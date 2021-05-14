Illinois Wesleyan wins the 2021 DIII men's golf championship

Illinois Wesleyan Athletics

For the second consecutive year, Illinois Wesleyan wins the DIII men's golf national championship. The Titans' steady performance kept them atop the leaderboard throughout the tournament and ultimately led them to a 23-over par win, 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Methodist University.

This is Illinois Wesleyan's second title in program history. Click or tap here to view every national championship since 1975.

Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard (link opens in a new window).

Will Hocker of Webster wins the individual championship with an overall tournament score of 2-over, just two strokes between runner-ups Robb Kinder of Christopher Newport and Cooper Hrabak of Methodist. The final round began with Hocker, Denison's Marc Mitchell, Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton and Methodist's Andre Chi tied at first place.

Click or tap here to view the individual leaderboard (link opens in a new window).