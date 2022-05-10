Live updates from the NCAA DI women's golf regionals

Entering Tuesday's second round at the Stillwater Regional, Baylor led by one stroke. After Tuesday, Baylor's lead is up to 13 strokes over second place after the Bears shot a 3-under 285 — the fourth-best team round in the history of host course Karsten Creek — while Clemson, which was in second after Monday, shot a 12-over 300. Now, the top four teams are Baylor (+1), Arizona State (+14), Clemson (+17) and Oklahoma State (+18).

There's significant intrigue entering Wednesday as fifth-place Michigan State is just one stroke out of fourth place and two strokes out of third.

After regional play concludes Wednesday, the top four teams and the top two individuals not on one of those four teams will advance to the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championship will be held May 20-25 and broadcast on the Golf Channel.

Below are the team standings through Tuesday.

Baylor is also dominating the top of the individual leaderboard with players in first (Guerleen Kaur at 2-under) and tied for second (Rosie Belsham and Britta Snyder at 1-under). Kaur's 5-under 67 on Tuesday was the best round so far in the Stillwater Regional by two strokes and it was the sixth-best round in course history. Her teammate Snyder shot an opening-round 3-under 69 on Monday.

Here's the top of the individual leaderboard through Tuesday.