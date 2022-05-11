Scores and updates for the NCAA DIII women's golf championship

Last Updated 8:55 AM, May 11, 2022NCAA.comScores and updates for the NCAA DIII women's golf championshipShare Methodist University wins the 2021 DIII women's golf championship 3:41 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:44 pm, May 11, 2022Emory takes five-stroke lead into Day 2 after record-setting score Emory (+4) enters the second round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships with a five-stroke lead over Washington University in St. Louis at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Tex., thanks to a record-setting first-round score of 292. Rhodes College set the previous NCAA championships record in 2016 with a 6-over 294. The second round is underway Wednesday morning and the final tee times are scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET. Following the completion of 54 holes on Thursday, there will be a cut with only the top 15 teams and six individuals not on one of those teams advancing. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team's total score. The championships will conclude Friday, May 13, after 72 holes. Washington University in St. Louis' Annie Mascot shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to take a one-stroke lead into Wednesday over George Fox University's Alison Takamiya and Oglethorpe University's Sarah Hsu. Click or tap here to view the latest leaderboards.
12:15 am, May 11, 2022
Emory tops leaderboard after first round
The first round of the 2022 Division III women's golf championship has come to a close with Emory sitting atop the leaderboard. The Eagles shot 292 (+4) on Tuesday. Their closest foe is Washington University in St. Louis, which shot 297 (+9). Methodist sits in third place after shooting 300 (+12). Pomona-Pitzer, Carnegie Mellon and New York University sit in a three-way tie for fourth place, each shooting 303 (+15). Click or tap here to view the latest team leaderboard. Here's how the top 10 on the team leaderboard looks after Round 1: On the individual leaderboard, Emory has three players in the top 10. Irene Wang and Heejo Hyun sit in a four-way tie for fifth place with Carnegie Mellon's Alexis Sudjianto and Methodist's Jillian Drinkard — all of whom shot 72 (E). But the top spot goes to Washington University in St. Louis's Annie Mascot, who finished Round 1 shooting 69 (-3). Click or tap here for the individual leaderboard. Here's how the individual leaderboard shakes out after the opening round: 12:43 pm, May 10, 2022
DIII Women's Golf Championships start today
Today marks the start of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Tex., hosted by the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority. There will be four days of competition, totaling 72 holes and ending on Friday, May 13. After 54 holes, there will be a cut with only the top 15 teams and six individuals not on one of those teams advancing. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team's total score. Click or tap here to view the latest team leaderboard and here for the individual leaderboard.
9:09 pm, May 2, 2022
2022 DIII women's golf selections revealed
The NCAA Division III women's golf committee announced 29 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships. Twenty-two conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining seven teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships. The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team's total score. The championships will be conducted May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority will serve as hosts. Listed below are among those receiving automatic qualification berths: Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths 1. Emory University 2. Carnegie Mellon University 3. Williams College 4. Methodist University [USA South Athletic Conference] 5. University of Redlands 6. George Fox University [Northwest Conference] 7. Centre College [Southern Athletic Association] 8. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges [Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] Click here to view the full release and selections
6:07 pm, April 30, 2022
What you need to know for the 2022 DIII women's golf selections
The 2022 DIII women's golf championship field will be revealed Monday, May 2, right here on NCAA.com. When: Monday, May 2 Where: NCAA.com The championship matches will take place from May 10-13 in Houston, Texas at the Bay Oaks Country Club. 6:03 pm, April 30, 2022
Complete DIII women's golf championship history
YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,231 Carnegie Mellon 1,236 East Lansing, Mich. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 New York University Brad Johnson 1,217 Williams 1,222 Houston, Texas 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Jodie Burton 1,261 Williams 1,261 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2017 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,217 George Fox 1,219 Houston, Texas 2016 Rhodes Mike Clary 904 Texas-Tyler 919 Houston, Texas 2015 Williams Bill Kangas 1,264 Wittenberg 1,281 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2014 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,256 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,280 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2013 Mary Hardin-Baylor Darla Kirby 1,239 Texas-Tyler 1,247 Miramar Beach, Fla. 2012 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,242 DePauw 1,248 Angola, Ind. 2011 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 966 Gustavus Adolphus 978 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2010 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,282 Gustavus Adolphus 1,301 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2009 Methodist Vici Pate 1,257 Wisconsin Stevens Point 1,282 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 2008 Methodist Vici Pate 1,219 DePauw 1,258 Wartburg 2007 Methodist Vici Pate 1,215 DePauw 1,303 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2006 Methodist Vici Pate 1,240 Gustavus Adolphus 1,316 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2005 Methodist Vici Pate 1,272 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,284 Southern Pines, N.C. 2004 Methodist Vici Pate 1,303 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,305 Green Lake, Wis. 2003 Methodist Vici Pate 1,296 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,349 Green Lake, Wis. 2002 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,310 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,341 Mount Holyoke 2001 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,214 Concordia-Moorhead 1,264 Millikin 2000 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,285 Concordia-Moorhead 1,336 Illinois Wesleyan