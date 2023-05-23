Live updates: 2023 DI women's golf championship

After three days of competition, the regional round of the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship has reached its end.

Thirty teams, five from each of the six regions, have qualified for the finals scheduled for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The five lowest team scores from the week came from the Pullman regional, where four teams shot better than 20-under. Stanford had both the best team and individual scores this week. Rose Zhang led the Cardinal with a score of -19 across three rounds, including an 8-under 64 in her round on Monday. As a team, Stanford combined for -49, good enough to win the Pullman regional by 17 shots. This strong round will send Stanford to the championship round, where they will look to defend their national championship from the 2022 season.

Arizona was another impressive team from the regional rounds. They shot a 7-under par on Wednesday to move from third to first and win the Raleigh Regional with a team score of 5-under.

Georgia defended their home course in the Athens Regional. The Bulldogs fought off a late push from South Carolina, which shot 6-under on the final day.

In the Westfield Regional, Mississippi State took down hearty competition from Oregon State, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Their Tuesday score of 275, 13 shots under par, was the primary reason for the advancement.

Pepperdine and SMU tied for tops in the San Antonio Regional. The Waves went 6-under on Wednesday to tie the Mustangs atop the leaderboard. Both will advance to Scottsdale along with Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and New Mexico.

The final winner from the week was Michigan State, which claimed the top spot in the Palm Beach Regional by three strokes with a team score of 8-over.

Here are the qualifiers for the finals:

Athens Regional Site:

Georgia South Carolina San Jose State Ole Miss Augusta



Individual:

Leon Takagi – Kent State

Palm Beach Gardens Regional Site:

Michigan State Duke Texas Northwestern LSU

Individual:

Sara Byrne – Miami (FL)

Pullman Regional Site:

Stanford Clemson Southern California Baylor Texas Tech

Individual:

Tiffany Le – UC Riverside

Raleigh Regional Site:

Arizona NC State Wake Forest TCU Florida State

Individual:

Dorota Zalewska – Chattanooga

San Antonio Regional Site:

Pepperdine SMU Oklahoma State Texas A&M New Mexico

Individual:

Camryn Carreon – UTSA

Westfield Regional Site:

Mississippi State Oregon State Vanderbilt Virginia Tulsa

Individual: