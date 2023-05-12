Last Updated 10:25 PM, May 12, 2023
George Fox wins the 2023 DIII women's golf championship

George Fox wins the 2023 DIII women's golf championship
7:16 pm, May 12, 2023

George Fox wins the 2023 DIII women's golf championship

George Fox held off Washington University in St. Louis to win its first-ever national title, closing at 57-over to win by five shots at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

The Bruins built up a large enough lead to hold off the Bears, who shot a Friday-best 7-over to close the gap. Annie Mascot led the charge for WashU, posting a 5-under 68 on Friday to finish at 5-over for the championship and secure the individual title ahead of Hannah Jugar of Redlands and WashU teammate Sydney Kuo (both 8-over).

Three George Fox players finished in the top 13, starting with by Liana Brown's 11-over in a tie for seventh.

Here are the final leaderboards:

DIII women's golf team
DIII women's golf individual
May 9, 2023

Schedule, scores for the DIII women's golf championship

DIII women's golf

The 2023 DIII women's golf championships take place May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Click or tap here to live stream the championships through Gamekast. | Follow live scoring on GolfStat

Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining five teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

Click or tap here for a full list of the teams and individuals selected

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

May 5, 2023

Championship Selections

DIII women's golf championship

Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining five teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

The championships will be conducted May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Oglethorpe University and Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts. GameKast will stream the championships.

Click or tap here to view the full list of schools and individual participants.

May 5, 2023

Championship History

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2022 Emory Katie Futcher 1,175 Redlands 1,201 Houston, Texas
2021 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,231 Carnegie Mellon 1,236 East Lansing, Mich.
2020  Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 New York University Brad Johnson 1,217 Williams 1,222 Houston, Texas
2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Jodie Burton 1,261 Williams  1,261 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2017 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,217 George Fox 1,219 Houston, Texas
2016 Rhodes Mike Clary 904 Texas-Tyler 919 Houston, Texas
2015 Williams Bill Kangas 1,264 Wittenberg 1,281 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2014 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,256 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,280 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2013 Mary Hardin-Baylor Darla Kirby 1,239 Texas-Tyler 1,247 Miramar Beach, Fla.
2012 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,242 DePauw 1,248 Angola, Ind.
2011 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 966 Gustavus Adolphus 978 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2010 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,282 Gustavus Adolphus 1,301 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2009 Methodist Vici Pate 1,257 Wisconsin Stevens Point 1,282 Port St. Lucie, Fla.
2008 Methodist Vici Pate 1,219 DePauw 1,258 Wartburg
2007 Methodist Vici Pate 1,215 DePauw 1,303 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2006 Methodist Vici Pate 1,240 Gustavus Adolphus 1,316 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2005 Methodist Vici Pate 1,272 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,284 Southern Pines, N.C.
2004 Methodist Vici Pate 1,303 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,305 Green Lake, Wis.
2003 Methodist Vici Pate 1,296 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,349 Green Lake, Wis.
2002 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,310 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,341 Mount Holyoke
2001 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,214 Concordia-Moorhead 1,264 Millikin
2000 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,285 Concordia-Moorhead 1,336 Illinois Wesleyan