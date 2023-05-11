Last Updated 10:03 AM, May 11, 2023
Live updates: 2023 DII men's golf championship

1:40 am, May 11, 2023

Schedule, scores for regionals

DII men's golf championship

The DII men’s golf regionals are May 11-13. Here are the locations with links to live scoring on GolfStat.com:

  • Atlantic/East regional: Iron Valley Golf Club in Lebanon, Pa. | Live scoring
  • Central/Midwest regional: The Bridges in Winona, Mn. | Live scoring
  • South/Southeast regional at Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Fl. | Live scoring 
  • West/South Central regional at the Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, Ca.| Live scoring

At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals, May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference and Avalon Lakes at The Grand Resort.

1:37 am, May 11, 2023

2023 NCAA DII men's golf championships regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 80 teams and 32 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 11-13.

Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows:

Atlantic and East

Central and Midwest

South and Southeast

South Central and West

Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name.

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

Iron Valley Golf Club, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Millersville University of Pennsylvania, host.

Atlantic Region:

  1. Gannon
  2. Indiana (Pennsylvania) [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]
  3. Davis & Elkins [Mountain East Conference]
  4. Fayetteville State [Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association]
  5. Virginia Union
  6. Millersville
  7. Charleston (West Virginia)
  8. West Liberty
  9. California (Pennsylvania)
  10. Livingstone

Individuals:

  1. Juan Monckeberg, Glenville State
  2. Ryan D'Ariano, West Chester
  3. Connor Strine, West Chester
  4. Tyler Andersen, Notre Dame (Ohio)

East Region:

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas
  2. Le Moyne
  3. Post
  4. Assumption [Northeast-10 Conference]
  5. Southern New Hampshire
  6. Goldey-Beacom [Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference]
  7. Franklin Pierce
  8. Adelphi
  9. Wilmington (Delaware)
  10. Dominican New York

Individuals:

  1. Pablo Hidalgo, Felician
  2. Jared Walter, Bentley
  3. Drew Semons, Saint Anselm
  4. Nelson Eaton, Bentley

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

The Bridges Golf Course, Winona, Minnesota; Winona State University, host.

Central Region:

  1. Henderson State [Great American Conference]
  2. Northeastern State
  3. Harding
  4. Washburn
  5. Central Oklahoma
  6. Southwestern Oklahoma State
  7. Southern Arkansas
  8. Missouri Southern State [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association]
  9. Central Missouri
  10. Bemidji State [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]

Individuals:

  1. Marius Dosiere, Missouri Western
  2. Alessandro Trenta, Winona State
  3. Daniel Robles, Rogers State
  4. Brandon Sperling, Concordia St. Paul

Midwest Region:

  1. Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]
  2. Missouri-St. Louis
  3. Missouri S&T
  4. Findlay
  5. McKendree [Great Lakes Valley Conference]
  6. Wayne State (Michigan)
  7. Maryville (Missouri)
  8. Ashland [Great Midwest Athletic Conference]
  9. Davenport
  10. Ferris State

Individuals:

  1. Connor Curry, Malone
  2. Johan Widal, Tiffin
  3. Kyle Buzaki, Walsh
  4. Alex Bishop, Purdue Northwest

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Grande Oaks Golf Club, Davie, Florida; Nova Southeastern University, host.

South Region:

  1. Lee
  2. Barry [Sunshine State Conference]
  3. West Florida [Gulf South Conference]
  4. Nova Southeastern
  5. University of Tampa
  6. Saint Leo
  7. Shorter
  8. Lynn
  9. Florida Southern
  10. Spring Hill [Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

  1. JJ Zimmer, Union (Tennessee)
  2.  Andrew Riley, Palm Beach Atlantic
  3. JJ Logue, Mississippi College
  4. Pongbhop Jamornsrianan, Delta State

Southeast Region:

  1. Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference]
  2. North Georgia
  3. Georgia Southwestern [Peach Belt Conference]
  4. Clayton State
  5. Lincoln Memorial
  6. Barton [Conference Carolinas]
  7. Lander
  8. Carson-Newman
  9. Limestone
  10. University of South Carolina Aiken

Individuals:

  1. Martin Gruendemann, Columbus State
  2. Killian Ryan, Coker
  3. Bernard Meyer, Columbus State
  4. Tom Bastow, Erskine

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

Foxtail Golf Club, Rohnert Park, California; Sonoma State University, host.

South Central Region:

  1. Oklahoma Christian [Lone Star Conference]
  2. Cameron
  3. Midwestern State
  4. Colorado Christian
  5. Colorado State University Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference]
  6. Colorado Mesa
  7. Texas Permian Basin
  8. Western New Mexico
  9. Colorado-Colorado Springs
  10. West Texas A&M

Individuals:

  1. Mauricio Figueroa, Texas A&M International
  2. Lukas Taggart, Colorado School of Mines
  3. Tanner Lundgren, St. Mary's (Texas)
  4. Max Lange, Colorado School of Mines

West Region:

  1. Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association]
  2. Sonoma State
  3. Western Washington
  4. Simon Fraser [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]
  5. Chico State
  6. Cal State San Bernardino
  7. Stanislaus State
  8. Cal State Monterey Bay
  9. Holy Names
  10. Hawaii Hilo [Pacific West Conference]

Individuals:

  1. Easton Hether, Cal State East Bay
  2. Xavier Coreno, Cal State East Bay
  3. Max Turnquist. Saint Martin's
  4. Andy Yoon, Cal State Dominguez Hills

At the 2022 championships, Lee defeated Oklahoma Christian 4-1 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. Missouri-St. Louis senior Joel Sylven finished with a 54-hole total of two-under par 214 to claim individual medalist honors, the first by an individual in the school’s history. The championships were hosted at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.

1:37 am, May 11, 2023

Championship history

  Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Score Host or Site
  2022 Lee John Maupin 4 Oklahoma Christian 1 Detroit, MI
  2021 Arkansas Tech Luke Calcatera 3 Georgia Southwestern 2 Palm Beach Gardens, FL
  2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --   --
  2019 Lynn Andy Walker 3 Lincoln Memorial  2 Daniels, W.VA.
  2018 Lynn Andrew Danna 3 West Florida 2 Muscle Shoals, Ala.
  2017 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 3 Lynn 2 Kissimmee, Fla.
  2016 Saint Leo Chris Greenwood 3 Chico State 2 Metro State
  2015 Nova Southeastern Ryan Jamison 3 Lynn 2 Conover, N.C.
  2014 Barry Jimmy Stobs 3 Nova Southeastern 1 Grand Valley State
  2013**** Barry Jimmy Stobs 2.5 Lynn 2.5 Hershey, Pa.
  2012 Nova Southeastern Garrett Runion 5 Chico State 0 Simpsonville, Ky.
  2011 Cal State-Monterey Bay Jason Owen 3 Lynn 2 Florence, Ala.
  2010 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,206 Central Missouri 1,213 Noblesville, Ind.
  2009 ***Sonoma State Val Verhunce 1,179 Cal State San Bernardino 1,179 Western Washington
  2008 ***West Florida Steve Fell 1,129 North Alabama/St. Edwards 1,129 Rice
  2007 Barry Jimmy Stobs 1,186 South Carolina Upstate 1,187 Grand Valley State
  2006 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,148 Columbus State 1,160 Concord
  2005 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,158 Armstrong Atlantic 1,163 Armstrong Atlantic
  2004 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,191 Chico State 1,200 DeLand, Fla.
  2003 Francis Marion Jonathan Burnett 1,149 Rollins 1,163 Sunriver, Ore.
  2002 Rollins Kyle Frakes 1,194 Cal State Stanislaus 1,195 Rollins
  2001 West Florida Steve Fell 1,148 Florida Southern 1,16 Grand Valley State
  2000 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,140 Cal State Bakersfield/Grand Canyon 1,169 Cal State Stanislaus
  1999 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,125 South Carolina Aiken 1,157 Valdosta State
  1998 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,168 Columbus State 1,175 Rollins
  1997 Columbus State Scott Clark 1,149 North Florida 1,153 Grand Canyon
  1996 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,178 South Carolina Aiken 1,187 Central Oklahoma
  1995 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,204 South Carolina Aiken 1,214 South Carolina Aiken
  1994 Columbus State Rick Cravens 1,175 North Florida 1,179 North Florida
  1993 Abilene Christian Vince Jarrett 1,160 Columbus State 1,165 Cal State Stanislaus
  1992 Columbus State Earl Bagley 1,144 Troy 1,176 Wofford
  1991 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,166 Columbus State 1,190 Florida Atlantic
  1990 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,170 Columbus State 1,196 Florida Atlantic
  1989 Columbus State Earl Bagley 1,196 Valdosta State 1,206 Gannon
  1988 Tampa Chuck Winship 1,189 Florida Southern 1,203 Truman
  1987 Tampa Chuck Winship 1,175 Columbus State 1,180 Columbus State
  1986 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,196 Columbus State 1,207 Tampa
  1985 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,192 Stephen F. Austin 1,202 Sam Houston State
  1984 Troy Mike Griffin 1,198 Florida Southern 1,216 Gannon
  1983 Texas State Bill Woodley 1,229 Troy 1,234 California (Pa.)
  1982 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,181 Texas State 1,191 Florida Southern
  1981 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,184 Allian International 1,219 Hartford
  1980 Columbus State Arthur Land 1,178 Florida Southern 1,181 Nicholls state
  1979 UC Davis Joe Carlson 1,194 Columbus State/Florida Southern 1,203 UC Davis
  1978 Columbus State Mike Taylor 1,174 Troy 1,183 Florida Southern
  1977 Troy Mike Griffin 1,168 Rollins 1,179 Texas Southern
  1976 Troy Mike Griffin 1,181 UC Irvine 1,212 Youngstown state
  1975** UC Irvine Jerry Hulbert 886 Cal State Northridge 891 Tennessee-Martin
  1974 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,205 UC Irvine 1,211 South Florida
  1973 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,180 South Florida 1,196 UC Riverside
  1972 New Orleans Robert Brown 1,214 South Florida 1,238 Williams
  1971 New Orleans Robert Brown 1,198 Cal State Northridge 1,202 Chico State
  1970 Rollins Joe Justice 1,195 Georgia Southern 1,205 Youngstown State
  1969 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,231 Rollins 1,232 New Mexico
  1968 Lamar Dan Rogas 1,151 Middle Tennesee 1,192 Lamar
  1967 Lamar Dan Rogas 1,141 Murray State 1,160 Murray State
  1966 Chico State Hal Bishop 1,206 Lamar 1,207 Chico State
  1965 Middle Tennessee State E.K. Patty 1,157 Southern Illinois 1,202 Missouri State
  1964* Southern Illinois Lynn Holder 886 San Diego State 888 Missouri State
  1963 Missouri State A.J. McDonald 1,188 Aquinas 1,199 Missouri State

*54-hole tournament.

**Fourth round rained out.

***Won title in playoff.

****Won title by tiebreaker rule.

Match-play finals began in 2011