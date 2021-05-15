DBU wins the 2021 DII women's golf championship

Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Image

No. 5 DBU defeated No. 2 Lynn to win the 2021 DII women's golf championship on Saturday, May 15. It's the Patriots' first national championship in the sport.

With the final score tied at 2-2-1, DBU won by way of a tiebreaker. Here's a look at the winning birdie.

For birdie. For the match. For the National Championship.



Your DBU Patriots capture their first National Title in program history! They are champs! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9HxjG94641 — DBU Golf (@DBU_GOLF) May 15, 2021

Below are the final scores from the championship match.

Click or tap here to view stats from the entire championship.