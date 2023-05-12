George Fox wins the 2023 DIII women's golf championship
George Fox wins the 2023 DIII women's golf championship
George Fox held off Washington University in St. Louis to win its first-ever national title, closing at 57-over to win by five shots at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
The Bruins built up a large enough lead to hold off the Bears, who shot a Friday-best 7-over to close the gap. Annie Mascot led the charge for WashU, posting a 5-under 68 on Friday to finish at 5-over for the championship and secure the individual title ahead of Hannah Jugar of Redlands and WashU teammate Sydney Kuo (both 8-over).
Three George Fox players finished in the top 13, starting with by Liana Brown's 11-over in a tie for seventh.
Here are the final leaderboards:
Schedule, scores for the DIII women's golf championship
The 2023 DIII women's golf championships take place May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
Click or tap here to live stream the championships through Gamekast. | Follow live scoring on GolfStat
Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining five teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.
Click or tap here for a full list of the teams and individuals selected
The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.
Championship Selections
Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining five teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.
The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.
The championships will be conducted May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Oglethorpe University and Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts. GameKast will stream the championships.
Click or tap here to view the full list of schools and individual participants.
Championship History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Emory
|Katie Futcher
|1,175
|Redlands
|1,201
|Houston, Texas
|2021
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|1,231
|Carnegie Mellon
|1,236
|East Lansing, Mich.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|New York University
|Brad Johnson
|1,217
|Williams
|1,222
|Houston, Texas
|2018
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Jodie Burton
|1,261
|Williams
|1,261
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2017
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|1,217
|George Fox
|1,219
|Houston, Texas
|2016
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|904
|Texas-Tyler
|919
|Houston, Texas
|2015
|Williams
|Bill Kangas
|1,264
|Wittenberg
|1,281
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2014
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|1,256
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,280
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2013
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Darla Kirby
|1,239
|Texas-Tyler
|1,247
|Miramar Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|1,242
|DePauw
|1,248
|Angola, Ind.
|2011
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|966
|Gustavus Adolphus
|978
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2010
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|1,282
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,301
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2009
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,257
|Wisconsin Stevens Point
|1,282
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|2008
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,219
|DePauw
|1,258
|Wartburg
|2007
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,215
|DePauw
|1,303
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2006
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,240
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,316
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2005
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,272
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,284
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|2004
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,303
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,305
|Green Lake, Wis.
|2003
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,296
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,349
|Green Lake, Wis.
|2002
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,310
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,341
|Mount Holyoke
|2001
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,214
|Concordia-Moorhead
|1,264
|Millikin
|2000
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,285
|Concordia-Moorhead
|1,336
|Illinois Wesleyan