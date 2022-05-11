Scores, updates from the DII women's golf championship

The top five teams in the leaderboard at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., are separated by just one stroke apiece. Anderson (SC) (+7), Dallas Baptist (+8), Lee (+9), Lynn (+10) and Barry (+11) sit in first through fifth place after Tuesday, respectively, setting up for a pivotal second round.

Here's the team leaderboard entering the second round, which is scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Colorado Christian's Faith Kilgore and Lee's Alex Naumovski share the individual lead after each player shot an opening-round, 3-underr 69 on Tuesday. Six players are under par after the first round.

Click or tap here to view the latest team and individual leaderboards.