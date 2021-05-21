Arkansas Tech wins the 2021 DII men's golf championship

UIndy Athletics

After 54 holes of stroke play, UIndy earned the No. 1 spot in medal match play, drawing a first-round opponent of No. 8 Lee on Thursday. UIndy had recently crowned individual national champion Keegan Bronnenberg on its side, yet three of Lee's five players won the first hole against their respective UIndy opponents and led for most of the round.

In medal match play, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by, rather than the number of holes won.

Bronnenberg trailed Lee's Oliver Lewis-Perkins by three strokes through nine holes, then Bronnenberg recorded a double-bogey seven on the 10th hole, as Lewis-Perkins' lead climbed to six strokes with just eight holes to play. Bronnenberg responded with a birdie on the 11th hole, cutting the deficit by one to five strokes, then he made up three more strokes on the 16th hole. He shot a birdied, while Lewis-Perkins finished with a double-bogey six, as Bronnenberg cut the deficit to two strokes. On the par-5 18th hole, Bronnenberg won by three strokes, making up a two-stroke deficit to win by one stroke.

Bronnenberg's teammate Erik Edwards trailed Lee's Evan Spencer for the first seven holes and didn't lead until after the 10th hole. He won his match by two strokes.

UIndy's Oliver Mast led Beck Burnette by one stroke after the first hole, but then found himself trailing by one after the third hole and he didn't regain the lead until after the 16th hole. Entering the 18th hole with his individual match tied, he won by one stroke.

To view the scorecards from the match, click or tap here.