2022 NCAA DII women's golf championship: Committee announces selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II women’s golf championships.

The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 2-4. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regionals are as follows:

Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals

East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals

South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals

West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals.

All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central) and five (east, south and west) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships.

The championships will be held May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98.

The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following Regionals.

Central Regional

Hot Springs Country Club

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Host: Henderson State University

Teams:

1. Rogers State

2. Henderson State [Great American Conference]

3. Central Missouri

4. Central Oklahoma

5. Arkansas Tech

6. Nebraska-Kearney [Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association]

7. Northeastern State

8. Augustana (South Dakota) [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]

9. Southwestern Oklahoma State

Individuals:

1. Brenda Sanchez, Harding

2. Maggie Veenendall, Sioux Falls

3. Morgan Brasser, Fort Hays State

4. Allycia Gan, Missouri Western

5. Chiara Stuaro, Arkansas-Monticello

6. Alicia Martinez, Harding

East Regional

Shoal Creek Golf Club

Kansas City, Missouri

Host: William Jewell College and Kansas City Sports Commission

Teams:

1. Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference]

2. UIndy [Great Lakes Valley Conference]

3. Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

4. Missouri-St. Louis

5. Tiffin

6. Lindenwood

7. Northwood

8. Franklin Pierce [Northeast-10 Conference]

9. Wayne State (Michigan)

10. Lewis

11. McKendree

12. Saginaw Valley State

13. Ferris State

14. Gannon [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]

15. Wheeling [Mountain East Conference]

Individuals:

1. Christina Williams, Malone

2. Madison Ardelean, Walsh

3. Frida Hammarlund, William Jewell

4. Emma McCloskey, Trevecca Nazarene

5. Madison DeRousse, Illinois Springfield

6. Annie Pietila, Northern Michigan

South Regional

Grande Oaks Golf Club

Davie, Florida

Host: Nova Southeastern University

Teams:

1. Lynn

2. Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference]

3. Barry [Sunshine State Conference]

4. Nova Southeastern

5. Limestone

6. Rollins

7. Lee

8. University of Tampa

9. Saint Leo

10. Columbus State [Peach Belt Conference]

11. UNC Pembroke [Conference Carolinas]

12. West Florida [Gulf South Conference]

Individuals:

1. Ainsley Cowart, West Georgia

2. Madeline Anathasane, North Georgia

3. Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman

4. Hannah Stephenson, Lander

5. Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate

6. Megan Robb, Lenoir-Rhyne

West Regional

Brookside Golf and Country Club

Stockton, California

Host: California Collegiate Athletic Association and Visit Stockton

Teams:

1. Dallas Baptist University [Lone Star Conference]

2. West Texas A&M

3. Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association]

4. Texas A&M International

5. Biola [Pacific West Conference]

6. Cal State Monterey Bay

7. Texas A&M-Commerce

8. St. Mary’s (Texas)

9. Arkansas-Fort Smith

10. Cal State East Bay

11. Colorado Christian [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference]

12. Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

1. Iona Roska, Cameron

2. Claire Shubin, Dominican (California)

3. Morgan Sjoerdsmann, Cal State LA

4. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art

5. Samantha Cabunag, Sonoma State

6. Lexi Nielsen, Sonoma State

For more information about the 2022 NCAA Division II women's golf championships, log on to NCAA.com.