Illinois Wesleyan wins the 2021 DIII men's golf championship

Illinois Wesleyan wins back-to-back national championships

For the second consecutive year, Illinois Wesleyan wins the DIII men's golf national championship. The Titans' steady performance kept them atop the leaderboard throughout the tournament and ultimately led them to a 23-over par win, 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Methodist University. This is Illinois Wesleyan's second title in program history. Click or tap here to view every national championship since 1975. Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard (link opens in a new window). Will Hocker of Webster wins the individual championship with an overall tournament score of 2-over, just two strokes between runner-ups Robb Kinder of Christopher Newport and Cooper Hrabak of Methodist. The final round began with Hocker, Denison's Marc Mitchell, Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton and Methodist's Andre Chi tied at first place. Click or tap here to view the individual leaderboard (link opens in a new window).

3:37 pm, May 14, 2021

Here are the final round stats and leaderboard

The final round is here. The top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on those teams are competing today for a national championship. Follow along here for the latest updates. Illinois Wesleyan enters today atop the leaderboard at 15-over, 15 shots ahead of Methodist University. Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard (link opens in a new window). Entering play today, the race is much closer on the individual side with four golfers tied for first at 2-over. Denison's Marc Mitchell, Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton, Webster's Will Hocker and Methodist University's Andre Chi are all neck-and-neck. Another six players are within five shots. Click or tap here to view the individual leaderboard (link opens in a new window).

11:35 pm, May 13, 2021

Third round scores at the DIII men's golf championship

Illinois Wesleyan increased its lead after the third round of the DIII men's golf championship on Thursday, finishing 15-over for the tournament and 15 shots ahead of Methodist University. Thursday's rounds came after the field was cut to just the top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on those teams following Wednesday's action. Illinois Wesleyan's 3-over round on Thursday topped the field. Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard (link opens in a new window). Four golfers are tied for first on the individual leaderboard at 2-over: Denison's Marc Mitchell, Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton, Webster's Will Hocker and Methodist University's Andre Chi. Another six players are within five shots. Click or tap here to view the individual leaderboard (link opens in a new window).

12:01 am, May 13, 2021

Results from Day 2 of the 2021 DIII men's golf championship

The second round of the 2021 DIII men's golf championship is over. Illinois Wesleyan remains in first place at 12-over. Methodist leapfrogged into second place with 17-over and Guilford takes third place with 24-over. Methodist's Andre Chi takes over first place at 4-under, as three tie for second at even par — Nebraska Wesleyan's Alex Kubik, Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton and Webster's Will Hocker. The team and individual champions will have up to 72 holes to compete for the national championship. Team leaderboard Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard. Individual leaderboard Click or tap here to view the complete individual leaderboard.

12:26 pm, May 12, 2021

Day 2 of the 2021 DIII Men's Golf Championship is on Wednesday

The first tee times for the second round of the DIII Men's Golf Championship are at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday and after the second round, the championship field will be cut to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals who aren't on one of those teams. After Tuesday's opening round, Illinois Wesleyan has a three-stroke lead at six-over, with Huntingdon College (+9) in second. Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard. After the first 18 holes, there's a three-way tie for the individual lead with Webster's Will Hocker, Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton and Glavine Schugel of St. John's tied at one-under, with four more golfers one stroke back at even par. Click or tap here to view the individual leaderboard.

11:17 pm, May 11, 2021

Results from Day 1 of the 2021 DIII men's golf championship

The first round of the 2021 DIII men's golf championship is complete. Illinois Wesleyan is in first place at +6 after the opening round. Three players are tied for first at 1-under: Will Hockey of Webster, Jimmy Morton of Illinois Wesleyan and Glavine Schugel of St. John's (MN). The 2021 championship is being played at Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling, West Virginia. The team and individual champions will have up to 72 holes to compete for the national championship. After 36 holes, the championship field will be cut to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals (who aren't on one of those 18 teams). The leaderboards after Day 1 can be found below. Team leaderboard Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard. Individual leaderboard Click or tap here to view the complete individual leaderboard.

12:24 pm, May 11, 2021

The DIII Men's Golf Championship starts today

Tuesday marks the first of four days of DIII Men's Golf Championship action at Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling, West Virginia. The team and individual champions will have up to 72 holes to compete for the national championship, with the championship field getting cut to just the top 18 teams and the top six individuals (who aren't on one of those 18 teams) after 36 holes. The championship started with 191 participants, with the first round starting at 7:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday on the Robert Trent Jones Sr. course. You can follow live scores here (link opens in a new window).

8:16 pm, May 3, 2021

Here are the selections for the DIII championship

The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships. A total of 191 participants will compete at the 2021 championships. Thirty conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Four teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final three berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (30) Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Pennsylvania State Univ. Erie, The Behrend College American Rivers Conference - Nebraska Wesleyan American Southwest Conference – Mary Hardin-Baylor Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin - Illinois Wesleyan Colonial States Athletic Conference - Rosemont Commonwealth Coast Conference – Western New England Empire 8 - Utica Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Albertus Magnus Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Rose-Hulman Landmark Conference - Catholic Liberty League – Rensselaer Polytechnic Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association - Trine Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York College (Pennsylvania) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – St. John's (Minnesota) New England Small College Athletic Conference - Trinity (Connecticut) North Atlantic Conference - Husson North Coast Athletic Conference - Denison North Eastern Athletic Conference – Pennsylvania College of Technology Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference - Aurora Northwest Conference - Willamette Ohio Athletic Conference - Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference - Guilford Presidents' Athletic Conference – Westminster PA Skyline Conference – Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association – South - Sewanee St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Webster Upper Midwest Athletic Conference - Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference – Piedmont Pool B Berths (4) Emory Trinity Texas Carnegie Mellon Christopher Newport Pool C Berths (3) Methodist Huntingdon St. Thomas Minnesota Individuals (6) Kevin Burris, Pfeiffer Cameron Starr, LaGrange Lane Roye, McMurry Jacob Pedersen, Gustavus Adolphus Declan Hickton, Rochester Pierce Robinson, Washington & Lee

1:47 pm, April 26, 2021

The DIII men's golf championship selections set for May 3

The 2021 NCAA Division III men's golf championship selections will be announced here on NCAA.com on Monday, May 3. The championship is May 11-14 at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling, West Virginia.

1:44 pm, April 26, 2021

NCAA DIII Men's Golf Championship history

Below is a list of past NCAA DIII Men's Golf champions. Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Score Host or Site 2019 Illinois Wesleyan Jim Ott 1,174 Huntingdon College 1,177 Nicholasville, KY 2018 Methodist Steve Conley 1,159 Washington & Lee 1,170 Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Wittenberg Jeff Roope 1,180 Guilford 1,182 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2016 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Bim Jollymour 1,198 Huntingdon 1,204 Penfield, N.Y. 2015 Methodist Steve Conley 1,173 LaGrange 1,176 Greensboro, N.C. 2014 Schreiner Ron Macosko 1,185 Ogelthorpe 1,190 Greensboro, N.C. 2013 Texas-Tyler King Campbell 1,167 Transylvania 1,174 Miramar Beach, Fla. 2012 Oglethorpe Jim Owen 1,171 Transylvania 1,191 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2011 Greensboro Dirk Fennie 1,167 Illinois Wesleyan 1,173 Greensboro, N.C. 2010 Methodist Steve Conley 1,177 Guilford 1,178 Hershey, Pa. 2009 Oglethorpe Jim Owen 1,164 La Verne 1,168 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 2008 St. John's (Minn.) Bob Alpers 1,192 Redlands 1,195 Emory 2007 St. John's (Minn.) Bob Alpers 1,204 La Verne 1,216 Anderson (Ind.) 2006 Nebraska Wesleyan Brett Balak 1,193 Redlands 1,203 Nebraska Wesleyan 2005 Guilford Jack Jensen 1,174 Redlands 1,199 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2004 Gustavus Adolphus Scott Moe 1,178 Redlands 1,190 Redlands 2003 Averett Jim Gourlay 1,175 Wesley 1,180 Ohio Wesleyan 2002 Guilford Jack Jensen 1,212 Greensboro 1,218 Nebraska Wesleyan 2001 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Todd Oehrlien 1,162 Guilford 1,163 Maryville (Mo.) 2000 Greensboro Robert Linville 881 Methodist 882 Olivet 1999 Methodist Steve Conley 1,190 UC San Diego 1,217 Williams 1998 Methodist Steve Conley 1,145 Otterbein 1,179 Emory 1997 Methodist Steve Conley 1,191 Greensboro 1,226 Otterbein 1996 Methodist Steve Conley 1,184 Skidmore 1,186 Skidmore 1995 Methodist Steve Conley 899 Otterbein 917 Rose-Hulman 1994 Methodist Steve Conley 1,177 UC San Diego 1,201 Methodist 1993 UC San Diego Mike Wydra 1,190 Ohio Wesleyan 1,202 UC San Diego 1992 Methodist Steve Conley 1,200 Gustavus Adolphus 1,213 Wooster 1991 Methodist Steve Conley 1,209 Gustavus Adolphus 1,224 Nebraska Wesleyan 1990 Methodist Steve Conley 1,172 Ohio Wesleyan/Gustavus Adolphus 1,202 Emory 1989 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,202 Methodist 1,210 Central (Iowa) 1988 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 888 Greensboro 914 Greensboro 1987 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,200 UC San Diego 1,214 Ohio Wesleyan 1986 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 108 UC San Diego 1,217 King's (Pa.) 1985 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 111 UC San Diego 1,213 Rochester (N.Y.) 1984 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,210 Methodist 1,216 Oswego State 1983 Allegheny Norm Sundstrom 1,229 Ramapo 1,231 Wooster 1982 Ramapo Vince Nardiello 1,200 Cal State Stanislaus 1,201 Wittenberg 1981 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,262 Roanoke 1,265 Greensboro 1980 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,156 Ramapo 1,177 Central (Iowa) 1979 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,269 Slippery Rock 1,318 Hampden-Sydney 1978 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,223 Allegheny 1,232 Wooster 1977 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,222 Mass-Dartmouth 1,225 Kenyon 1976 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,221 Ashland 1,228 Wittenberg 1975 Wooster Robert Nye 907 Hampden-Sydney 909 Tennessee-Martin