2022 NCAA DI women's golf championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 10:33 AM, April 24, 2022

2:00 pm, April 24, 2022

How to watch the DI women's golf selection show 

The 2022 DI women's golf selection show will air live on Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The show will be televised live on Golf Channel. Shortly after, the selections will be published right here. 

When: Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET 
Where: Golf Channel 

This year, 72 teams and 36 individuals will participate in six regionals. The top four teams and two individuals from each regional will move on to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

1:55 pm, April 24, 2022

DI women's golf complete championship history 

Last year, Ole Miss won its first title in program history with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma State in the championship match. Arizona State leads the sport with eight national championships and Duke follows closely behind with 7. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE^ RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Scottsdale, AZ 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Fayetteville, Ark. 2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Stillwater, Okla. 2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Sugar Grove, Ill. 2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Eugene, Ore. 2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Bradenton, Fla. 2014 Duke Dan Brooks 1,130 Southern California 1,132 Tulsa, Okla. 2013 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,133 Duke 1,154 Georgia 2012 Alabama Mic Potter 1,171 USC 1,172 Vanderbilt 2011 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,173 Purdue 1,177 Texas A&M 2010 Purdue Devon Brouse 1,153 Southern California 1,154 Wilmington, N.C. 2009 Arizona State Melissa Luellen 1,182 UCLA 1,190 Owings Mills, Md. 2008 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,168 UCLA 1,174 New Mexico 2007 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 Purdue 1,185 Daytona Beach, Fla. 2006 Duke Dan Brooks 1,167 Southern California 1,177 Ohio State 2005 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 UCLA 1,175 Oregon State 2004 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,148 Oklahoma State 1,151 Auburn 2003 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,197 Pepperdine 1,213 Purdue 2002 Duke Dan Brooks 1,164 Arizona, Auburn, Texas 1,170 Washington 2001 Georgia Todd McCorkle 1,176 Duke 1,179 Stetson 2000 Arizona Todd McCorkle 1,175 Stanford 1,196 Oregon State 1999 $Duke Dan Brooks 895 Arizona State/Georgia 903 Tulsa 1998 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 Florida 1,173 Wisconsin 1997 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,178 San Jose State 1,180 Ohio State 1996 *Arizona Rick LaRose 1,240 San Jose State 1,240 UCLA 1995 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 San Jose State 1,181 UNC-Wilmington 1994 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,189 Southern California 1,205 Oregon State 1993 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,187 Texas 1,189 Georgia 1992 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,171 Arizona 1,175 Arizona State 1991 *UCLA Jackie Steinmann 1,197 San Jose State 1,197 Ohio State 1990 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,206 UCLA 1,222 South Carolina 1989 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,208 Tulsa 1,209 Stanford 1988 #Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,175 Georgia/Arizona State 1,182 New Mexico State 1987 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,187 Furman 1,188 New Mexico 1986 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,180 Miamia (Fla.) 1,188 Ohio State 1985 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,218 Tulsa 1,233 Amherst 1984 Miami (Fla.) Lela Cannon 1,214 Arizona State 1,221 Georgia 1983 TCU Fred Warren 1,193 Tulsa 1,196 Georgia 1982 Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,191 TCU 1,227 Stanford 

*Won in sudden death 
$Fourth Round canceled due to rain 
#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated 
^Format switched to match play in 2015 season