Live updates: 2023 DIII men's golf championship
What to know about 2023 tournament
Selections for the DIII men's golf championship will be announced in a press release on Monday, May 8 on NCAA.com.
Here's the championship information:
- WHEN: May 16-19, 2023
- WHERE: Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky
- HOW TO WATCH: Streaming free on NCAA.com
The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.
Every DIII Men's Golf Champion Since 1975
Here is every DIII men's golf champion since the tournament began in 1975. Methodist is the most recent champion, winning the program's third title since 2015 in 2022.
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Score
|Host or Site
|2022
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,168
|Hampden-Sydney
|1,176
|Howey-in-the-Hills, FL
|2021
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Jim Ott
|1,155
|Methodist
|1,168
|Wheeling, WV
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Jim Ott
|1,174
|Huntingdon College
|1,177
|Nicholasville, KY
|2018
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,159
|Washington & Lee
|1,170
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Wittenberg
|Jeff Roope
|1,180
|Guilford
|1,182
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2016
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Bim Jollymour
|1,198
|Huntingdon
|1,204
|Penfield, N.Y.
|2015
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,173
|LaGrange
|1,176
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2014
|Schreiner
|Ron Macosko
|1,185
|Ogelthorpe
|1,190
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2013
|Texas-Tyler
|King Campbell
|1,167
|Transylvania
|1,174
|Miramar Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Oglethorpe
|Jim Owen
|1,171
|Transylvania
|1,191
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2011
|Greensboro
|Dirk Fennie
|1,167
|Illinois Wesleyan
|1,173
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2010
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,177
|Guilford
|1,178
|Hershey, Pa.
|2009
|Oglethorpe
|Jim Owen
|1,164
|La Verne
|1,168
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|2008
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Bob Alpers
|1,192
|Redlands
|1,195
|Emory
|2007
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Bob Alpers
|1,204
|La Verne
|1,216
|Anderson (Ind.)
|2006
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Brett Balak
|1,193
|Redlands
|1,203
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|2005
|Guilford
|Jack Jensen
|1,174
|Redlands
|1,199
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2004
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Scott Moe
|1,178
|Redlands
|1,190
|Redlands
|2003
|Averett
|Jim Gourlay
|1,175
|Wesley
|1,180
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2002
|Guilford
|Jack Jensen
|1,212
|Greensboro
|1,218
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|2001
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Todd Oehrlien
|1,162
|Guilford
|1,163
|Maryville (Mo.)
|2000
|Greensboro
|Robert Linville
|881
|Methodist
|882
|Olivet
|1999
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,190
|UC San Diego
|1,217
|Williams
|1998
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,145
|Otterbein
|1,179
|Emory
|1997
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,191
|Greensboro
|1,226
|Otterbein
|1996
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,184
|Skidmore
|1,186
|Skidmore
|1995
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|899
|Otterbein
|917
|Rose-Hulman
|1994
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,177
|UC San Diego
|1,201
|Methodist
|1993
|UC San Diego
|Mike Wydra
|1,190
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1,202
|UC San Diego
|1992
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,200
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,213
|Wooster
|1991
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,209
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,224
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|1990
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,172
|Ohio Wesleyan/Gustavus Adolphus
|1,202
|Emory
|1989
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,202
|Methodist
|1,210
|Central (Iowa)
|1988
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|888
|Greensboro
|914
|Greensboro
|1987
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,200
|UC San Diego
|1,214
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1986
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|108
|UC San Diego
|1,217
|King's (Pa.)
|1985
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|111
|UC San Diego
|1,213
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|1984
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,210
|Methodist
|1,216
|Oswego State
|1983
|Allegheny
|Norm Sundstrom
|1,229
|Ramapo
|1,231
|Wooster
|1982
|Ramapo
|Vince Nardiello
|1,200
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1,201
|Wittenberg
|1981
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,262
|Roanoke
|1,265
|Greensboro
|1980
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,156
|Ramapo
|1,177
|Central (Iowa)
|1979
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,269
|Slippery Rock
|1,318
|Hampden-Sydney
|1978
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,223
|Allegheny
|1,232
|Wooster
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,222
|Mass-Dartmouth
|1,225
|Kenyon
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,221
|Ashland
|1,228
|Wittenberg
|1975
|Wooster
|Robert Nye
|907
|Hampden-Sydney
|909
|Tennessee-Martin