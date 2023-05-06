Live updates: 2023 DIII men's golf championship

Selections for the DIII men's golf championship will be announced in a press release on Monday, May 8 on NCAA.com.

Here's the championship information:

WHEN: May 16-19, 2023

May 16-19, 2023 WHERE: Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky

Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky HOW TO WATCH: Streaming free on NCAA.com

The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.