Stanford three-peats, wins 2022 men's college gymnastics championship

Stanford won its third-straight NC men's gymnastics championship, using a team score of 423.628 to secure the title. The Cardinal add the 2022 title to the 2021 and 2019 title — the 2020 championships were canceled due to COVID-19. Stanford has its eight title in its history and becomes the sixth program to win at least three titles in a row.

In the sixth rotation, Oklahoma and Michigan battled for second place. The Sooners held off the Wolverines by just 0.065 points in front of a home crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The individual all-around came down to the the sixth and final rotation as Stanford's Brody Malone battled Michigan's Paul Juda for the title, with Malone leading entering the round. However, Juda took home the title with a 15.000 score in the vault.

