Last Updated 6:45 PM, May 03, 2021

NCAA.com

Live coverage of the 2021 DIII women's golf championships

New York University claims 2019 DIII Golf National Championship

10:42 pm, May 3, 2021

2021 DIII women's golf championship selections announced

Emory Athletics

The NCAA Division III Women's Golf Committee announced 25 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2021 DIII women's golf championships on Monday. Twenty-one conferences have been granted automatic qualification and the remaining four teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships. The championships will be conducted May 11-14 at Forest Akers Golf Courses (West Course) in Lansing, Michigan. Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority will serve as hosts.

2:08 pm, April 26, 2021

The DIII women's golf championship selections set for May 3

NCAA Photos

The 2021 NCAA DIII women's golf championship selections will be announced here on NCAA.com on Monday, May 3. The championship is May 11-14 at Forest Akers in Lansing, Michigan.

2:03 pm, April 26, 2021

NCAA DIII Women's Golf Championship history

Here are the past NCAA DIII Women's Golf champions:

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Score Host or Site 2019 New York University Brad Johnson 1217 Williams 1,222 Houston, Texas 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Jodie Burton 1,261 Williams 1,261 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2017 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,217 George Fox 1,219 Houston, Texas 2016 Rhodes Mike Clary 904 Texas-Tyler 919 Houston, Texas 2015 Williams Bill Kangas 1,264 Wittenberg 1,281 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2014 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,256 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,280 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2013 Mary Hardin-Baylor Darla Kirby 1,239 Texas-Tyler 1,247 Miramar Beach, Fla. 2012 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,242 DePauw 1,248 Angola, Ind. 2011 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 966 Gustavus Adolphus 978 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2010 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,282 Gustavus Adolphus 1,301 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2009 Methodist Vici Pate 1,257 Wisconsin Stevens Point 1,282 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 2008 Methodist Vici Pate 1,219 DePauw 1,258 Wartburg 2007 Methodist Vici Pate 1,215 DePauw 1,303 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2006 Methodist Vici Pate 1,240 Gustavus Adolphus 1,316 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2005 Methodist Vici Pate 1,272 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,284 Southern Pines, N.C. 2004 Methodist Vici Pate 1,303 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,305 Green Lake, Wis. 2003 Methodist Vici Pate 1,296 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,349 Green Lake, Wis. 2002 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,310 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,341 Mount Holyoke 2001 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,214 Concordia-Moorhead 1,264 Millikin 2000 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,285 Concordia-Moorhead 1,336 Illinois Wesleyan

# 2016 championships shortened to three rounds due to weather.
# 2011 championships shortened to three rounds due to weather.
* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.