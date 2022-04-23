2022 NCAA DII women's golf championship: Selection date, tournament schedule

The 2022 DII women's golf championship field will be announced Monday, April 25 here on NCAA.com.

When: Monday, April 25

Where: NCAA.com

This year's championship will feature 48 teams and 24 individuals going into the regional round. The top five teams in the east, south and west regions, the top 3 in the central along with the top two individuals from each region not on these teams will move on to the championship at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.

Regional competition is set for May 2-4 across four locations: Davie, Florida; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Stockton, California. The finals will be held May 10-14.