouri
No. 3 West Florida vs. No. 6 Davis & Elkins College
The last tee times of the first round of medal match play are scheduled for 9 a.m. ET. The winners of the first round of medal match play will advance to the semifinals. Medal match play will conclude Friday, May 21.
Click or tap here to view the live scoreboard. 9:52 pm, May 19, 2021
Stroke play ends with UIndy leading the top 8 teams to advance in the 2021 DII men's golf championship
Arkansas Tech Athletics
The 2021 DII men's golf championship stroke play is finished. Indianapolis sits atop the leaderboard with 30-over. The Greyhounds entered Wednesday with a 16-stroke lead over second-place West Florida. That gap has widened with the Greyhounds now taking an 18-stroke lead into Day 4.
Including UIndy, these are the eight teams that advance to medal/match play tomorrow:
UIndy
Arkansas Tech
West Florida
Georgia Southwestern
Texas A&M-Commerce
Davis & Elkins College
Central Missouri
Lee
UIndy's Keegan Bronnenberg was named the individual national champion with a score of four-over, two strokes ahead of a four-way tie in second place.
Team leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard.
Individual leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the complete individual leaderboard. 12:15 pm, May 19, 2021
DII Men's Golf Championship stroke play concludes Wednesday
UIndy Athletics
Thirty-six holes of stroke play are in the books and 18 remain. Wednesday, May 19, marks the third and final day of stroke play in the 2021 NCAA DII Men's Golf Championship.
Indianapolis (+11) enters Wednesday with a 16-stroke lead over second-place West Florida (+27), with Arkansas Tech (+28) in third. Those three teams are scheduled to tee off at 12:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Two players are tied for first on the individual leaderboard – Indianapolis' Keegan Bronnenberg and Lee University's Oliver Lewis-Perkins at one-over. Lewis-Peerkins tees off at 10:59 a.m. ET Wednesday, with Bronnenberg starting his round at 12:49 p.m. ET. Bronnenberg shot a three-under 69 on Tuesday to bounce back after an opening-round 76. Three players are two strokes back of the leaders at three-over.
After stroke play ends Wednesday, match play will run from Thursday, May 20, to Friday, May 21.
The leaderboards can be found below.
Team leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard.
Individual leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the complete individual leaderboard. 9:43 pm, May 18, 2021
Results from Day 2 of the 2021 DII men's golf championship
UIndy Athletics
The second round of the 2021 DII men's golf championship is finished. UIndy is in first place at +11 after 36 holes of stroke play. Two players are tied for first at +1: Keegan Bronnenburg of UIndy and Oliver Lewis-Perkins of Lee (TN).
The 2021 championship is being played at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. After 54 holes, stroke play will conclude on Wednesday, May 19. Match play will run from Thursday, May 20, to Friday, May 21.
The leaderboards after Day 2 can be found below.
Team leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard.
Individual leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the complete individual leaderboard. 12:40 pm, May 18, 2021
The 2021 DII men's golf championship continues today
Arkansas Tech Athletics
The second round of stroke play at the 2021 DII men's golf championship will take place today, Tuesday, May 18.
After Monday's opening round, Arkansas Tech enters Tuesday in first place at +7. Two players were tied for first after Monday at 1-under: Santiago De La Fuente of Arkansas Tech and Ian Trebilcock of Washburn.
After 54 holes, stroke play will conclude on Wednesday, May 19. Match play will run from Thursday, May 20, to Friday, May 21. The 2021 championship is being played at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The leaderboards after Day 1 can be found below.
Team leaderboard
Click or tap here for the complete team leaderboard.
Individual leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard. 10:15 pm, May 17, 2021
Results from Day 1 of the 2021 DII men's golf championship
Arkansas Tech Athletics
The first round of the 2021 DII men's golf championship is complete. Arkansas Tech is in first place at +7 after the opening round. Two players are tied for first at 1-under: Santiago De La Fuente of Arkansas Tech and Ian Trebilcock of Washburn.
The 2021 championship is being played at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. After 54 holes, stroke play will conclude on Wednesday, May 19. Match play will run from Thursday, May 20, to Friday, May 21.
The leaderboards after Day 1 can be found below.
Team leaderboard
Click or tap here for the complete team leaderboard.
Individual leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard. 1:02 pm, May 17, 2021
DII Men's Golf Championship play kicks off Monday
Washburn Athletics
On Monday, DII Men's Golf Championship play kicked off for 16 teams and 84 total individuals. Monday's opening round is already underway and the final tee times of the day are scheduled for 12:49 p.m. EDT.
Click or tap here to view the updated team leaderboard (link opens in a new window), or click or tap here to view the individual leaderboard.
The DII Men's Golf Championship will conclude Friday, May 21, with stroke play concluding Wednesday, May 19, prior to the start of medal/match play. 3:00 am, May 9, 2021
2021 NCAA Division II men's golf championships finalists announced
The NCAA Division II Men's Golf Committee announced the field of 16 teams and four student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships.
Here are the teams and individuals that advanced for the 2021 championships:
ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
Lake View Country Club, North East, Pennsylvania; Mercyhurst, University, host.
Teams:
Gannon University
St. Thomas Aquinas College
Davis & Elkins College
Fayetteville State University
Individuals:
Tommy Ethier, Bentley University
CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
Shoal Creek Golf Club, Kansas City, Missouri; William Jewell College and the Kansas City Sports Commission, hosts.
Teams:
University of Central Missouri
University of Indianapolis
Arkansas Tech University
Washburn University of Topeka
Individuals:
Luke Palmowski, Rogers State University
SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green, Florida; Florida Southern College, host Teams: University of Central Missouri University of Indianapolis Arkansas Tech University Washburn University of Topeka Individuals: Luke Palmowski, Rogers State University SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green, Florida; Florida Southern College, host. Teams: Lee University University of West Florida Georgia Southwestern State University Columbus State University Individuals: Alberto Dominguez, Erskine College SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL The Home Course, Dupont, Washington; Saint Martin’s University, host. Teams: Texas A&M University-Commerce Saint Martin’s University Sonoma State University Colorado State University Pueblo Individuals: Garrett Woodin, Montana State University Billings share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:01 pm, April 23, 2021DII men's golf championships: Regional selections announced for 2021On Friday, the NCAA announced the field of 64 teams and 24 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2021 DII men's golf championships. Regional play will be conducted May 6-8. The finals are scheduled for May 17-21 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Click or tap here to view the selections. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:21 pm, April 7, 2021Everything you need to know for the selectionsWhen: The 2021 DII men's golf championship selections will be announced on Friday, April 23. Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII men's golf championship will take place from May 17-21 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Below is the full championship event schedule: Monday, May 17 Tuesday, May 18 Wednesday, May 19 Thursday, May 20 Friday, May 21 Start times are TBD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:40 pm, April 7, 2021DII men's golf championship historyLynn has won the last two DII men's golf national championships. Watch the Fighting Knights capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for DII men's golf. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2019 Lynn Andy Walker 3 Lincoln Memorial 2 Daniels, W.VA. 2018 Lynn Andrew Danna 3 West Florida 2 Muscle Shoals, Ala. 2017 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 3 Lynn 2 Kissimmee, Fla. 2016 Saint Leo Chris Greenwood 3 Chico State 2 Metro State 2015 Nova Southeastern Ryan Jamison 3 Lynn 2 Conover, N.C. 2014 Barry Jimmy Stobs 3 Nova Southeastern 1 Grand Valley State 2013**** Barry Jimmy Stobs 2.5 Lynn 2.5 Hershey, Pa. 2012 Nova Southeastern Garrett Runion 5 Chico State 0 Simpsonville, Ky. 2011 Cal State-Monterey Bay Jason Owen 3 Lynn 2 Florence, Ala. 2010 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,206 Central Missouri 1,213 Noblesville, Ind. 2009 ***Sonoma State Val Verhunce 1,179 Cal State San Bernardino 1,179 Western Washington 2008 ***West Florida Steve Fell 1,129 North Alabama/St. Edwards 1,129 Rice 2007 Barry Jimmy Stobs 1,186 South Carolina Upstate 1,187 Grand Valley State 2006 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,148 Columbus State 1,160 Concord 2005 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,158 Armstrong Atlantic 1,163 Armstrong Atlantic 2004 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,191 Chico State 1,200 DeLand, Fla. 2003 Francis Marion Jonathan Burnett 1,149 Rollins 1,163 Sunriver, Ore. 2002 Rollins Kyle Frakes 1,194 Cal State Stanislaus 1,195 Rollins 2001 West Florida Steve Fell 1,148 Florida Southern 1,16 Grand Valley State 2000 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,140 Cal State Bakersfield/Grand Canyon 1,169 Cal State Stanislaus 1999 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,125 South Carolina Aiken 1,157 Valdosta State 1998 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,168 Columbus State 1,175 Rollins 1997 Columbus State Scott Clark 1,149 North Florida 1,153 Grand Canyon 1996 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,178 South Carolina Aiken 1,187 Central Oklahoma 1995 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,204 South Carolina Aiken 1,214 South Carolina Aiken 1994 Columbus State Rick Cravens 1,175 North Florida 1,179 North Florida 1993 Abilene Christian Vince Jarrett 1,160 Columbus State 1,165 Cal State Stanislaus 1992 Columbus State Earl Bagley 1,144 Troy 1,176 Wofford 1991 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,166 Columbus State 1,190 Florida Atlantic 1990 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,170 Columbus State 1,196 Florida Atlantic 1989 Columbus State Earl Bagley 1,196 Valdosta State 1,206 Gannon 1988 Tampa Chuck Winship 1,189 Florida Southern 1,203 Truman 1987 Tampa Chuck Winship 1,175 Columbus State 1,180 Columbus State 1986 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,196 Columbus State 1,207 Tampa 1985 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,192 Stephen F. Austin 1,202 Sam Houston State 1984 Troy Mike Griffin 1,198 Florida Southern 1,216 Gannon 1983 Texas State Bill Woodley 1,229 Troy 1,234 California (Pa.) 1982 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,181 Texas State 1,191 Florida Southern 1981 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,184 Allian International 1,219 Hartford 1980 Columbus State Arthur Land 1,178 Florida Southern 1,181 Nicholls state 1979 UC Davis Joe Carlson 1,194 Columbus State/Florida Southern 1,203 UC Davis 1978 Columbus State Mike Taylor 1,174 Troy 1,183 Florida Southern 1977 Troy Mike Griffin 1,168 Rollins 1,179 Texas Southern 1976 Troy Mike Griffin 1,181 UC Irvine 1,212 Youngstown state 1975** UC Irvine Jerry Hulbert 886 Cal State Northridge 891 Tennessee-Martin 1974 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,205 UC Irvine 1,211 South Florida 1973 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,180 South Florida 1,196 UC Riverside 1972 New Orleans Robert Brown 1,214 South Florida 1,238 Williams 1971 New Orleans Robert Brown 1,198 Cal State Northridge 1,202 Chico State 1970 Rollins Joe Justice 1,195 Georgia Southern 1,205 Youngstown State 1969 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,231 Rollins 1,232 New Mexico 1968 Lamar Dan Rogas 1,151 Middle Tennesee 1,192 Lamar 1967 Lamar Dan Rogas 1,141 Murray State 1,160 Murray State 1966 Chico State Hal Bishop 1,206 Lamar 1,207 Chico State 1965 Middle Tennessee State E.K. Patty 1,157 Southern Illinois 1,202 Missouri State 1964* Southern Illinois Lynn Holder 886 San Diego State 888 Missouri State 1963 Missouri State A.J. McDonald 1,188 Aquinas 1,199 Missouri State *54-hole tournament. **Fourth round rained out. ***Won title in playoff. ****Won title by tiebreaker rule. Match-play finals began in 2011 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link