Findlay wins 2022 DII women's golf national championship

Last Updated 4:49 PM, May 14, 2022NCAA.comFindlay wins 2022 DII women's golf national championshipShare Findlay wins 2022 DII women's golf championship 2:13 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:25 pm, May 14, 2022Findlay wins the 2022 DII women's golf national championship Findlay has the 2022 DII women's golf national championship with a 3-2-0 win over No. 3 Limestone. The Oilers claimed the first two matches of the day with wins from Jill Schmitmeyer and Kristina Kniesly. Limestone responded by taking the third and fourth matches. It all came down to Erin Mulcahy who trailed Limestone's Ebba Hellman for 10-straight holes. Mulcahy tied the match on hole 15, took a two-stroke lead on 16 and then held a one-stroke lead the rest of the way to win her program's first DII women's golf title. Click or tap here to see the complete stats from the championship match. How team scoring works: Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:34 pm, May 14, 2022DII women's championship match begins at 9 a.m. today The first day of match play saw No. 3 Limestone take down No. 2 Anderson 3-1-1 and No. 8 Findlay defeat No. 5 Barry 4-1-0 in the semifinals to advance to Saturday's championship match. The first pairing of Limestone's Lena Schilowskey and Findlay's Jill Schmitmeyer is set to tee off at 9 a.m. ET, with the fifth and final pairing of the championship match teeing off at 9:32 a.m. ET. You can click or tap here to see hole-by-hole results from the championship match. How team scoring works: Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:45 pm, May 13, 2022DII women's golf championship match set The semifinals wrapped up Friday evening at Chattahoochee Golf Club. No. 3 Limestone took down No. 2 Anderson 3-1-1 and No. 8 Findlay beat No. 5 Barry 4-1-0. Limestone and Findlay will now face off in Saturday's championship match. You can click or tap here to see hole-by-hole results from each match. Here's how each match played out in the semifinals. How team scoring works: Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:31 pm, May 13, 2022Match play semifinals set at DII women's golf championshipNo. 8 Findlay's upset of No. 1 DBU helped highlight the match play quarterfinal round of the DII women's golf championship at Chattahoochee Golf Club. Here's how it all broke down: No. 8 Findlay def. No. 1 DBU, 3-2 No. 2 Anderson (SC) def. No. 7 Lynn, 3-2 No. 3 Limestone University def. No. 6 West Texas A&M, 4-1 No. 5 Barry def. No. 4 Lee, 3-1-1 You can click or tap here for complete scores. Semifinal round action will begin Friday afternoon. Follow along for live scoring here. No. 2 Anderson (SC) vs. No. 3 Limestone No. 5 Barry vs. No. 8 Findlay How team scoring works: Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. DBU earned the top seed by winning stroke play by 10 shots (+20, 10 shots ahead of Anderson (SC)). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:11 pm, May 13, 2022First day of match play now underway The match-play portion of the 2022 DII women's golf championship is now underway from Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia after the top eight teams from stroke play advanced on Thursday. Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. Dallas Baptist earned the number one spot after shooting 20-over and holding a 10-stroke lead following stroke play on Thursday. The final pairings of match-play are scheduled to tee off at 9:12 a.m. ET. The seedings in match play are as follows: (1) DBU vs. (8) Findley (2) Anderson (SC) vs. (7) Lynn (3) Limestone University vs. (6) West Texas A&M (4) Lee vs. (5) Barry Click or tap here for complete stats from match-play share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:42 pm, May 12, 2022Match-play field set after third round of stroke play DBU along with seven other teams have qualified for the match-play portion of the 2022 DII women's golf championship on Thursday. The Patriots finished the day at 20-over to lead the field by 10 strokes. Olivia Mitchell, who finished at second in the individual standings, shot one-under (71) on Thursday. She closed out her round with four birdies on the back nine to post the lowest score of the day. Mitchell's teammate Jordan Karrh finished one stroke behind her at even-par over the three-round stretch. The other teams to qualify for match play: Anderson (SC), Limestone University, Lee University, Barry University, West Texas A&M, Lynn and Findlay. Findlay (+49) played well enough on Thursday to beat out Henderson State (+50) by one stroke in order to advance to the next round of the tournament. A late group of birdies from Findlay on hole 16 was enough to push them over the edge. Click or tap here for complete stats from the field share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:52 pm, May 12, 2022Anahi Servin wins DII women's golf individual championship Academy of Art's Anahi Servin is the 2022 DII women's golf individual champion after shooting five-under (211) over three rounds. Servin was able to get around her final round at one-over (73) and still come out on top comfortably. She beat DBU's Olivia Mitchell by four strokes en route to this year's title. This individual title marks the first championship, team or individual, in Academy of Art's women's golf history. This year, she was the only player in the field to shoot under 70 in the first two rounds (69-69) and led tournament in birdies (13). Click or tap here for the complete stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:54 pm, May 12, 2022Third round of the DII women's golf championships underway Dallas Baptist (+13) entered Thursday's third round of the 2022 NCAA DII Women's Golf Championships with a one-stroke lead over Lee (+14) and a four-stroke advantage over Limestone (+17), while Academy of Art's Anahi Servin (-6) took a three-stroke lead in the individual leaderboard. The third round is now underway at Chatthoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., with the final tee times scheduled for 1:20 p.m. ET. The championships will wrap up on Saturday, May 14. Click or tap here to view the team and individual leaderboards. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:41 pm, May 11, 2022DBU holds slim lead on tight leaderboard through Wednesday DBU's 5-over 293 on Wednesday moved it into first place, but Lee University is only one shot back after Wednesday's round at the DII women's golf championship at Chattahoochee Golf Club. Six teams are separated by seven shots, starting with DBU at 13-over for the championship. After Lee (+14), the leaderboard continues with Limestone (+17), Anderson (SC) (+19), Lynn (+19) and Barry (+20). Among the players, Academy of Art's Anahi Servin, competing individually, is 6-under and leads by three. Click or tap here for the team leaderboard and here for the player leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:57 pm, May 11, 2022First through fifth place separated by just four strokes The top five teams in the leaderboard at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., are separated by just one stroke apiece. Anderson (SC) (+7), Dallas Baptist (+8), Lee (+9), Lynn (+10) and Barry (+11) sit in first through fifth place after Tuesday, respectively, setting up for a pivotal second round. Here's the team leaderboard entering the second round, which is scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m. ET. Colorado Christian's Faith Kilgore and Lee's Alex Naumovski share the individual lead after each player shot an opening-round, 3-underr 69 on Tuesday. Six players are under par after the first round. Click or tap here to view the latest team and individual leaderboards. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:32 pm, May 10, 2022Anderson (SC) leads after Tuesday's first round Anderson (SC) is ahead, but it's bunched up near the top after the first day of the DII women's golf championship. Anderson shot a 7-over 295, placing it one ahead of DBU (+8). But Lee University (+9), Lynn (+10) and Barry (+11) are among those not far back. Individually, three players shot a 3-under 69 to top the field: Colorado College's Faith Kilgore, Lee University's Alex Naumovski and Academy of Art's Anahi Servin (participating as an individual). Click or tap here to view the team leaderboard and here for the individual leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:49 pm, May 10, 2022DII Women's Golf Championships start today Today marks the start of the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., hosted by the University of North Georgia. There are 98 competitors in the five-day championship, including the top three teams in the central region, and the top five teams in the east, south and west regions, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships. Click or tap here to view the latest team leaderboard and here for the individual leaderboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:54 pm, May 4, 2022Here are the teams advancing to the DII championships INDIANAPOLIS — Included below is a list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia and hosted by the University of North Georgia. The top three teams in the central region, and the top five teams in the east, south and west regions, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships for a total of 98 participants. The following teams and individuals will participate in the championships. Central Region Teams: 1. Henderson State: +18 2. Central Missouri: +42 3. Rogers State: +49 Central Region Individuals: 1. Susana Olivares, Central Oklahoma: +3 2. Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech: +8 East Region Teams: 1. Findlay: +21 2. UIndy: +48 3. Tiffin: +64 4. Grand Valley State: +69 5. Missouri-St. Louis: +72 East Region Individuals: 1. Christina Williams, Malone: +8 2. Ines Dorado, Northwood: +10 South Region Teams: 1. Lynn: +37 2. Limestone University: +37 3. Lee University: +43 4. Anderson University: +44 5. Barry University: +46 South Region Individuals: 1. Hannah Stephenson, Lander: +8 2. Francesca Santoni, Saint Leo: +9 West Region Teams: 1. Dallas Baptist University: E 2. Colorado Christian University: +9 3. Texas A&M International: +11 4. Texas A&M-Commerce: +18 5. West Texas A&M: +19 West Region Individuals: 1. Drishti Karumbaya, Cal State East Bay: -3 2. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art: -2 Click or tap here to view the complete regional scoreboards from Golfstat. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:43 pm, May 4, 2022Two playoffs in South Regional see Lynn win title, Barry advance The South Regional was the most competitive of the four 2022 NCAA DII women's golf regionals as two playoffs were required on Wednesday, as Lynn defeated Limestone in an aggregate playoff to win the South Regional title, while Barry topped Saint Leo to claim the fifth spot in the South Regional to advance to the 2022 NCAA DII Women's Golf Championships at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., for the championships, which will take place May 10-14. Here are the five teams that advanced: Lynn: +37 Limestone University: +37 Lee University: +43 Anderson University: +44 Barry University: +46 The top individual finisher who isn't a member of one of those five teams was Hannah Stephenson of Lander University, who finished at eight-over. Click or tap here to view the complete scoreboard. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:34 pm, May 4, 2022Findlay runs away with East Regional title With a three-day team score of a 21-over 873, Findlay won the 2022 NCAA DII women's golf East Regional by 27 strokes over second-place UIndy (+48). Third-place Tiffin (+64) was 45 shots back. The top five teams — the three mentioned, plus Grand Valley State (+69) and Missouri-St. Louis (+72) will advance to Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga., for the championships, which will take place May 10-14. Additionally, the top two individuals players who aren't a part of one of those five teams will advance. Malone University's Christina Williams (+8), who finished tied for sixth, was the top individual finisher from another school. Click or tap here to view the complete scoreboard from the East Regional. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +