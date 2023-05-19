Carnegie Mellon wins 2023 DIII men's golf championship
Carnegie Mellon wins 2023 DIII men's golf championship
Friday's 9-under combined scored for CMU powered the Tartans to the first national title in program history. Four of the team's five competitors shot better than 290 on the week, good enough for them all to finish within the top 20.
Piedmont's Josh Hebrink won the individual title, shooting a 6-under 66 on the final day of competition to finish 7-under for the championship and beat Christopher Newport's Alex Price and Robb Kinder each by one stroke.
Click here for individual scores and stats
Click here for team scores and stats
Here is the final team leaderboard from the week of action:
Schedule, info for DIII men's golf championship
The DIII men’s golf championship begins Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET and will culminate with a team final on Friday, May 19. Selections for the tournament field were announced via press release on Monday, May 8, which included last year's champion, Methodist.
Here’s this year's championship information:
- WHEN: May 16-19, 2023
- WHERE: Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky
- HOW TO WATCH: Streams on GameKast
Click or tap here for live stats
The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.
Teams and individuals selected for 2023 NCAA DIII men's golf championships
The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.
A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2023 championship. Thirty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team.
Click or tap here to see every team and individual selected for the 2023 DIII men's golf championships.
What to know about 2023 tournament
Selections for the DIII men's golf championship will be announced in a press release on Monday, May 8 on NCAA.com.
Here's the championship information:
- WHEN: May 16-19, 2023
- WHERE: Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky
- HOW TO WATCH: Streams on GameKast.
The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.
Every DIII Men's Golf Champion Since 1975
Here is every DIII men's golf champion since the tournament began in 1975. Methodist is the most recent champion, winning the program's third title since 2015 in 2022.
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Score
|Host or Site
|2022
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,168
|Hampden-Sydney
|1,176
|Howey-in-the-Hills, FL
|2021
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Jim Ott
|1,155
|Methodist
|1,168
|Wheeling, WV
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Jim Ott
|1,174
|Huntingdon College
|1,177
|Nicholasville, KY
|2018
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,159
|Washington & Lee
|1,170
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Wittenberg
|Jeff Roope
|1,180
|Guilford
|1,182
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2016
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Bim Jollymour
|1,198
|Huntingdon
|1,204
|Penfield, N.Y.
|2015
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,173
|LaGrange
|1,176
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2014
|Schreiner
|Ron Macosko
|1,185
|Ogelthorpe
|1,190
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2013
|Texas-Tyler
|King Campbell
|1,167
|Transylvania
|1,174
|Miramar Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Oglethorpe
|Jim Owen
|1,171
|Transylvania
|1,191
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2011
|Greensboro
|Dirk Fennie
|1,167
|Illinois Wesleyan
|1,173
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2010
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,177
|Guilford
|1,178
|Hershey, Pa.
|2009
|Oglethorpe
|Jim Owen
|1,164
|La Verne
|1,168
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|2008
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Bob Alpers
|1,192
|Redlands
|1,195
|Emory
|2007
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Bob Alpers
|1,204
|La Verne
|1,216
|Anderson (Ind.)
|2006
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Brett Balak
|1,193
|Redlands
|1,203
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|2005
|Guilford
|Jack Jensen
|1,174
|Redlands
|1,199
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2004
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Scott Moe
|1,178
|Redlands
|1,190
|Redlands
|2003
|Averett
|Jim Gourlay
|1,175
|Wesley
|1,180
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2002
|Guilford
|Jack Jensen
|1,212
|Greensboro
|1,218
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|2001
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Todd Oehrlien
|1,162
|Guilford
|1,163
|Maryville (Mo.)
|2000
|Greensboro
|Robert Linville
|881
|Methodist
|882
|Olivet
|1999
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,190
|UC San Diego
|1,217
|Williams
|1998
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,145
|Otterbein
|1,179
|Emory
|1997
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,191
|Greensboro
|1,226
|Otterbein
|1996
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,184
|Skidmore
|1,186
|Skidmore
|1995
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|899
|Otterbein
|917
|Rose-Hulman
|1994
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,177
|UC San Diego
|1,201
|Methodist
|1993
|UC San Diego
|Mike Wydra
|1,190
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1,202
|UC San Diego
|1992
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,200
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,213
|Wooster
|1991
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,209
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,224
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|1990
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,172
|Ohio Wesleyan/Gustavus Adolphus
|1,202
|Emory
|1989
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,202
|Methodist
|1,210
|Central (Iowa)
|1988
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|888
|Greensboro
|914
|Greensboro
|1987
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,200
|UC San Diego
|1,214
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1986
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|108
|UC San Diego
|1,217
|King's (Pa.)
|1985
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|111
|UC San Diego
|1,213
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|1984
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,210
|Methodist
|1,216
|Oswego State
|1983
|Allegheny
|Norm Sundstrom
|1,229
|Ramapo
|1,231
|Wooster
|1982
|Ramapo
|Vince Nardiello
|1,200
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1,201
|Wittenberg
|1981
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,262
|Roanoke
|1,265
|Greensboro
|1980
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,156
|Ramapo
|1,177
|Central (Iowa)
|1979
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,269
|Slippery Rock
|1,318
|Hampden-Sydney
|1978
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,223
|Allegheny
|1,232
|Wooster
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,222
|Mass-Dartmouth
|1,225
|Kenyon
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,221
|Ashland
|1,228
|Wittenberg
|1975
|Wooster
|Robert Nye
|907
|Hampden-Sydney
|909
|Tennessee-Martin