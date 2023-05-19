Last Updated 10:17 PM, May 19, 2023
Carnegie Mellon wins 2023 DIII men's golf championship

Friday's 9-under combined scored for CMU powered the Tartans to the first national title in program history. Four of the team's five competitors shot better than 290 on the week, good enough for them all to finish within the top 20.

Piedmont's Josh Hebrink won the individual title, shooting a 6-under 66 on the final day of competition to finish 7-under for the championship and beat Christopher Newport's Alex Price and Robb Kinder each by one stroke.

Here is the final team leaderboard from the week of action:

DIII men's golf leaderboard
The DIII men's golf championship begins Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET and will culminate with a team final on Friday, May 19. Selections for the tournament field were announced via press release on Monday, May 8, which included last year's champion, Methodist. 

Here’s this year's championship information:

  • WHEN: May 16-19, 2023
  • WHERE: Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • HOW TO WATCH: Streams on GameKast

The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2023 championship. Thirty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team.

Every DIII Men's Golf Champion Since 1975

Here is every DIII men's golf champion since the tournament began in 1975. Methodist is the most recent champion, winning the program's third title since 2015 in 2022.

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Score Host or Site
2022 Methodist Steve Conley 1,168 Hampden-Sydney 1,176 Howey-in-the-Hills, FL
2021 Illinois Wesleyan Jim Ott 1,155 Methodist  1,168 Wheeling, WV
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Illinois Wesleyan Jim Ott 1,174  Huntingdon College  1,177 Nicholasville, KY
2018 Methodist Steve Conley 1,159 Washington & Lee 1,170 Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Wittenberg Jeff Roope 1,180 Guilford 1,182 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2016 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Bim Jollymour 1,198 Huntingdon 1,204 Penfield, N.Y.
2015 Methodist Steve Conley 1,173 LaGrange 1,176 Greensboro, N.C.
2014 Schreiner Ron Macosko 1,185 Ogelthorpe 1,190 Greensboro, N.C.
2013 Texas-Tyler King Campbell 1,167 Transylvania 1,174 Miramar Beach, Fla.
2012 Oglethorpe Jim Owen 1,171 Transylvania 1,191 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2011 Greensboro Dirk Fennie 1,167 Illinois Wesleyan 1,173 Greensboro, N.C.
2010 Methodist Steve Conley 1,177 Guilford 1,178 Hershey, Pa.
2009 Oglethorpe Jim Owen 1,164 La Verne 1,168 Port St. Lucie, Fla.
2008 St. John's (Minn.) Bob Alpers 1,192 Redlands 1,195 Emory
2007 St. John's (Minn.) Bob Alpers 1,204 La Verne 1,216 Anderson (Ind.)
2006 Nebraska Wesleyan Brett Balak 1,193 Redlands 1,203 Nebraska Wesleyan
2005 Guilford Jack Jensen 1,174 Redlands 1,199 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2004 Gustavus Adolphus Scott Moe 1,178 Redlands 1,190 Redlands
2003 Averett Jim Gourlay 1,175 Wesley 1,180 Ohio Wesleyan
2002 Guilford Jack Jensen 1,212 Greensboro 1,218 Nebraska Wesleyan
2001 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Todd Oehrlien 1,162 Guilford 1,163 Maryville (Mo.)
2000 Greensboro Robert Linville 881 Methodist 882 Olivet
1999 Methodist Steve Conley 1,190 UC San Diego 1,217 Williams
1998 Methodist Steve Conley 1,145 Otterbein 1,179 Emory
1997 Methodist Steve Conley 1,191 Greensboro 1,226 Otterbein
1996 Methodist Steve Conley 1,184 Skidmore 1,186 Skidmore
1995 Methodist Steve Conley 899 Otterbein 917 Rose-Hulman
1994 Methodist Steve Conley 1,177 UC San Diego 1,201 Methodist
1993 UC San Diego Mike Wydra 1,190 Ohio Wesleyan 1,202 UC San Diego
1992 Methodist Steve Conley 1,200 Gustavus Adolphus 1,213 Wooster
1991 Methodist Steve Conley 1,209 Gustavus Adolphus 1,224 Nebraska Wesleyan
1990 Methodist Steve Conley 1,172 Ohio Wesleyan/Gustavus Adolphus 1,202 Emory
1989 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,202 Methodist 1,210 Central (Iowa)
1988 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 888 Greensboro 914 Greensboro
1987 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,200 UC San Diego 1,214 Ohio Wesleyan
1986 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 108 UC San Diego 1,217 King's (Pa.)
1985 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 111 UC San Diego 1,213 Rochester (N.Y.)
1984 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,210 Methodist 1,216 Oswego State
1983 Allegheny Norm Sundstrom 1,229 Ramapo 1,231 Wooster
1982 Ramapo Vince Nardiello 1,200 Cal State Stanislaus 1,201 Wittenberg
1981 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,262 Roanoke 1,265 Greensboro
1980 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,156 Ramapo 1,177 Central (Iowa)
1979 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,269 Slippery Rock 1,318 Hampden-Sydney
1978 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,223 Allegheny 1,232 Wooster
1977 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,222 Mass-Dartmouth 1,225 Kenyon
1976 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,221 Ashland 1,228 Wittenberg
1975 Wooster Robert Nye 907 Hampden-Sydney 909 Tennessee-Martin