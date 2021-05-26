Ole Miss wins 2021 DI women's college golf championship

Since 1982, the best women golfers from around the country have competed for the honor of being named an NCAA Champion.

Five players who have won individual NCAA Championship have gone on to win 15 major championships on the LPGA Tour: Kathy Guadagnino (1985 U.S. Women’s Amateur), Pat Hurst (1998 ANA Inspiration), Annika Sorenstam (10 major championships), Grace Park (2004 ANA Inspiration), Stacy Lewis (2011 ANA Inspiration, 2013 Women’s British Open).

2018 and 2019 NCAA Champions Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi put on an incredible show during the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April 2019. Kupcho defeated Fassi in the final pairing to claim the win.

Below is a listing of all team and individual champions and the courses each year was played:

Individual Champions

*Won via a playoff

% Stroke play portion shortened to three rounds

Year — Player, School (Winning score; Course)

Stroke and Match Play Format

2019 — Maria Fassi, Arkansas% (211; Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR)

2018 — Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (280; Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

2017 — Monica Vaughn, Airzona State (275; Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL)

2016 — Virginia Elena Carta, Duke (272; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

2015 — Emma Talley, Alabama (285; The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL)

Stroke play format

2014 — Doris Chen, USC (274; Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)

2013 — Annie Park, USC (278; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

2012 — Chirapat Jao-Javanil, Oklahoma (282; Vanderbilt Legends Club, Nashville, TN)

2011 — Austin Ernst, LSU (281; Traditions Golf Course, College Station, TX)

2010 — Caroline Hedwall, Oklahoma State (276; Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)

2009 — Maria Hernandez, Purdue (289; Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mill, MD)

2008 — Azahara Munoz, Arizona State (287*; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

2007 — Stacy Lewis, Arkansas (282; LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)

2006 — Dewi Schreefel, USC (286; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

2005 — Anna Grzebien, Duke (286; Sunriver Resort, Meadows Course, Sunriver, OR)

2004 — Sarah Huarte, California (278; Auburn Golf Club, Auburn, AL)

2003 — Mikaela Parmlid, USC (297; Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN)

2002 — Virada Nirapathpongporn, Duke (279; Washington National Golf Club, Auburn, WA)

2001 — Candy Hannemann, Duke (285; LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)

2000 — Jenna Daniels, Arizona (287; Trysting Tree Golf Course, Corvallis, OR)

1999 — Grace Park, Arizona State (212; Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)

1998 — Jennifer Rosales, USC (279; University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI)

1997 — Heather Bowie, Texas (285; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1996 — Marisa Baena, Arizona (296; Bel Air Country Club, Los Angeles, CA)

1995 — Kristel Mourgue d’Algue, Arizona State (283; Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)

1994 — Emilee Klein, Arizona State (286; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

1993 — Charlotta Sorenstam, Texas (287; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1992 — Vicki Goetze, Georgia (280; ASU Karsten Golf Course, Tempe, AZ)

1991 — Annika Sorenstam, Arizona (290; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1990 — Susan Slaughter, Arizona (297; Cobblestone Park, Columbia, SC)

1989 — Pat Hurst, San Jose State (292; Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1988 — Melissa McNamara, Tulsa# (287; NMSU Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1987 — Caroline Keggi, New Mexico (289; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1986 — Page Dunlap, Florida (2291; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1985 — Danielle Ammaccapane, Arizona State (298; Amherst Golf Club, Amherst, MA)

1984 — Cindy Schreyer, Georgia (297; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1983 — Penny Hammel, Miami (FL) (284; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1982 — Kathy Baker, Tulsa (295, Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

Team Champions

Stroke and Match Play Format

2019 — Duke (Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR)

2018 — Arizona (Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

2017 — Arizona State (Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL)

2016 — Washington (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

2015 — Stanford (The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL)