Last Updated 5:23 PM, May 15, 2021
DBU wins the 2021 DII women's golf championship
6:41 pm, May 15, 2021
DBU wins the 2021 DII women's golf championship
Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Image
No. 5 DBU defeated No. 2 Lynn to win the 2021 DII women's golf championship on Saturday, May 15. It's the Patriots' first national championship in the sport. With the final score tied at 2-2-1, DBU won by way of a tiebreaker. Here's a look at the winning birdie.
For birdie. For the match. For the National Championship. Your DBU Patriots capture their first National Title in program history! They are champs! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9HxjG94641 — DBU Golf (@DBU_GOLF) May 15, 2021
Below are the final scores from the championship match. Click or tap here to view stats from the entire championship.
12:46 pm, May 15, 2021
Here is today's championship match schedule
We'll crown a new DII women's golf champion today. No. 2 Lynn and No. 5 DBU will square off in the championship match on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. ET. Below is the match play schedule.
Click or tap here to follow live stats.
Here were the semifinal results that set up today's match:
No. 5 DBU def. No. 8 Grand Valley State, 3-2-0 | Results
No. 2 Lynn def. No. 8 St. Mary's (Texas), 3-2-0 | Results
11:48 pm, May 14, 2021
No. 2 Lynn to face No. 5 DBU in the championship match
The semifinal round of the 2021 DII women's golf championship is complete. Four teams entered, but only two advanced to Saturday's national championship final.
Here are the results from the semifinals:
No. 5 DBU def. No. 8 Grand Valley State, 3-2-0
No. 2 Lynn def. No. 8 St. Mary's (Texas), 3-2-0
Click or tap here for the final scores from each match.
Tomorrow No. 2 Lynn will face No. 5 DBU in the DII women's golf national championship final.
7:12 pm, May 14, 2021
Quarterfinal results and a look at the semifinal round
The quarterfinal round of the 2021 DII women's golf championship is complete. Eight teams entered, but only four advanced to this afternoon's semifinal.
Here are the results from this morning.
No. 8 Grand Valley State def. No. 1 Limestone, 3-2-0
No. 2 Lynn def. No. 7 Arkansas Tech, 4-1-0
No. 6 St. Mary's (Texas) def. No. 3 Findlay, 3-2-0
No. 5 Dallas Baptist def. No. 4 UIndy, 3-1-1
Click or tap here for the final scores from each match.
Below is a look at the semifinal matches.
No. 5 Dallas Baptist vs. No. 8 Grand Valley State
No. 2 Lynn vs. No. 6 St. Mary's (Texas)
Live scoring for both matches can be found here. The winner of each semifinal will advance to tomorrow's championship.
1:23 pm, May 14, 2021
Here is today's schedule, match ups
Hello golf fans. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the 2021 DII women's golf championship are today at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn. Follow live scoring here from the Jack Nicklaus designed par 72 course.
Here are today's quarterfinal match-ups:
No. 1 Limestone vs. No. 8 Grand Valley State
No. 2 Lynn vs. No. 7 Arkansas Tech
No. 3 Findlay vs. No. 6 St. Mary's (Texas)
No. 4 UIndy vs. No. 5 Dallas Baptist
Per golfstat.com, today is a "medal match" event. Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match.
The winning teams today meet in the semifinals. The two-team national championship is tomorrow, May 15. Helen Kreuzer of Lynn won the individual national championship yesterday at -6. Here's the final leaderboard:
11:55 pm, May 13, 2021
Quarterfinals set for DII women's golf championship; Lynn's Kreuzer wins individual
Stroke play ended Thursday at the DII women's golf championship, with Limestone leading the eight teams that have qualified to the quarterfinals for medal and match play.
Individually, Helen Kreuzer of Lynn won the national championship, ending 6-under par. She is the second Lynn individual to win, following Louise Manalo in 2014.
Here are the eight team qualifiers for the quarterfinals:
Limestone — 18-over
Lynn — 20-over
Findlay — 36-over
UIndy — 39-over
DBU — 43-over
St. Mary's (Texas) — 45-over
Arkansas Tech — 65-over
Grand Valley State — 67-over
The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Friday, May 14, and the two-team national championship will take place Saturday. Kreuzer started Thursday tied with Pilar Echeverria on top the individual leaderboard. But Kreuzer's 4-under round moved her two in front for the title.
Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard (link opens in a new window), or click or tap here for the individual leaderboard.
11:05 pm, May 12, 2021
Results from Day 2 of the 2021 DII women's golf championship
UIndy Athletics
The second round of the 2021 DII women's golf championship has concluded with Limestone still leading at +10. The Saints shot -1 and grew their lead in stroke play. Lynn jumped into second place at 14-over and UIndy edges Findlay in third place at 23-over.
UIndy's Pilar Echeverria and Lynn's Helen Kreuzer are tied atop the individual leaderboard at 2-under.
After 54 holes of stroke play conclude Thursday, the top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals of medal and match play. An individual champion will be named Thursday. Team leaderboard
Click or tap here to the view the complete team leaderboard.
Individual leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard.
12:08 pm, May 12, 2021
Second round of DII Women's Golf Championship takes place Wednesday
Limestone Athletics
Eighteen holes of the DII Women's Golf Championship are in the books and 18 more are scheduled for Wednesday, May 12.
After Tuesday's round, Limestone University holds the lead at 11-over, one stroke ahead of Findlay. You can click or tap here to view the team leaderboard.
Four individuals are under par through the first 18 holes: Camila Madariaga of Lynn (-2), Pilar Echeverria of UIndy (-1), Helen Kreuzer of Lynn (-1) and Faith DeLaGarza of DBU (-1). You can click or tap here to view the complete, updated individual leaderboard.
After 54 holes of stroke play conclude Thursday, the top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals of medal and match play. An individual champion will be named Thursday.
10:31 pm, May 11, 2021
Results from Day 1 of the 2021 DII women's golf championship
Limestone Athletics
The first round of the 2021 DII women's golf championship is in the books. Limestone is in first place at +11 after the opening round. Lynn's Camila Madariaga shot a 70 and is 2-under to lead all individual players.
The 2021 championship is being held at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. It begins with 54 holes of stroke play, and the top eight teams will advance to quarterfinals of medal and match play. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Friday, May 14, with the two-team national championship taking place Saturday. An individual champion will be named Thursday at the end of stroke play.
The leaderboards after Day 1 can be found below.
Team leaderboard
Click or tap here to the view the complete team leaderboard. Individual leaderboard
Click or tap here to view the full individual leaderboard.
12:37 pm, May 11, 2021
The DII Women's Golf Championship kicks off Tuesday
UIndy Athletics
Today – Tuesday, May 11 – is the first day of the 2021 DII Women's Golf Championship at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan, after the top three teams from each regional, as well as the top three individuals who aren't on one of those three teams, advanced to the championship.
There are 72 participants in the championship. The championship will start with 54 holes of stroke play, then the top eight teams will advance to quarterfinals of medal and match play. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Friday, May 14, with the two-team national championship taking place Saturday. An individual champion will be named Thursday at the end of stroke play. You can view live scores from the championship here (link will open in a new window).
8:52 pm, May 10, 2021
Teams and individual participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships
INDIANAPOLIS — Included below is a list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan and hosted by Wayne State University and Detroit Sports Commission.
The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each regional have advanced to the championships for a total of 72 participants.
FOLLOW: Click or tap here for live results at the championships.
The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the championships. Central Region Teams:
Arkansas Tech
Rogers State
Northeastern State
Central Region Individuals:
Allycia Gan, Missouri Western
Allie Bianchi, Henderson State
Rosie Klausner, Central Missouri
East Region Teams:
UIndy
Findlay
Grand Valley State
East Region Individuals:
Emma Thorngren, Missouri-St. Louis
Sydni Harding, Northwood
Alice Putoud, Tiffin
South Region Teams:
University of Tampa
Lynn
Limestone
South Region Individuals:
T1 Madeline Anathasane, North Georgia
T1 Emma Charles, Anderson (South Carolina)
T1 Solange Gomez, West Florida
West Region Teams:
St. Mary's (TX)
Dallas Baptist University
Texas A&M-Commerce
West Region Individuals:
Camilla Jarvela, Oklahoma Christian
Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M
Anahi Servin, Academy of Art
6:00 pm, April 26, 2021
NCAA announces selections for the 2021 DII women's golf championships
Central Missouri Athletics
On Monday, the NCAA announced the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2021 DII women's golf championships. The regional competition will be conducted May 3-5. The top three teams and the top three individuals not with a team from each super regional will advance to the finals. In total, 72 participants will advance the finals, which will be held May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.
6:24 pm, April 7, 2021
Everything you need to know for the selections
When: The 2021 DII women's golf championship selections will be announced on Monday, April 26.
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 DII women's golf championship will take place from May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.
Below is the full championship event schedule:
Tuesday, May 11
Wednesday, May 12
Thursday, May 13
Friday, May 14
Saturday, May 15
Start times are TBD
6:28 pm, April 7, 2021
DII women's golf championship history
Florida Tech won the most recent championship in DII women's golf. Watch the Panthers capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for DII women's golf. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2019 Florida Tech Chris Saltmarsh 4** Cal State San Marco 1** West Palm Beach, Fla.
2018 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,157 California Baptist 1,195 Houston, Tx.
2017 Barry Shannon Sykora 1,222 Dallas Baptist University 1,223 Findlay, Ohio
2016 Rollins Julie Garner 1,173 Indianapolis 1,182 Denver, Colo.
2015 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,212 Rollins 1,217 Allendale, Mich.
2014 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,164 Barry 1,193 Conover, N.C.
2013 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,187 Nova Southeastern 1,190 Daytona Beach, Fla.
2012 Nova Southeastern Amanda Brown 1,234 Florida Southern 1,254 Shelbyville, Ky.
2011 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,157 Rollins 1,185 Allendale, Mich.
2010 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,180 Rollins 1,180 Mesa, Ariz.
2009 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,230 Grand Valley State 1,230 Findlay, Ohio
2008 Rollins Julie Garner 1,181 Nova Southeastern 1,181 Houston
2007 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,188 Rollins 1,188 West Florida
2006 *Rollins Julie Garner 919 Ferris State 919 Grand Valley State
2005 Rollins Julie Garner 1,185 Grand Valley State 1,185 Western New Mexico
2004 Rollins Julie Garner 1,196 Ferris State/Florida Southern 1,196 Orlando, Fla.
2003 Rollins Julie Garner 1,237 Florida Southern 1,237 Howey-in-the Hills, Fla.
2002 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,234 Barry 1,234 Grand Valley State
2001 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,250 Rollins 1,250 Rock Hill, S.C.
2000 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,259 Rollins 1,259 Lone Star Conference
**Tournament format changed to head-to-head medal play
* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather
* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.