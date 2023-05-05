Live updates: 2023 DII women's golf championship
Championship selections
The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 8-10. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regionals are as follows:
Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals;
East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals;
South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals; and
West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals.
All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central), five (south), four (west) and six (east) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships.
The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98.
Click or tap here for a complete list of participating teams and individuals.
DII women's golf championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Findlay
|Dominic Guarnieri
|3
|Limestone
|2
|Gainesville, GA
|2021
|DBU
|Kenny Trapp
|2***
|Lynn
|2***
|Dearborn, Mich.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Florida Tech
|Chris Saltmarsh
|4**
|Cal State San Marco
|1**
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|2018
|Indianapolis
|Brent Nicoson
|1,157
|California Baptist
|1,195
|Houston, Tx.
|2017
|Barry
|Shannon Sykora
|1,222
|Dallas Baptist University
|1,223
|Findlay, Ohio
|2016
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,173
|Indianapolis
|1,182
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Indianapolis
|Brent Nicoson
|1,212
|Rollins
|1,217
|Allendale, Mich.
|2014
|Lynn
|Danny Randolph
|1,164
|Barry
|1,193
|Conover, N.C.
|2013
|Lynn
|Danny Randolph
|1,187
|Nova Southeastern
|1,190
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Nova Southeastern
|Amanda Brown
|1,234
|Florida Southern
|1,254
|Shelbyville, Ky.
|2011
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,157
|Rollins
|1,185
|Allendale, Mich.
|2010
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,180
|Rollins
|1,180
|Mesa, Ariz.
|2009
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,230
|Grand Valley State
|1,230
|Findlay, Ohio
|2008
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,181
|Nova Southeastern
|1,181
|Houston
|2007
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,188
|Rollins
|1,188
|West Florida
|2006
|*Rollins
|Julie Garner
|919
|Ferris State
|919
|Grand Valley State
|2005
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,185
|Grand Valley State
|1,185
|Western New Mexico
|2004
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,196
|Ferris State/Florida Southern
|1,196
|Orlando, Fla.
|2003
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,237
|Florida Southern
|1,237
|Howey-in-the Hills, Fla.
|2002
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,234
|Barry
|1,234
|Grand Valley State
|2001
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,250
|Rollins
|1,250
|Rock Hill, S.C.
|2000
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,259
|Rollins
|1,259
|Lone Star Conference
***Won by tie-breaker
**Tournament format changed to head-to-head medal play
* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather
* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.