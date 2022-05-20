Lee University wins 2022 NCAA DII Men's Golf Championship

Last Updated 4:59 PM, May 20, 2022Lee University wins 2022 NCAA DII Men's Golf ChampionshipShare Lynn University claims 2019 Men's DII Golf National Championship 3:09 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:16 pm, May 20, 2022Lee wins 2022 NCAA DII men's golf medal match over Oklahoma Christian Lee Athletics Lee University won its first-ever NCAA Division II men's golf championship on Friday afternoon when it defeated Oklahoma Christian 4-1 in the finals of medal match play at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Mich. 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒!!! Your Flames defeat Oklahoma Christian for their first @NCAADII National Championship in program history! #FIREDUP! pic.twitter.com/Ca9qC78AkB — Lee University Golf (@LeeUGolf) May 20, 2022 In a medal match event, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by three strokes, not three holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. Here are the results from each pairing in the medal match: Oklahoma Christian's Andres Brictson def. Lee's Dalton Chuba by two strokes Lee's Connor Pollman def. Oklahoma Christian's Mateo Pulcini by one stroke Lee's Dustin DeMersseman def. Oklahoma Christian's Oskari Nikku by 10 strokes Lee's Oliver Lewis-Perkins def. Oklahoma Christian's Alejandro Armijo by two strokes Lee's Beck Burnette def. Oklahoma Christian's Exequiel Rodriguez by one stroke Ollie shoots E and wins!!! We are bringing the natty home to Cleveland!!! pic.twitter.com/P3sqScrx16 — Lee University Golf (@LeeUGolf) May 20, 2022 Click or tap here to view the history of past DII men's golf champions. The Flames will compete for a National Championship against Oklahoma Christian starting at 9 a.m.#FiredUp pic.twitter.com/YD0JxqdWKE — Lee University Golf (@LeeUGolf) May 20, 2022 Lee's Dalton Chuba and Oklahoma Christian's Andres Brictson teed off at 9 a.m. ET at TPC of Michigan in the first of five pairings in the 2022 NCAA DII men's golf championship match in medal match play. Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. In the semifinals, No. 3 Lee defeated No. 7 Georgia Southwestern 3-2 and No. 4 Oklahoma Christian defeated No. 1 Central Missouri 3-1-1. Click or tap here to view live scores from the championship match. 11:21 pm, May 19, 2022Lee, Oklahoma Christian to battle for DII men's golf title We're down to the last two, as Lee and Oklahoma Christian picked up semifinal wins in match play at the DII men's golf championships. No. 3 Lee took down No. 7 Georgia Southwestern, 3-2, while No. 4 Oklahoma Christian upset No. 1 Central Missouri, 3-1-1. The two will next match up on Friday for the national championship. Here's how it all broke down: Click or tap here to view the live scores from the semifinals. In medal match play, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. 6:11 pm, May 19, 2022Semifinals of medal match play underway After advancing in the quarterfinals of the DII men's golf medal match play earlier on Thursday, No. 1 Central Missouri and No. 4 Oklahoma Christian, and No. 3 Lee and No. 7 Georgia Southwestern are squaring off in the semifinals. In medal match play, each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. The winning teams will advance to the championship match on Friday. Click or tap here to view the live scores from the semifinals. 1:14 pm, May 19, 2022Medal match play is underway Day 4 of the 2022 NCAA DII Men's Golf Championships is underway at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Mich., where the eight qualifying teams competed in the quarterfinals of a medal match event. Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. Here are the results of the quarterfinal matches: No. 1 Central Missouri def. No. 8 Arkansas Tech 3-2 No. 7 Georgia Southwestern def. No. 2 Colorado State-Pueblo 4-1 No. 3 Lee def. No. 6 Barry 4-1 No. 4 Oklahoma Christian def. No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis 4-0-1 Click or tap here to view the medal match scores from the quarterfinals. 1:00 am, May 19, 2022Day 3: Championship field reduced to 8 teams; Sylven wins individual title After three days of competition, only eight teams remain in this year's DII men's golf championship field. Central Missouri sits atop the leaderboard after shooting 298 (+10) on Wednesday. At 890 (+26), the Mules boast the best overall score. But Wednesday's best performance goes to Lee University, who shot 295 (+7) on Day 3. It allowed the Flames to jump eight spots, solidifying their place in the next round. Lee is tied for second place along with Colorado State-Pueblo, both shooting 893 (+29) overall. But as Lee climbed the leaderboard, UIndy fell. The Greyhounds, who had been playing near the top of the table, tumbled eight spots on Wednesday, missing the cut by a single stroke. UIndy finished with an overall score of 897 (+19), placing it just behind Arkansas Tech, who shot 896 (+17). Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard. Here are the eight teams remaining in the competition: UIndy's tough Wednesday included on the individual front. Keegan Bronnernberg had topped that leaderboard only to see Missouri-St. Louis' Joel Sylven surge six spots and tie him in the lead. The two went to a playoff where Sylven came out on top, bringing a close to the individual competition. Sylven shot 70 (-2) on Wednesday, bringing his overall score to 214 (-2) Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard. 1:34 pm, May 18, 2022Day 3 of the DII men's golf championships is underway Today is the last chance for teams and individuals to make moves in the leaderboards for the 2022 NCAA DII Men's Golf Championships, as only the top eight teams will advance after Wednesday's third round at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Mich. After the second round, UIndy (+14) holds a narrow lead over Arkansas Tech (+15). Through 36 holes, the projected cut line is currently 20-over, where Oklahoma Christian and Midwestern State are tied for seventh, just six shots back of UIndy. Georgia Southwestern is in ninth place through 36 holes at 21-over. Here is the top of the team leaderboard through 36 holes, as well as each team's tee times for Wednesday. After Tuesday's second round, there's a three-way tie for the individual lead between UIndy's Keegan Bronnenberg and Oliver Mast, and Arkansas Tech's Holden Hamilton at 2-under. Bronnenberg shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday, which tied the lowest round of the week. 10:29 pm, May 17, 2022Day 2: Arkansas Tech closes gap on UIndy After the second round of action at the DII men's golf championship, the top of the leaderboard becomes tighter. There are now five teams within four strokes of UIndy (+14) heading into Wednesday's final round. Arkansas Tech picked up eight strokes on the Greyhounds after shooting 6-over as a team on Tuesday. Holden Hamilton produced the lowest round for the day for the Wonder Boys at 2-under (70). Both Central Missouri and Colorado State-Pueblo sit at 16-over after two rounds and tied for third. UIndy's' Keegan Bronnenberg shot 3-under to take a share of the lead with his teammate Oliver Mast and Arkansas Tech's Holden Hamilton. Click or tap here to view the leaderboard. 1:57 pm, May 17, 2022Day 2 is underway Day 2 of the 2022 NCAA DII Men's Golf Championships at TPC of Michigan is underway as UIndy tries to maintain the two-stroke lead it built through 18 holes and as the rest of the field tries to catch up. The Greyhounds shot an even-par 288 on Monday, while Barry shot a 2-over 290. Click or tap here to view the live team leaderboard. UIndy's Oliver Mast shot a 3-under 69 in the opening round to put UIndy atop the individual leaderboard, too. He entered Tuesday with a one-stroke lead over Barry's A.J. Ewart, who finished at 2-under. 10:49 pm, May 16, 2022Day 1: UIndy tops leaderboardThe first day of the 2022 DII men's golf championship has come to a close with UIndy sitting atop the team leaderboard. The Greyhounds shot 288 on Monday, which gives them a two-stroke lead. Barry shot 290 (+2). Colorado State-Pueblo has a narrow hold on third place, shooting 295 (+7). Oklahoma Christian is right behind the ThunderWolves with a score of 296 (+8). Arkansas Tech rounds out the top 5 with a score of 297 (+10). Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard. Here are the top 10 teams after Day 1: UIndy also has a man atop the individual leaderboard. Oliver Mast shot 69 (-3) on Monday, giving him a narrow lead over Barry's A.J. Ewart -- who shot 70 (-2). Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard. 12:27 pm, May 16, 2022Day 1 of national championships begin today It's here. It's finally here. After completing regionals, today, May 16 is Day 1 of 5 in the 2022 DII men's golf national championships. Twenty teams and eight student-athletes have been selected to head to TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan to compete for the national championship. Click or tap the links below for the live scoreboard: Team leaderboard Player leaderboard Here's a full look at all the teams and players competing in the 2022 DII men's golf national championships. ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL Teams: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2. Charleston (West Virginia) 3. Gannon 4. Davis & Elkins Individuals: 1. Jace Carlisle, Post 2. AJ Cavotta, Southern New Hampshire CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL Teams: 1. Central Missouri 2. Grand Valley State 3. Arkansas Tech 4. UIndy 5. Missouri-St. Louis 6. Findlay Individuals: 1. Taylor Zack, Concordia-St. Paul 2. Robert Holden, Ohio Dominican SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL Teams: 1. Limestone 2. Barry 3. Lee 4. North Georgia 5. Georgia Southwestern 6. Florida Southern Individuals: 1. Austin Fulton, West Georgia 2. Samuel Trueba, King (Tennessee) SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL Teams: 1. Colorado State University Pueblo 2. Colorado Mesa 3. Midwestern State 4. Oklahoma Christian Individuals: 1. Matthew Pennington, Cal State San Marcos 2. Liam Allder, Cal State Monterey Bay 3:58 am, May 8, 2022Here's who's moving on to the DII men's golf championships Central Missouri Athletics The 2022 NCAA DII men's golf regionals concluded Saturday, setting the stage for the championship field for May 16-20 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. Twenty teams and eight student-athletes have been selected to participate in the championships. Here's the full list of who advanced from each regional: ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL Ravenwood Golf Club, Victor, New York; Le Moyne College and Visit Rochester, hosts. Teams: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2. Charleston (West Virginia) 3. Gannon 4. Davis & Elkins Individuals: 1. Jace Carlisle, Post 2. AJ Cavotta, Southern New Hampshire CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL Purgatory Golf Club, Noblesville, Indiana; University of Indianapolis and Hamilton County Sports Authority, hosts. Teams: 1. Central Missouri 2. Grand Valley State 3. Arkansas Tech 4. UIndy 5. Missouri-St. Louis 6. Findlay Individuals: 1. Taylor Zack, Concordia-St. Paul 2. Robert Holden, Ohio Dominican SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, Valdosta, Georgia; Valdosta State University, host. Teams: 1. Limestone 2. Barry 3. Lee 4. North Georgia 5. Georgia Southwestern 6. Florida Southern Individuals: 1. Austin Fulton, West Georgia 2. Samuel Trueba, King (Tennessee) SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL Pueblo Country Club, Pueblo, Colorado; Colorado State University Pueblo, host. Teams: 1. Colorado State University Pueblo 2. Colorado Mesa 3. Midwestern State 4. Oklahoma Christian Individuals: 1. Matthew Pennington, Cal State San Marcos 2. Liam Allder, Cal State Monterey Bay 11:05 pm, May 7, 2022Limestone leads the way for South/Southeast Regional after three days After three days of competition in the South/Southeast Regional, Limestone (-17) leads the way in earning a spot in the 2022 DII men's golf national championships, which will be played May 16-20. Joining Limestone is Barry (-7), Lee (-4), North Georgia (-4), Georgia Southwestern (E) and Florida Southern (+2). Barry's A.J. Ewart (-13) led all players. Click or tap here for a full look at the individual leaderboard. 1:41 pm, May 7, 2022Final round of DII men's golf regionals tee off Today the 2022 D The teams and individuals who will qualify for the 2022 championship will play at TPC Michigan in Detroit, Michigan and will be held from May 16-20. Click or tap on any of the regionals below to view its live scoreboard: East/Atlantic Regional Midwest/Central Regional South/Southeast Regional West/South Central Regional share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:15 pm, May 6, 2022St. Thomas Aquinas leads East/Atlantic Regional after Day 2 After Day 2 of the DII men's golf regionals, St. Thomas Aquinas (+10) still leads the East/Atlantic Regional. It posted a 300 in the second round, leading to a total of 586 over two days. St. Thomas Aquinas' Nolan Skaggs (-2) leads all individual players. Click here for a full look at the individual leaderboard. Here are the complete team standings through Friday: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +