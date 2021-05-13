Last Updated 9:49 AM, May 13, 2021
NCAA.com

Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's golf championship

Share
Watch the 2021 NCAA DI women's golf selection show
6:51
2:19 am, May 13, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced

Arizona State women's golf

The field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined.

Regional competitions were scheduled to be held May 10-12, with the top six teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advancing to the national championships from each of the four regional sites. Regional sites included Baton Rouge, La.; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; and Stanford, Calif. Because of over seven inches of rain in Baton Rouge since Monday, play at that regional was unable to be conducted as scheduled, with advancing teams and individuals determined by the original seeding used for selection to the 2021 championship. Of the 384 regional participants, 132 advanced to the finals.

Click here for more information and to see the full field of championship qualifying teams and individuals. 

Arizona State will serve as the host of the championships and GOLF Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 24, 25 and 26.

10:55 pm, May 12, 2021

Stanford, Wake Forest, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Arizona and Southern Cal all advance out of the Stanford region

Home-course advantage is a thing — especially if you are Stanford. The Cardinal blew the competition out of the water in their home region, shooting -28 through three rounds of play. That's 30 strokes better than the team that finished second — Wake Forest, which shot +2 through three rounds. 

Oklahoma State (+3), Virginia Tech (+4), Arizona (+5) and Southern Cal (+8) round out the six teams advancing from the Stanford regional to NCAA nationals. 

San Jose State's Kajsa Arwefjall shot a 210 through three rounds to claim an individual qualifier spot, along with Fresno State's Brigitte Thibault and Denver's Anna Zanusso who both shot 211 through the three rounds. 

9:17 pm, May 12, 2021

Georgia, Duke, Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan and Kent State all to advance out of the Columbus region

Georgia had another spectacular showing in the third round of the Columbus region, shooting 288 to hold their three-round average to +1 — 15 strokes ahead of the second-place team. 

Duke (+16), Arizona State (+16), Kentucky (+19), Michigan (+21) and Kent State (+21) all followed the Bulldogs to round out the six teams that will advance to the championship from the Columbus region. 

Vanderbilt's Louise Yu and Celina Sattelkau each move on as individual competitors for the Commodores. Yu shot +1 through three rounds as Sattelkau shot +2. Virginia's Beth Lillie will also advance to the championship as an individual. Lillie shot +1 through the three regional rounds. 

8:52 pm, May 12, 2021

Florida State, Texas, UCLA, Auburn, Michigan State and South Carolina all advance out of the Louisville region

Florida State held steady as the No. 1 team out of the Louisville region today, shooting +8 to claim the top spot and berth into the championship. Following the Seminoles, Texas and UCLA tied for the second slot, each shooting +11. Auburn and Michigan State also tied for fourth — the Tigers and Spartans each shot +14 in the three rounds. Auburn was the only team to shoot under par during today's third-round as their -2 score propelled them up eight spots in the region. 

The last spot was claimed by South Carolina after a one-hole playoff determined the Gamecocks the spot over Arkansas. Arkansas and South Carolina were each tied at +15 on the three rounds before entering the one-hole playoff. 

Mikayla Bardwell (Tennesseee), Lauren Hartlage (Louisville) and Cristin Eisenbeiss (North Florida) will advance to the championship as individuals. Bardwell leads the individual qualifiers, shooting 213 on the three rounds with Hartlage and Eisenbeiss following, each shooting 214.

7:22 pm, May 12, 2021

LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama to advance

The NCAA announced Wednesday that due to the University Club at the Baton Rouge Regional receiving more than seven inches of rain over the last few days, the regional couldn't be conducted as scheduled and since play couldn't take place Wednesday, the top six teams and the top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the DI Women's Golf Championship.

LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama are the teams that will advance, while Karen Fredgaard (Houston), Nataliya Guseva (Miami (FL)) and Hanna Alberto (Sam Houston) are the individuals who will advance.

2:48 pm, May 12, 2021

Teams and players will earn championship spots today

Stanford Athletics Stanford sits in first place at the Stanford Regional at 25-under entering Wednesday.

Today is the final day of regional play as golfers from across the country will earn coveted berths in the DI Women's Golf Championship. At each regional, the top six teams and the top three individuals not on one of those teams will advance to the championship. The NCAA will announce the teams and players who advance at approximately 8 Eastern tonight.

At the Columbus Regional, Georgia (+1), Michigan (+8), Duke (+9), Kent State (+13), Arizona State (+16) and Vanderbilt (+16) are in the top six as of 11 a.m. ET, highlighted by a five-under start to Wednesday for Vanderbilt, which has already climbed three positions since the start of the last day of the regional. Click or tap here to view the leaderboard for the Columbus Regional.

At the Louisville Regional, Florida State (+1), South Carolina (+6), Michigan State (+6), Arkansas (+7), Louisville (+7) and Texas (+12) are currently in the top six, as Michigan State has climbed four spots on Wednesday thanks to a three-under start to the day. Click or tap here to view the leaderboard for the Louisville Regional.

At the Stanford Regional, Stanford (-25) has a commanding lead entering Wednesday's round, with Virginia Tech (-3) in second, followed by Wake Forest (-2), Oklahoma State (+1), Southern California (+3) and Florida (+9) in the top six. Arizona (+10) is the first team outside the cut. The last teams won't tee off until 12:50 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the leaderboard for the Stanford Regional.

7:07 pm, April 28, 2021

Takeaways from the DI Women's Golf Championship selections

Duke Athletics Duke is the No. 1 team in the Columbus regional site.

Duke will have the opportunity to win back-to-back DI Women's Golf Championships. That's the first takeaway from the 2021 DI Women's Golf Championship selections, which were revealed Wednesday, April 28.

The Blue Devils won the 2019 national championship after defeating Wake Forest 3-2. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Duke will play in the Columbus regional site as the automatic qualifier out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Two current members of Duke's roster were on the Blue Devils' 2019  squad – senior  Jaravee Boonchant and junior Gina Kim. Wake Forest, by the way, is listed as the top team in the Stanford regional site.

Of the 72 teams that qualified for the 2021 championship, the SEC leads all conferences with 12 teams, ahead of the ACC and Pac-12 (eight teams apiece), and the Big 12 and Big Ten (seven apiece).

5:50 pm, April 28, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals. A total of 384 participants have been selected for regional competition. Of these players, 132 will advance to the championships finals. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each regional.

Four regional tournaments will be conducted May 10-12 to determine the championships field. Regional tournaments are considered preliminary rounds of NCAA championships competition and all national championships policies apply. The national championships will be May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the GOLF Channel.

The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are listed below.

Baton Rouge Regional Site

The Baton Rouge regional will be played at the University Club in Baton Rouge, La. and will be hosted by LSU. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. LSU
2. Ole Miss
3. Baylor
4. Oregon
5. Maryland
6. Alabama
7. Oregon State
8. Houston
9. Miami (Florida)
10. North Texas (Conference USA)
11. Purdue
12. Mississippi State
13. Tulsa (American Athletic Conference)
14. Sam Houston State (Southland Conference)
15. Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference)
16. East Tennessee State (Southern Conference)
17. Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley Conference)
18. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:
1. Teresa Toscano – South Dakota State (The Summit League)
2. Courtney Dow – Texas A&M
3. Justine Fournand – Florida Atlantic
4. Julie Hovland – South Alabama
5. Malak Bouraeda – Colorado
6. Dorthea Forbrigd – East Carolina (American Athletic Conference)

Columbus Regional Site

The Columbus regional will be played at The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio and will be hosted by Ohio State. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference)
2. Arizona State
3. Virginia
4. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)
5. Georgia
6. V anderbilt
7. Michigan
8. Clemson
9. Oklahoma
10. Kentucky
11. Illinois
12. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)
13. Nebraska
14. Washington
15. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt Conference)
16. Campbell (Big South Conference)
17. Evansville (Missouri Valley Conference)
18. Youngstown State (Horizon League)

Individuals:
1. Leah Onosato – Old Dominion
2. Monika Hartl – NC State
3. Nicole Adam – North Carolina
4. Samantha Vodry – High Point
5. Rory Weinfurther – Richmond (Patriot League)
6. Maria Loza – Hartford (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Louisville Regional Site

The Louisville regional will be played at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky. and will be hosted by Louisville. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. South Carolina
2. Florida State
3. Auburn (Southeastern Conference)
4. Texas
5. Arkansas
6. Texas Tech
7. UCLA
8. Michigan State (Big Ten Conference)
9. University of Central Florida
10. Tennessee
11. North Florida
12. Louisville
13. University of Texas at San Antonio
14. Mercer
15. College of Charleston
16. Xavier (Big East Conference)
17. James Madison (Colonial Athletic Association)
18. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:
1. Anna Morgan – Furman
2. Madison Moosa – Furman
3. Jess Y uen – Missouri
4. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen – Charlotte
5. Sarah-Eve Rheaume – Furman (Southern Conference)
6. Beem Pabsimma – University of South Carolina Upstate (Big South Conference)

Stanford Regional Site

The Stanford regional will be played at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif. with Stanford serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. Wake Forest
2. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference)
3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference)
4. Virginia Tech
5. Stanford
6. Arizona
7. Florida
8. Northwestern
9. Iowa State
10. Denver (The Summit League)
11. TCU
12. San Diego State
13. Pepperdine
14. San Jose State
15. New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference)
16. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)
17. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)
18. Navy (Patriot League)

Individuals:
1. Samantha Fuller – UNL V
2. Brigitte Thibault – Fresno State
3. Allysha Mae Mateo – Brigham Young
4. Brittany Shin – Cal State Fullerton
5. Holland Shourds – Long Beach State (Big West Conference)
6. Victoria Estrada – Utah Valley (Western Athletic Conference)

Twenty-six conferences received automatic qualification to the 2021 Division I Women's Golf Championships.

12:02 pm, April 28, 2021

DI women's golf selections to be announced today

Duke celebrates 2019 women's golf championship win

Selections for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship will be announced today. Seventy-two teams and 24 individuals will be selected to compete at one of four regional championships.

The championship is scheduled for May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club. Selections will be broadcast on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. ET. 

See championship history here.

 

12:51 pm, April 13, 2021

The DI women's golf selections will be on GOLF Channel on April 28

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos The 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship is in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship is scheduled for May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club. The championship selections will be made on Golf Channel on Wednesday, April 28. The broadcast time is TBD.

6:43 pm, April 13, 2021
Duke beats out Wake Forest on a 20th hole tiebreaker to win the DI Women's Golf Championship
4:08
6:31 pm, April 13, 2021

NCAA women’s golf individual and team champions from 1982 to today

Since 1982, the best women golfers from around the country have competed for the honor of being named an NCAA Champion.

Five players who have won individual NCAA Championship have gone on to win 15 major championships on the LPGA Tour: Kathy Guadagnino (1985 U.S. Women’s Amateur), Pat Hurst (1998 ANA Inspiration), Annika Sorenstam (10 major championships), Grace Park (2004 ANA Inspiration), Stacy Lewis (2011 ANA Inspiration, 2013 Women’s British Open).

2018 and 2019 NCAA Champions Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi put on an incredible show during the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April 2019. Kupcho defeated Fassi in the final pairing to claim the win.

MEN'S GOLF: All men's NCAA team and individual champions

Below is a listing of all team and individual champions and the courses each year was played:

Individual Champions

*Won via a playoff
% Stroke play portion shortened to three rounds
# Tulsa’s participation in 1988 championships is vacated

Year — Player, School (Winning score; Course)

Stroke and Match Play Format
2019 — Maria Fassi, Arkansas% (211; Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR)
2018 — Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (280; Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)
2017 — Monica Vaughn, Airzona State (275; Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL)
2016 — Virginia Elena Carta, Duke (272; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)
2015 — Emma Talley, Alabama (285; The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL)

Stroke play format
2014 — Doris Chen, USC (274; Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)
2013 — Annie Park, USC (278; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)
2012 — Chirapat Jao-Javanil, Oklahoma (282; Vanderbilt Legends Club, Nashville, TN)
2011 — Austin Ernst, LSU (281; Traditions Golf Course, College Station, TX)
2010 — Caroline Hedwall, Oklahoma State (276; Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)
2009 — Maria Hernandez, Purdue (289; Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mill, MD)
2008 — Azahara Munoz, Arizona State (287*; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)
2007 — Stacy Lewis, Arkansas (282; LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)
2006 — Dewi Schreefel, USC (286; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)
2005 — Anna Grzebien, Duke (286; Sunriver Resort, Meadows Course, Sunriver, OR)
2004 — Sarah Huarte, California (278; Auburn Golf Club, Auburn, AL)
2003 — Mikaela Parmlid, USC (297; Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN)
2002 — Virada Nirapathpongporn, Duke (279; Washington National Golf Club, Auburn, WA)
2001 — Candy Hannemann, Duke (285; LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)
2000 — Jenna Daniels, Arizona (287; Trysting Tree Golf Course, Corvallis, OR)
1999 — Grace Park, Arizona State (212; Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)
1998 — Jennifer Rosales, USC (279; University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI)
1997 — Heather Bowie, Texas (285; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)
1996 — Marisa Baena, Arizona (296; Bel Air Country Club, Los Angeles, CA)
1995 — Kristel Mourgue d’Algue, Arizona State (283; Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)
1994 — Emilee Klein, Arizona State (286; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)
1993 — Charlotta Sorenstam, Texas (287; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)
1992 — Vicki Goetze, Georgia (280; ASU Karsten Golf Course, Tempe, AZ)
1991 — Annika Sorenstam, Arizona (290; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)
1990 — Susan Slaughter, Arizona (297; Cobblestone Park, Columbia, SC)
1989 — Pat Hurst, San Jose State (292; Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)
1988 — Melissa McNamara, Tulsa# (287; NMSU Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)
1987 — Caroline Keggi, New Mexico (289; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)
1986 — Page Dunlap, Florida (2291; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)
1985 — Danielle Ammaccapane, Arizona State (298; Amherst Golf Club, Amherst, MA)
1984 — Cindy Schreyer, Georgia (297; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)
1983 — Penny Hammel, Miami (FL) (284; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)
1982 — Kathy Baker, Tulsa (295, Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

Team Champions

*Won via a playoff
# Tulsa’s participation in 1988 championships is vacated

Stroke and Match Play Format
2019 — Duke (Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR)
2018 — Arizona (Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)
2017 — Arizona State (Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL)
2016 — Washington (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)
2015 — Stanford (The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL)

Stroke play format
2014 — Duke (Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)
2013 — Southern California (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)
2012 — Alabama (Vanderbilt Legends Club, Nashville, TN)
2011 — UCLA (Traditions Golf Course, College Station, TX)
2010 — Purdue (Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)
2009 — Arizona State (Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mill, MD)
2008 — Southern California (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)
2007 — Duke (LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)
2006 — Duke (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)
2005 — Duke (Sunriver Resort, Meadows Course, Sunriver, OR)
2004 — UCLA (Auburn Golf Club, Auburn, AL)
2003 — Southern California (Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN)
2002 — Duke (Washington National Golf Club, Auburn, WA)
2001 — Georgia (LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)
2000 — Arizona (Trysting Tree Golf Course, Corvallis, OR)
1999 — Duke (Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)
1998 — Arizona State (University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI)
1997 — Arizona State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)
1996 — Arizona (Bel Air Country Club, Los Angeles, CA)
1995 — Arizona State (Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)
1994 — Arizona State (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)
1993 — Arizona State (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)
1992 — San Jose State (ASU Karsten Golf Course, Tempe, AZ)
1991 — UCLA* (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)
1990 — Arizona State (Cobblestone Park, Columbia, SC)
1989 — San Jose State (Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)
1988 — Tulsa# (NMSU Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)
1987 — San Jose State (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)
1986 — Florida (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)
1985 — Florida (Amherst Golf Club, Amherst, MA)
1984 — Miami (FL) (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)
1983 — TCU (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)
1982 — Tulsa (Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)