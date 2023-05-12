George Fox wins the 2023 DIII women's golf championship

George Fox held off Washington University in St. Louis to win its first-ever national title, closing at 57-over to win by five shots at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

The Bruins built up a large enough lead to hold off the Bears, who shot a Friday-best 7-over to close the gap. Annie Mascot led the charge for WashU, posting a 5-under 68 on Friday to finish at 5-over for the championship and secure the individual title ahead of Hannah Jugar of Redlands and WashU teammate Sydney Kuo (both 8-over).

Three George Fox players finished in the top 13, starting with by Liana Brown's 11-over in a tie for seventh.

Here are the final leaderboards: