Ole Miss wins 2021 DI women's college golf championship

Last Updated 9:23 PM, May 26, 2021NCAA.comOle Miss wins 2021 DI women's college golf championshipShare Ole Miss beats Oklahoma State to win 2021 NCAA women's golf national title 9:10 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:24 am, May 27, 2021Ole Miss wins 2021 DI women's college golf championshipOle Miss' domination led it to its first national championship. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 to secure the crown, with a spark from Chiara Tamburlini's impressive 6&5 win. Though she was in the first pairing, Tamburlini won her match first. Kennedy Swann also won 2&1 to earn Ole Miss' second point, leaving it one away from a title. The Rebels got more than enough. Andrea Lignell (2&1) won the national title with a clutch putt. Watch the putt that gave Ole Miss the 2021 DI women's golf title Here's how it happened: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:39 pm, May 26, 2021Ole Miss leads Oklahoma State 3-2 as first groups go into back nine There's still a lot more to go, but Ole Miss holds a 3-2 edge on Oklahoma State as the first two pairings are through No. 9. Ole Miss' Kennedy Swann is 3 up through 9, and though the Cowgirls' Isabella Fierro is 1 up through the same hole, the Rebels have the overall lead. Three of the five matches are at 1 up. Besides Swann's lead, the other notable cushion is with Ole Miss' Chiara Tamburlini, who is 5 up through 7. From 𝘿𝙀𝙀𝙋 An 🦅 from @Ken_you_dig_it_ to take the lead! 📊 https://t.co/BnOyxalAuf 📺 @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/jtCB8ip7hn — Ole Miss Women’s Golf (@OleMissWGolf) May 26, 2021 Of course there's still a lot more golf to play. Click or tap here to follow along with live stats, or watch on Golf Channel or even the live stream here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:47 pm, May 26, 2021Follow live: Oklahoma State vs. Ole Miss for the national titleOklahoma State and Ole Miss are playing for a national championship right now. Click or tap here to follow along with live stats. You can also watch on Golf Channel and on a live stream here. Both the Cowgirls and Rebels are looking to win their first national championship. In the semifinals, No. 3 Oklahoma State beat No. 2 Duke, the 2019 champion, 5-0. No. 4 Ole Miss topped No. 8 Arizona 3-2 in the other semifinal. Here's a look at the match play set up: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:04 pm, May 26, 2021Ole Miss and Oklahoma State meet for the national title today Oklahoma State Athletics Ole Miss and Oklahoma State play for the national championship today in match play of the DI Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The first tee time is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET, with the last individual pairing scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the live scoreboard. The Golf Channel broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET. The live stream can be watched here. Oklahoma State was the national runner-up in 2004 and this will be the first national championship for the winner of the match, regardless of which program wins. No. 3 Oklahoma State defeated No. 6 Auburn 4-1 in the quarterfinals, then No. 2 Duke 5-0 in the semifinals. Rina clinches the semfinals W and the Cowgirls are MOVING ON ‼️#NCAAGolf | #GolfSchool pic.twitter.com/wXuPm36q1G — OSU Cowgirl Golf (@OSUcowgirlgolf) May 25, 2021 No. 4 Ole Miss knocked off No. 5 Texas 3-2 and No. 8 Arizona 3-2. The putt that sent the Rebs to the Championship Match!#HottyToddy | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/zKdZhHLyt7 — Ole Miss Women’s Golf (@OleMissWGolf) May 26, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:35 am, May 26, 2021Ole Miss beats Arizona, will play Oklahoma State for titleNo. 4 seed Ole Miss got by No. 8 Arizona, which upset No. 1 Stanford, in the match play semifinals at the DI women's golf championships. The Rebels won 3-2 and will face Oklahoma State for a national title on Wednesday. Kennedy Swann, Andrea Lignell and Julia Johnson all posted wins to send Ole Miss to the national final. Swann won 3&2, while Lignell (1 up) and Johnson (2&1) won tight matches. The Rebels qualified for match play at the national championships for the first time — and now will play for a championship. The putt that sent the Rebs to the Championship Match!#HottyToddy | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/zKdZhHLyt7 — Ole Miss Women’s Golf (@OleMissWGolf) May 26, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:22 am, May 26, 2021Oklahoma State defeats Duke to advance to finalNo. 3 seed Oklahoma State defeated No. 2 Duke, the 2019 national champion, 5-0, to advance to Wednesday's national championship match. Maja Stark picked up the Cowgirls' first win, 4&3, as she won three consecutive holes to clinch: Nos. 13, 14 and 15. Isabella Fierro and Rina Tatematsu followed, with Tatematsu's putt securing the spot in the final. Rina clinches the semfinals W and the Cowgirls are MOVING ON ‼️#NCAAGolf | #GolfSchool pic.twitter.com/wXuPm36q1G — OSU Cowgirl Golf (@OSUcowgirlgolf) May 25, 2021 Here's a complete rundown of the results: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:25 pm, May 25, 2021Match play: Semifinals schedule, scores Duke Athletics The semifinals matches are set for match play in the DI Women's Golf Championship and they arrived with some drama. In the final individual match of the quarterfinals, Ole Miss' Smilla Sonderby defeated Texas' Ashleigh Park in 21 holes, just moments after her teammate Andrea Lignell won in 22 holes, as Ole Miss won 3-2. That match came after No. 8 Arizona upset No. 1 Stanford on Gile Bite Starkute's birdie putt from the fringe, which you can watch here. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the national championship match on Wednesday, May 26. You can watch match play on GOLF Channel, with the semifinals airing from 5 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET. Here's the schedule for the semifinals: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 8 Arizona Click or tap here to view the updated scores. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:40 pm, May 25, 2021Arizona upsets top-seeded Stanford in match playThis was the putt that allowed No. 8 Arizona to knock off No. 1 Stanford in the quarterfinals of match play at the DI Women's Golf Championships. Gile Bite Starkute for the win! Arizona women's golf upsets No. 1 Stanford to advance to the NCAA semis. pic.twitter.com/4UOjHe0KMp — Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) May 25, 2021 Arizona won the match 3-2 to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon, with Gile Bite Starkute's putt from the fringe on the 19th hole giving the Wildcats the edge. YuSang Hou won her match 5&3 while Vivian Hou won her match 2&1. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:08 pm, May 25, 2021No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Oklahoma State advance to semifinals No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Oklahoma State will meet Tuesday afternoon in the semifinals of match play at the DI Women's Golf Championships after the Blue Devils defeated No. 7 Arizona State 3-1-1 and with the Cowgirls knocking off No. 6 Auburn 4-1. Duke's Anne Chen posted the biggest individual victory, winning her match 7&5, while Gina Kim and Phoebe Brinker each won their respective match 2&1. Oklahoma State's Lianna Bailey and Rina Tatematsu each won 3&2, while Maja Stark won 2&1, and Isabella Fierro won in 19 holes. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:12 pm, May 25, 2021No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Oklahoma State take leads into the back nine The first two quarterfinal matches of DI women's golf match play are on the back nine, with No. 2 Duke leading No. 7 Arizona State 3-2 and No. 3 Oklahoma State leading No. 6 Auburn 3-2. A majority of the individual matches are within one point, while Duke's Anne Chen holds a commanding lead as she's up five through 10 holes. She won three of the first four holes against Arizona State's Alessandra Fanali to put the Blue Devils in strong position to win that point. Chen posted a four-under 32 on the front nine, with birdies on the first, third, seventh and ninth holes. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:08 pm, May 25, 2021Match play: Schedule, scores Stanford Athletics Match play at the DI Women's Golf Championship kicks off Tuesday, May 25, after stroke play concluded Monday with Stanford's Rachel Heck (-8) claiming the individual national title. You can watch match play on GOLF Channel. The individual national championship will re-air from 9 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET, with match play quarterfinals airing from 12 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET, and the semifinals from 5 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET. Here are the quarterfinal matchups for match play: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Arizona No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Texas No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Auburn No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Arizona State Click or tap here to view the updated scores. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will advance to the semifinals, which will also take place Tuesday. The championship in match play will take place Wednesday, May 26. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:10 am, May 25, 2021Stanford's Heck wins individual title, top 8 teams set for match play Stanford's Rachel Heck is the 2021 DI women's golf individual national champion. Heck finished with an 8-under 280 over four days and 72 holes of stroke play, edging UCLA's Emma Spitz by one shot. After bogeying two of her first three holes on the back nine, Heck played mistake-free golf and made par on each of the final six holes to win the title. She is the first player in Stanford history to win the individual title and the first freshman to win since 2016. Watch Heck's final putt below: The winning putt!!@rachelheck2020 is a NATIONAL CHAMPION!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/BuyXMB09cJ — Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) May 25, 2021 While stroke play has come to a close, the team competition is just heating up. After beginning with 24 teams in the championship, the field is down to eight as we enter the quarterfinals. Stanford locked up the top seed after shooting 10-under as a group during stroke play. Though the Cardinal finished first by a wide margin, it went down to the wire at Grayhawk Golf Club for the final few spots. First, Auburn had the biggest jump of the day. The Tigers surged eight spots in the standings after posting a 10-under as a team on Monday, finishing at 18-over to lock up the No. 6 spot. No. 7 and No. 8 went to Arizona State and Arizona. The Sun Devils entered Monday 13-over in sixth place before an 8-over team round put their quarterfinal chances in doubt, but Ashley Menne's birdie on 18 proved huge later in the day. Arizona clinched the final spot after a two-putt on the final hole by YuSang Hou. Florida State was in seventh heading into its final hole, but a double bogey knocked the Seminoles below the cut line. Here are the quarterfinal matchups for the eight teams moving on: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Arizona No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Arizona State No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Auburn No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Texas The 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships resume Tuesday, May 25 with quarterfinal and semifinal action. Here is the full schedule for Tuesday. All times ET. 9:20 a.m. – Quarterfinal - Match #1 and #2 begin (1st and 10th tees) 10:10 a.m. – Quarterfinal - Match #3 and #4 begin (1st and 10th tees) 3:45 p.m. – Semifinal - Match #5 begins (winners of match #1 and #2) 4:35 p.m. – Semifinal - Match #6 begins (winners of match #3 and #4) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:13 pm, May 24, 2021DI Women's Golf Championships: Day 4 of stroke play Stanford Athletics Stroke play at the 2021 DI Women's Golf Championships concludes Monday, when first-place Stanford will take a 20-stroke lead over second-place Duke. The Cardinal has the top two individual players through three rounds with Rachel Heck posting a 10-under and her teammate Angelina Ye at 5-under. The final round will determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play, as well as an individual stroke play champion. The cut line entering Monday's final round is at 17-over. Florida State (+17) is in eighth place entering the final round, one stroke behind Wake Forest (+16) and one stroke ahead of Arizona (+18). Match play begins on Tuesday, May 25. For a full schedule of events, click or tap here. The updated leaderboards can be found below. Team leaderboard Click or tap here to view the complete team leaderboard. Individual leaderboard Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:27 am, May 24, 2021Results from Day 3 of the DI women's golf championship Stanford Athletics The third round of the 2021 DI women's golf championship ended on Sunday, along with the seasons of nine teams in the field. Only 15 of the 24 schools made the cut for the final round of stroke play on Monday, May 24. Stanford remains in first place at 18-under and has a 20-stroke cushion. Duke is in second at 2-over. Rachel Heck of Stanford leads all players at 10-under. Her teammate, Angelina Ye, is in second at 5-under. Stroke play will conclude tomorrow. That final round will determine the top eight teams for match play, as well as an individual stroke play champion. Match play begins on Tuesday, May 25. For a full schedule of events, click or tap here. The leaderboards after Day 3 can be found below. Team leaderboard Click or tap here to view the complete team leaderboard. Individual leaderboard Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:11 pm, May 23, 2021DI Women's Golf Championship: Scores, live updates Stanford Athletics The third round of the 2021 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championship is underway as 24 teams compete for 15 available spots in Monday's final round of stroke play. The top nine individuals who aren't on an advancing team will also advance. Entering the third round, the cut line is at 24-over, with Michigan and South Carolina tied for 14th and Baylor one stroke back in 16th. Stanford entered Sunday's play in the lead at 7-under and Stanford's Rachel Heck was in the individual lead at 8-under. Match play begins on Tuesday, May 25, with the top eight teams after 72 holes. For a full schedule of events, click or tap here. The leaderboards can be found below. Team leaderboard Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard. Individual leaderboard Click or tap here to view the complete individual leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:30 am, May 23, 2021Results from Day 2 of the DI women's golf championshipThe second round of the 2021 DI women's golf championship is in the books. Stanford is in first place at 7-under after 36 holes of stroke play. Duke is four strokes behind at 3-under. Rachel Heck of Stanford leads all individual players at 8-under. Gina Kim of Duke and Lauren Hartlage of Louisville are both five strokes behind Heck at 3-under. .@rachelheck2020 coming off the course after a 67 (-5)‼️#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/OtdO3YkQdl— Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) May 22, 2021 Stroke play will continue tomorrow with the third round. The top 15 teams and top nine individuals (not on an advancing team) will then advance to final round of stroke play on Monday, May 24. Match play begins on Tuesday, May 25, with the top eight teams after 72 holes. For a full schedule of events, click or tap here. The leaderboards after Day 2 can be found below. Team leaderboard Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard. Individual leaderboard Click or tap here to view the complete individual leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:19 pm, May 22, 2021The second round of the 2021 DI women's golf championship is today Stanford Athletics The 2021 DI women's golf championship continues today with the second round. Texas has the lead at 1-over following the first round, while Stanford's Rachel Heck (above) leads all players at 3-under. After 54 holes, the top 15 teams and top nine individuals (not on an advancing team) will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday, May 24. That round will determine the top eight teams for match play, as well as an individual stroke play champion. Match play will run from Tuesday, May 25, to Wednesday, May 26. This year's championship is being played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. For a full schedule of events, click or tap here. Live scores for the 2021 championship can be found here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:30 am, May 22, 2021Results from Day 1 of the DI women's golf championship Texas Athletics On the first day of the 2021 DI women's golf championship we saw 24 teams and another 12 individuals hit the course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona for the first round of stroke play. Competition began with six teams teeing off at 9:30 a.m. ET. The full list of qualifying teams and individuals can be found here. The first round of the 2021 DI women's golf championship is complete. Texas is in first place at 1-over after the opening round. Oregon is only one stroke back, followed by Stanford at 3-over. Click or tap here to view the full team leaderboard. Rachel Heck of Stanford is first on the player leaderboard at 3-under. Kaitlyn Papp of Texas is in second place at 2-under, followed by a tie for third with Briana Chacon of Oregon and Elodie Chapelet of Baylor both at 1-under. There is a 14 way tie for fifth place on the player leaderboard. Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard. The first three days of the tournament will consist of 54 holes of stroke play. The top 15 teams and top nine individuals not on an advancing team will move on for a final day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play as well as an individual stroke play champion. For a full schedule of events, click or tap here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:19 am, May 13, 20212021 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced The field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined. Regional competitions were scheduled to be held May 10-12, with the top six teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advancing to the national championships from each of the four regional sites. Regional sites included Baton Rouge, La.; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; and Stanford, Calif. Because of over seven inches of rain in Baton Rouge since Monday, play at that regional was unable to be conducted as scheduled, with advancing teams and individuals determined by the original seeding used for selection to the 2021 championship. Of the 384 regional participants, 132 advanced to the finals. Click here for more information and to see the full field of championship qualifying teams and individuals. Arizona State will serve as the host of the championships and GOLF Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 24, 25 and 26. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:02 pm, April 28, 2021DI women's golf selections to be announced today Selections for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship will be announced today. Seventy-two teams and 24 individuals will be selected to compete at one of four regional championships. The championship is scheduled for May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club. Selections will be broadcast on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. ET. See championship history here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:51 pm, April 13, 2021The DI women's golf selections will be on GOLF Channel on April 28 Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos The 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship is scheduled for May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club. The championship selections will be made on Golf Channel on Wednesday, April 28. The broadcast time is TBD. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:43 pm, April 13, 2021 Duke beats out Wake Forest on a 20th hole tiebreaker to win the DI Women's Golf Championship 4:08 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:31 pm, April 13, 2021NCAA women’s golf individual and team champions from 1982 to todaySince 1982, the best women golfers from around the country have competed for the honor of being named an NCAA Champion. Five players who have won individual NCAA Championship have gone on to win 15 major championships on the LPGA Tour: Kathy Guadagnino (1985 U.S. Women’s Amateur), Pat Hurst (1998 ANA Inspiration), Annika Sorenstam (10 major championships), Grace Park (2004 ANA Inspiration), Stacy Lewis (2011 ANA Inspiration, 2013 Women’s British Open). 2018 and 2019 NCAA Champions Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi put on an incredible show during the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April 2019. Kupcho defeated Fassi in the final pairing to claim the win. MEN'S GOLF: All men's NCAA team and individual champions Below is a listing of all team and individual champions and the courses each year was played: Individual Champions *Won via a playoff % Stroke play portion shortened to three rounds # Tulsa’s participation in 1988 championships is vacated Year — Player, School (Winning score; Course) Stroke and Match Play Format 2019 — Maria Fassi, Arkansas% (211; Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR) 2018 — Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (280; Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK) 2017 — Monica Vaughn, Airzona State (275; Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL) 2016 — Virginia Elena Carta, Duke (272; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR) 2015 — Emma Talley, Alabama (285; The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL) Stroke play format 2014 — Doris Chen, USC (274; Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK) 2013 — Annie Park, USC (278; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA) 2012 — Chirapat Jao-Javanil, Oklahoma (282; Vanderbilt Legends Club, Nashville, TN) 2011 — Austin Ernst, LSU (281; Traditions Golf Course, College Station, TX) 2010 — Caroline Hedwall, Oklahoma State (276; Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC) 2009 — Maria Hernandez, Purdue (289; Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mill, MD) 2008 — Azahara Munoz, Arizona State (287*; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM) 2007 — Stacy Lewis, Arkansas (282; LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL) 2006 — Dewi Schreefel, USC (286; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH) 2005 — Anna Grzebien, Duke (286; Sunriver Resort, Meadows Course, Sunriver, OR) 2004 — Sarah Huarte, California (278; Auburn Golf Club, Auburn, AL) 2003 — Mikaela Parmlid, USC (297; Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN) 2002 — Virada Nirapathpongporn, Duke (279; Washington National Golf Club, Auburn, WA) 2001 — Candy Hannemann, Duke (285; LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL) 2000 — Jenna Daniels, Arizona (287; Trysting Tree Golf Course, Corvallis, OR) 1999 — Grace Park, Arizona State (212; Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK) 1998 — Jennifer Rosales, USC (279; University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI) 1997 — Heather Bowie, Texas (285; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH) 1996 — Marisa Baena, Arizona (296; Bel Air Country Club, Los Angeles, CA) 1995 — Kristel Mourgue d’Algue, Arizona State (283; Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC) 1994 — Emilee Klein, Arizona State (286; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR) 1993 — Charlotta Sorenstam, Texas (287; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA) 1992 — Vicki Goetze, Georgia (280; ASU Karsten Golf Course, Tempe, AZ) 1991 — Annika Sorenstam, Arizona (290; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH) 1990 — Susan Slaughter, Arizona (297; Cobblestone Park, Columbia, SC) 1989 — Pat Hurst, San Jose State (292; Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA) 1988 — Melissa McNamara, Tulsa# (287; NMSU Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM) 1987 — Caroline Keggi, New Mexico (289; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM) 1986 — Page Dunlap, Florida (2291; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH) 1985 — Danielle Ammaccapane, Arizona State (298; Amherst Golf Club, Amherst, MA) 1984 — Cindy Schreyer, Georgia (297; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA) 1983 — Penny Hammel, Miami (FL) (284; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA) 1982 — Kathy Baker, Tulsa (295, Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA) Team Champions *Won via a playoff # Tulsa’s participation in 1988 championships is vacated Stroke and Match Play Format 2019 — Duke (Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR) 2018 — Arizona (Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK) 2017 — Arizona State (Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL) 2016 — Washington (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR) 2015 — Stanford (The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL) Stroke play format 2014 — Duke (Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK) 2013 — Southern California (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA) 2012 — Alabama (Vanderbilt Legends Club, Nashville, TN) 2011 — UCLA (Traditions Golf Course, College Station, TX) 2010 — Purdue (Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC) 2009 — Arizona State (Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mill, MD) 2008 — Southern California (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM) 2007 — Duke (LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL) 2006 — Duke (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH) 2005 — Duke (Sunriver Resort, Meadows Course, Sunriver, OR) 2004 — UCLA (Auburn Golf Club, Auburn, AL) 2003 — Southern California (Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN) 2002 — Duke (Washington National Golf Club, Auburn, WA) 2001 — Georgia (LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL) 2000 — Arizona (Trysting Tree Golf Course, Corvallis, OR) 1999 — Duke (Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK) 1998 — Arizona State (University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI) 1997 — Arizona State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH) 1996 — Arizona (Bel Air Country Club, Los Angeles, CA) 1995 — Arizona State (Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC) 1994 — Arizona State (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR) 1993 — Arizona State (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA) 1992 — San Jose State (ASU Karsten Golf Course, Tempe, AZ) 1991 — UCLA* (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH) 1990 — Arizona State (Cobblestone Park, Columbia, SC) 1989 — San Jose State (Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA) 1988 — Tulsa# (NMSU Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM) 1987 — San Jose State (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM) 1986 — Florida (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH) 1985 — Florida (Amherst Golf Club, Amherst, MA) 1984 — Miami (FL) (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA) 1983 — TCU (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA) 1982 — Tulsa (Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link