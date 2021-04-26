2021 DII women's golf championships: Selections, schedule, live updates

Central Missouri Athletics

On Monday, the NCAA announced the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2021 DII women's golf championships.

The regional competition will be conducted May 3-5. The top three teams and the top three individuals not with a team from each super regional will advance to the finals.

In total, 72 participants will advance the finals, which will be held May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.