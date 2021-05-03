2021 DIII men's golf championship selections revealed

The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

A total of 191 participants will compete at the 2021 championships. Thirty conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Four teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final three berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team.

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (30)

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Pennsylvania State Univ. Erie, The Behrend College

American Rivers Conference - Nebraska Wesleyan

American Southwest Conference – Mary Hardin-Baylor

Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin - Illinois Wesleyan

Colonial States Athletic Conference - Rosemont

Commonwealth Coast Conference – Western New England

Empire 8 - Utica

Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Albertus Magnus

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Rose-Hulman

Landmark Conference - Catholic

Liberty League – Rensselaer Polytechnic

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association - Trine

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York College (Pennsylvania)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – St. John’s (Minnesota)

New England Small College Athletic Conference - Trinity (Connecticut)

North Atlantic Conference - Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference - Denison

North Eastern Athletic Conference – Pennsylvania College of Technology

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference - Aurora

Northwest Conference - Willamette

Ohio Athletic Conference - Otterbein

Old Dominion Athletic Conference - Guilford

Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Westminster PA

Skyline Conference – Farmingdale State

Southern Athletic Association – South - Sewanee

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Webster

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference - Wisconsin-Superior

USA South Athletic Conference – Piedmont

Pool B Berths (4)

Emory

Trinity Texas

Carnegie Mellon

Christopher Newport

Pool C Berths (3)

Methodist

Huntingdon

St. Thomas Minnesota