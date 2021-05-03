Live coverage of the 2021 DIII women's golf championships

Emory Athletics

The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee announced 25 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2021 DIII women’s golf championships on Monday.

Twenty-one conferences have been granted automatic qualification and the remaining four teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will be conducted May 11-14 at Forest Akers Golf Courses (West Course) in Lansing, Michigan. Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority will serve as hosts.