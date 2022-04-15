Live updates from the men's gymnastics championships

Last Updated 10:17 PM, April 15, 2022Live updates from the men's gymnastics championshipsShare Watch Brody Malone's vault at 2022 NCAA men's gymnastics qualifiers 1:28 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:58 am, April 16, 2022Finals set for 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships The finals are set for the 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships. Stanford, Nebraska and Illinois advanced from Session I, while Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma advanced from Session II. COMPLETE RESULTS: Session I | Session II Individually, Penn State's Michael Jaroh (80.966), California's Noah Newfeld (78.331) and Springfield's Dominic Ramalho (76.298) advance from Session I. Air Force's Garrett Braunton (80.665), Navy's Isaiah Drake (80.264) and Army's Matthew Davis (77.732) advance from Session II. In Session I, Stanford's Curran Phillips was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events, recording a 15.2 in the parallel bars and a 14.033 in the Horizontal Bars.
In Session II, Michigan's Paul Juda was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events, recording a 14.6 in the parallel bars and a 14.2 in the horizontal bar.
The 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships conclude with the finals tomorrow, Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
Schedule
Saturday, Apr. 16
Finals - 8 p.m. ET | WATCH LIVE | Live stats
1:53 am, April 16, 2022
Michigan wins Session II, advances to finals
Michigan won Session II with a high score of 412.890. The Wolverines held off Ohio State and Oklahoma in the top three, as Michigan needed the sixth rotation to secure the win. All of the top three programs advance to the finals. Click or tap here to see all the final results from semifinal Session II.
The Wolverines entered the final rotation trailing Ohio State but pulled off the victory. Michigan's Paul Juda was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events, recording a 14.6 in the parallel bars and a 14.2 in the horizontal bar.
The top three individuals not on Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma also advanced to Saturday's finals. Air Force's Garrett Braunton (80.665), Navy's Isaiah Drake (80.264) and Army's Matthew Davis (77.732) all move on from the all-around individuals.
1:44 am, April 16, 2022
One rotation remains
Just one rotation remains in Session II, but the three advancing teams have already been decided. Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma will advance to the finals. However, the order that these teams will finish in this session depends on the sixth and final rotation. Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats
1:23 am, April 16, 2022
Four rotations in the books
After four rotations, the top four of the team standings remain the same; Ohio State (273.694) leads, followed by Michigan (273.027), Oklahoma (272.527) and Navy (267.194), respectively, as the schools in contention for a top-three spot. Just two rounds remain in Session II.
Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats
1:01 am, April 16, 2022
Ohio State and Michigan close after three rotations
Ohio State and Michigan are neck-and-neck after three rotations. The Buckeyes lead the Wolverines by .200, with scores of 206.729 and 206.529, respectively. Oklahoma remains in third with a score of 201.828, while Navy is right behind with a score of 201.562. Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats
12:41 am, April 16, 2022
Ohio State takes lead after two rotations
After the second rotation, Ohio State now leads with a score of 139.264. The Buckeyes jump from third to first behind Dexter Roettker's 14.600 score in the vault. Michigan remains in second with a score of 138.198 while Oklahoma falls to third with a score of 133.963.
Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats
12:23 am, April 16, 2022
Oklahoma leads after the first rotation Session II
Oklahoma finished the first rotation with a total score of 70.531. The Sooners were led by Vitaliy Guimaraes who recorded a 14.333 on the floor. Michigan and Ohio State sit second and third with scores of 70.332 and 68.232, respectively. Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats
11:56 pm, April 15, 2022
Session II is underway
Session II of the 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships is underway. Army, Air Force, Michigan, Navy, Ohio State and Oklahoma are competing. The advancing schools will join Stanford, Nebraska, Illinois from Session I in the final round.
Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats
8:01 pm, April 15, 2022
Stanford, Nebraska, Illinois move on to final round from Session I
Stanford, Nebraska and Illinois will move on to the championship round on Saturday after finishing in the top three of Friday's first session.
Click or tap here to see all the final results from semifinal Session I.
The Cardinal led each event of the early session. Curran Phillips was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events. He recorded a 15.2 in the parallel bars and a 14.033 in the Horizontal Bars.
The top three individuals not on Stanford, Nebraska and Illinois also advanced to Saturday. Penn State's Michael Jaroh (80.966), California's Noah Newfeld (78.331) and Springfield's Dominic Ramalho (76.298) all move on from the all-around individuals.
The second session will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Army, Air Force, Michigan, Navy, Ohio State and Oklahoma will all participate in a few hours in Norman, Oklahoma.
Remaining schedule
Friday, Apr. 15
Session II - 8 p.m. ET | WATCH LIVE | Live stats
Saturday, Apr. 16
Finals - 8 p.m. ET | WATCH LIVE | Live stats
7:50 pm, April 15, 2022
Stanford continues to extend its lead after five rotations
Stanford is now 14 points ahead of Illinois with one rotation to go. Nebraska is eight points clear of California. The Cornhuskers will take to the vault for the final event while Cal has the pommel horse.
Penn State's Michael Jorah is the top individual not from a current qualifying team. California's Yu-Chen Lee and Noah Newfeld round out the top-3.
Click here to see live scores from the 2022 men's gymnastics championships.
7:30 pm, April 15, 2022
Illinois, Nebraska begin to separate from the pack in the race for top-3
Illinois and Nebraska have started to establish themselves in the top-3. Both are now about eight points up on California and Penn State going into the final two rotations.
Stanford put up big numbers in its floor routine. All five that participated finished with at least 14 points for a grand total of 71.731 in the rotation. The Cardinal now sit 13 points above Illinois. Click here to see live scores from the 2022 men's gymnastics championships.
7:06 pm, April 15, 2022
Stanford still leads, four-team race for final two spots
Stanford held its lead after the third rotation, but the race for second and third continues to shift. Nebraska, Illinois, Penn State, and California are all within five points of one another heading into the final three events.
Penn State's Michael Jaroh leads the all-around standing at 41.633. He's followed by Yu-Chen Lee from California and Illinois' Hamish Carter. The top-3 individuals that aren't on a top-3 team will also advance to the championship on Saturday.
Click here to see live scores from the 2022 men's gymnastics championships.
6:42 pm, April 15, 2022
Stanford extends lead in second rotation, California jumps to third
After the second rotation, Stanford now has a 10-point lead over Nebraska with a 71.966 in the parallel bars. Cal put together a 68.565 in the vault to make the jump into third at 133.797 total. Nebraska remains in the top-3 thanks to a 67.732 in the horizontal bar.
Click here to see live scores from the 2022 men's gymnastics championships.
6:24 pm, April 15, 2022
Stanford leads after the first rotation of the 2022 men's gymnastics championships
Stanford finished the first rotation on the vault with a total score of 73.266. The Cardinal was led by Brody Malone and Khoi Young who both recorded a 14.8. Illinois and Nebraska sit at second and third with 69.132 and 67.765 respectively.
Two Illini had 14 or more in the floor routine with Clay Stephen sitting at 14.2 and Dylan Kolak at 14.033. Click here to see live scores from the 2022 men's gymnastics championships.
4:48 pm, April 15, 2022
What you need to know about the men's gymnastics championships
The University of Oklahoma hosts the 2022 NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships, April 15-16 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Friday's competition will consist of two qualifying sessions, at 1 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT. The top three teams from each session will advance to Saturday's finals, along with the top three all-around competitors not on a qualifying team, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-arounder.
Saturday's competition will determine team, all-around and individual event champions.
Click here to view all the live stats throughout the competition.