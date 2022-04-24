2022 NCAA DI women's golf championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2022 DI women's golf selection show will air live on Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The show will be televised live on Golf Channel. Shortly after, the selections will be published right here.

When: Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Golf Channel

This year, 72 teams and 36 individuals will participate in six regionals. The top four teams and two individuals from each regional will move on to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.