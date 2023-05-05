Live updates: 2023 DI women's golf championship
Schedule, scores for the DI women's golf championship
The 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship begins with regionals May 8-10 across the nation. Here's a list of the regionals and links to live results.
- University of Georgia Golf Course — Athens, Georgia | Live scoring
- PGA National Resort Palm Beach — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida | Live scoring
- Palouse Ridge Golf Club — Pullman, Washington | Live scoring
- Lonnie Poole Golf Course — Raleigh, North Carolina | Live scoring
- TPC San Antonio — San Antonio, Texas | Live scoring
- The Club at Chatham Hills — Westfield, Indiana | Live scoring
After regionals, action continues with the finals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona May 19-24.
2023 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced
The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.
Regional play will take place May 8-10 at six regional sites, with a total of 396 student-athletes competing. All six regional sites will have 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional site, 156 student-athletes total, will advance to play in the national championships to be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Championship play will be hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds, with the final three days of the championships televised live by the GOLF Channel.
Click or tap here for a complete list of team and individual selections.
Women's golf championship history
Here's a look at all the past champions in women's college golf.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE^
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Stanford
|Anne Walker
|3-2
|Oregon
|Scottsdale, AZ
|2021
|Ole Miss
|Kory Henkes
|4-1
|Oklahoma State
|Scottsdale, AZ
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|3-2
|Wake Forest
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|2018
|Arizona
|Laura Ianello
|3-2
|Alabama
|Stillwater, Okla.
|2017
|Arizona State
|Missy Farr-Kaye
|3-1-1
|Northwestern
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|2016
|Washington
|Mary Lou Mulflur
|3-2
|Stanford
|Eugene, Ore.
|2015
|Stanford
|Anne Walker
|3-2
|Baylor
|Bradenton, Fla.
|2014
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,130
|Southern California
|1,132
|Tulsa, Okla.
|2013
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,133
|Duke
|1,154
|Georgia
|2012
|Alabama
|Mic Potter
|1,171
|USC
|1,172
|Vanderbilt
|2011
|UCLA
|Carrie Forsyth
|1,173
|Purdue
|1,177
|Texas A&M
|2010
|Purdue
|Devon Brouse
|1,153
|Southern California
|1,154
|Wilmington, N.C.
|2009
|Arizona State
|Melissa Luellen
|1,182
|UCLA
|1,190
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2008
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,168
|UCLA
|1,174
|New Mexico
|2007
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,170
|Purdue
|1,185
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|2006
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,167
|Southern California
|1,177
|Ohio State
|2005
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,170
|UCLA
|1,175
|Oregon State
|2004
|UCLA
|Carrie Forsyth
|1,148
|Oklahoma State
|1,151
|Auburn
|2003
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,197
|Pepperdine
|1,213
|Purdue
|2002
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,164
|Arizona, Auburn, Texas
|1,170
|Washington
|2001
|Georgia
|Todd McCorkle
|1,176
|Duke
|1,179
|Stetson
|2000
|Arizona
|Todd McCorkle
|1,175
|Stanford
|1,196
|Oregon State
|1999
|$Duke
|Dan Brooks
|895
|Arizona State/Georgia
|903
|Tulsa
|1998
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,155
|Florida
|1,173
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,178
|San Jose State
|1,180
|Ohio State
|1996
|*Arizona
|Rick LaRose
|1,240
|San Jose State
|1,240
|UCLA
|1995
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,155
|San Jose State
|1,181
|UNC-Wilmington
|1994
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,189
|Southern California
|1,205
|Oregon State
|1993
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,187
|Texas
|1,189
|Georgia
|1992
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,171
|Arizona
|1,175
|Arizona State
|1991
|*UCLA
|Jackie Steinmann
|1,197
|San Jose State
|1,197
|Ohio State
|1990
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,206
|UCLA
|1,222
|South Carolina
|1989
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,208
|Tulsa
|1,209
|Stanford
|1988
|#Tulsa
|Dale McNamara
|1,175
|Georgia/Arizona State
|1,182
|New Mexico State
|1987
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,187
|Furman
|1,188
|New Mexico
|1986
|Florida
|Mimi Ryan
|1,180
|Miamia (Fla.)
|1,188
|Ohio State
|1985
|Florida
|Mimi Ryan
|1,218
|Tulsa
|1,233
|Amherst
|1984
|Miami (Fla.)
|Lela Cannon
|1,214
|Arizona State
|1,221
|Georgia
|1983
|TCU
|Fred Warren
|1,193
|Tulsa
|1,196
|Georgia
|1982
|Tulsa
|Dale McNamara
|1,191
|TCU
|1,227
|Stanford
*Won in sudden death
$Fourth Round canceled due to rain
#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated
^Format switched to match play in 2015 season