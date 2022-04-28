Last Updated 9:51 AM, April 28, 2022
The selections and top seeds for the 2022 women's golf regionals

Watch the 2022 NCAA DI women's golf selection show
9:17
8:59 pm, April 27, 2022

2022 NCAA DI women's golf regional selections announced

The complete field for the 2022 DI women's golf regionals has been revealed. Oregon, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, Stanford, South Carolina and Wake Forest all checked in as the No. 1 seeds for their respective regionals this season.  

The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are:
 
Albuquerque Regional Site

The Albuquerque Regional will be played at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will be hosted by New Mexico. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. Oregon (Pac-12 Conference)
2. Florida
3. Texas (Big 12 Conference)
4. Arizona
5. Georgia
6. TCU
7. Louisville
8. North Texas (Conference USA)
9. Oklahoma
10. Sam Houston State
11. Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference)
12. New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference)

Individuals:
1. Patricie Mackova, Maryland
2. Sara Kjellker, San Diego State
3. Bernice Olivarez Ilas, San Diego State
4. Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico
5. Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico
6. Pluem Yongyuan, So. Utah

Ann Arbor Regional Site

The Ann Arbor Regional will be played at the U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and will be hosted by Michigan. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. San Jose State (Mountain West Conference)
2. Virginia
3. Michigan (Big Ten Conference)
4. Arkansas
5. UCF
6. Virginia Tech
7. North Carolina
8. Washington
9. Ohio State
10. Pepperdine
11. Xavier (Big East)
12. Oakland (Horizon League)

Individuals:
1. Jana Melichova, ODU
2. Aine Donegan, Indiana
3. Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame
4. Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir, Eastern Kentucky
5. Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois (Mid-American Conference)
6. Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Franklin Regional Site

The Franklin Regional will be played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, and will be hosted by Vanderbilt. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)
2. Alabama
3. Texas A&M
4. Duke
5. Oregon State
6. Vanderbilt
7. BYU
8. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)
9. UTSA
10. Augusta (Southland Conference)
11. Boston University (Patriot League)
12. Austin Peay (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:
1. Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee
2. Tara Bettle, UNCG
3. Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference) 
4. Hollie Muse, ETSU 
5. Annie Kim, Houston 
6. Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Stanford Regional Site

The Stanford Regional will be played at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, with Stanford serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. Stanford
2. Southern California
3. LSU (Southeastern Conference)
4. Texas Tech
5. Kentucky
6. Iowa State
7. Northwestern
8. Purdue
9. UNLV
10. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)
11. Princeton (Ivy League)
12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:
1. Riana Mission, San Francisco
2. Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State
3. Kirsten Baete, Nebraska
4. Victoria Gailey, Nevada
5. Leah John, Nevada
6. Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference)

Stillwater Regional Site

The Stillwater regional will be played at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Oklahoma State serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. Oklahoma State
2. Arizona State
3. Baylor
4. Auburn
5. Michigan State
6. Clemson
7. Campbell (Big South Conference)
8. Furman (Southern Conference)
9. NC State
10. California
11. Tulane (American Athletic Conference)
12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:
1. Lilly Thomas, Tulsa
2. Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts
3. Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts
4. Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)
5. Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference)
6. Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference)

Tallahassee Regional Site

The Tallahassee Regional will be played at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida, with Florida State serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:
1. South Carolina
2. UCLA
3. Florida State
4. Ole Miss
5. Illinois
6. Mississippi State
7. Miami (Florida)
8. Denver (The Summit League)
9. North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference)
10. College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)
11. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference)
12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:
1. Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)
2. Melanie Green, South Florida
3. Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State
4. Berta Sanchez Sabe, Jacksonville State
5. Alizee Vidal, Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference)
6. Victoria Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference)

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic qualification to the 2022 Division I women's golf championships.

Ole Miss is the defending national champion after claiming its first NCAA Division I women's golf national championship in school history in 2021. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

The regional round will be played May 9-11. The top four teams and two individuals from each regional will advance to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championship will be May 20-25 and will be televised on the Golf Channel.

DI women's golf complete championship history

Last year, Ole Miss won its first title in program history with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma State in the championship match. Arizona State leads the sport with eight national championships and Duke follows closely behind with 7. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE^ RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Scottsdale, AZ  
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Fayetteville, Ark.  
2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Stillwater, Okla.  
2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Sugar Grove, Ill.  
2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Eugene, Ore.  
2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Bradenton, Fla.  
2014 Duke Dan Brooks 1,130 Southern California 1,132 Tulsa, Okla.
2013 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,133 Duke 1,154 Georgia
2012 Alabama Mic Potter 1,171 USC 1,172 Vanderbilt
2011 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,173 Purdue 1,177 Texas A&M
2010 Purdue Devon Brouse 1,153 Southern California 1,154 Wilmington, N.C.
2009 Arizona State Melissa Luellen 1,182 UCLA 1,190 Owings Mills, Md.
2008 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,168 UCLA 1,174 New Mexico
2007 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 Purdue 1,185 Daytona Beach, Fla.
2006 Duke Dan Brooks 1,167 Southern California 1,177 Ohio State
2005 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 UCLA 1,175 Oregon State
2004 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,148 Oklahoma State 1,151 Auburn
2003 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,197 Pepperdine 1,213 Purdue
2002 Duke Dan Brooks 1,164 Arizona, Auburn, Texas 1,170 Washington
2001 Georgia Todd McCorkle 1,176 Duke 1,179 Stetson
2000 Arizona Todd McCorkle 1,175 Stanford 1,196 Oregon State
1999 $Duke Dan Brooks 895 Arizona State/Georgia 903 Tulsa
1998 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 Florida 1,173 Wisconsin
1997 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,178 San Jose State 1,180 Ohio State
1996 *Arizona Rick LaRose 1,240 San Jose State 1,240 UCLA
1995 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 San Jose State 1,181 UNC-Wilmington
1994 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,189 Southern California 1,205 Oregon State
1993 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,187 Texas 1,189 Georgia
1992 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,171 Arizona 1,175 Arizona State
1991 *UCLA Jackie Steinmann 1,197 San Jose State 1,197 Ohio State
1990 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,206 UCLA 1,222 South Carolina
1989 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,208 Tulsa 1,209 Stanford
1988 #Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,175 Georgia/Arizona State 1,182 New Mexico State
1987 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,187 Furman 1,188 New Mexico
1986 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,180 Miamia (Fla.) 1,188 Ohio State
1985 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,218 Tulsa 1,233 Amherst
1984 Miami (Fla.) Lela Cannon 1,214 Arizona State 1,221 Georgia
1983 TCU Fred Warren 1,193 Tulsa 1,196 Georgia
1982 Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,191 TCU 1,227 Stanford

*Won in sudden death

$Fourth Round canceled due to rain

#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated

^Format switched to match play in 2015 season