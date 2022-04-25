2022 NCAA DII women's golf championship: Committee announces selections

Last Updated 4:22 PM, April 25, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DII women's golf championship: Committee announces selectionsShare See the birdie putt that clinched DBU's DII women's golf national championship 0:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:17 pm, April 25, 2022NCAA DII women's golf committee announces 2022 championship field INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II women’s golf championships. The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 2-4. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regionals are as follows: Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals. All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central) and five (east, south and west) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships. The championships will be held May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98. The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following Regionals. Central Regional Hot Springs Country Club Hot Springs, Arkansas Host: Henderson State University Teams: 1. Rogers State 2. Henderson State [Great American Conference] 3. Central Missouri 4. Central Oklahoma 5. Arkansas Tech 6. Nebraska-Kearney [Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association] 7. Northeastern State 8. Augustana (South Dakota) [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] 9. Southwestern Oklahoma State Individuals: 1. Brenda Sanchez, Harding 2. Maggie Veenendall, Sioux Falls 3. Morgan Brasser, Fort Hays State 4. Allycia Gan, Missouri Western 5. Chiara Stuaro, Arkansas-Monticello 6. Alicia Martinez, Harding East Regional Shoal Creek Golf Club Kansas City, Missouri Host: William Jewell College and Kansas City Sports Commission Teams: 1. Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] 2. UIndy [Great Lakes Valley Conference] 3. Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] 4. Missouri-St. Louis 5. Tiffin 6. Lindenwood 7. Northwood 8. Franklin Pierce [Northeast-10 Conference] 9. Wayne State (Michigan) 10. Lewis 11. McKendree 12. Saginaw Valley State 13. Ferris State 14. Gannon [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] 15. Wheeling [Mountain East Conference] Individuals: 1. Christina Williams, Malone 2. Madison Ardelean, Walsh 3. Frida Hammarlund, William Jewell 4. Emma McCloskey, Trevecca Nazarene 5. Madison DeRousse, Illinois Springfield 6. Annie Pietila, Northern Michigan South Regional Grande Oaks Golf Club Davie, Florida Host: Nova Southeastern University Teams: 1. Lynn 2. Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference] 3. Barry [Sunshine State Conference] 4. Nova Southeastern 5. Limestone 6. Rollins 7. Lee 8. University of Tampa 9. Saint Leo 10. Columbus State [Peach Belt Conference] 11. UNC Pembroke [Conference Carolinas] 12. West Florida [Gulf South Conference] Individuals: 1. Ainsley Cowart, West Georgia 2. Madeline Anathasane, North Georgia 3. Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman 4. Hannah Stephenson, Lander 5. Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate 6. Megan Robb, Lenoir-Rhyne West Regional Brookside Golf and Country Club Stockton, California Host: California Collegiate Athletic Association and Visit Stockton Teams: 1. Dallas Baptist University [Lone Star Conference] 2. West Texas A&M 3. Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association] 4. Texas A&M International 5. Biola [Pacific West Conference] 6. Cal State Monterey Bay 7. Texas A&M-Commerce 8. St. Mary's (Texas) 9. Arkansas-Fort Smith 10. Cal State East Bay 11. Colorado Christian [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] 12. Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference] Individuals: 1. Iona Roska, Cameron 2. Claire Shubin, Dominican (California) 3. Morgan Sjoerdsmann, Cal State LA 4. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art 5. Samantha Cabunag, Sonoma State 6. Lexi Nielsen, Sonoma State For more information about the 2022 NCAA Division II women's golf championships, log on to NCAA.com.

Everything you need to know for the 2022 DII women's golf selections

The 2022 DII women's golf championship field will be announced Monday, April 25 here on NCAA.com. When: Monday, April 25 Where: NCAA.com This year's championship will feature 48 teams and 24 individuals going into the regional round. The top five teams in the east, south and west regions, the top 3 in the central along with the top two individuals from each region not on these teams will move on to the championship at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. Regional competition is set for May 2-4 across four locations: Davie, Florida; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Stockton, California. The finals will be held May 10-14.

Complete DII women's golf championship history

In 2021, DBU won its first DII women's golf national championship. The Patriots became the second program outside the state of Florida to win a DII women's golf national title. Here is the complete history of the DII women's golf national championship: YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 DBU Kenny Trapp 2*** Lynn 2*** Dearborn, Mich. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Florida Tech Chris Saltmarsh 4** Cal State San Marco 1** West Palm Beach, Fla. 2018 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,157 California Baptist 1,195 Houston, Tx. 2017 Barry Shannon Sykora 1,222 DBU 1,223 Findlay, Ohio 2016 Rollins Julie Garner 1,173 Indianapolis 1,182 Denver, Colo. 2015 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,212 Rollins 1,217 Allendale, Mich. 2014 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,164 Barry 1,193 Conover, N.C. 2013 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,187 Nova Southeastern 1,190 Daytona Beach, Fla. 2012 Nova Southeastern Amanda Brown 1,234 Florida Southern 1,254 Shelbyville, Ky. 2011 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,157 Rollins 1,185 Allendale, Mich. 2010 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,180 Rollins 1,180 Mesa, Ariz. 2009 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,230 Grand Valley State 1,230 Findlay, Ohio 2008 Rollins Julie Garner 1,181 Nova Southeastern 1,181 Houston 2007 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,188 Rollins 1,188 West Florida 2006 *Rollins Julie Garner 919 Ferris State 919 Grand Valley State 2005 Rollins Julie Garner 1,185 Grand Valley State 1,185 Western New Mexico 2004 Rollins Julie Garner 1,196 Ferris State/Florida Southern 1,196 Orlando, Fla. 2003 Rollins Julie Garner 1,237 Florida Southern 1,237 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2002 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,234 Barry 1,234 Grand Valley State 2001 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,250 Rollins 1,250 Rock Hill, S.C. 2000 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,259 Rollins 1,259 Lone Star Conference ***Won by tie-breaker **Tournament format changed to head-to-head medal play * Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather * From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship