Live updates: 2023 DI women's golf championship

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.

Regional play will take place May 8-10 at six regional sites, with a total of 396 student-athletes competing. All six regional sites will have 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional site, 156 student-athletes total, will advance to play in the national championships to be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Championship play will be hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds, with the final three days of the championships televised live by the GOLF Channel.

Click or tap here for a complete list of team and individual selections.