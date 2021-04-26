2021 DIII Women's golf championship selections set for May 3

Here are the past NCAA DIII Women's Golf champions:

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Score Host or Site 2019 New York University Brad Johnson 1217 Williams 1,222 Houston, Texas 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Jodie Burton 1,261 Williams 1,261 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2017 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,217 George Fox 1,219 Houston, Texas 2016 Rhodes Mike Clary 904 Texas-Tyler 919 Houston, Texas 2015 Williams Bill Kangas 1,264 Wittenberg 1,281 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2014 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,256 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,280 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2013 Mary Hardin-Baylor Darla Kirby 1,239 Texas-Tyler 1,247 Miramar Beach, Fla. 2012 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,242 DePauw 1,248 Angola, Ind. 2011 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 966 Gustavus Adolphus 978 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2010 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,282 Gustavus Adolphus 1,301 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2009 Methodist Vici Pate 1,257 Wisconsin Stevens Point 1,282 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 2008 Methodist Vici Pate 1,219 DePauw 1,258 Wartburg 2007 Methodist Vici Pate 1,215 DePauw 1,303 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2006 Methodist Vici Pate 1,240 Gustavus Adolphus 1,316 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2005 Methodist Vici Pate 1,272 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,284 Southern Pines, N.C. 2004 Methodist Vici Pate 1,303 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,305 Green Lake, Wis. 2003 Methodist Vici Pate 1,296 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,349 Green Lake, Wis. 2002 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,310 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,341 Mount Holyoke 2001 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,214 Concordia-Moorhead 1,264 Millikin 2000 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,285 Concordia-Moorhead 1,336 Illinois Wesleyan

# 2016 championships shortened to three rounds due to weather.

# 2011 championships shortened to three rounds due to weather.

* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.