Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's golf championship

Last Updated 9:49 AM, May 13, 2021
2021 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced The field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined. Regional competitions were scheduled to be held May 10-12, with the top six teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advancing to the national championships from each of the four regional sites. Regional sites included Baton Rouge, La.; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; and Stanford, Calif. Because of over seven inches of rain in Baton Rouge since Monday, play at that regional was unable to be conducted as scheduled, with advancing teams and individuals determined by the original seeding used for selection to the 2021 championship. Of the 384 regional participants, 132 advanced to the finals. Click here for more information and to see the full field of championship qualifying teams and individuals. Arizona State will serve as the host of the championships and GOLF Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 24, 25 and 26.
Stanford, Wake Forest, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Arizona and Southern Cal all advance out of the Stanford region
Home-course advantage is a thing — especially if you are Stanford. The Cardinal blew the competition out of the water in their home region, shooting -28 through three rounds of play. That's 30 strokes better than the team that finished second — Wake Forest, which shot +2 through three rounds. 𝙎𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢!𝘙𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘴. 𝘙𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘴. 𝘖𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘕𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘴!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/tT1qEdQYRB— Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) May 13, 2021 Oklahoma State (+3), Virginia Tech (+4), Arizona (+5) and Southern Cal (+8) round out the six teams advancing from the Stanford regional to NCAA nationals. San Jose State's Kajsa Arwefjall shot a 210 through three rounds to claim an individual qualifier spot, along with Fresno State's Brigitte Thibault and Denver's Anna Zanusso who both shot 211 through the three rounds.
Georgia, Duke, Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan and Kent State all to advance out of the Columbus region
Georgia had another spectacular showing in the third round of the Columbus region, shooting 288 to hold their three-round average to +1 — 15 strokes ahead of the second-place team. Duke (+16), Arizona State (+16), Kentucky (+19), Michigan (+21) and Kent State (+21) all followed the Bulldogs to round out the six teams that will advance to the championship from the Columbus region. 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐙𝐎𝐍𝐀#GoDuke #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/YoqU5JsqRH— Duke Women's Golf (@DukeWGOLF) May 12, 2021 Vanderbilt's Louise Yu and Celina Sattelkau each move on as individual competitors for the Commodores. Yu shot +1 through three rounds as Sattelkau shot +2. Virginia's Beth Lillie will also advance to the championship as an individual. Lillie shot +1 through the three regional rounds.
Florida State, Texas, UCLA, Auburn, Michigan State and South Carolina all advance out of the Louisville region
Florida State held steady as the No. 1 team out of the Louisville region today, shooting +8 to claim the top spot and berth into the championship. Following the Seminoles, Texas and UCLA tied for the second slot, each shooting +11. Auburn and Michigan State also tied for fourth — the Tigers and Spartans each shot +14 in the three rounds. Auburn was the only team to shoot under par during today's third-round as their -2 score propelled them up eight spots in the region. The last spot was claimed by South Carolina after a one-hole playoff determined the Gamecocks the spot over Arkansas. Arkansas and South Carolina were each tied at +15 on the three rounds before entering the one-hole playoff. Ana with the birdie and we're headed to nationals!! pic.twitter.com/RBGcwbYuLW— Gamecock W. Golf (@GamecockWGolf) May 12, 2021 Mikayla Bardwell (Tennesseee), Lauren Hartlage (Louisville) and Cristin Eisenbeiss (North Florida) will advance to the championship as individuals. Bardwell leads the individual qualifiers, shooting 213 on the three rounds with Hartlage and Eisenbeiss following, each shooting 214.
LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama to advance
The NCAA announced Wednesday that due to the University Club at the Baton Rouge Regional receiving more than seven inches of rain over the last few days, the regional couldn't be conducted as scheduled and since play couldn't take place Wednesday, the top six teams and the top three individuals not on those teams will advance to the DI Women's Golf Championship. LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama are the teams that will advance, while Karen Fredgaard (Houston), Nataliya Guseva (Miami (FL)) and Hanna Alberto (Sam Houston) are the individuals who will advance.
Teams and players will earn championship spots today
Today is the final day of regional play as golfers from across the country will earn coveted berths in the DI Women's Golf Championship. At each regional, the top six teams and the top three individuals not on one of those teams will advance to the championship. The NCAA will announce the teams and players who advance at approximately 8 Eastern tonight. At the Columbus Regional, Georgia (+1), Michigan (+8), Duke (+9), Kent State (+13), Arizona State (+16) and Vanderbilt (+16) are in the top six as of 11 a.m. ET, highlighted by a five-under start to Wednesday for Vanderbilt, which has already climbed three positions since the start of the last day of the regional. Click or tap here to view the leaderboard for the Columbus Regional. At the Louisville Regional, Florida State (+1), South Carolina (+6), Michigan State (+6), Arkansas (+7), Louisville (+7) and Texas (+12) are currently in the top six, as Michigan State has climbed four spots on Wednesday thanks to a three-under start to the day. Click or tap here to view the leaderboard for the Louisville Regional. At the Stanford Regional, Stanford (-25) has a commanding lead entering Wednesday's round, with Virginia Tech (-3) in second, followed by Wake Forest (-2), Oklahoma State (+1), Southern California (+3) and Florida (+9) in the top six. Arizona (+10) is the first team outside the cut. The last teams won't tee off until 12:50 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the leaderboard for the Stanford Regional.
Takeaways from the DI Women's Golf Championship selections
Duke will have the opportunity to win back-to-back DI Women's Golf Championships. That's the first takeaway from the 2021 DI Women's Golf Championship selections, which were revealed Wednesday, April 28. The Blue Devils won the 2019 national championship after defeating Wake Forest 3-2. The 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Duke will play in the Columbus regional site as the automatic qualifier out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Two current members of Duke's roster were on the Blue Devils' 2019 squad – senior Jaravee Boonchant and junior Gina Kim. Wake Forest, by the way, is listed as the top team in the Stanford regional site. Of the 72 teams that qualified for the 2021 championship, the SEC leads all conferences with 12 teams, ahead of the ACC and Pac-12 (eight teams apiece), and the Big 12 and Big Ten (seven apiece).
2021 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced
The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals. A total of 384 participants have been selected for regional competition. Of these players, 132 will advance to the championships finals. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each regional. Four regional tournaments will be conducted May 10-12 to determine the championships field. Regional tournaments are considered preliminary rounds of NCAA championships competition and all national championships policies apply. The national championships will be May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the GOLF Channel. The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are listed below. Baton Rouge Regional Site The Baton Rouge regional will be played at the University Club in Baton Rouge, La. and will be hosted by LSU. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. LSU 2. Ole Miss 3. Baylor 4. Oregon 5. Maryland 6. Alabama 7. Oregon State 8. Houston 9. Miami (Florida) 10. North Texas (Conference USA) 11. Purdue 12. Mississippi State 13. Tulsa (American Athletic Conference) 14. Sam Houston State (Southland Conference) 15. Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference) 16. East Tennessee State (Southern Conference) 17. Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley Conference) 18. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) Individuals: 1. Teresa Toscano – South Dakota State (The Summit League) 2. Courtney Dow – Texas A&M 3. Justine Fournand – Florida Atlantic 4. Julie Hovland – South Alabama 5. Malak Bouraeda – Colorado 6. Dorthea Forbrigd – East Carolina (American Athletic Conference) Columbus Regional Site The Columbus regional will be played at The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio and will be hosted by Ohio State. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference) 2. Arizona State 3. Virginia 4. Kent State (Mid-American Conference) 5. Georgia 6. V anderbilt 7. Michigan 8. Clemson 9. Oklahoma 10. Kentucky 11. Illinois 12. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference) 13. Nebraska 14. Washington 15. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt Conference) 16. Campbell (Big South Conference) 17. Evansville (Missouri Valley Conference) 18. Youngstown State (Horizon League) Individuals: 1. Leah Onosato – Old Dominion 2. Monika Hartl – NC State 3. Nicole Adam – North Carolina 4. Samantha Vodry – High Point 5. Rory Weinfurther – Richmond (Patriot League) 6. Maria Loza – Hartford (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) Louisville Regional Site The Louisville regional will be played at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky. and will be hosted by Louisville. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. South Carolina 2. Florida State 3. Auburn (Southeastern Conference) 4. Texas 5. Arkansas 6. Texas Tech 7. UCLA 8. Michigan State (Big Ten Conference) 9. University of Central Florida 10. Tennessee 11. North Florida 12. Louisville 13. University of Texas at San Antonio 14. Mercer 15. College of Charleston 16. Xavier (Big East Conference) 17. James Madison (Colonial Athletic Association) 18. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference) Individuals: 1. Anna Morgan – Furman 2. Madison Moosa – Furman 3. Jess Y uen – Missouri 4. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen – Charlotte 5. Sarah-Eve Rheaume – Furman (Southern Conference) 6. Beem Pabsimma – University of South Carolina Upstate (Big South Conference) Stanford Regional Site The Stanford regional will be played at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif. with Stanford serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. Wake Forest 2. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference) 3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference) 4. Virginia Tech 5. Stanford 6. Arizona 7. Florida 8. Northwestern 9. Iowa State 10. Denver (The Summit League) 11. TCU 12. San Diego State 13. Pepperdine 14. San Jose State 15. New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference) 16. Cal Poly (Big West Conference) 17. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference) 18. Navy (Patriot League) Individuals: 1. Samantha Fuller – UNL V 2. Brigitte Thibault – Fresno State 3. Allysha Mae Mateo – Brigham Young 4. Brittany Shin – Cal State Fullerton 5. Holland Shourds – Long Beach State (Big West Conference) 6. Victoria Estrada – Utah Valley (Western Athletic Conference) Twenty-six conferences received automatic qualification to the 2021 Division I Women's Golf Championships.
DI women's golf selections to be announced today Selections for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship will be announced today. Seventy-two teams and 24 individuals will be selected to compete at one of four regional championships. The championship is scheduled for May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club. Selections will be broadcast on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. ET. See championship history here.
The DI women's golf selections will be on GOLF Channel on April 28
The 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship is scheduled for May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club. The championship selections will be made on Golf Channel on Wednesday, April 28. The broadcast time is TBD.
NCAA women's golf individual and team champions from 1982 to today
Since 1982, the best women golfers from around the country have competed for the honor of being named an NCAA Champion. Five players who have won individual NCAA Championship have gone on to win 15 major championships on the LPGA Tour: Kathy Guadagnino (1985 U.S. Women's Amateur), Pat Hurst (1998 ANA Inspiration), Annika Sorenstam (10 major championships), Grace Park (2004 ANA Inspiration), Stacy Lewis (2011 ANA Inspiration, 2013 