Live updates from the NCAA DI women's golf regionals

Last Updated 5:44 PM, May 10, 2022

9:36 pm, May 10, 2022
Oregon continues to lead at Albuquerque Regional 
Oregon remains in front at the Albuquerque Regional, improving its lead to eight strokes ahead of Georgia. The Ducks are 8-under, while Georgia moved into second after tying Oregon for the best team score of the day (-4). Two Ducks are in the top four individually, led by Briana Chacon (-10). That's three shots ahead of Georgia's Jenny Bae (-7). Chacon and Bae were two of five to go under 70 for the round, with all five finishing with a 3-under 69.

8:20 pm, May 10, 2022
Baylor's lead grows by 12 strokes at Stillwater Regional 
Entering Tuesday's second round at the Stillwater Regional, Baylor led by one stroke. After Tuesday, Baylor's lead is up to 13 strokes over second place after the Bears shot a 3-under 285 — the fourth-best team round in the history of host course Karsten Creek — while Clemson, which was in second after Monday, shot a 12-over 300. Now, the top four teams are Baylor (+1), Arizona State (+14), Clemson (+17) and Oklahoma State (+18). There's significant intrigue entering Wednesday as fifth-place Michigan State is just one stroke out of fourth place and two strokes out of third. After regional play concludes Wednesday, the top four teams and the top two individuals not on one of those four teams will advance to the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championship will be held May 20-25 and broadcast on the Golf Channel. Below are the team standings through Tuesday. Baylor is also dominating the top of the individual leaderboard with players in first (Guerleen Kaur at 2-under) and tied for second (Rosie Belsham and Britta Snyder at 1-under). Kaur's 5-under 67 on Tuesday was the best round so far in the Stillwater Regional by two strokes and it was the sixth-best round in course history. Her teammate Snyder shot an opening-round 3-under 69 on Monday. and all around after the s shoot the 4th best team round in Karsten Creek history (285)! @gurleennkaur's 67 also tied for the 6th best round in course history Gurleen and the Bears lead the Stillwater regional after rounds!#SicEm | #RoadtoGrayhawk pic.twitter.com/xOFUyc6SM1 — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) May 10, 2022 Here's the top of the individual leaderboard through Tuesday. 7:43 pm, May 10, 2022
Vanderbilt takes lead in Franklin Regional with 7-under round 
Vanderbilt climbed two positions to take over first place at the Franklin Regional on Tuesday, thanks to a 7-under 281. For the second day in a row, Alabama (-2) shot a 1-under 287. The Crimson Tide fell from first to second, while Duke (+2) and Wake Forest (+3) are currently projected on the right side of the cut line, ahead of fifth-place Texas A&M (+8). After regional play concludes Wednesday, the top four teams and the top two individuals not on one of those four teams will advance to the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championship will be held May 20-25 and broadcast on the Golf Channel. While Texas A&M isn't in the top four, the Aggies' Jennie Park (-9) leads all individual players after shooting a 6-under 66 on Tuesday. She leads Alabama's Polly Mack (-6) by three strokes. Mack shot a 7-under 65 on Monday but a 1-over 73 on Tuesday. Below is the top of the individual leaderboard through Tuesday. 7:05 pm, May 10, 2022
Florida State, UCLA share lead at Tallahassee Regional 
Florida State shot a 2-over 290 on Tuesday to move into a tie for first place with UCLA at the Tallahassee Regional at 4-over overall. Mississippi State (+17) and South Carolina (+19) sit in a distant third and fourth place, but also with some breathing room ahead of fifth-place Miami (+26). UCLA has three of the top six individuals: first-place Emma Spitz (-4 overall, -2 on Tuesday), plus Emilie Paltrinieri and Carolina Canales are tied for third at 1-under. Florida State's Beatrice Wallin sits alone in second at 2-under, two strokes behind Spitz, after she shot a 1-over 73 on Tuesday. Her teammates Cecilie Finne-Ipsen and Amelia Williamson are 1-over and 2-over, respectively, at tied for seventh and tied for ninth. Below is the top of the individual leaderboard through Tuesday.

6:51 pm, May 10, 2022
Virginia holds three-stroke lead in Ann Arbor through Tuesday 
After Tuesday's second round of the Ann Arbor Regional, Virginia (+7) holds a three-stroke lead over San Jose State after the Cavaliers shot a 3-under 281 in the second round. Arkansas, which was in first after Monday at 7-over, shot a 7-over 291 on Tuesday and now sits in third place at 14-over, four strokes behind San Jose State. Host school Michigan sits in four place at 25-over, currently projected as the final team from the regional to advance to the NCAA championships. Below is the complete team leaderboard through Tuesday. First-place Virginia had three players shoot an under-par round on Tuesday, led by Jennifer Cleary's 4-under 67, which is two strokes better than any other single round through the first two days at the Ann Arbor Regional. Cleary is in second place overall at 2-under as she climbed 11 places on Tuesday. Virginia's Amanda Sambach (+1 overall) and Beth Lillie (+3) each shot a 1-under 70 on Tuesday. Below is the top of the individual leaderboard through Tuesday. 1:11 pm, May 10, 2022
Get ready for Day Two of the DI women's golf regionals 
After Day One of the DI women's golf regionals, Oregon (-4 in the Albuquerque Regional), Arkansas (+7 in the Ann Arbor Regional), Duke and Alabama (-1 in the Franklin Regional), LSU (-5 in the Stanford Regional), Baylor (+4 in the Stillwater Regional) and UCLA (E in the Tallahassee Regional) entered Tuesday in the lead of their respective regionals. Regional play concludes on Wednesday, May 11, then the top four teams and the top two individuals not on one of those four teams in each regional will advance to the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championship will be held May 20-25 and broadcast on the Golf Channel. Click or tap here to view the latest live leaderboards. 8:43 pm, May 9, 2022
LSU holds one-stroke lead over Southern California at Stanford Regional 
LSU (-5) came out hot at the Stanford Regional in the first round. The Tigers lead by one over Southern California (-4) with a lot of golf left to play in the next two days. LSU had three players finish under par in round one. Augusta National Women's Amateur runner up Latanna Stone led her team with a four-under (67) round. She was followed by Ingrid Lindblad at two-under (69) and Carla Tejedo who finished at one under (70). The Trojans are close behind the Tigers, though. None of Southern California's to count were above par. Amari Avery finished at two-under (69), while Brianna Navarrosa and Michaela Morard both closed at one-under (70). Stanford (-1) is also within striking distance with 36 holes to play on its home course. Rose Zhang and Brooke Seay both led their team at two-under (69) par. Seay did a great job of responding to early adversity. After sitting at one-over on the front nine, she had three birdies on the final five holes of her round. Click or tap here to see all the stats from round one. 8:23 pm, May 9, 2022
Oregon leads after first round of Albuquerque Regional 
The Oregon Ducks (-4) have been a force to be reckon with all season and they continue to step up to each challenge. The Ducks lead the Albuquerque Regional by three strokes over Texas (-1). Oregon's Briana Chacon carded the lowest score of the day by three strokes at seven-under (65). Other than a bogey on hole 10, Chacon finished with six birdies and an eagle. Hsin-Yu Lu was the only other Duck to finish under par at one under (71). Behind Chacon in the individual standings, there's a pile-up for second with four players tied at four under (68). TCU's Sabrina Iqbal was the one of two bogey-free rounds on Monday. Florida's Marina Escobar Domingo started the day with birdies on four of the first five, but cooled off with two bogies. Georgia's Jenny Bae and Texas' Bentley Colton each had one bogey in their productive first. Click or tap here to see all the stats from round one.

8:02 pm, May 9, 2022
Baylor up by one after first round at Stillwater Regional 
Baylor (+4) comes out of the first round in Stillwater with a one-stroke lead over Clemson (+5). Oklahoma State and Arizona State (+8) remains in the mix as well, four strokes behind the Bears with 36 holes left to play. The Bears' roster featured the best round of the day from Britta Snyder at three-under (69). Snyder used the momentum from an eagle on hole nine to propel herself to a two-under back nine. Rosie Belsham also had a solid round at even-par. Belsham recorded one of her team's three eagles on 18 after posting two-straight double bogies on 16 and 17. Clemson was also able to find multiple eagles at Karsten Creek on Monday with two. Savannah Grewal had her eagle on the par-five 14th. Both Grewal and Callista Rice finished the day at one-under (71) and tied for second along with Arizona State's Ashley Menne. On their home course, the Cowgirls struggled coming out of the gates in round one. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard was the only player for Oklahoma State to finish at even-par. Click or tap here to see all the stats from round one.

7:45 pm, May 9, 2022
Duke, Alabama tied for first in Franklin Regional after first round 
Duke and Alabama sit at one-under after the first round of the Franklin Regional. Vanderbilt trails the two leaders by one stroke with two rounds left to play at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. Alabama's Polly Mack had the round of the day with seven-straight birdies on the back nine to finish at seven-under (65). Mack slipped up on the first two holes with a double bogey and bogey, but was able to settle down with three birdies to finish at even-par going into the back. For Duke, it was all hands on deck in the first 18. The Blue Devils produced a solid round with three scores at par or better. Erica Shepherd and Anne Chen are both tied for sixth at one under (71). Another individual to go low on Monday was East Tennessee State's Hollie Muse who shot six-under (66) in round one. Muse finished with seven birdies, but one bogey on the fifth hole set her one shot behind Mack. Other than Anacona and Andrea Oon, two other players shot par or better. Old Dominion's Jana Melichova shot two under (69) and Washington's Stefanie Deng shot one-under (70). Melichova recorded one bogey on the day coming on hole 17 and Deng had two on the back nine. Click or tap here to see all the stats from round one.

6:41 pm, May 9, 2022
UCLA leads after round one at the Tallahassee Regional 
The first round of the Tallahassee Regional is all said and done. After 18 holes, UCLA (E) is up by two shots over Florida State (+2) on the Seminoles' home course. Three Bruins played at even par or below on Monday. Caroline Canales and Emma Spitz both shot one-under, each with four birdies on the day to finish tied for third in the individual standings. UCLA entered the regionals as the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 South Carolina (+11). The Gamecocks struggled in the first round with only one player sitting at even par for the day. Out of the four scores to count for South Carolina, the team racked up 20 holes at bogey or worse. Florida State's Beatrice Wallin and Mississippi State's Ashley Gilliam produced the two lowest-individual scores of the day at three-under (69). Both players produced solid back nines with one bogey each down the closing stretch. Wallin closed out with three birdies and an eagle on the par-five 14th on the back. After starting on hole 10, Gilliam recorded four birdies before slipping up with a bogey on hole nine. Click or tap here to see all the stats from round one.

12:56 pm, May 9, 2022
DI women's golf regional competition starts today 
Today marks the first of three days of regional competition that will lead to the 2022 DI Women's Golf Championship. In late April, the complete championship field was announced and divided into six regionals, which are headlined by No. 1 seeds Oregon, Oklahoma State In late April, the complete championship field was announced and divided into six regionals, which are headlined by No. 1 seeds Oregon, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, Stanford, South Carolina and Wake Forest. Click or tap on the name of a regional listed below to view the live leaderboard from the regional. Albuquerque Regional Ann Arbor Regional Franklin Regional Stanford Regional Stillwater Regional Tallahassee Regional After regional play wraps up Wednesday, May 11, the top four teams and two individuals in each regional will advance to the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championship will be held May 20-25 and broadcast on the Golf Channel. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:59 pm, April 27, 20222022 NCAA DI women's golf regional selections announced The complete field for the 2022 DI women's golf regionals has been revealed. Oregon, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, Stanford, South Carolina and Wake Forest all checked in as the No. 1 seeds for their respective regionals this season. The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are: Albuquerque Regional Site The Albuquerque Regional will be played at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will be hosted by New Mexico. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. Oregon (Pac-12 Conference) 2. Florida 3. Texas (Big 12 Conference) 4. Arizona 5. Georgia 6. TCU 7. Louisville 8. North Texas (Conference USA) 9. Oklahoma 10. Sam Houston State 11. Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference) 12. New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference) Individuals: 1. Patricie Mackova, Maryland 2. Sara Kjellker, San Diego State 3. Bernice Olivarez Ilas, San Diego State 4. Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico 5. Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico 6. Pluem Yongyuan, So. Utah Ann Arbor Regional Site The Ann Arbor Regional will be played at the U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and will be hosted by Michigan. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. San Jose State (Mountain West Conference) 2. Virginia 3. Michigan (Big Ten Conference) 4. Arkansas 5. UCF 6. Virginia Tech 7. North Carolina 8. Washington 9. Ohio State 10. Pepperdine 11. Xavier (Big East) 12. Oakland (Horizon League) Individuals: 1. Jana Melichova, ODU 2. Aine Donegan, Indiana 3. Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame 4. Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir, Eastern Kentucky 5. Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois (Mid-American Conference) 6. Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference) Franklin Regional Site The Franklin Regional will be played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, and will be hosted by Vanderbilt. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference) 2. Alabama 3. Texas A&M 4. Duke 5. Oregon State 6. Vanderbilt 7. BYU 8. Kent State (Mid-American Conference) 9. UTSA 10. Augusta (Southland Conference) 11. Boston University (Patriot League) 12. Austin Peay (Ohio Valley Conference) Individuals: 1. Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee 2. Tara Bettle, UNCG 3. Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference) 4. Hollie Muse, ETSU 5. Annie Kim, Houston 6. Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference) Stanford Regional Site The Stanford Regional will be played at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, with Stanford serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. Stanford 2. Southern California 3. LSU (Southeastern Conference) 4. Texas Tech 5. Kentucky 6. Iowa State 7. Northwestern 8. Purdue 9. UNLV 10. Cal Poly (Big West Conference) 11. Princeton (Ivy League) 12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference) Individuals: 1. Riana Mission, San Francisco 2. Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State 3. Kirsten Baete, Nebraska 4. Victoria Gailey, Nevada 5. Leah John, Nevada 6. Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference) Stillwater Regional Site The Stillwater regional will be played at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Oklahoma State serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. Oklahoma State 2. Arizona State 3. Baylor 4. Auburn 5. Michigan State 6. Clemson 7. Campbell (Big South Conference) 8. Furman (Southern Conference) 9. NC State 10. California 11. Tulane (American Athletic Conference) 12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley Conference) Individuals: 1. Lilly Thomas, Tulsa 2. Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts 3. Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts 4. Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference) 5. Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference) 6. Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference) Tallahassee Regional Site The Tallahassee Regional will be played at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida, with Florida State serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. South Carolina 2. UCLA 3. Florida State 4. Ole Miss 5. Illinois 6. Mississippi State 7. Miami (Florida) 8. Denver (The Summit League) 9. North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference) 10. College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association) 11. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference) 12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) Individuals: 1. Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic (Conference USA) 2. Melanie Green, South Florida 3. Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State 4. Berta Sanchez Sabe, Jacksonville State 5. Alizee Vidal, Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference) 6. Victoria Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference) Twenty-seven conferences received automatic qualification to the 2022 Division I women's golf championships. Ole Miss is the defending national champion after claiming its first NCAA Division I women's golf national championship in school history in 2021. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. The regional round will be played May 9-11. The top four teams and two individuals from each regional will advance to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championship will be May 20-25 and will be televised on the Golf Channel. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:52 pm, April 27, 2022Individuals for each regional announcedThe 36 individuals that will participate in the 2022 DI women's golf regional have been revealed. With the addition of two more regionals this season, this allowed 12 more players to make the tournament. Here are the individuals for each regional: Albuquerque regional 1. Patricie Mackova, Maryland 2. Sara Kjellker, San Diego State 3. Bernice Olivarez Ilas, San Diego State 4. Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico 5. Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico 6. Pluem Yongyuan, So. Utah Ann Arbor regional 1. Jana Melichova, ODU 2. Aine Donegan, Indiana 3. Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame 4. Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir, Eastern Kentucky 5. Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois (Mid-American Conference) 6. Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference) Franklin regional 1. Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee 2. Tara Bettle, UNCG 3. Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference) 4. Hollie Muse, ETSU 5. Annie Kim, Houston 6. Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference) Stanford regional 1. Riana Mission, San Francisco 2. Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State 3. Kirsten Baete, Nebraska 4. Victoria Gailey, Nevada 5. Leah John, Nevada 6. Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference) Stillwater regional 1. Lilly Thomas, Tulsa 2. Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts 3. Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts 4. Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference) 5. Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference) 6. Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference) Tallahassee regional 1. Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic (Conference USA) 2. Melanie Green, South Florida 3. Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State 4. Berta Sanchez Sabe, Jacksonville State 5. Alizee Vidal, Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference) 6. Victoria Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +