Stanford wins the 2022 DI women's golf championship

The Stanford Cardinal have won its second national championship in program history with a 3-2 win over Oregon in the title match.

The Cardinal become the first No. 1 seed to win the title since the championship switched to match play in 2015. They also became the first team since Arizona State in 2017 to win the team and individual championship in the same year.

Stanford’s Brooke Seay and Aline Krauter were the first two off in the evening, and they both came away with wins on the 15th hole. Seay and Krauter also never trailed at any point in their matches. At one point, Krauter got out to a six-hole lead and Seay was up by five.

Other than Oregon’s Tze-Han Lu, who won her match, only Briana Chacon led at one point in her match for the Ducks. Chacon was able to come up clutch and steal a point away on the 18th hole to make it 2-2.

It all came down to Stanford's Rose Zhang and Oregon's Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen on hole 17 where Zhang was up 2. Zhang was able to close out Kibsgaard on 17 to win the national title. On that final hole, Kibsgaard was assessed a stroke-penalty for her push cart rolling over her ball prior to her second stroke. That gave Zhang a bit of breathing room in order to close it out.

Watch the clinching putt for Stanford's 2022 NCAA women's golf championship

Click here to see the final scores form the match.