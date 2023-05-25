Wake Forest wins the 2023 DI women's golf championship
Wake Forest wins 2023 NCAA DI women's golf national championship
By beating No. 5 Southern California, No. 3 Wake Forest wins the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf national title.
In the match play portion of the tournament, five players from each team competed in the national championship matches. Emilia Migliaccio, Rachel Kuehn and Lauren Walsh won their respective matches to clinch the first national title in program history for the Demon Deacons. Walsh took down USC's Brianna Navarossa in the day's anchor match a day after Navarrossa beat Rose Zhang, the individual national champion from Stanford.
Wake Forest finished third in the stroke play portion of this week's competition to qualify for the match play segment. On Tuesday, the Demon Deacons downed No. 6 Florida State and No. 7 Texas A&M to reach the national championship match, where they beat USC 3-1-0.
Here are the final scores from Wednesday's national championship match.
What you need to know for the match play national championship
Wake Forest and Southern California will battle today for the 2023 DI women's golf national championship from Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Trojans are searching for their first title in a decade while the Demon Deacons have never won the national championship.
Here's Wednesday TV schedule:
- GOLF Channel – 4:30 p.m. ET
Wake Forest and Southern California advance to national title match
With semifinal match wins on Tuesday, Wake Forest and Stanford advance to a head-to-head championship match Wednesday afternoon.
No. 3 Wake Forest dominated their semifinal contest against No. 7 Texas A&M. The Demon Deacons got individual wins from Emilia Migliaccio, Mimi Rhodes and Rachel Kuehn to cruise into the finals. Wake Forest will compete for the first national championship in program history when they take the first tee at Grayhawk Golf Club on Wednesday.
In Tuesday's second match, No. 5 Southern California upset top-seeded Stanford on the back of Brianna Navarrosa. The California native stunned individual champion Rose Zhang with some clutch putting late in the round. In addition to Navarrosa, USC got wins from Christine Wang and Xin (Cindy) Kou. The Trojans will compete for the fourth national title in program history.
Here are the final scores from each of the semifinal matches.
Wake Forest-Texas A&M (3-0-0 WFU wins)
Southern California-Stanford (3-1-0 USC wins)
Four teams advance to semifinal match play at 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championships
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Stanford, Wake Forest, Southern California and Texas A&M each won morning quarterfinal matches to advance to the afternoon semifinal matches at the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club (6,386 yards/par 72). All four teams advanced with identical 3-1 wins over Pepperdine, Florida State, South Carolina and Texas, respectively.
In the semifinal matches taking place this afternoon, No. 1 seed and defending national champion, Stanford will face-off against No. 5 seed Southern California, while No. 3 seed Wake Forest will play against No. 7 seed Texas A&M. The Wake Forest-Texas A&M match tees off at 12:45 p.m. MT, followed by Stanford-Southern California at 1:35 p.m. MT.
Winners of the two matches will advance to the national championship match to be played Wednesday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. MT.
MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE (Times Local - MST)
Quarterfinals – Tuesday, May 23
- Match #1 - #7 Texas A&M def. #2 Texas, 3-1
- Match #2 - #3 Wake Forest def. #6 Florida State, 3-1
- Match #3 - #1 Stanford def. #8 Pepperdine, 3-1
- Match #4 - #5 Southern California def. #4 South Carolina, 3-1
Semifinals – Tuesday, May 23
- 12:45 p.m. – #3 Wake Forest def. #7 Texas A&M, 3-0-0
- 1:35 p.m. – #1 Stanford vs. #5 Southern California
- GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT
Championship – Wednesday, May 24
- 1:35 p.m. – Match #7 (winners of match #5 and #6)
- GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT
Team match play continues today
The top eight teams were determined yesterday to continue on to match play. Below is the schedule for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship on May 23-24.
MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE (Eastern)
Quarterfinals - Tuesday, May 23
- Match #1: #7 Texas A&M def. #2 Texas, 3-1
- Match #2: #3 Wake Forest def. #6 Florida State, 3-1
- Match #3: #1 Stanford 3-1 def. #8 Pepperdine, 3-1
- Match #4: #5 Southern California def. #4 South Carolina, 3-1
Semifinals - Tuesday, May 23
- 2:45 p.m.
- Match #5: #3 Wake Forest vs. #7 Texas A&M
- 3:35 p.m.
- Match #6: #1 Stanford vs. #5 Southern California
- GOLF Channel – 4 to 8 p.m. ET
Championship - Wednesday, May 24
- 3:35 p.m.
- Match #7 (winners of match #5 and #6)
- GOLF Channel – 4 to 8 p.m. ET
Rose Zhang wins back-to-back individual national championships
With a 10-under 278 in the NCAA DI women's golf championship, Stanford's Rose Zhang becomes the individual 2023 national champion.
Zhang defends her title from the 2022 tournament to become the first ever back-to-back NCAA champion. Zhang has been the number one ranked golfer in the nation throughout the majority of her two years at Stanford, and has backed it up as a two-time national champion. This tournament win was her eighth of the year, tying the most in a single season in NCAA history.
In this year's tournament, Zhang's best round came on day two, where she posted a 5-under 67 to jump into contention. Zhang trailed by two shots entering Monday's final round, but her 4-under 68 helped her surpass Lucia Lopez-Ortega, who started at 8-under par, and Catherine Park, who opened at 10-under par. Zhang beat both players by one stroke.
Stanford, Texas, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Southern California, Florida State, Texas A&M and Pepperdine advance to Tuesday match play.
Individual champ, match-play teams to be decided Monday
An individual champion will be decided today Monday, May 22, the final day of stroke play in NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club. In addition to an individual champion, Monday will also determine the top-eight teams that get seed for match-play held on Tuesday and Wednesday
Where things stand
Southern California's Catherine Park leads all individuals, shooting -10 so far through the tournament. Park has a two-stroke lead over San Jose State's Lucia Lopez-Ortega in second place. If Park holds on to win, she'll become the sixth USC player to win a NCAA Women’s Individual Golf Championship and the first since Doris Chen in 2014.
Entering the final round, the individual championship on Monday will include nine additional players who are not on the top 15 teams that qualified for the final day of stroke play competition.
Defending champion Stanford leads all teams on the team leaderboard at 13-under (851 total). That's a seven-shot lead over Wake Forest and Texas who are both at 6-under (858 total) for the championship. Today, the field gets cuts to 15 teams for the final round of stroke play.
The DI women's golf finals are underway
The nation's top 30 women's golf teams descend on Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona for the national finals. In addition to the 30 teams, six individuals will compete for the individual national title this week in Arizona.
Here's what you need to know for this week's action.
Format:
All 30 teams, as well as the six individuals, will play 54 holes of stroke play from Friday, May 19-Sunday, May 21. From there, the top individuals and teams will compete on a fourth day of stroke play on Monday, May 22. This additional day will determine the individual national champion and the top eight teams, which will move to the match play competition.
The match play format will last two days. Over the course of those two days, the first team to win three matches will be crowned the national champion, and all scores will be finalized at this moment.
Competing teams
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- San Jose State
- Ole Miss
- Augusta
- Michigan State
- Duke
- Texas
- Northwestern
- LSU
- Stanford
- Clemson
- Southern California
- Baylor
- Texas Tech
- Arizona
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- TCU
- Florida State
- Pepperdine
- SMU
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- New Mexico
- Mississippi State
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia
- Tulsa
Competing individuals
- Leon Takagi – Kent State
- Sara Byrne – Miami (FL)
- Tiffany Le – UC Riverside
- Dorota Zalewska – Chattanooga
- Camryn Carreon – UTSA
- Isabella McCauley – Minnesota
Regionals are complete in the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship
After three days of competition, the regional round of the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship has reached its end.
Thirty teams, five from each of the six regions, have qualified for the finals scheduled for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The five lowest team scores from the week came from the Pullman regional, where four teams shot better than 20-under. Stanford had both the best team and individual scores this week. Rose Zhang led the Cardinal with a score of -19 across three rounds, including an 8-under 64 in her round on Monday. As a team, Stanford combined for -49, good enough to win the Pullman regional by 17 shots. This strong round will send Stanford to the championship round, where they will look to defend their national championship from the 2022 season.
Arizona was another impressive team from the regional rounds. They shot a 7-under par on Wednesday to move from third to first and win the Raleigh Regional with a team score of 5-under.
Georgia defended their home course in the Athens Regional. The Bulldogs fought off a late push from South Carolina, which shot 6-under on the final day.
In the Westfield Regional, Mississippi State took down hearty competition from Oregon State, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Their Tuesday score of 275, 13 shots under par, was the primary reason for the advancement.
Pepperdine and SMU tied for tops in the San Antonio Regional. The Waves went 6-under on Wednesday to tie the Mustangs atop the leaderboard. Both will advance to Scottsdale along with Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and New Mexico.
The final winner from the week was Michigan State, which claimed the top spot in the Palm Beach Regional by three strokes with a team score of 8-over.
Here are the qualifiers for the finals:
Athens Regional Site:
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- San Jose State
- Ole Miss
- Augusta
Individual:
- Leon Takagi – Kent State
Palm Beach Gardens Regional Site:
- Michigan State
- Duke
- Texas
- Northwestern
- LSU
Individual:
- Sara Byrne – Miami (FL)
Pullman Regional Site:
- Stanford
- Clemson
- Southern California
- Baylor
- Texas Tech
Individual:
- Tiffany Le – UC Riverside
Raleigh Regional Site:
- Arizona
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- TCU
- Florida State
Individual:
- Dorota Zalewska – Chattanooga
San Antonio Regional Site:
- Pepperdine
- SMU
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- New Mexico
Individual:
- Camryn Carreon – UTSA
Westfield Regional Site:
- Mississippi State
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia
- Tulsa
Individual:
- Isabella McCauley – Minnesota
Schedule, scores for the DI women's golf championship
The 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship begins with regionals May 8-10 across the nation. Here's a list of the regionals and links to live results.
After regionals, action continues with the finals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 19-24.
This is the Golf Channel broadcast schedule for the finals at Grayhawk (all times ET):
- 5 p.m. on May 22: Final round/individual stroke play
- Noon and 5 p.m. on May 23: Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches
- 5 p.m. on May 24: National championship team match
2023 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced
The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.
Regional play will take place May 8-10 at six regional sites, with a total of 396 student-athletes competing. All six regional sites will have 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional site, 156 student-athletes total, will advance to play in the national championships to be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Championship play will be hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds, with the final three days of the championships televised live by the GOLF Channel.
Women's golf championship history
Here's a look at all the past champions in women's college golf.
