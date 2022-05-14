Findlay wins 2022 DII women's golf national championship

Findlay has the 2022 DII women's golf national championship with a 3-2-0 win over No. 3 Limestone.

The Oilers claimed the first two matches of the day with wins from Jill Schmitmeyer and Kristina Kniesly. Limestone responded by taking the third and fourth matches.

It all came down to Erin Mulcahy who trailed Limestone's Ebba Hellman for 10-straight holes. Mulcahy tied the match on hole 15, took a two-stroke lead on 16 and then held a one-stroke lead the rest of the way to win her program's first DII women's golf title.

Click or tap here to see the complete stats from the championship match.

How team scoring works: Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match.