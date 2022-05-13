Methodist wins the 2022 NCAA DIII men's golf championship

Methodist University and senior Andre Chi are potentially only 18 holes away from earning the 2022 NCAA DIII men's golf team and individual titles after Thursday's third round in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. If Methodist can finish the job, it'll win its 13th team DIII national championship and its first since 2018. Methodist was the national runner-up in 2021. Click or tap here to view the DIII men's golf championship history.

As a team, Methodist shot a 4-over 292 — tied for the second-best round of the day, behind only Claremont-Mudd-Scripps' even-par 288 — to take an 12-stroke lead into Friday, ahead of Hampden-Sydney College and Huntingdon College (+25). Claremont-Mudd-Scripps climbed one spot to fourth place at 26-over after its best round of the week by seven strokes.

The team and individual champions will be decided after the final round on Friday.

Below is the team leaderboard through 54 holes.

Methodist's Chi shot a 2-under 70 for the second day in a row to improve his standing by three places on the leaderboard in Thursday, climbing from fourth to first at 2-under for the week. Wittenberg University's JF Aber recorded a 3-under 69 to climb six spots from eighth to second as he sits just one stroke back of Chi at 1-under.

Three players are tied for third at even par.

Click or tap here to view the team and individual leaderboards.