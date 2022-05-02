2022 NCAA DIII women's golf championship selections announced

The NCAA Division III women’s golf committee announced 29 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.

Twenty-two conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining seven teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

The championships will be conducted May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority will serve as hosts.

Listed below are among those receiving automatic qualification berths:

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths

1. Emory University

2. Carnegie Mellon University

3. Williams College

4. Methodist University [USA South Athletic Conference]

5. University of Redlands 6. George Fox University [Northwest Conference]

7. Centre College [Southern Athletic Association]

8. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges [Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

Click here to view the full release and selections