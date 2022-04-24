Last Updated 10:33 AM, April 24, 2022
2022 NCAA DI women's golf championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

How to watch the DI women's golf selection show

The 2022 DI women's golf selection show will air live on Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The show will be televised live on Golf Channel. Shortly after, the selections will be published right here. 

When: Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Golf Channel

This year, 72 teams and 36 individuals will participate in six regionals. The top four teams and two individuals from each regional will move on to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

DI women's golf complete championship history

Last year, Ole Miss won its first title in program history with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma State in the championship match. Arizona State leads the sport with eight national championships and Duke follows closely behind with 7. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE^ RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Scottsdale, AZ  
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Fayetteville, Ark.  
2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Stillwater, Okla.  
2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Sugar Grove, Ill.  
2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Eugene, Ore.  
2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Bradenton, Fla.  
2014 Duke Dan Brooks 1,130 Southern California 1,132 Tulsa, Okla.
2013 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,133 Duke 1,154 Georgia
2012 Alabama Mic Potter 1,171 USC 1,172 Vanderbilt
2011 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,173 Purdue 1,177 Texas A&M
2010 Purdue Devon Brouse 1,153 Southern California 1,154 Wilmington, N.C.
2009 Arizona State Melissa Luellen 1,182 UCLA 1,190 Owings Mills, Md.
2008 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,168 UCLA 1,174 New Mexico
2007 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 Purdue 1,185 Daytona Beach, Fla.
2006 Duke Dan Brooks 1,167 Southern California 1,177 Ohio State
2005 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 UCLA 1,175 Oregon State
2004 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,148 Oklahoma State 1,151 Auburn
2003 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,197 Pepperdine 1,213 Purdue
2002 Duke Dan Brooks 1,164 Arizona, Auburn, Texas 1,170 Washington
2001 Georgia Todd McCorkle 1,176 Duke 1,179 Stetson
2000 Arizona Todd McCorkle 1,175 Stanford 1,196 Oregon State
1999 $Duke Dan Brooks 895 Arizona State/Georgia 903 Tulsa
1998 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 Florida 1,173 Wisconsin
1997 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,178 San Jose State 1,180 Ohio State
1996 *Arizona Rick LaRose 1,240 San Jose State 1,240 UCLA
1995 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 San Jose State 1,181 UNC-Wilmington
1994 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,189 Southern California 1,205 Oregon State
1993 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,187 Texas 1,189 Georgia
1992 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,171 Arizona 1,175 Arizona State
1991 *UCLA Jackie Steinmann 1,197 San Jose State 1,197 Ohio State
1990 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,206 UCLA 1,222 South Carolina
1989 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,208 Tulsa 1,209 Stanford
1988 #Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,175 Georgia/Arizona State 1,182 New Mexico State
1987 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,187 Furman 1,188 New Mexico
1986 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,180 Miamia (Fla.) 1,188 Ohio State
1985 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,218 Tulsa 1,233 Amherst
1984 Miami (Fla.) Lela Cannon 1,214 Arizona State 1,221 Georgia
1983 TCU Fred Warren 1,193 Tulsa 1,196 Georgia
1982 Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,191 TCU 1,227 Stanford

*Won in sudden death

$Fourth Round canceled due to rain

#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated

^Format switched to match play in 2015 season