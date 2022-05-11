Scores and updates for the 2022 NCAA DIII men's golf championship

After the conclusion of the second day of the 2022 NCAA DIII Men's Golf Championships at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla., the field will be cut to 18 teams and the top six individuals not on one of those teams, after the completion of 36 holes. The second round is underway, with the final tee times of the day scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET.

Through 18 holes, Carnegie Mellon is atop both the team and individual leaderboards. Carnegie Mellon has a team score of 1-under, which is four strokes ahead of second-place Huntingdon College (+3).

After Tuesday, Aurora University and St. John's (MD) were tied for 18th at 20-over.

In the individual leaderboard, Carnegie Mellon's William Knauth was the clubhouse leader after Tuesday at 3-under. Team and individual champions will be crowned Friday with the completion of 72 holes.

Click or tap here to view the latest leaderboards.