Nova Southeastern wins 2023 DII men's golf national championship
CHAMPS! Sharks Men's Golf win third National Championship

By beating No. 1 Oklahoma Christian in the championship medal match, No. 6 Nova Southeastern wins the 2023 NCAA DII men's golf national championship, their third title in program history and first since 2015.
On the way to the title, Nova Southeastern finished sixth in the stroke play portion to qualify for the eight team match play quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, the Sharks downed No. 3 Lee, the defending national champions, 3-2-0. In the semifinals later that day, Nova Southeastern beat No. 2 Barry 3-2-0 to clinch their championship berth.
In the five-player final match, Mike Hay and Josep Serra each won their matches by one stroke, while Will O'Neill won his match by 18 strokes to clinch the championship for the Sharks
Here are the final scores from Friday's medal match championship.
Oklahoma Christian, Nova Southeastern to play for title
The 2023 DII men's golf national championship match will be between Oklahoma Christian and Nova Southeastern. The two will meet Friday at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren, Ohio.
Oklahoma Christian, the top seed from stroke play, topped No. 4 West Florida in the semifinals, 4-1. In the other semifinal, No. 6 Nova Southeastern beat No. 2 Barry.
Here's what happened in Thursday's semifinal round:
DII men's golf championship match play underway
Match play for the title begins May 25 with a national winner crowned Friday, May 26. Top-seeded Oklahoma Christian (-10) leads the team field.
Four teams advanced past the quarterfinals this morning on to the semifinals teeing off this afternoon.
📲 Click or tap here for live results
Qualifiers for match play:
- Oklahoma Christian (-10)
- Barry (+5)
- West Florida (+8)
- Nova Southeastern (+10)
Palm Beach Atlantic's Andrew Riley wins individual championship
Andrew Riley is a National Champion. The first NCAA National Championship in PBA history

A 5-under par final round propelled Palm Beach Atlantic's Andrew Riley to the 2023 NCAA DII individual national championship.
While Riley's team did not earn a trip to the stroke play finals in the 2023 tournament, his individual success on the season and in the postseason, helped the Florida native earn a trip to the competition as an individual. Riley had a strong week, posting two 5-under 67s and a 2-under 70 to finish 12-under par and win the individual competition by two strokes over Western Washington's Jordan Lee.
Here is the top of the leaderboard from the individual competition.
Oklahoma Christian cruises into match play as top seed
With an impressive score of 11-under par as a team, Oklahoma Christian will enter the match play portion of the 2023 NCAA DII men's golf championships as the top seed. An 11-under par second round score of 277 was the primary reason for the Eagles' success this week. Entering that round, OCU was two shots off the lead, but finished the day up 10 shots on second place. The finished the week with a 16 stroke lead over second place Barry.
In addition to Oklahoma Christian, seven other teams will advance to the match play round of the 2023 championships. These seven teams, as well as the final scores for all 20 teams that made it to this part of the tournament are listed below.
Qualifiers for match play:
- Oklahoma Christian (-10)
- Barry (+5)
- West Florida (+8)
- Lee University (+8)
- Grand Valley State (+8)
- Nova Southeastern (+10)
- Sonoma State University (+11)
- Simon Fraser (+14)
Final scores from all competing teams
The DII men's golf championship round is here
The 2023 DII men's golf championship round is here, with play set for May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio, hosted by the Mountain East Conference and Avalon Lakes at The Grand Resort. 20 teams and eight individuals advanced as finalists. You can follow along via live stats by clicking or tapping one of the links below.
Championship Teams
- Davis & Elkins
- Fayetteville State
- Indiana (Pennsylvania)
- Grand Valley State
- Simon Fraser
- Maryville
- Washburn
- Harding
- Southern Arkansas
- West Florida
- Barry
- Nova Southeastern
- North Georgia
- Lee
- Georgia Southwestern
- Sonoma State
- Western Washington
- Chico State
- Oklahoma Christian
- Missouri S&T
Championship Individuals
- Donte Groppuso, St. Thomas Aquinas
- Tyler Birdd, Le Moyne
- Ethan Wilkins, Henderson State
- Donnie Professori, Findlay
- Andrew Riley, Palm Beach Atlantic
- Jose Ramirez, Lynn
- Mauricio Figueroa, Texas A&M International
- Liam Duncan, Colorado State University Pueblo
The regional round is complete
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the field of 20 teams and eight student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.
The championships will be held May 22-26, at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio. The championships will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference and Avalon Lakes at The Grand Resort.
The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2023 championships are listed below:
ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
Iron Valley Golf Club, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Millersville University of Pennsylvania, host.
Teams:
1. Davis & Elkins
2. Fayetteville State
3. Indiana (Pennsylvania)
Individuals:
1. Donte Groppuso, St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Tyler Birdd, Le Moyne
CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
The Bridges Golf Course, Winona, Minnesota; Winona State University, host.
Teams:
1. Grand Valley State
2. Missouri S&T
3. Maryville
4. Washburn
5. Harding
6. Southern Arkansas
Individuals:
1. Ethan Wilkins, Henderson State
2. Donnie Professori, Findlay
SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Grande Oaks Golf Club, Davie, Florida; Nova Southeastern University, host.
Teams:
1. West Florida
2. Barry
3. Nova Southeastern
4. North Georgia
5. Lee
6. Georgia Southwestern
Individuals:
1. Andrew Riley, Palm Beach Atlantic
2. Jose Ramirez, Lynn
SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL
Foxtail Golf Club, Rohnert Park, California; Sonoma State University, host.
Teams:
1. Sonoma State
2. Western Washington
3. Chico State
4. Oklahoma Christian
5. Simon Fraser
Individuals:
1. Mauricio Figueroa, Texas A&M International
2. Liam Duncan, Colorado State University Pueblo
Schedule, scores for regionals
The DII men’s golf regionals are May 11-13. Here are the locations with links to live scoring on GolfStat.com:
- Atlantic/East regional: Iron Valley Golf Club in Lebanon, Pa. | Live scoring
- Central/Midwest regional: The Bridges in Winona, Mn. | Live scoring
- South/Southeast regional at Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Fl. | Live scoring
- West/South Central regional at the Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, Ca.| Live scoring
At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals, May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference and Avalon Lakes at The Grand Resort.
Championship history
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Score
|Host or Site
|2022
|Lee
|John Maupin
|4
|Oklahoma Christian
|1
|Detroit, MI
|2021
|Arkansas Tech
|Luke Calcatera
|3
|Georgia Southwestern
|2
|Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Lynn
|Andy Walker
|3
|Lincoln Memorial
|2
|Daniels, W.VA.
|2018
|Lynn
|Andrew Danna
|3
|West Florida
|2
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|2017
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|3
|Lynn
|2
|Kissimmee, Fla.
|2016
|Saint Leo
|Chris Greenwood
|3
|Chico State
|2
|Metro State
|2015
|Nova Southeastern
|Ryan Jamison
|3
|Lynn
|2
|Conover, N.C.
|2014
|Barry
|Jimmy Stobs
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|1
|Grand Valley State
|2013****
|Barry
|Jimmy Stobs
|2.5
|Lynn
|2.5
|Hershey, Pa.
|2012
|Nova Southeastern
|Garrett Runion
|5
|Chico State
|0
|Simpsonville, Ky.
|2011
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|Jason Owen
|3
|Lynn
|2
|Florence, Ala.
|2010
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,206
|Central Missouri
|1,213
|Noblesville, Ind.
|2009
|***Sonoma State
|Val Verhunce
|1,179
|Cal State San Bernardino
|1,179
|Western Washington
|2008
|***West Florida
|Steve Fell
|1,129
|North Alabama/St. Edwards
|1,129
|Rice
|2007
|Barry
|Jimmy Stobs
|1,186
|South Carolina Upstate
|1,187
|Grand Valley State
|2006
|South Carolina Aiken
|Mike Carlisle
|1,148
|Columbus State
|1,160
|Concord
|2005
|South Carolina Aiken
|Mike Carlisle
|1,158
|Armstrong Atlantic
|1,163
|Armstrong Atlantic
|2004
|South Carolina Aiken
|Mike Carlisle
|1,191
|Chico State
|1,200
|DeLand, Fla.
|2003
|Francis Marion
|Jonathan Burnett
|1,149
|Rollins
|1,163
|Sunriver, Ore.
|2002
|Rollins
|Kyle Frakes
|1,194
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1,195
|Rollins
|2001
|West Florida
|Steve Fell
|1,148
|Florida Southern
|1,16
|Grand Valley State
|2000
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,140
|Cal State Bakersfield/Grand Canyon
|1,169
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1999
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,125
|South Carolina Aiken
|1,157
|Valdosta State
|1998
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,168
|Columbus State
|1,175
|Rollins
|1997
|Columbus State
|Scott Clark
|1,149
|North Florida
|1,153
|Grand Canyon
|1996
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,178
|South Carolina Aiken
|1,187
|Central Oklahoma
|1995
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,204
|South Carolina Aiken
|1,214
|South Carolina Aiken
|1994
|Columbus State
|Rick Cravens
|1,175
|North Florida
|1,179
|North Florida
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Vince Jarrett
|1,160
|Columbus State
|1,165
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1992
|Columbus State
|Earl Bagley
|1,144
|Troy
|1,176
|Wofford
|1991
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,166
|Columbus State
|1,190
|Florida Atlantic
|1990
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,170
|Columbus State
|1,196
|Florida Atlantic
|1989
|Columbus State
|Earl Bagley
|1,196
|Valdosta State
|1,206
|Gannon
|1988
|Tampa
|Chuck Winship
|1,189
|Florida Southern
|1,203
|Truman
|1987
|Tampa
|Chuck Winship
|1,175
|Columbus State
|1,180
|Columbus State
|1986
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,196
|Columbus State
|1,207
|Tampa
|1985
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,192
|Stephen F. Austin
|1,202
|Sam Houston State
|1984
|Troy
|Mike Griffin
|1,198
|Florida Southern
|1,216
|Gannon
|1983
|Texas State
|Bill Woodley
|1,229
|Troy
|1,234
|California (Pa.)
|1982
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,181
|Texas State
|1,191
|Florida Southern
|1981
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,184
|Allian International
|1,219
|Hartford
|1980
|Columbus State
|Arthur Land
|1,178
|Florida Southern
|1,181
|Nicholls state
|1979
|UC Davis
|Joe Carlson
|1,194
|Columbus State/Florida Southern
|1,203
|UC Davis
|1978
|Columbus State
|Mike Taylor
|1,174
|Troy
|1,183
|Florida Southern
|1977
|Troy
|Mike Griffin
|1,168
|Rollins
|1,179
|Texas Southern
|1976
|Troy
|Mike Griffin
|1,181
|UC Irvine
|1,212
|Youngstown state
|1975**
|UC Irvine
|Jerry Hulbert
|886
|Cal State Northridge
|891
|Tennessee-Martin
|1974
|Cal State Northridge
|Bill Cullum
|1,205
|UC Irvine
|1,211
|South Florida
|1973
|Cal State Northridge
|Bill Cullum
|1,180
|South Florida
|1,196
|UC Riverside
|1972
|New Orleans
|Robert Brown
|1,214
|South Florida
|1,238
|Williams
|1971
|New Orleans
|Robert Brown
|1,198
|Cal State Northridge
|1,202
|Chico State
|1970
|Rollins
|Joe Justice
|1,195
|Georgia Southern
|1,205
|Youngstown State
|1969
|Cal State Northridge
|Bill Cullum
|1,231
|Rollins
|1,232
|New Mexico
|1968
|Lamar
|Dan Rogas
|1,151
|Middle Tennesee
|1,192
|Lamar
|1967
|Lamar
|Dan Rogas
|1,141
|Murray State
|1,160
|Murray State
|1966
|Chico State
|Hal Bishop
|1,206
|Lamar
|1,207
|Chico State
|1965
|Middle Tennessee State
|E.K. Patty
|1,157
|Southern Illinois
|1,202
|Missouri State
|1964*
|Southern Illinois
|Lynn Holder
|886
|San Diego State
|888
|Missouri State
|1963
|Missouri State
|A.J. McDonald
|1,188
|Aquinas
|1,199
|Missouri State
*54-hole tournament.
**Fourth round rained out.
***Won title in playoff.
****Won title by tiebreaker rule.
Match-play finals began in 2011
2023 NCAA DII men's golf championships regional selections announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 80 teams and 32 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 11-13.
At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals, May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference and Avalon Lakes at The Grand Resort.
Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows:
Atlantic and East
Central and Midwest
South and Southeast
South Central and West
Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name.
ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
Iron Valley Golf Club, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Millersville University of Pennsylvania, host.
Atlantic Region:
- Gannon
- Indiana (Pennsylvania) [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]
- Davis & Elkins [Mountain East Conference]
- Fayetteville State [Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association]
- Virginia Union
- Millersville
- Charleston (West Virginia)
- West Liberty
- California (Pennsylvania)
- Livingstone
Individuals:
- Juan Monckeberg, Glenville State
- Ryan D'Ariano, West Chester
- Connor Strine, West Chester
- Tyler Andersen, Notre Dame (Ohio)
East Region:
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Le Moyne
- Post
- Assumption [Northeast-10 Conference]
- Southern New Hampshire
- Goldey-Beacom [Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference]
- Franklin Pierce
- Adelphi
- Wilmington (Delaware)
- Dominican New York
Individuals:
- Pablo Hidalgo, Felician
- Jared Walter, Bentley
- Drew Semons, Saint Anselm
- Nelson Eaton, Bentley
CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
The Bridges Golf Course, Winona, Minnesota; Winona State University, host.
Central Region:
- Henderson State [Great American Conference]
- Northeastern State
- Harding
- Washburn
- Central Oklahoma
- Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Southern Arkansas
- Missouri Southern State [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association]
- Central Missouri
- Bemidji State [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]
Individuals:
- Marius Dosiere, Missouri Western
- Alessandro Trenta, Winona State
- Daniel Robles, Rogers State
- Brandon Sperling, Concordia St. Paul
Midwest Region:
- Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]
- Missouri-St. Louis
- Missouri S&T
- Findlay
- McKendree [Great Lakes Valley Conference]
- Wayne State (Michigan)
- Maryville (Missouri)
- Ashland [Great Midwest Athletic Conference]
- Davenport
- Ferris State
Individuals:
- Connor Curry, Malone
- Johan Widal, Tiffin
- Kyle Buzaki, Walsh
- Alex Bishop, Purdue Northwest
SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Grande Oaks Golf Club, Davie, Florida; Nova Southeastern University, host.
South Region:
- Lee
- Barry [Sunshine State Conference]
- West Florida [Gulf South Conference]
- Nova Southeastern
- University of Tampa
- Saint Leo
- Shorter
- Lynn
- Florida Southern
- Spring Hill [Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]
Individuals:
- JJ Zimmer, Union (Tennessee)
- Andrew Riley, Palm Beach Atlantic
- JJ Logue, Mississippi College
- Pongbhop Jamornsrianan, Delta State
Southeast Region:
- Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference]
- North Georgia
- Georgia Southwestern [Peach Belt Conference]
- Clayton State
- Lincoln Memorial
- Barton [Conference Carolinas]
- Lander
- Carson-Newman
- Limestone
- University of South Carolina Aiken
Individuals:
- Martin Gruendemann, Columbus State
- Killian Ryan, Coker
- Bernard Meyer, Columbus State
- Tom Bastow, Erskine
SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL
Foxtail Golf Club, Rohnert Park, California; Sonoma State University, host.
South Central Region:
- Oklahoma Christian [Lone Star Conference]
- Cameron
- Midwestern State
- Colorado Christian
- Colorado State University Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference]
- Colorado Mesa
- Texas Permian Basin
- Western New Mexico
- Colorado-Colorado Springs
- West Texas A&M
Individuals:
- Mauricio Figueroa, Texas A&M International
- Lukas Taggart, Colorado School of Mines
- Tanner Lundgren, St. Mary's (Texas)
- Max Lange, Colorado School of Mines
West Region:
- Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association]
- Sonoma State
- Western Washington
- Simon Fraser [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]
- Chico State
- Cal State San Bernardino
- Stanislaus State
- Cal State Monterey Bay
- Holy Names
- Hawaii Hilo [Pacific West Conference]
Individuals:
- Easton Hether, Cal State East Bay
- Xavier Coreno, Cal State East Bay
- Max Turnquist. Saint Martin's
- Andy Yoon, Cal State Dominguez Hills
At the 2022 championships, Lee defeated Oklahoma Christian 4-1 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. Missouri-St. Louis senior Joel Sylven finished with a 54-hole total of two-under par 214 to claim individual medalist honors, the first by an individual in the school’s history. The championships were hosted at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.
