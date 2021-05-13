Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's golf championship

The field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined.

Regional competitions were scheduled to be held May 10-12, with the top six teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advancing to the national championships from each of the four regional sites. Regional sites included Baton Rouge, La.; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; and Stanford, Calif. Because of over seven inches of rain in Baton Rouge since Monday, play at that regional was unable to be conducted as scheduled, with advancing teams and individuals determined by the original seeding used for selection to the 2021 championship. Of the 384 regional participants, 132 advanced to the finals.

Arizona State will serve as the host of the championships and GOLF Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 24, 25 and 26.