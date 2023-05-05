Last Updated 2:50 PM, May 05, 2023
NCAA.com

Live updates: 2023 DI women's golf championship

Share
2023 NCAA DI women's golf selection show
9:52
6:31 pm, May 5, 2023

Schedule, scores for the DI women's golf championship

Equipment for NCAA DI women's golf

The 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship begins with regionals May 8-10 across the nation. Here's a list of the regionals and links to live results.

  • University of Georgia Golf Course — Athens, Georgia | Live scoring
  • PGA National Resort Palm Beach — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida | Live scoring
  • Palouse Ridge Golf Club — Pullman, Washington | Live scoring
  • Lonnie Poole Golf Course — Raleigh, North Carolina | Live scoring
  • TPC San Antonio — San Antonio, Texas | Live scoring
  • The Club at Chatham Hills — Westfield, Indiana | Live scoring

After regionals, action continues with the finals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona May 19-24.

6:29 pm, May 5, 2023

2023 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.

Regional play will take place May 8-10 at six regional sites, with a total of 396 student-athletes competing. All six regional sites will have 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional site, 156 student-athletes total, will advance to play in the national championships to be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Championship play will be hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds, with the final three days of the championships televised live by the GOLF Channel.

Click or tap here for a complete list of team and individual selections.

6:28 pm, May 5, 2023

Women's golf championship history

Here's a look at all the past champions in women's college golf.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE^ RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2022 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Oregon   Scottsdale, AZ
2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State   Scottsdale, AZ
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19   -- -- -- -- --
2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest   Fayetteville, Ark.
2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama   Stillwater, Okla.
2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern   Sugar Grove, Ill.
2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford   Eugene, Ore.
2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor   Bradenton, Fla.
2014 Duke Dan Brooks 1,130 Southern California 1,132 Tulsa, Okla.
2013 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,133 Duke 1,154 Georgia
2012 Alabama Mic Potter 1,171 USC 1,172 Vanderbilt
2011 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,173 Purdue 1,177 Texas A&M
2010 Purdue Devon Brouse 1,153 Southern California 1,154 Wilmington, N.C.
2009 Arizona State Melissa Luellen 1,182 UCLA 1,190 Owings Mills, Md.
2008 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,168 UCLA 1,174 New Mexico
2007 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 Purdue 1,185 Daytona Beach, Fla.
2006 Duke Dan Brooks 1,167 Southern California 1,177 Ohio State
2005 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 UCLA 1,175 Oregon State
2004 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,148 Oklahoma State 1,151 Auburn
2003 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,197 Pepperdine 1,213 Purdue
2002 Duke Dan Brooks 1,164 Arizona, Auburn, Texas 1,170 Washington
2001 Georgia Todd McCorkle 1,176 Duke 1,179 Stetson
2000 Arizona Todd McCorkle 1,175 Stanford 1,196 Oregon State
1999 $Duke Dan Brooks 895 Arizona State/Georgia 903 Tulsa
1998 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 Florida 1,173 Wisconsin
1997 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,178 San Jose State 1,180 Ohio State
1996 *Arizona Rick LaRose 1,240 San Jose State 1,240 UCLA
1995 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 San Jose State 1,181 UNC-Wilmington
1994 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,189 Southern California 1,205 Oregon State
1993 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,187 Texas 1,189 Georgia
1992 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,171 Arizona 1,175 Arizona State
1991 *UCLA Jackie Steinmann 1,197 San Jose State 1,197 Ohio State
1990 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,206 UCLA 1,222 South Carolina
1989 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,208 Tulsa 1,209 Stanford
1988 #Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,175 Georgia/Arizona State 1,182 New Mexico State
1987 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,187 Furman 1,188 New Mexico
1986 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,180 Miamia (Fla.) 1,188 Ohio State
1985 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,218 Tulsa 1,233 Amherst
1984 Miami (Fla.) Lela Cannon 1,214 Arizona State 1,221 Georgia
1983 TCU Fred Warren 1,193 Tulsa 1,196 Georgia
1982 Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,191 TCU 1,227 Stanford

*Won in sudden death

$Fourth Round canceled due to rain

#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated

^Format switched to match play in 2015 season