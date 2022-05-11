Scores and updates for the NCAA DIII women's golf championship

Emory (+4) enters the second round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships with a five-stroke lead over Washington University in St. Louis at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Tex., thanks to a record-setting first-round score of 292. Rhodes College set the previous NCAA championships record in 2016 with a 6-over 294.

The second round is underway Wednesday morning and the final tee times are scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET.

Following the completion of 54 holes on Thursday, there will be a cut with only the top 15 teams and six individuals not on one of those teams advancing. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score. The championships will conclude Friday, May 13, after 72 holes.

Washington University in St. Louis' Annie Mascot shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to take a one-stroke lead into Wednesday over George Fox University's Alison Takamiya and Oglethorpe University's Sarah Hsu.

