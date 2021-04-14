Live coverage of the 2021 men's gymnastics championship

The 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee.

The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 16 at Maturi Sports Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Three teams and the top three all-around gymnasts not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals from each event that haven't already qualified will advance to the finals session which will be held April 17.

This year's team selections include 2019 champion and runner-up Stanford and Oklahoma.

