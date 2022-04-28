The selections and top seeds for the 2022 women's golf regionals

Last Updated 9:51 AM, April 28, 2022NCAA.comThe selections and top seeds for the 2022 women's golf regionalsShare Watch the 2022 NCAA DI women's golf selection show 9:17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:59 pm, April 27, 20222022 NCAA DI women's golf regional selections announced The complete field for the 2022 DI women's golf regionals has been revealed. Oregon, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, Stanford, South Carolina and Wake Forest all checked in as the No. 1 seeds for their respective regionals this season. The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are: Albuquerque Regional Site The Albuquerque Regional will be played at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will be hosted by New Mexico. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. Teams: 1. Oregon (Pac-12 Conference) 2. Florida 3. Texas (Big 12 Conference) 4. Arizona 5. Georgia 6. TCU 7. Louisville 8. North Texas (Conference USA) 9. Oklahoma 10. Sam Houston State 11. Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference) 12. New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference) 

Individuals: 

1. Patricie Mackova, Maryland 2. Sara Kjellker, San Diego State 3. Bernice Olivarez Ilas, San Diego State 4. Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico 5. Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico 6. Pluem Yongyuan, So. Utah 

Ann Arbor Regional Site 

The Ann Arbor Regional will be played at the U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and will be hosted by Michigan. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. 

Teams: 

1. San Jose State (Mountain West Conference) 2. Virginia 3. Michigan (Big Ten Conference) 4. Arkansas 5. UCF 6. Virginia Tech 7. North Carolina 8. Washington 9. Ohio State 10. Pepperdine 11. Xavier (Big East) 12. Oakland (Horizon League) 

Individuals: 

1. Jana Melichova, ODU 2. Aine Donegan, Indiana 3. Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame 4. Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir, Eastern Kentucky 5. Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois (Mid-American Conference) 6. Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference) 

Franklin Regional Site 

The Franklin Regional will be played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, and will be hosted by Vanderbilt. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. 

Teams: 

1. Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference) 2. Alabama 3. Texas A&M 4. Duke 5. Oregon State 6. Vanderbilt 7. BYU 8. Kent State (Mid-American Conference) 9. UTSA 10. Augusta (Southland Conference) 11. Boston University (Patriot League) 12. Austin Peay (Ohio Valley Conference) 

Individuals: 

1. Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee 2. Tara Bettle, UNCG 3. Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference) 4. Hollie Muse, ETSU 5. Annie Kim, Houston 6. Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference) 

Stanford Regional Site 

The Stanford Regional will be played at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, with Stanford serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. 

Teams: 

1. Stanford 2. Southern California 3. LSU (Southeastern Conference) 4. Texas Tech 5. Kentucky 6. Iowa State 7. Northwestern 8. Purdue 9. UNLV 10. Cal Poly (Big West Conference) 11. Princeton (Ivy League) 12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference) 

Individuals: 

1. Riana Mission, San Francisco 2. Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State 3. Kirsten Baete, Nebraska 4. Victoria Gailey, Nevada 5. Leah John, Nevada 6. Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference) 

Stillwater Regional Site 

The Stillwater regional will be played at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Oklahoma State serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. 

Teams: 

1. Oklahoma State 2. Arizona State 3. Baylor 4. Auburn 5. Michigan State 6. Clemson 7. Campbell (Big South Conference) 8. Furman (Southern Conference) 9. NC State 10. California 11. Tulane (American Athletic Conference) 12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley Conference) 

Individuals: 

1. Lilly Thomas, Tulsa 2. Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts 3. Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts 4. Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference) 5. Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference) 6. Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference) 

Tallahassee Regional Site 

The Tallahassee Regional will be played at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida, with Florida State serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution. 

Teams: 

1. South Carolina 2. UCLA 3. Florida State 4. Ole Miss 5. Illinois 6. Mississippi State 7. Miami (Florida) 8. Denver (The Summit League) 9. North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference) 10. College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association) 11. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference) 12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) 

Individuals: 

1. Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic (Conference USA) 2. Melanie Green, South Florida 3. Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State 4. Berta Sanchez Sabe, Jacksonville State 5. Alizee Vidal, Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference) 6. Victoria Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference) 

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic qualification to the 2022 Division I women's golf championships. Ole Miss is the defending national champion after claiming its first NCAA Division I women's golf national championship in school history in 2021. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. The regional round will be played May 9-11. How to watch the DI women's golf selection show 

The 2022 DI women's golf selection show will air live on Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The show will be televised live on Golf Channel. Shortly after, the selections will be published right here. 

When: Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET 
Where: Golf Channel 

This year, 72 teams and 36 individuals will participate in six regionals. The top four teams and two individuals from each regional will move on to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

DI women's golf complete championship history 

Last year, Ole Miss won its first title in program history with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma State in the championship match. Arizona State leads the sport with eight national championships and Duke follows closely behind with 7. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE^ RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Scottsdale, AZ 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Fayetteville, Ark. 2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Stillwater, Okla. 2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Sugar Grove, Ill. 2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Eugene, Ore. 2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Bradenton, Fla. 2014 Duke Dan Brooks 1,130 Southern California 1,132 Tulsa, Okla. 2013 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,133 Duke 1,154 Georgia 2012 Alabama Mic Potter 1,171 USC 1,172 Vanderbilt 2011 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,173 Purdue 1,177 Texas A&M 2010 Purdue Devon Brouse 1,153 Southern California 1,154 Wilmington, N.C. 2009 Arizona State Melissa Luellen 1,182 UCLA 1,190 Owings Mills, Md. 2008 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,168 UCLA 1,174 New Mexico 2007 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 Purdue 1,185 Daytona Beach, Fla. 2006 Duke Dan Brooks 1,167 Southern California 1,177 Ohio State 2005 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 UCLA 1,175 Oregon State 2004 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,148 Oklahoma State 1,151 Auburn 2003 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,197 Pepperdine 1,213 Purdue 2002 Duke Dan Brooks 1,164 Arizona, Auburn, Texas 1,170 Washington 2001 Georgia Todd McCorkle 1,176 Duke 1,179 Stetson 2000 Arizona Todd McCorkle 1,175 Stanford 1,196 Oregon State 1999 $Duke Dan Brooks 895 Arizona State/Georgia 903 Tulsa 1998 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 Florida 1,173 Wisconsin 1997 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,178 San Jose State 1,180 Ohio State 1996 *Arizona Rick LaRose 1,240 San Jose State 1,240 UCLA 1995 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 San Jose State 1,181 UNC-Wilmington 1994 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,189 Southern California 1,205 Oregon State 1993 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,187 Texas 1,189 Georgia 1992 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,171 Arizona 1,175 Arizona State 1991 *UCLA Jackie Steinmann 1,197 San Jose State 1,197 Ohio State 1990 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,206 UCLA 1,222 South Carolina 1989 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,208 Tulsa 1,209 Stanford 1988 #Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,175 Georgia/Arizona State 1,182 New Mexico State 1987 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,187 Furman 1,188 New Mexico 1986 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,180 Miamia (Fla.) 1,188 Ohio State 1985 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,218 Tulsa 1,233 Amherst 1984 Miami (Fla.) Lela Cannon 1,214 Arizona State 1,221 Georgia 1983 TCU Fred Warren 1,193 Tulsa 1,196 Georgia 1982 Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,191 TCU 1,227 Stanford 

*Won in sudden death 
$Fourth Round canceled due to rain 
#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated 
^Format switched to match play in 2015 season