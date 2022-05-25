Stanford wins the 2022 DI women's golf championship

Last Updated 10:20 PM, May 25, 2022NCAA.comStanford wins the 2022 DI women's golf championshipShare Stanford wins the 2022 NCAA women's golf championship 10:53 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:10 am, May 26, 2022Stanford wins the 2022 DI women's golf championship The Stanford Cardinal have won its second national championship in program history with a 3-2 win over Oregon in the title match. The Cardinal become the first No. 1 seed to win the title since the championship switched to match play in 2015. They also became the first team since Arizona State in 2017 to win the team and individual championship in the same year. Stanford’s Brooke Seay and Aline Krauter were the first two off in the evening, and they both came away with wins on the 15th hole. Seay and Krauter also never trailed at any point in their matches. At one point, Krauter got out to a six-hole lead and Seay was up by five. Other than Oregon’s Tze-Han Lu, who won her match, only Briana Chacon led at one point in her match for the Ducks. Chacon was able to come up clutch and steal a point away on the 18th hole to make it 2-2. It all came down to Stanford's Rose Zhang and Oregon's Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen on hole 17 where Zhang was up 2. Zhang was able to close out Kibsgaard on 17 to win the national title. On that final hole, Kibsgaard was assessed a stroke-penalty for her push cart rolling over her ball prior to her second stroke. That gave Zhang a bit of breathing room in order to close it out. 8:36 pm, May 25, 2022
The 2022 DI women's golf championship match is underway
No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Oregon square off for the 2022 DI women's golf championship today at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Stanford's Brooke Seay and Oregon's Ching-Tzu Chen are the first two out on the course. The Cardinal are looking to win their first national title since 2015 and the Ducks are trying to claim the first in program history. The match can be watched live on Golf Channel starting at 5 p.m. ET. You can also follow live stats from the event here. Here are all the pairings for the championship match: 12:40 pm, May 25, 2022
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Oregon in the 2022 DI women's golf championship
Two will enter. One will emerge as a champion. The DI women's golf championship field has been whittled down to just two teams — No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Oregon. The two teams will face off in match play Wednesday afternoon beginning at 4:35 p.m. ET. Coverage of the finals can be watched live on the GOLF channel starting at 5 p.m. ET. Oregon toppled No. 3 Texas A&M, 4-1, on Tuesday afternoon to advance to its first final in program history. No. 1 Stanford bested No. 5 Auburn, 3-2, to seal an all Pac-12 final matchup. It also marks the first time in NCAA Women's match play history that the No. 1 and 2 seeds will meet in the final. OREGON IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL TITLE MATCH!!!! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4dj7rEcmjr — Oregon Women's Golf (@OregonWGolf) May 25, 2022 For Oregon, Briana Chacon and Ching-Tzu Chen closed out their matches on the 17th hole to win the first pair of points for their team. Hsin-Yu Lu clinched the match for Oregon with a par on 16. This was the second time on Tuesday that Lu was able to close out the match and help her team advance to the next round. Auburn didn't make it easy for the Cardinal. Two of the three matches Stanford won went down to the final two holes. Brooke Seay ultimately won the match for Stanford with a birdie on 18. Along with Seay, Aline Krauter won 2&1, while Rose Zhang was able to close out early with a 5&4 win. BROOKE AND ALINE WIN!! WE ARE GOING TO THE FINALS!!!!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/suFQ32F2ZR — Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) May 25, 2022 Stanford will look to become the first No. 1 seed to win the national championship since the format changed to match play in 2015. That year was also the last time the Cardinal won the DI women's golf national title. Click or tap here to keep up with Stanford vs. Oregon match play. Top shots from 2022 NCAA women's golf semifinals 1:40 am, May 25, 2022
Oregon, Stanford advance to the 2022 DI women's golf championship match
Stanford and Oregon will face off for the 2022 national championship. The Ducks took down Texas A&M 4-1-0 and Stanford defeated Auburn 3-2-0. This will be Oregon's first championship appearance and Stanford's sixth in program history. For Oregon, Briana Chacon and Ching-Tzu Chen closed out their matches on the 17th hole to win the first pair of points for their team. Hsin-Yu Lu clinched the match for Oregon with a par on 16. This was the second time on Tuesday that Lu was able to close out the match and help her team advance to the next round. In the three clinching matches, Chacon, Ching-Tzu and Lu trailed for a combined three holes. Those three won a total of 14 holes over the course of the semifinals. OREGON IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL TITLE MATCH!!!! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4dj7rEcmjr — Oregon Women's Golf (@OregonWGolf) May 25, 2022 Auburn didn't make it easy for the Cardinal. Two of the three matches Stanford won went down to the final two holes. Brooke Seay ultimately won the match for Stanford with a birdie on 18. Along with Seay, Aline Krauter won 2&1, while Rose Zhang was able to close out early with a 5&4 win. Stanford will look to become the first No. 1 seed to win the national championship since the format changed to match play in 2015. That year was also the last time the Cardinal won the DI women's golf national title. The two will compete for the national title Wednesday, May 25 starting at 4:35 p.m. ET. Tomorrow's action can be watched live on Golf Channel. CARO IS ALL OF US!!!! pic.twitter.com/SGQ1YFREbD — Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) May 25, 2022 Click or tap here to access all the scores and matchups from the day. Top shots from 2022 NCAA women's golf semifinals 9:00 pm, May 24, 2022
DI women's golf semifinals are underway The semifinal matchups for the DI women's golf championships are underway. The four teams left will battle it out for a spot in tomorrow's championship match. Here are the matchups for the semifinals: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 5 Auburn No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M Click or tap here to access live scores and matchups from match play. All of today's action can be watched live on Golf Channel.
6:32 pm, May 24, 2022
Stanford, Auburn move on to DI women's golf semifinals
Stanford and Auburn are the last two teams to advance to the semifinal round of the DI women's golf championship. The two will face off with one another while Oregon and Texas A&M battle it out on the other side of the bracket this evening at 5 p.m. ET. Although Stanford came into match play as the top team, featuring the last two individual champions, Georgia took them down to the wire. Rachel Heck and Brooke Seay closed won their matches on the final two holes of the day to claim the first two points for the Cardinal. This year's individual champ, Rose Zhang, wasn't able to get a point for her team as she dropped her match on the final hole to UGA's Candice Mahe. Stanford's final point came from Aline Krauter, who clinched the match on a nice two-putt on 17. The Cardinal are the first No. 1 seed to win in the quarterfinals since 2017. THE CLINCHER!!! Moving on!! 📊 » https://t.co/NtyOtczzhu 🎥 » @GolfChannel #GoStanford | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/kwhCVh0N9S — Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) May 24, 2022 Just like Texas A&M's win earlier, Auburn was able to advance thanks to winning the last pairing of this match. Mychael O'Berry was able to outlast Caroline Canales in a back-and-forth match to give her team the deciding point. Prior to the 16th hole of the match, neither player had more than a one-up lead. O'Berry was able to gain some separation with two left to play before closing it out. Click or tap here to access live scores and matchups from match play. All of today's action can be watched live on Golf Channel. Top shots from 2022 NCAA women's golf championship quarterfinals
5:50 pm, May 24, 2022
Oregon, Texas A&M advance to DI women's golf semifinals
Oregon and Texas A&M have punched their tickets to the semifinals of the 2022 DI women's golf tournament. The Ducks and Aggies will face one another in the next round starting shorty after all the quarterfinal matches have concluded. Oregon was the first team to clinch when Hsin-Yu Lu closed out her match over San Jose State's Louisa Carlbom on the 17th hole. Ching-Tzu Chen and Briana Chacon both closed out their matches before reaching the 16th hole. Oregon only dropped one match against the Spartans. Natasha Andrea Oon claimed the one match for her squad in the quarterfinals. CYNTHIA SENDS THE DUCKS TO THE SEMIFINALS!!! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/IYhXE6QmsI — Oregon Women's Golf (@OregonWGolf) May 24, 2022 Texas A&M needed extra holes to decide its match against Florida State. After both teams split the first four matches, Adela Cernousek was able to close out Beatrice Wallin on the 19th hole of the match. Cernousek was able to take the match with a two-putt after Wallin went in the bunker and could not get up and down to extend the match. WE ARE HEADING TO THE SEMIS ‼️ Adela wins the playoff and we will play Oregon 🤠#GigEm | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/uXIGwSQXqh — Texas A&M Women's Golf (@aggiewomensgolf) May 24, 2022 Click or tap here to access live scores and matchups from match play. All of today's action can be watched live on Golf Channel. 12:11 am, May 24, 2022
Match-play set, individual champ crowned in 2022 DI women's golf championship After four rounds of championship DI women's golf action, match-play is set and and individual champion has been crowned. The top eight teams advanced to match-play after 15 teams competed for the final spots, with nine teams within nine strokes of one another entering the day. Stanford maintained its lead throughout the day while Oregon and Texas A&M jostled for second-place over the final two holes. The Cardinal even had a hole in one! Stanford's Brooke Seay sinks hole-in-one at DI women's golf championships Things were close in the battle for the eight spot as LSU dropped from its spot in the top eight to start the day. Georgia took the final spot in match-play after shooting +2 today and +30 overall. In individual action, Stanford's Rose Zhang completed the wire-to-wire victory, finishing 6 under par. However, Zhang's win wasn't a lock throughout the day as she shot +3 in round four, allowing others like Texas A&M's Jennie Park to pull within three strokes, despite Park trailing by double-digit strokes to enter the day. Regardless, Zhang held on to win the 2022 DI women's golf individual title. She's the 10th freshman to ever win the women's individual title. Stanford's Rose Zhang becomes 10th freshman to win DI women's golf individual title
12:41 pm, May 23, 2022
Fourth round gets underway Monday The fourth round of the 2022 DI women's golf championship gets underway today, as 15 teams compete for eight spots in the next round. Stanford leads the pack even to par, while Oregon sits in second place at 9-over and Texas A&M in third at 13-over. LSU and San Jose State are tied for seventh place at 24-over. The teams in spots No. 9-15 will be fighting all day to get back into that coveted top-8 for match play. Click or tap here for team stats and leaderboard. Another thing Monday will bring is an individual champion. Stanford's Rose Zhang has a commanding lead at 9-under heading into today. Georgia's Jenny Bae and Oregon's Tze-Han Lin are both tied in second at 2-under. Click or tap here for individual stats and leaderboard.
2:15 am, May 23, 2022
Top 15 teams set for fourth round of 2022 DI women's golf championship
With the leaders already in the clubhouse, the fight for a spot in the top 15 spots didn't disappoint. At the end of Sunday's third round, it was determined that a playoff would be needed to decide the 15th team in the fourth round. South Carolina and Wake Forest were both tied at 39-over. For the playoff, each team would have one golfer play one hole between holes 14-18. The lowest combined score would move on to the next round. The Gamecocks came out on top by one stroke beating the Demon Deacons 22-23 in order to move on. Got some good news for y'all… We're moving on!!!!!!!!! 🏜🤙#Gamecocks🐔⛳️ // #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/7JhENiGxnm — Gamecock Women's Golf (@GamecockWGolf) May 23, 2022 Virginia was two strokes away from being apart of that playoff. Beth Lillie came up clutch down the stretch with two birdies on her final four holes to give her team the edge in order to claim a spot in the next round. All four of the Cavalier scores that counted on Sunday played the final hole at even-par or better, including an eagle from Amanda Sambach. Sambach with and eagle on 18 and @beth_lillie with this birdie on 18 to close the round strong for the Hoos! pic.twitter.com/oLSWr92ZTT — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) May 23, 2022 Looking towards Monday, the individual champion will be crowned after the conclusion of the fourth round. Stanford's Rose Zhang is looking to wire-to-wire as she leads at 9-under and seven strokes clear of the next team. In addition to the individual championship, the top eight teams round will qualify for the match-play portion of the championship on Monday. Fourteen strokes separate the Bears in 15th place from LSU and San Jose State who are tied for the final two spots at 24-over. There are nine teams within nine strokes of one another going into the final round of stroke play. Click or tap here for complete stats.
6:51 pm, May 22, 2022
Stanford remains in first after first wave of tee times in third round
At the end of Saturday, it seemed like Oregon had a chance to make the hunt for the top spot going into match play closer than most expected. The Cardinal widened that gap over the Ducks in round three shooting 5-under as a team to take a nine-stroke lead into Monday as of now. Rose Zhang, Rachel Heck and As it stands, there are teams tied or within two strokes of that final spot to make it to the fourth round. The teams currently on the bubble and some that could be there later include: San Jose State, Virginia, Texas, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, Purdue, South Carolina and Oklahoma State. Stanford still leads the team competition. About halfway through its third round, the Cardinal have played at 2-under as a team. Last year's individual champ Rachel Heck has surged back after a sluggish 78 in the first round with a second round at even-par and now is 2-under through eight. Stanford's Rose Zhang is still the individual leader, she sits at 1-over on her third round through the first seven holes. She is still at 5-under total for the tournament. Click or tap here to view live stats from the third round. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:31 pm, May 22, 2022Oregon, Arizona State, Georgia, Texas make moves in second round of championship; Day 3 continues SundayHalfway through the stroke-play portion of the 2022 DI women's golf championship, Stanford remains at the top of the leaderboard at 5-over. The Oregon Ducks (+9) were able to pick up four shots on the Cardinal and move into second place after starting the day eight back in seventh. Day three of the championship begins on Sunday. Click or tap here to track Sunday's Day 3 action. Arizona State (+16, T8) and Texas (+24, T11) moved up eight spots on the leaderboard on Saturday, while Georgia (+18, 10) picked up seven spaces. The Sun Devils and Southern California are tied for eighth and the final match-play spot with two rounds left to play. ASU's Ashley Menne and Texas' Bohyun Park finished the second round tied for the lowest round of the day at 4-under. Park is now tied for sixth and Menne sits at T16. Bo was on 🔥 today! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mL8r4u1KvN — Texas Women's Golf (@TexasWGolf) May 21, 2022 Everyone is still chasing Stanford's Rose Zhang. She shot 2-under to get down to 6-under for the tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:21 pm, May 21, 2022First-round leader Stanford shoots 5-over on Saturday Thanks to having two of the top five individuals through Friday's opening round at the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., Stanford was the 18-hole leader at 1-over, three strokes clear of second-place Texas A&M. The Cardinal's second round is now complete as Stanford shot a 4-over 292 on Saturday to put the Cardinal at 5-over through 36 holes. Texas A&M's 2-under start to the second round has allowed the Aggies to take the lead Saturday afternoon at 2-over at the time of this update. Stanford's Rose Zhang, the 18-hole individual leader, followed up her 4-under 68 on Friday with a 2-under 70 today. She's at 6-under, with Texas A&M's Zoe Slaughter (3-under; 3:25 p.m. ET tee time Saturday) in second. Stanford's Sadie Englemann, who was tied for third after Friday's first round, shot a 4-over 76 today to fall to 3-over, which is currently good for a tie for 38th overall. Click or tap here to view the current team leaderboard. The leader! Four birdies on the back for Rose! She’s 6-under for the tournament after a 2-under 70 today! » https://t.co/e1jjNNPurg#GoStanford | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/tGkofsP3l2 — Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) May 21, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:38 pm, May 21, 2022Day 2 of the DI women's golf championships is underway The first groups teed off at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT at the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., to start the second round on Saturday morning. Stanford (+1) took a three-stroke lead over Texas A&M (+4) into the second round after shooting an opening-round 289. Stanford's Rose Zhang is the 18-hole individual leader at 4-under. Just five players are below par after Friday and Stanford has two of them. Sadie Englemann is tied for third at 1-under. Twelve players shot an even-par 72 in the first round. Round 1 in the Battled the gusting winds all afternoon to grab the lead!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/hRBUKkXsIu — Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) May 21, 2022 Below is the team leaderboard through 18 holes, plus each team's tee times for Saturday. Click or tap here to view the current leaderboard. After 54 holes of stroke play, which conclude Sunday, the top 15 teams, along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team, will advance for one more day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams will compete in match play for the team national championship to be decided May 25. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +