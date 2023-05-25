Wake Forest wins the 2023 DI women's golf championship

By beating No. 5 Southern California, No. 3 Wake Forest wins the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf national title.

In the match play portion of the tournament, five players from each team competed in the national championship matches. Emilia Migliaccio, Rachel Kuehn and Lauren Walsh won their respective matches to clinch the first national title in program history for the Demon Deacons. Walsh took down USC's Brianna Navarossa in the day's anchor match a day after Navarrossa beat Rose Zhang, the individual national champion from Stanford.

Wake Forest finished third in the stroke play portion of this week's competition to qualify for the match play segment. On Tuesday, the Demon Deacons downed No. 6 Florida State and No. 7 Texas A&M to reach the national championship match, where they beat USC 3-1-0.

Here are the final scores from Wednesday's national championship match.