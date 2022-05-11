Scores, updates from the DII women's golf championship

Last Updated 9:06 AM, May 11, 2022NCAA.comScores, updates from the DII women's golf championshipShare See the birdie putt that clinched DBU's DII women's golf national championship 0:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:57 pm, May 11, 2022First through fifth place separated by just four strokes The top five teams in the leaderboard at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., are separated by just one stroke apiece. Anderson (SC) (+7), Dallas Baptist (+8), Lee (+9), Lynn (+10) and Barry (+11) sit in first through fifth place after Tuesday, respectively, setting up for a pivotal second round. Here's the team leaderboard entering the second round, which is scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m. ET. Colorado Christian's Faith Kilgore and Lee's Alex Naumovski share the individual lead after each player shot an opening-round, 3-underr 69 on Tuesday. Six players are under par after the first round. Click or tap here to view the latest team and individual leaderboards.
Anderson (SC) leads after Tuesday's first round Anderson (SC) is ahead, but it's bunched up near the top after the first day of the DII women's golf championship. Anderson shot a 7-over 295, placing it one ahead of DBU (+8). But Lee University (+9), Lynn (+10) and Barry (+11) are among those not far back. Individually, three players shot a 3-under 69 to top the field: Colorado College's Faith Kilgore, Lee University's Alex Naumovski and Academy of Art's Anahi Servin (participating as an individual). Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard and here for the individual leaderboard.
DII Women's Golf Championships start today Today marks the start of the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., hosted by the University of North Georgia. There are 98 competitors in the five-day championship, including the top three teams in the central region, and the top five teams in the east, south and west regions, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships. Click or tap here to view the latest team leaderboard and here for the individual leaderboard.
Here are the teams advancing to the DII championships INDIANAPOLIS — Included below is a list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia and hosted by the University of North Georgia. The top three teams in the central region, and the top five teams in the east, south and west regions, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships for a total of 98 participants. The following teams and individuals will participate in the championships. Central Region Teams: 1. Henderson State: +18 2. Central Missouri: +42 3. Rogers State: +49 Central Region Individuals: 1. Susana Olivares, Central Oklahoma: +3 2. Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech: +8 East Region Teams: 1. Findlay: +21 2. UIndy: +48 3. Tiffin: +64 4. Grand Valley State: +69 5. Missouri-St. Louis: +72 East Region Individuals: 1. Christina Williams, Malone: +8 2. Ines Dorado, Northwood: +10 South Region Teams: 1. Lynn: +37 2. Limestone University: +37 3. Lee University: +43 4. Anderson University: +44 5. Barry University: +46 South Region Individuals: 1. Hannah Stephenson, Lander: +8 2. Francesca Santoni, Saint Leo: +9 West Region Teams: 1. Dallas Baptist University: E 2. Colorado Christian University: +9 3. Texas A&M International: +11 4. Texas A&M-Commerce: +18 5. West Texas A&M: +19 West Region Individuals: 1. Drishti Karumbaya, Cal State East Bay: -3 2. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art: -2 Click or tap here to view the complete regional scoreboards from Golfstat.
Two playoffs in South Regional see Lynn win title, Barry advance The South Regional was the most competitive of the four 2022 NCAA DII women's golf regionals as two playoffs were required on Wednesday, as Lynn defeated Limestone in an aggregate playoff to win the South Regional title, while Barry topped Saint Leo to claim the fifth spot in the South Regional to advance to the 2022 NCAA DII Women's Golf Championships at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., for the championships, which will take place May 10-14. Here are the five teams that advanced: Lynn: +37 Limestone University: +37 Lee University: +43 Anderson University: +44 Barry University: +46 The top individual finisher who isn't a member of one of those five teams was Hannah Stephenson of Lander University, who finished at eight-over. Click or tap here to view the complete scoreboard.
Findlay runs away with East Regional title With a three-day team score of a 21-over 873, Findlay won the 2022 NCAA DII women's golf East Regional by 27 strokes over second-place UIndy (+48). Third-place Tiffin (+64) was 45 shots back. The top five teams — the three mentioned, plus Grand Valley State (+69) and Missouri-St. Louis (+72) will advance to Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., for the championships, which will take place May 10-14. Additionally, the top two individuals players who aren't a part of one of those five teams will advance. Malone University's Christina Williams (+8), who finished tied for sixth, was the top individual finisher from another school. Click or tap here to view the complete scoreboard from the East Regional.
Dallas Baptist wins West Regional, five schools advance Thanks to an impressive team score of a 6-under 282 on Wednesday, a six-stroke improvement compared to any team score from Monday or Tuesday, Dallas Baptist won the 2022 NCAA DII women's golf West Regional with an even-par 864. The top five teams in the West Regional, plus the top two individuals who don't play for one of those five qualifying teams, will advance to the 2022 NCAA DII Women's Golf Championships, which will be held at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., from May 10-14. Here are the teams that finished in the top five and the individuals who weren't on one of those five teams and who finished in the top two: Teams Dallas Baptist University: E Colorado Christian University: +9 Texas A&M International: +11 Texas A&M-Commerce: +18 West Texas A&M: +19 Individuals Drishti Karumbaya, Cal State East Bay: -3 (fourth overall) Anahi Servin, Academy of Art: -2 (tied for fifth overall) Click or tap here to view the final leaderboard from the West Regional.
Henderson State, Central Missouri, Rogers State advance from Central Regional With a Wednesday team score of a 5-over 293, Henderson State won the DII women's golf Central Regional with a three-day score of 18-over. Henderson State, along with Central Missouri (+42) and Rogers State (+49), will advance to the 2022 NCAA DII Women's Golf Championships, which will be held at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., from May 10-14. The top two individuals from the Central Regional who aren't members of one of the three qualifying teams will also move on to the women's golf championships: Susana Olivares, Central Oklahoma: +3 | tied for second overall Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech: +8 | tied for fifth overall Click or tap here to view the final scoreboard from the Central Regional at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Ark.
Why the South Regional is full of intrigue on the final dayWednesday, May 4, marks the final day of regional competition prior to the 2022 NCAA DII Women's Golf Championships and while championship berths are at stake in all four regionals, the South Regional is full of intrigue in ways the other three regionals can't match, at least entering the day. The top five teams in the East, South and West Regionals (and the top three teams in the Central Regional), plus the top two individuals from each regional, will head to Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia for the championships, which take place May 10-14. Well, early in the third and final day of regional competition, the third through ninth-place teams in the South Regional are separated by just nine strokes at Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Florida, meaning more than half of the schools in the 12-team field could individually hope to make the 2022 NCAA Championships with a strong performance on Wednesday. Here are the complete standings early on in Day 2: Nova Southeastern and Lynn, both 35-over, are tied for third, two strokes ahead of fifth-place Saint Leo, which only leads the University of Tampa by one stroke and Lee University by three strokes. Even ninth-place Barry (+44) could make a run on the final day. Click or tap here to view the latest scoreboard from the South Regional.
Regional competition concludes today Regional competition concludes Wednesday, May 4. The top three teams in the Central Regional and five in the East, South and West Regionals, plus the top two individuals from each regional, will head to Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia for the championships. Those will take place May 10-14. Here are the leaders in each regional heading into Wednesday. Click or tap on the name of a regional to view the complete scoreboard. Central Regional: Henderson State (+13) holds a 12-stroke lead over Central Missouri. East Regional: Findlay (+14) is 20 strokes up on UIndy. South Regional: Anderson University (+21) is two strokes ahead of Limestone University. West Regional: Texas A&M International (+4) holds a two-stroke lead over Dallas Baptist.
Two schools are just one stroke off cut line in the East and South Regionals The regional competition that leads to the 2022 NCAA DII Women's Golf Championships will conclude on Wednesday, May 4, and the final day is setting up for tight competition. The top three teams in the Central Regional and five in the East, South and West Regionals, along with the top two individuals from each regional, will move on to the championships from May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. After Tuesday's action, fourth-place Arkansas Tech (+31) sits just one stroke behind Rogers State in the Central Regional and sixth-place Lynn (+32) is only one stroke behind fifth-place Barry in the South Regional. In the East Regional, sixth-place Missouri-St. Louis (+54) is four strokes behind Lindenwood, and in the West Regional, sixth-place Cal State East Bay (+22) is six strokes back of fifth place. Here are the leaders in each regional after Tuesday's competition. Click or tap on the name of a regional to view the complete scoreboard. Central Regional: Henderson State (+13) holds a 12-stroke lead over Central Missouri. East Regional: Findlay (+14) is 20 strokes up on UIndy. South Regional: Anderson University (+21) is two strokes ahead of Limestone University. West Regional: Texas A&M International (+4) holds a two-stroke lead over Dallas Baptist.
Day 2: DII women's golf regional action continues The NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships regional action continues with Day 2 on Tuesday, May 3. Here are the regional leaders entering Day 2: Central Regional: Rogers State U. (+8) holds a four-stroke lead over Arkansas Tech East Regional: Findlay (+8) holds a 13-stroke lead over UIndy South Regional: Lynn (+11) holds a one-stroke lead over Anderson University and Saint Leo West Regional: Texas A&M International (+1) holds a four-stroke lead over Texas A&M-Commerce Click or tap on a regional above to view the latest scoreboard. The three-round regional is May 2-4 at its respective sites, ending on Wednesday. The top three teams in the Central Regional and five in the East, South and West Regionals, along with the top two individuals from each regional will move on to the championships from May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.
2022 DII women's golf regionals begin Monday The 2022 DII women's golf regional round is underway this morning. 48 teams and 24 individuals across four regional sites will compete for the chance to make it to the 2022 DII women's golf championships. The three-round regional will run from May 2-4 at its respective sites. The top three teams in the central and five in the east, south and west along with the top two individuals from each regional will move on to the championships. Click the links below to follow live stats from each regional: Central East South West
NCAA DII women's golf committee announces 2022 championship field INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II women's golf championships. The NCAA Division II women's golf regional competition will be conducted May 2-4. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regional are as follows: Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals. All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central) and five (east, south and west) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships. The championships will be held May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98. The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following Regionals. Central Regional Hot Springs Country Club Hot Springs, Arkansas Host: Henderson State University Teams: 1. Rogers State 2. Henderson State [Great American Conference] 3. Central Missouri 4. Central Oklahoma 5. Arkansas Tech 6. Nebraska-Kearney [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association] 7. Northeastern State 8. Augustana (South Dakota) [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] 9. Southwestern Oklahoma State Individuals: 1. Brenda Sanchez, Harding 2. Maggie Veenendall, Sioux Falls 3. Morgan Brasser, Fort Hays State 4. Allycia Gan, Missouri Western 5. Chiara Sturaro, Arkansas-Monticello 6. Alicia Martinez, Harding East Regional Shoal Creek Golf Club Kansas City, Missouri Host: William Jewell College and Kansas City Sports Commission Teams: 1. Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] 2. UIndy [Great Lakes Valley Conference] 3. Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] 4. Missouri-St. Louis 5. Tiffin 6. Lindenwood 7. Northwood 8. Franklin Pierce [Northeast-10 Conference] 9. Wayne State (Michigan) 10. Lewis 11. McKendree 12. Saginaw Valley State 13. Ferris State 14. Gannon [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] 15. Wheeling [Mountain East Conference] Individuals: 1. Christina Williams, Malone 2. Madison Ardelean, Walsh 3. Frida Hammarlund, William Jewell 4. Emma McCloskey, Trevecca Nazarene 5. Madison DeRousse, Illinois Springfield 6. Annie Pietila Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference] 3. Barry [Sunshine State Conference] 4. Nova Southeastern 5. Limestone 6. Rollins 7. Lee 8. University of Tampa 9. Saint Leo 10. Columbus State [Peach Belt Conference] 11. UNC Pembroke [Conference Carolinas] 12. West Florida [Gulf South Conference] Individuals: 1. Ainsley Cowart, West Georgia 2. Madeline Anathasane, North Georgia 3. Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman 4. Hannah Stephenson, Lander 5. Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate 6. Megan Robb, Lenoir-Rhyne West Regional Brookside Golf and Country Club Stockton, California Host: California Collegiate Athletic Association and Visit Stockton Teams: 1. Dallas Baptist University [Lone Star Conference] 2. West Texas A&M 3. Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association] 4. Texas A&M International 5. Biola [Pacific West Conference] 6. Cal State Monterey Bay 7. Texas A&M-Commerce 8. St. Mary’s (Texas) 9. Arkansas-Fort Smith 10. Cal State East Bay 11. Colorado Christian [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] 12. Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference] Individuals: 1. Iona Roska, Cameron 2. Claire Shubin, Dominican (California) 3. Morgan Sjoerdsma, Cal State LA 4. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art 5. Samantha Cabunag, Sonoma State 6. Lexi Nielsen, Sonoma State For more information about the 2022 NCAA Division II women's golf championships, log on to NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:35 pm, April 23, 2022Everything you need to know for the 2022 DII women's golf selections The 2022 DII women's golf championship field will be announced Monday, April 25 here on NCAA.com. When: Monday, April 25 Where: NCAA.com This year's championship will feature 48 teams and 24 individuals going into the regional round. The top five teams in the east, south and west regions, the top 3 in the central along with the top two individuals from each region not on these teams will move on to the championship at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. Regional competition is set for May 2-4 across four locations: Davie, Florida; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Stockton, California. The finals will be held May 10-14. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +