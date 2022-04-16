Stanford three-peats, wins 2022 men's college gymnastics championship

Last Updated 10:40 PM, April 16, 2022Stanford three-peats, wins 2022 men's college gymnastics championshipShare Stanford clinches 2022 NCAA men's gymnastics championship on rings 4:22 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:33 am, April 17, 2022Stanford wins the 2022 NC men's gymnastics championship, three-peats Stanford won its third-straight NC men's gymnastics championship, using a team score of 423.628 to secure the title. The Cardinal add the 2022 title to the 2021 and 2019 title — the 2020 championships were canceled due to COVID-19. Stanford has its eight title in its history and becomes the sixth program to win at least three titles in a row. HISTORY: NC men's gymnastics championship history In the sixth rotation, Oklahoma and Michigan battled for second place. The Sooners held off the Wolverines by just 0.065 points in front of a home crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Watch Brody Malone on high bars in 2022 NCAA men's gymnastics finals The individual all-around came down to the the sixth and final rotation as Stanford's Brody Malone battled Michigan's Paul Juda for the title, with Malone leading entering the round. However, Juda took home the title with a 15.000 score in the vault. Paul Juda wins gymnastics all-around title RESULTS: See complete results from the championship final | Session I | Session II Here are the other individual champions Vault: Paul Juda | Michigan Parallel Bars: Curran Phillips | Stanford Horizontal Bar: Brody Malone | Stanford Pommel Horse: Chase Clingman | Penn State Rings: Riley Loos | Stanford Floor: Bryan Perla | Stanford All-Around: Paul Juda | Michigan share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:07 am, April 17, 2022Stanford looks secure heading into sixth and final rotation Barring a historic collapse, Stanford should hold on to win the team title. The Cardinal have a leading score of 351.962, 8.6 more than Oklahoma in second place. Second place is still up for grabs as the Sooners and Michigan are separated by 1.133 points. Click or tap here to watch live | Click or tap here for live stats In the individual all-around, Stanford's Brody Malone leads with a score of 70.633 entering the final rotation. Click or tap here for the full individual rotation schedule share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:52 am, April 17, 2022Stanford uses floor to extend lead after four rotations After a strong performance on the floor, Stanford increased it lead by 6.5 points, having a total score of 283.963. Michigan and Oklahoma sit in second and third with 274.460 and 273.459 points, respectively. Click or tap here to watch live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:25 am, April 17, 2022Michigan creeps closer after three rotations Stanford leads the championship final with a score of 211.530 after three rotations. However, Michigan cut the Cardinal lead in half in the third rotation, trailing by 3.068 with a score of 208.462. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Nebraska and Illinois round out the top six, respectively. Click or tap here to watch live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:55 pm, April 16, 2022Stanford holds strong after two rotations Stanford extended its lead to 6.001 points with a total score of 144.164 through two rotations. Michigan remains in second with a score of 138.163, while Ohio State rose to third with a score of 137.230. Click or tap here to watch live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:07 pm, April 16, 2022Stanford leads after the first rotation Stanford finished the first rotation with a total score of 73.432. Michigan and Nebraska sit second and third with scores of 69.932 and 68.830, respectively. Click or tap here to watch live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:58 pm, April 16, 2022The 2022 NC men's gymnastics championship final is underwayThe finals for the 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships are underway at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Click or tap here to watch live | Click or tap here for live stats Team Title Stanford, Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma will battle it out for the team title. The first rotation begins as follows: Floor: Nebraska Pommel horse: Oklahoma Rings: Ohio State Vault: Stanford Parallel bars: Michigan High bar: Illinois Individual All-Around Penn State's Michael Jaroh, California's Noah Newfeld, Springfield's Dominic Ramalho, Air Force's Garrett Braunton, Navy's Isaiah Drake, Army's Matthew Davis will compete for the individual all-around championship. The first rotation begins as follows: Floor: Noah Newfeld Pommel horse: Matthew Davis Rings: Isaiah Drake Vault: Michael Jaroh Parallel bars: Garrett Braunton High bar: Dominic Ramalho Click or tap here for the full individual rotation schedule Here are the results from the prior two sessions. COMPLETE RESULTS: Session I | Session II share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:47 pm, April 16, 20222022 men's gymnastic champions to be crowned on Saturday The 2022 NC men's gymnastics team and individual championships will take place today from the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma at 7 p.m. ET. Stanford, Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma will battle it out for the team title. Penn State's Michael Jaroh, California's Noah Newfeld, Springfield's Dominic Ramalho, Air Force's Garrett Braunton, Navy's Isaiah Drake, Army's Matthew Davis are the finalists for the individual all-around championship. For the team championship, Nebraska will start with the floor routine, Oklahoma will start on pommel horse, Ohio State will start on rings, Stanford will start on vault, Michigan will start on parallel bars and Illinois will start on high bar. In the individual rotations, Noah Newfeld will start with the floor routine, Matthew Davis will start with on pommel horse, Isaiah Drake will start on rings, Michael Jaroh will start on vault, Garrett Braunton will start on parallel bars and Dominic Ramalho will start on high bar. You can view the full individual rotation schedule here. Tonight's finals will be streamed live here and you can follow the stats live here. We will also provide updates throughout the finals right here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:58 am, April 16, 2022Finals set for 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships The finals are set for the 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships. Stanford, Nebraska and Illinois advanced from Session I, while Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma advanced from Session II. COMPLETE RESULTS: Session I | Session II Individually, Penn State's Michael Jaroh (80.966), California's Noah Newfeld (78.331) and Springfield's Dominic Ramalho (76.298) advance from Session I. Air Force's Garrett Braunton (80.665), Navy's Isaiah Drake (80.264) and Army's Matthew Davis (77.732) advance from Session II. Watch Brody Malone's vault at 2022 NCAA men's gymnastics qualifiers In Session I, Stanford's Curran Phillips was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events, recording a 15.2 in the parallel bars and a 14.033 in the Horizontal Bars. In Session II, Michigan's Paul Juda was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events, recording a 14.6 in the parallel bars and a 14.2 in the horizontal bar. Watch Khoi Young on pommel horse at 2022 NCAA men's gymnastics qualifiers The 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships conclude with the finals tomorrow, Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. ET. Schedule Saturday, Apr. 16 Finals - 7 p.m. ET | WATCH LIVE | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:53 am, April 16, 2022Michigan wins Session II, advances to finals Michigan won Session II with a high score of 412.890. The Wolverines held off Ohio State and Oklahoma in the top three, as Michigan needed the sixth rotation to secure the win. All of the top three programs advance to the finals. Click or tap here to see all the final results from semifinal Session II. The Wolverines entered the final rotation trailing Ohio State but pulled off the victory. Michigan's Paul Juda was the only gymnast to finish with the top score in two events, recording a 14.6 in the parallel bars and a 14.2 in the horizontal bar. The top three individuals not on Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma also advanced to Saturday's finals. Air Force's Garrett Braunton (80.665), Navy's Isaiah Drake (80.264) and Army's Matthew Davis (77.732) all move on from the all-around individuals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:44 am, April 16, 2022One rotation remains Just one rotation remains in Session II, but the three advancing teams have already been decided. Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma will advance to the finals. However, the order that these teams will finish in this session depends on the sixth and final rotation. Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:23 am, April 16, 2022Four rotations in the books After four rotations, the top four of the team standings remain the same; Ohio State (273.694) leads, followed by Michigan (273.027), Oklahoma (272.527) and Navy (267.194), respectively, as the schools in contention for a top-three spot. Just two rounds remain in Session II. Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:01 am, April 16, 2022Ohio State and Michigan close after three rotations Ohio State and Michigan are neck-and-neck after three rotations. The Buckeyes lead the Wolverines by .200, with scores of 206.729 and 206.529, respectively. Oklahoma remains in third with a score of 201.828, while Navy is right behind with a score of 201.562. Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:41 am, April 16, 2022Ohio State takes lead after two rotations After the second rotation, Ohio State now leads with a score of 139.264. The Buckeyes jump from third to first behind Dexter Roettker's 14.600 score in the vault. Michigan remains in second with a score of 138.198 while Oklahoma falls to third with a score of 133.963. Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:23 am, April 16, 2022Oklahoma leads after the first rotation Session II Oklahoma finished the first rotation with a total score of 70.531. The Sooners were led by Vitaliy Guimaraes who recorded a 14.333 on the floor. Michigan and Ohio State sit second and third with scores of 70.332 and 68.232, respectively. Click or tap here to watch Session II live | Click or tap here for live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +