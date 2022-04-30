2022 NCAA DIII women's golf championship selections set for May 2

Last Updated 2:59 PM, April 30, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DIII women's golf championship selections set for May 2Share Methodist University wins the 2021 DIII women's golf championship 3:41 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:07 pm, April 30, 2022What you need to know for the 2022 DIII women's golf selections The 2022 DIII women's golf championship field will be revealed Monday, May 2, right here on NCAA.com. When: Monday, May 2 Where: NCAA.com The championship matches will take place from May 10-13 in Houston, Texas at the Bay Oaks Country Club. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority are this year's hosts. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:03 pm, April 30, 2022Complete DIII women's golf championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,231 Carnegie Mellon 1,236 East Lansing, Mich. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 New York University Brad Johnson 1,217 Williams 1,222 Houston, Texas 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Jodie Burton 1,261 Williams 1,261 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2017 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,217 George Fox 1,219 Houston, Texas 2016 Rhodes Mike Clary 904 Texas-Tyler 919 Houston, Texas 2015 Williams Bill Kangas 1,264 Wittenberg 1,281 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2014 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,256 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,280 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2013 Mary Hardin-Baylor Darla Kirby 1,239 Texas-Tyler 1,247 Miramar Beach, Fla. 2012 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,242 DePauw 1,248 Angola, Ind. 2011 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 966 Gustavus Adolphus 978 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2010 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,282 Gustavus Adolphus 1,301 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2009 Methodist Vici Pate 1,257 Wisconsin Stevens Point 1,282 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 2008 Methodist Vici Pate 1,219 DePauw 1,258 Wartburg 2007 Methodist Vici Pate 1,215 DePauw 1,303 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2006 Methodist Vici Pate 1,240 Gustavus Adolphus 1,316 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2005 Methodist Vici Pate 1,272 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,284 Southern Pines, N.C. 2004 Methodist Vici Pate 1,303 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,305 Green Lake, Wis. 2003 Methodist Vici Pate 1,296 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,349 Green Lake, Wis. 2002 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,310 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,341 Mount Holyoke 2001 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,214 Concordia-Moorhead 1,264 Millikin 2000 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,285 Concordia-Moorhead 1,336 Illinois Wesleyan share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link