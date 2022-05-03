Scores, updates from the DII women's golf championship

The NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships regional action continues with Day 2 on Tuesday, May 3. Here are the regional leaders entering Day 2:

Central Regional: Rogers State U. (+8) holds a four-stroke lead over Arkansas Tech

Rogers State U. (+8) holds a four-stroke lead over Arkansas Tech East Regional: Findlay (+8) holds a 13-stroke lead over UIndy

Findlay (+8) holds a 13-stroke lead over UIndy South Regional: Lynn (+11) holds a one-stroke lead over Anderson University and Saint Leo

Lynn (+11) holds a one-stroke lead over Anderson University and Saint Leo West Regional: Texas A&M International (+1) holds a four-stroke lead over Texas A&M-Commerce

Click or tap on a regional above to view the latest scoreboard.

The three-round regional is May 2-4 at its respective sites, ending on Wednesday.

The top three teams in the Central Regional and five in the East, South and West Regionals, along with the top two individuals from each regional will move on to the championships from May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.