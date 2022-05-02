2022 NCAA DIII men's golf championship selections announced

Last Updated 4:39 PM, May 02, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DIII men's golf championship selections announcedShare DIII Men's Golf Championship Recap 2:26 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:24 pm, May 2, 20222022 DIII men's golf selections revealed The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships. The championships, which will be held May 10-13 at Mission Inn Resort and Club, in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida and will be hosted by Oglethorpe and Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams. Listed below are among those receiving automatic qualification berths: Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, Penn State-Altoona American Rivers Conference, Luther American Southwest Conference, Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlantic East Conference, Cabrini Centennial Conference, Franklin & Marshall College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Illinois Wesleyan Commonwealth Coast Conference, Endicott Empire 8, St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference, Saint Joseph's (Maine) Click here to view the full release and selections

4:55 pm, April 30, 2022

What you need to know for the 2022 DIII men's golf selections 

The 2022 DIII men's golf championship field will be revealed Monday, May 2, here on NCAA.com. When: Monday, May 2. Where: NCAA.com The championship matches will take place from May 10-13 in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida at the Mission Inn Resort and Club. Oglethorpe University and Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as this year's hosts.

4:50 pm, April 30, 2022

Complete DIII men's golf championship history 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 Illinois Wesleyan Jim Ott 1,155 Methodist 1,168 Wheeling, WV 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Illinois Wesleyan Jim Ott 1,174 Huntingdon College 1,177 Nicholasville, KY 2018 Methodist Steve Conley 1,159 Washington & Lee 1,170 Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Wittenberg Jeff Roope 1,180 Guilford 1,182 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2016 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Bim Jollymour 1,198 Huntingdon 1,204 Penfield, N.Y. 2015 Methodist Steve Conley 1,173 LaGrange 1,176 Greensboro, N.C. 2014 Schreiner Ron Macosko 1,185 Ogelthorpe 1,190 Greensboro, N.C. 2013 Texas-Tyler King Campbell 1,167 Transylvania 1,174 Miramar Beach, Fla. 2012 Oglethorpe Jim Owen 1,171 Transylvania 1,191 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2011 Greensboro Dirk Fennie 1,167 Illinois Wesleyan 1,173 Greensboro, N.C. 2010 Methodist Steve Conley 1,177 Guilford 1,178 Hershey, Pa. 2009 Oglethorpe Jim Owen 1,164 La Verne 1,168 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 2008 St. John's (Minn.) Bob Alpers 1,192 Redlands 1,195 Emory 2007 St. John's (Minn.) Bob Alpers 1,204 La Verne 1,216 Anderson (Ind.) 2006 Nebraska Wesleyan Brett Balak 1,193 Redlands 1,203 Nebraska Wesleyan 2005 Guilford Jack Jensen 1,174 Redlands 1,199 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2004 Gustavus Adolphus Scott Moe 1,178 Redlands 1,190 Redlands 2003 Averett Jim Gourlay 1,175 Wesley 1,180 Ohio Wesleyan 2002 Guilford Jack Jensen 1,212 Greensboro 1,218 Nebraska Wesleyan 2001 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Todd Oehrlien 1,162 Guilford 1,163 Maryville (Mo.) 2000 Greensboro Robert Linville 881 Methodist 882 Olivet 1999 Methodist Steve Conley 1,190 UC San Diego 1,217 Williams 1998 Methodist Steve Conley 1,145 Otterbein 1,179 Emory 1997 Methodist Steve Conley 1,191 Greensboro 1,226 Otterbein 1996 Methodist Steve Conley 1,184 Skidmore 1,186 Skidmore 1995 Methodist Steve Conley 899 Otterbein 917 Rose-Hulman 1994 Methodist Steve Conley 1,177 UC San Diego 1,201 Methodist 1993 UC San Diego Mike Wydra 1,190 Ohio Wesleyan 1,202 UC San Diego 1992 Methodist Steve Conley 1,200 Gustavus Adolphus 1,213 Wooster 1991 Methodist Steve Conley 1,209 Gustavus Adolphus 1,224 Nebraska Wesleyan 1990 Methodist Steve Conley 1,172 Ohio Wesleyan/Gustavus Adolphus 1,202 Emory 1989 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,202 Methodist 1,210 Central (Iowa) 1988 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 888 Greensboro 914 Greensboro 1987 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,200 UC San Diego 1,214 Ohio Wesleyan 1986 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 108 UC San Diego 1,217 King's (Pa.) 1985 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 111 UC San Diego 1,213 Rochester (N.Y.) 1984 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,210 Methodist 1,216 Oswego State 1983 Allegheny Norm Sundstrom 1,229 Ramapo 1,231 Wooster 1982 Ramapo Vince Nardiello 1,200 Cal State Stanislaus 1,201 Wittenberg 1981 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,262 Roanoke 1,265 Greensboro 1980 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,156 Ramapo 1,177 Central (Iowa) 1979 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,269 Slippery Rock 1,318 Hampden-Sydney 1978 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,223 Allegheny 1,232 Wooster 1977 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,222 Mass-Dartmouth 1,225 Kenyon 1976 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,221 Ashland 1,228 Wittenberg 1975 Wooster Robert Nye 907 Hampden-Sydney 909 Tennessee-Martin