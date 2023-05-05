Live updates: 2023 DIII women's golf championship
Championship Selections
Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining five teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.
The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.
The championships will be conducted May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Oglethorpe University and Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts. GameKast will stream the championships.
Click or tap here to view the full list of schools and individual participants.
Championship History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Emory
|Katie Futcher
|1,175
|Redlands
|1,201
|Houston, Texas
|2021
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|1,231
|Carnegie Mellon
|1,236
|East Lansing, Mich.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|New York University
|Brad Johnson
|1,217
|Williams
|1,222
|Houston, Texas
|2018
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Jodie Burton
|1,261
|Williams
|1,261
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2017
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|1,217
|George Fox
|1,219
|Houston, Texas
|2016
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|904
|Texas-Tyler
|919
|Houston, Texas
|2015
|Williams
|Bill Kangas
|1,264
|Wittenberg
|1,281
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2014
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|1,256
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,280
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2013
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Darla Kirby
|1,239
|Texas-Tyler
|1,247
|Miramar Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|1,242
|DePauw
|1,248
|Angola, Ind.
|2011
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|966
|Gustavus Adolphus
|978
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2010
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|1,282
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,301
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2009
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,257
|Wisconsin Stevens Point
|1,282
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|2008
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,219
|DePauw
|1,258
|Wartburg
|2007
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,215
|DePauw
|1,303
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2006
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,240
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,316
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2005
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,272
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,284
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|2004
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,303
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,305
|Green Lake, Wis.
|2003
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,296
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,349
|Green Lake, Wis.
|2002
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,310
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,341
|Mount Holyoke
|2001
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,214
|Concordia-Moorhead
|1,264
|Millikin
|2000
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,285
|Concordia-Moorhead
|1,336
|Illinois Wesleyan