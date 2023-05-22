DBU wins the 2023 DII women's golf championship
DBU wins 2023 DII women's golf national championship
With three match play wins, DBU took the 2023 NCAA DII women's golf national championship. DBU beat Cal State East Bay 2-1-2 in the quarterfinals, Lynn 4-1 in the semis and Nova Southeastern 3-2 in the final.
DBU won the stroke portion of the week, with a team score of +10. This score beat second-place West Texas A&M by three strokes.
The Patriots were led through stroke play by two top-10 individual finishers, Olivia Mitchell and Jordan Karrh. Mitchell's score of 2-under for the week was good enough for a tie of second overall.
Olivia Gronborg of Nova Southeastern posted a score of 6-under to win the 2023 individual title. Her team, Nova Southeastern, finished in second, coming up just short of DBU in the final team match. Gronberg won her individual match in the final, besting Mitchell by four strokes.
📲 Click here to see scores from the final match
Here are the final leaderboards for both team, and individual. The top eight teams qualified for the match play portion of the tournament.
Team leaderboard
Individual leaderboard
Live scores for the championship
The DII women's golf championship is May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri. A total of 98 players are scheduled to compete in the event. Here are links to live scoring:
- 📲 Follow the team scores here live on Golfstat
- 📲 See the individual leaderboard live on GolfStat
- 📲 The combined team and player leaderboard on GolfStat
- 💫 Get the championship program on NCAA.com
This is the championship field:
Central Region teams:
- Henderson State
- Augustana (South Dakota)
- Nebraska–Kearney
Central Region individuals:
- Yasmin Hang, Northeastern State
- Paige Hoffman, Northwest Missouri
East Region teams:
- Findlay
- UIndy
- Grand Valley State
- Wayne State (Michigan)
- Tiffin
- Missouri-St. Louis
East Region individuals:
- Heather McLean, Illinois-Springfield
- Kendall Farm, Lewis
South Region teams:
- Lynn
- Anderson (South Carolina)
- Nova Southeastern
- University of Tampa
- Limestone
South Region individuals:
- Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate
- Amelie Alcantara, Eckerd
West Region teams:
- Dallas Baptist University
- West Texas A&M
- Cal State San Marcos
- Cal State East Bay
West Region individuals:
- Martha Laremark, The University of Texas at Tyler
- Alli Kim, Point Loma
NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee announces 2023 championship field
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.
The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri and hosted by the University of Missouri, St. Louis. The top three teams in the central region, top six teams in the east region, top five teams in the south region and the top four teams in the west region, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships for a total of 98 participants.
The following teams and individuals will participate in the championships.
Schedule, scores for regionals
The DII women’s golf regionals competition are May 8-10. Here are the locations with links to live scoring on GolfStat.com:
- Central regional: The Falls at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa | Live scoring
- East regional: Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill. | Live scoring
- South regional at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga. | Live scoring | (Round 2 was suspended on Monday due to lightning — will continue at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday)
- West regional at the Golf Club of Dallas | Live scoring
The regionals are 54 holes of competition. The top three (Central), five (South), four (West) and six (East) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships. They are May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri.
Championship selections
The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 8-10. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regionals are as follows:
Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals;
East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals;
South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals; and
West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals.
All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central), five (south), four (west) and six (east) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships.
The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98.
Click or tap here for a complete list of participating teams and individuals.
DII women's golf championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Findlay
|Dominic Guarnieri
|3
|Limestone
|2
|Gainesville, GA
|2021
|DBU
|Kenny Trapp
|2***
|Lynn
|2***
|Dearborn, Mich.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Florida Tech
|Chris Saltmarsh
|4**
|Cal State San Marco
|1**
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|2018
|Indianapolis
|Brent Nicoson
|1,157
|California Baptist
|1,195
|Houston, Tx.
|2017
|Barry
|Shannon Sykora
|1,222
|Dallas Baptist University
|1,223
|Findlay, Ohio
|2016
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,173
|Indianapolis
|1,182
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Indianapolis
|Brent Nicoson
|1,212
|Rollins
|1,217
|Allendale, Mich.
|2014
|Lynn
|Danny Randolph
|1,164
|Barry
|1,193
|Conover, N.C.
|2013
|Lynn
|Danny Randolph
|1,187
|Nova Southeastern
|1,190
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Nova Southeastern
|Amanda Brown
|1,234
|Florida Southern
|1,254
|Shelbyville, Ky.
|2011
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,157
|Rollins
|1,185
|Allendale, Mich.
|2010
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,180
|Rollins
|1,180
|Mesa, Ariz.
|2009
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,230
|Grand Valley State
|1,230
|Findlay, Ohio
|2008
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,181
|Nova Southeastern
|1,181
|Houston
|2007
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,188
|Rollins
|1,188
|West Florida
|2006
|*Rollins
|Julie Garner
|919
|Ferris State
|919
|Grand Valley State
|2005
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,185
|Grand Valley State
|1,185
|Western New Mexico
|2004
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,196
|Ferris State/Florida Southern
|1,196
|Orlando, Fla.
|2003
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,237
|Florida Southern
|1,237
|Howey-in-the Hills, Fla.
|2002
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,234
|Barry
|1,234
|Grand Valley State
|2001
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,250
|Rollins
|1,250
|Rock Hill, S.C.
|2000
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,259
|Rollins
|1,259
|Lone Star Conference
***Won by tie-breaker
**Tournament format changed to head-to-head medal play
* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather
* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.