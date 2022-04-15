Live updates from the men's gymnastics championships

The finals are set for the 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships. Stanford, Nebraska and Illinois advanced from Session I, while Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma advanced from Session II.

COMPLETE RESULTS: Session I | Session II

Individually, Penn State's Michael Jaroh (80.966), California's Noah Newfeld (78.331) and Springfield's Dominic Ramalho (76.298) advance from Session I. Air Force's Garrett Braunton (80.665), Navy's Isaiah Drake (80.264) and Army's Matthew Davis (77.732) advance from Session II.

Watch Brody Malone's vault at 2022 NCAA men's gymnastics qualifiers

In Session I, Stanford's Curran Phillips was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events, recording a 15.2 in the parallel bars and a 14.033 in the Horizontal Bars. In Session II, Michigan's Paul Juda was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events, recording a 14.6 in the parallel bars and a 14.2 in the horizontal bar.

Watch Khoi Young on pommel horse at 2022 NCAA men's gymnastics qualifiers

The 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships conclude with the finals tomorrow, Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Schedule

Saturday, Apr. 16