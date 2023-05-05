Live updates: 2023 DIII women's golf championship

Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining five teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

The championships will be conducted May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Oglethorpe University and Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts. GameKast will stream the championships.

