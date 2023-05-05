Live updates: 2023 DII women's golf championship

The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 8-10. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regionals are as follows:

Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals;

East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals;

South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals; and

West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals.

All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central), five (south), four (west) and six (east) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships.

The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98.

Click or tap here for a complete list of participating teams and individuals.