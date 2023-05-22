Last Updated 11:37 AM, May 22, 2023
DBU wins the 2023 DII women's golf championship

Dallas Baptist wins 2023 DII women's golf championship
8:41 pm, May 20, 2023

DBU wins 2023 DII women's golf national championship

With three match play wins, DBU took the 2023 NCAA DII women's golf national championship. DBU beat Cal State East Bay 2-1-2 in the quarterfinals, Lynn 4-1 in the semis and Nova Southeastern 3-2 in the final.

DBU won the stroke portion of the week, with a team score of +10. This score beat second-place West Texas A&M by three strokes.

The Patriots were led through stroke play by two top-10 individual finishers, Olivia Mitchell and Jordan Karrh. Mitchell's score of 2-under for the week was good enough for a tie of second overall.

Olivia Gronborg of Nova Southeastern posted a score of 6-under to win the 2023 individual title. Her team, Nova Southeastern, finished in second, coming up just short of DBU in the final team match. Gronberg won her individual match in the final, besting Mitchell by four strokes.

📲 Click here to see scores from the final match

Here are the final leaderboards for both team, and individual. The top eight teams qualified for the match play portion of the tournament.

Team leaderboard

Final leaderboard of the 2023 DII women's golf championship

Individual leaderboard

DII women's golf individual leaderboard
12:21 pm, May 16, 2023

Live scores for the championship

The DII women's golf championship is May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri. A total of 98 players are scheduled to compete in the event. Here are links to live scoring:

This is the championship field:

Central Region teams: 

  • Henderson State 
  • Augustana (South Dakota) 
  • Nebraska–Kearney

Central Region individuals: 

  • Yasmin Hang, Northeastern State 
  • Paige Hoffman, Northwest Missouri 

East Region teams: 

  • Findlay 
  • UIndy 
  • Grand Valley State 
  • Wayne State (Michigan) 
  • Tiffin 
  • Missouri-St. Louis 

East Region individuals: 

  • Heather McLean, Illinois-Springfield 
  • Kendall Farm, Lewis 

South Region teams: 

  • Lynn 
  • Anderson (South Carolina) 
  • Nova Southeastern 
  • University of Tampa 
  • Limestone 

South Region individuals: 

  • Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate 
  • Amelie Alcantara, Eckerd 

West Region teams: 

  • Dallas Baptist University 
  • West Texas A&M 
  • Cal State San Marcos 
  • Cal State East Bay 

West Region individuals: 

  • Martha Laremark, The University of Texas at Tyler 
  • Alli Kim, Point Loma 
10:27 pm, May 10, 2023

NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee announces 2023 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships. 

The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri and hosted by the University of Missouri, St. Louis. The top three teams in the central region, top six teams in the east region, top five teams in the south region and the top four teams in the west region, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships for a total of 98 participants. 

2:13 pm, May 8, 2023

Schedule, scores for regionals

The DII women’s golf regionals competition are May 8-10. Here are the locations with links to live scoring on GolfStat.com:

  • Central regional: The Falls at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa | Live scoring
  • East regional: Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill. | Live scoring
  • South regional at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga. | Live scoring | (Round 2 was suspended on Monday due to lightning — will continue at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday)
  • West regional at the Golf Club of Dallas | Live scoring

The regionals are 54 holes of competition. The top three (Central), five (South), four (West) and six (East) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships. They are May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri.

6:52 pm, May 5, 2023

Championship selections

DII women's golf championship

The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 8-10. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regionals are as follows:

Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals;
East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals;
South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals; and
West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals. 

All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central), five (south), four (west) and six (east) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships.

The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98.

Click or tap here for a complete list of participating teams and individuals.

6:59 pm, May 5, 2023

DII women's golf championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2022 Findlay Dominic Guarnieri 3 Limestone 2 Gainesville, GA
2021 DBU Kenny Trapp 2*** Lynn 2*** Dearborn, Mich.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Florida Tech Chris Saltmarsh 4** Cal State San Marco 1** West Palm Beach, Fla.
2018 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,157 California Baptist 1,195 Houston, Tx.
2017 Barry Shannon Sykora 1,222 Dallas Baptist University 1,223 Findlay, Ohio
2016 Rollins Julie Garner 1,173 Indianapolis 1,182 Denver, Colo.
2015 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,212 Rollins 1,217 Allendale, Mich.
2014 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,164 Barry 1,193 Conover, N.C.
2013 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,187 Nova Southeastern 1,190 Daytona Beach, Fla.
2012 Nova Southeastern Amanda Brown 1,234 Florida Southern 1,254 Shelbyville, Ky.
2011 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,157 Rollins 1,185 Allendale, Mich.
2010 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,180 Rollins 1,180 Mesa, Ariz.
2009 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,230 Grand Valley State 1,230 Findlay, Ohio
2008 Rollins Julie Garner 1,181 Nova Southeastern 1,181 Houston
2007 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,188 Rollins 1,188 West Florida
2006 *Rollins Julie Garner 919 Ferris State 919 Grand Valley State
2005 Rollins Julie Garner 1,185 Grand Valley State 1,185 Western New Mexico
2004 Rollins Julie Garner 1,196 Ferris State/Florida Southern 1,196 Orlando, Fla.
2003 Rollins Julie Garner 1,237 Florida Southern 1,237 Howey-in-the Hills, Fla.
2002 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,234 Barry 1,234 Grand Valley State
2001 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,250 Rollins 1,250 Rock Hill, S.C.
2000 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,259 Rollins 1,259 Lone Star Conference

***Won by tie-breaker

**Tournament format changed to head-to-head medal play 

* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather

* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.

12:55 pm, May 16, 2023
Findlay wins 2022 DII women's golf championship
