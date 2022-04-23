2022 NCAA DII women's golf championship: Selection date, tournament schedule

Last Updated 3:06 PM, April 23, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DII women's golf championship: Selection date, tournament scheduleShare See the birdie putt that clinched DBU's DII women's golf national championship 0:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:35 pm, April 23, 2022Everything you need to know for the 2022 DII women's golf selections The 2022 DII women's golf championship field will be announced Monday, April 25 here on NCAA.com. When: Monday, April 25 Where: NCAA.com This year's championship will feature 48 teams and 24 individuals going into the regional round. The top five teams in the east, south and west regions, the top 3 in the central along with the top two individuals from each region not on these teams will move on to the championship at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. Regional competition is set for May 2-4 across four locations: Davie, Florida; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Stockton, California. The finals will be held May 10-14. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:30 pm, April 23, 2022Complete DII women's golf championship history In 2021, DBU won its first DII women's golf national championship. The Patriots became the second program outside the state of Florida to win a DII women's golf national title. Here is the complete history of the DII women's golf national championship: YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 DBU Kenny Trapp 2*** Lynn 2*** Dearborn, Mich. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Florida Tech Chris Saltmarsh 4** Cal State San Marco 1** West Palm Beach, Fla. 2018 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,157 California Baptist 1,195 Houston, Tx. 2017 Barry Shannon Sykora 1,222 DBU 1,223 Findlay, Ohio 2016 Rollins Julie Garner 1,173 Indianapolis 1,182 Denver, Colo. 2015 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,212 Rollins 1,217 Allendale, Mich. 2014 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,164 Barry 1,193 Conover, N.C. 2013 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,187 Nova Southeastern 1,190 Daytona Beach, Fla. 2012 Nova Southeastern Amanda Brown 1,234 Florida Southern 1,254 Shelbyville, Ky. 2011 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,157 Rollins 1,185 Allendale, Mich. 2010 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,180 Rollins 1,180 Mesa, Ariz. 2009 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,230 Grand Valley State 1,230 Findlay, Ohio 2008 Rollins Julie Garner 1,181 Nova Southeastern 1,181 Houston 2007 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,188 Rollins 1,188 West Florida 2006 *Rollins Julie Garner 919 Ferris State 919 Grand Valley State 2005 Rollins Julie Garner 1,185 Grand Valley State 1,185 Western New Mexico 2004 Rollins Julie Garner 1,196 Ferris State/Florida Southern 1,196 Orlando, Fla. 2003 Rollins Julie Garner 1,237 Florida Southern 1,237 Howey-in-the Hills, Fla. 2002 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,234 Barry 1,234 Grand Valley State 2001 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,250 Rollins 1,250 Rock Hill, S.C. 2000 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,259 Rollins 1,259 Lone Star Conference ***Won by tie-breaker **Tournament format changed to head-to-head medal play * Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather * From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link