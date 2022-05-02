2022 NCAA DIII men's golf championship selections announced

The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 10-13 at Mission Inn Resort and Club, in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida and will be hosted by Oglethorpe and Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

Listed below are among those receiving automatic qualification berths:

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, Penn State-Altoona

American Rivers Conference, Luther

American Southwest Conference, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Atlantic East Conference, Cabrini

Centennial Conference, Franklin & Marshall

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Illinois Wesleyan

Commonwealth Coast Conference, Endicott

Empire 8, St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference, Saint Joseph’s (Maine)

Click here to view the full release and selections